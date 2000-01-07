Easy Mexi-Cheese Dip

This is a wonderful cheese dip for parties, or even as a meal during football games! Serve hot or cold with tortilla chips. For an excellent main dish, stir in 1 pound of cooked hamburger meat.

Recipe by kyalamode

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
5 to 10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place cheese food in a microwave-safe dish. Stir in the soup and tomatoes.

  • Cover the dish and microwave on high for 2 minutes. Remove the dish from the microwave and stir well. Continue cooking in 1 to 2 minute increments, stirring between sessions until the cheese has melted. Serve hot or cold.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
219 calories; protein 11.4g; carbohydrates 9.3g; fat 15.4g; cholesterol 46.9mg; sodium 1191.5mg. Full Nutrition
