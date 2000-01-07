Easy Mexi-Cheese Dip
This is a wonderful cheese dip for parties, or even as a meal during football games! Serve hot or cold with tortilla chips. For an excellent main dish, stir in 1 pound of cooked hamburger meat.
I make this recipe often, to rave reviews! There are 2 differences when I make it though: I use the entire 2 lb block of cheese, and I add a pound of sausage. Also, I make this in a crock pot for easy reheating. Wonderful for holiday gatherings!!Read More
If I could give this recipe a 0 I would. The mushroom soup took way all the taste from the cheese leaving nothing but the mushroom taste. I had a guest over for dinner and he not only complained about it, he also put extra spices in the dip to be able to get a cheese dip taste out of it. He told me never to make that again while he was over.Read More
Very easy, I added beef and made it a meal.
You have to use the whole block of cheese. The mushroom taste will be overwhelming if you don't. Add hamburger meat, pork sausage or kiolbasa sausage for even more flavor.
Made exactly as written and I didn't think the mushroom soup overpowered like some of the others did. The one thing I did think it was missing was some heat. This would be excellent with some spicy sausage added to it.
It is a nice simple dip, easy to make and ingredients were exactly correct. After taste testing we added 2 tablespoons of homemade salsa. It needed a little more kick / heat. We made it on the stove top instead of the microwave. For most people it should be about right. We would probably add a jalapeno if it was just us though. Excellent consistency and great with scoops or tortilla chips, we prefer julio's chips if available.
