Sean's Mommy's Roasted Root Vegetables

I wanted to do something different as a vegetable side dish. It was Thanksgiving, so I got a bunch of parsnips, turnips, and other root vegetables and roasted them. They were a hit and are now a staple at our holiday table. I cook them during the year sometimes, as well.
A little bland. I divided into 2 casserole dishes and ended up adding some red wine to the second which did help. Would definitely add something to this, such as onions and garlic as suggested by another reviewer.
This recipe was a great way to prepare several root veggies together. I did cut them up and marinate with EVOO and some other spices before putting them in the oven. My husband really enjoyed them. However, I only had to cook for 30 minutes@ 450.
These are delicious and perfect for the winter season and I think you can probably use any root vegetables you have. I used turnips, sweet potatoes, beets, and parsnips. So simple, too - I roasted in olive oil for an hour at 400 degrees and they came out perfectly. I will make these over and over again.
I did not use the squash as it is not a roo vegetable but used everything else.I cut up a large onion and some celery to the mix of parsnips, rutabaga, turnips,sweet potatoes, regular potato, and carrots. I toss the veggies with olive oil and some fresh basil or lemon basil. I have to make a huge pan of these so I can have some left over to use in veggie soup or oxtail soup. During the fall, my church also requests the roasted veggies very often.Some of the people say they don't like this veg or that one but when I tell them they ate them in the mix, they are astonished. Kudos to Sean' Mom
This was a really tasty, flexible recipe. I only had a rutabaga, the turnips, and a butternut squash on hand, but that was still a great combo. I tossed some garlic powder, onion powder, kosher salt, and pepper. The flavors are great, but it also really presents well - the reds, whites, and oranges are beautiful! Also reheats well (I just finished some leftovers for lunch!).
I do enjoy roasted vegetables. I bought a bag of pre-cut mostly root vegetables at the Farmer's Market today which contained butternut squash, carrots, potatoes, turnip, parsnip and onions. I added cut up red onion, and 1 tbsp chopped fresh rosemary, which I mixed in with the oil and salt and pepper. I roasted the vegetables at 400 degrees for 25 minutes, and then added a cut up clove of garlic and 6 asparagus broken in 2 inch pieces and roasted everything for another 15 minutes. A big hit!
Didn't have parsnips or butternut squash. Added regular potato, garlic cloves and onions. Got turnips and rutabaga from our CSA and never cooked or tasted before. If, like me, you never had these veggies before then this recipe is a great introduction to them.
I used 1/2 bag of baby carrots, 3 medium russett potatoes, 1 medium rutabaga, 1 medium sweet onion, and 3 medium beets. Tossed (mostly organic) veggies in 3 T of grapeseed oil instead of olive oil -- it's sweeter. Sprinkled lightly with kosher salt and fresh ground black pepper before roasting. Baked at 425 for 60 minutes. The most delicious roasted vegetable dish I've ever had.
This was fantastic! I served it at Thanksgiving this year & it is now one that I will serve every year. I actually cut up all the veggies the night before & then placed them in Ziploc bags in the fridge; I roasted them the next day. One note: I roasted them for almost 90 minutes, not the 45 noted in the recipe.
I used what I had (carrots, parsnips, rutabaga, turnip, yam, onion, beets) and sprinkled with garlic granules as well as pepper (no salt due to health issues). I misread the temp and baked at 350 for 45 min, found that they were still not done (surprise!) although they were starting to brown. I covered with foil and baked another 15 min. Turned out quite good. Hubby started out dubious, then decided that, hey, he actually liked them, but only for once-in-a-while. Next time I'll try for the right temp. This is not for rating this recipe, since it doesn't use beets, but a caution to beet users. They do add color, but the color tends to bleed onto all the other veggies. Tastes fine, but for more formal presentations I would leave out the beet.
Thank you Sean's Mommy!! I only used turnips, sweet potatoes, celery, baby carrots and onions. My son and I never had turnips before and I wanted my first experiment with them to be a good one! This recipe did the trick! I added a small dash of balsamic in the "coat". We both had doubles and it's always a success when he doesn't choose to drown his food in either ketchup or ranch.
This recipe is a great staple and can be tailored for so many vegetables. The veggie mix is important so that you don't use all bland veggies - radishes or onions would help add flavor for example. Next time I'll be sure to remember garlic cloves. Yum! I'll certainly make this again with whatever I have available.
Maybe I didn't do this right, but I wasn't impressed with this recipe. There wasn't that much flavor to the vegetables; and mine came out barely cooked--not roasted. I even left them in an extra 15 minutes. I think I'll try again just because I had such high hopes. I'm considering adding some additional seasonings and maybe covering them with aluminum foil at first to let them cook-through a little more.
Roasted root veggies are the way to go in the winter. This recipe makes a ton, so make sure you have a pretty big sheet pan or roasting dish. I add cayenne and cinnamon to all my roasted veg for a sweet/spicy kick.
Simple recipe but very tasty and easy! I always add onions and I usually add about 1-2 Tbs of balsamic vinegar (flavored or regular) and it really adds a unique depth of flavor that goes very well with the veggies! It's also delicious with the addition of herbs like rosemary or italian seasonings. This is a staple for us in our household during fall and winter!
This was a fantastic addition to our Thanksgiving dinner! It was a first for many to try different vegetables. I added red onion and since the turkey was in the oven at 325, I roasted the veggies for 1 1/2 hours. The next morning, I served a hash with the leftovers, 2 russet potatoes and sausage and over-easy eggs on top. Yummm!
My new absolute favorite way to eat vegetables!!! I couldn't believe how delicious this simple recipe was. This preparation really lets the vegetables shine without any gimmicks. I've never loved my veggies more!
This was amazing with just rhutabaga and butternut squash which is all I had. I cut back on the oil a bit, but it was still amazing! Already bought the ingredients to make again during my next food prep day!
I made this for a dinner party with family. I did not have squash but had everything else. I did quarter a spanish onion with it as they caramelize nice with the root veggies. I cut all the veggies of each kind a particular way. Wedge all the parsnips, cube the sweet potato, quartered onion, strip the rutabaga, etc. Gives it a nice texture to make them uniform. Giant hit. The priceless part is my nine year old asking for more.
Didn't use squash or sweet potatoes, instead used eggplant, zucchini and grape tomatoes and seasoned with Mrs. Dash Garlic and Herbs. Rutabagas, turnips, or parsnips aren't our usual fare, but they will be now. Yummy!
Gave this a try tonight - following the recipe loosely. Added an extra parsnip or two, and an onion and a little garlic. This was easy to put together, other than cutting up the root veggies which is always a challenge for me. It turned out really well. I think next time I may try to add some balsamic as suggested by another reviewer, but overall I was happy with the results. I ended up going about 55 mins using convection roast. Probably could have done another 15 mins because not all of the edges were as browned as I like, but again, this gets into the area of personal preference. I may try this for a potluck sometime. I think that people will be surprised just how good a wide mixture of winter vegetables can taste! Thx for the recipe.
We do roasted root vegetables frequently. I roast a couple sheet pans full, reheat them for future meals. they even taste great cold! Try them with the addition of rosemary, thyme and smoked paprika too.
I used the name of the dish to modify this recipe (Roasted root vegetables)......I used 2 sweet potatoes, 3 turnips, 1 onion, 2 garlic cloves- sliced, and 2 beets cubed. (I didn't have rutabagas, carrots, parsnips, butternut squash, etc....) I drizzled olive oil over, salt and pepper and sprinkled basil over this. Then I topped w/ 5 chicken thighs and baked at 425 for 1 hour. Delicious!
These were a big hit at thanksgiving. I had too much raw mixed veggies to cook at once so I froze several bags worth and I am looking forward to being able to make this again in future a few portions at a time.
This is my first time reviewing but felt I had to because it was soooo good! I added 1 purple onion, 1 Visalia sliced in wedges. Also fresh time chopped and fresh basil. Added balsamic vinegar as suggested to the olive oil and drizzled over like a desssing. Baked in 2 pans for about an hour, yum!
