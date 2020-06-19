Sean's Mommy's Roasted Root Vegetables

I wanted to do something different as a vegetable side dish. It was Thanksgiving, so I got a bunch of parsnips, turnips, and other root vegetables and roasted them. They were a hit and are now a staple at our holiday table. I cook them during the year sometimes, as well.

By Sean's Mommy

30 mins
45 mins
1 hr 15 mins
10
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

  • Place butternut squash, carrots, sweet potato, rutabaga, parsnips, and turnips into a large mixing bowl. Drizzle with olive oil, and toss to coat. Season to taste with kosher salt and pepper: place vegetables into a deep roasting pan.

  • Roast in the preheated oven until vegetables are tender and golden brown around the edges, about 45 minutes, stirring once during roasting to ensure even cooking.

Per Serving:
210 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 38.9g; fat 6g; sodium 121.3mg. Full Nutrition
