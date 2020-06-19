Sean's Mommy's Roasted Root Vegetables

Gave this a try tonight - following the recipe loosely. Added an extra parsnip or two, and an onion and a little garlic. This was easy to put together, other than cutting up the root veggies which is always a challenge for me. It turned out really well. I think next time I may try to add some balsamic as suggested by another reviewer, but overall I was happy with the results. I ended up going about 55 mins using convection roast. Probably could have done another 15 mins because not all of the edges were as browned as I like, but again, this gets into the area of personal preference. I may try this for a potluck sometime. I think that people will be surprised just how good a wide mixture of winter vegetables can taste! Thx for the recipe.