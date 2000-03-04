Thirty Minute Meal

This dish was good especially considering how quick, easy, healthy, and inexpensive it is. I'm embarrassed to say it but my husband and I finished the whole pot in one night - yikes! But it's so healthy. I did add some garlic while I browned the beef and then drained and rinsed the beef with hot tap water after it was done to get rid of the excess fat. (I do this all the time and you can't tell the difference). I added a few shakes of hot chili powder, and also a few squirts of ketchup for some added flavor and a touch of "sweetness." I did not use what I felt was a whole medium sized head of cabbage. I used about one-half and thought it was plenty. Will definitely make again - probably at least once a week! For those that won't use tomato soup becuse they don't like it. Try it! My husband doesn't like it as soup either but likes it in recipes.