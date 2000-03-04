Thirty Minute Meal

This meal is fast and inexpensive, yet it's very filling. It combines ground beef with cabbage in a tomato base. I like to serve it with corn and bread.

By Tina

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pot over medium high heat, combine ground beef and onion. Saute for 10 minutes, until beef is browned and onion is tender.

  • Add the cabbage, soup, water and salt and pepper to taste. Mix together well and reduce heat to low. Cover and simmer for 20 minutes, until cabbage is at desired tenderness.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
314 calories; protein 15.5g; carbohydrates 17.2g; fat 21g; cholesterol 64.3mg; sodium 361mg. Full Nutrition
