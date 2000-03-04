Thirty Minute Meal
This meal is fast and inexpensive, yet it's very filling. It combines ground beef with cabbage in a tomato base. I like to serve it with corn and bread.
This is really really good. I skip the water, just spread the canned soup over the top. So inexpensive and simple to fix. So much flavor too. My mom use to make this when I was growing up. We called it cabbage casserole. I still make it. I bake mine in the oven. After browning the meat and cooking the onion, mix in chopped cabbage, dump into large casserole dish and cover with undiluted soup, sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cover with aluminum foil. Bake at 350 for about 30 min. Yumm-O! Tastes like cabbage rolls without all the fuss. Great with a crusty french bread and green salad.Read More
I would agree that this is very fast, easy and inexpensive. I would also agree with other reviewers that this recipe is rather bland. I added garlic when the beef was cooking and I added additional salt at the table to give it more flavor. I also thought it was too soupy. I would recommend less water. I doubt that I will make this again or if I do, I would probably add rice to try to thicken it up a bit.Read More
Super, super simple! I used ground turkey instead of beef to make it lowfat, and pre-shredded cabbage to save even more time. Loved it! Thanks for the recipe!
nice hearty meal for a very cold night. I made a few changes tho, as others suggested. I added chili powder and garlic (will use something spicier next time tho) and instead of tomato soup, I used stewed tomatoes and omitted the water. I simmered it uncovered for the 20 minutes to help evaporate some of the juices. I will make again....especially on these cold Canadian winter nights
This dish was good especially considering how quick, easy, healthy, and inexpensive it is. I'm embarrassed to say it but my husband and I finished the whole pot in one night - yikes! But it's so healthy. I did add some garlic while I browned the beef and then drained and rinsed the beef with hot tap water after it was done to get rid of the excess fat. (I do this all the time and you can't tell the difference). I added a few shakes of hot chili powder, and also a few squirts of ketchup for some added flavor and a touch of "sweetness." I did not use what I felt was a whole medium sized head of cabbage. I used about one-half and thought it was plenty. Will definitely make again - probably at least once a week! For those that won't use tomato soup becuse they don't like it. Try it! My husband doesn't like it as soup either but likes it in recipes.
Good and easy meal. Thanks to other reviewers, I too added a couple dashes of chili powder, apprx 1/2 TBLS brown sugar and a few squirts of ketchup, which definately added taste that I think it would have otherwise lacked. I used apprx 1 cup leftover rice (stirred right into the cabbage mix) and also, used the pre-shredded coleslaw cabbage, which saves on chopping time. Overall, tasty and easy meal, which I will make again when all the time I have is 30 minutes!! Thanks Tina!
All you "Weight Watchers" out there! This recipe's a real keeper. I used 1 1/2 # of 85% ground beef instead of 1# and 1 can of tomato soup. I used about 1/2 cup water and added garlic and onion powder. Lots of room to get creative with seasonings. The whole recipe was about 36 points, delicious, fast and easy. My husband loved it, too.
This was weak on the flavor and too watery (i even used less than recommended). We ate it again the next day and it was surprisingly better, like potato salad. Next time I'll make it a day ahead and try eating it on a roll like sloppy joes!
Everyone just loved this thirty min. meal including the 2 teens i have. It was so easy and so quick, glad i ran into this recipe, it will get used many times i'm sure. Faith
Yum. I can not believe this turned out so good. I changed it up a little. Cooked the onions with a little brown sugar. Added meat back to the pan, seasoned with salt, pepper, garlic powder, ketchup and creole seasoning. Added chopped cabbage to pan stirred to coat with meat mixture, topped with soup and added a cup of cooked rice, covered and let simmer for 20 to 30 minutes. Awesome. Just awesome. Should be called "un" stuffed cabbage. Thanks!
This was a quick and easy recipe. As another person stated I did add some garlic while I browned the beef. I added chili powder, and a few squirts of ketchup and rice.
I loved this recipe. Its fast and it makes for lots of leftovers. Great for potlucks! A definite keeper recipe!
I loved it because it was like cabbage rolls without all the workand prep it takes to roll, etc... Pre-shredded cabbage also made it super quick :) I also added some tabasco sauce for some heat.
This is really good and simple comfort food. The recipe is delicious as written, but I have a few variations as well: Season meet with a packet of taco seasoning and omit the tomato soup, or replace tomato soup with Rotelle, or use purple cabbage, or use ground turkey or turkey sausage.
Simply delicious. A very good quick meal, i served cornbread with it which completed the meal also, rice would be very good to use.
My husband really liked!
This was fast and easy. I cooked the ground meat with the onion and added a garlic clove. I didn't have tomato soup so I added a can of tomato sauce and instead of water I added a can of chicken broth. I added a 1/2 tsp. of seasoning salt and then added 1 tsp. of taco seasoning. I served it with cornbread.
Very good. Sauteed the onion with a clove of fresh garlic and 3 small fresh tomatoes. Used a 1/2 head of cabbage- plenty. No water just the soup and garlic salt and pepper. Served over rice- totally tastes like a halupki with out the work! WAY TO GO- THANKS FOR THE RECIPE!
This was a great recipe to start from. I added garlic like other reviewers said. I really liked the idea of a sort of deconstructed cabbage roll, so I used a few spices I use in mine. I used the lightest sprinkle of allspice, some paprika, and lots of black pepper. I didn't have condensed tomato soup, so I used a can of diced tomatoes & just a splash of beef broth for a bit more liquid. The cabbage gives off a lot of it's own liquid once it starts breaking down, so I didn't need much broth. My husband said he liked it even more than cabbage rolls (& it's much easier) so I think this will be a regular for us!
Nothing fancy, but simple and we ate it up! Served with rice and some sour cream and cheese for the kids. I used 1 soup can full of water.
I was looking for something good, inexpensive and easy to make. This recipe was all of that. Was afraid picky hubby would not like it but he did! Thanks!!
Yeah pretty bland. I had high hopes that it would taste real good, Tasted better after I put ketchup on it.
We really loved this. I took the suggestions and cooked the beef with garlic and onions. I added beef boullion cubes and some Lowry and still needed salt and pepper. I reduced the water slightly and steamed rice to go with it. We will be making this again soon.
I think it was a bit to bland for me.
This was great the first time I made it. But this time used 2 bags of fine shredded cabbage, skipped the water, added a can of diced tomatoes, and a can of chopped green chiles. Served with a side of shredded cheese and plain yogurt (used like sour cream), and it was a huge hit - no leftovers!
We really liked this meal. Made as directed, but added a little bit of the water in the beginning to help break up the beef. I wish it had a little more tomato flavor, so I may use tomato sauce next time instead of the soup.
I changed the tomato soup to rotel tomato with green chilies (med) and added cooked bacon chopped up. It was perfect for our family dinner on the go.
I made this today and would recommend and make again. I didn't have tomato soup and used a large can of crushed tomato and still used the same amount of water the recipe calls for since I added 2 cups of cooked rice at the end to stretch the recipe and added another texture. I also added chili powder as others have recommended and added a large squirt of ketchup. If you like your cabbage more well done you will want to cook at medium instead of low and for at least 30 minutes.
Made as directed and it was delicious. The kids finished the leftovers the next day! Definitely five stars :)
Because I'm not a big tomato soup fan, I make this dish with either a can of chicken (with ground turkey) or beef (with ground beef) broth. Love the meaty taste.
This is a good low fat and low carb recipe if your diet calls for this.
This dish was fine, I liked it. I did add garlic, red pepper flakes, and chili powder because of previous suggestions. I also added potatoes because I didn't really have enough cabbage and needed more volume.
I had an ENORMOUS cabbage, so only used half, and used 1 can tomato soup, (low salt) 1 can tomato sauce and one can undrained diced tomatoes. Kept fat down w/ 90% lean sirloin ground beef with lots of garlic, extra onions and onion powder, Italian seasoning, 2 tb. of brown sugar, and a dash of Worcestshire sauce. Loved the sweet, tangy flavor and the thick, soupy consistency. Great for a chilly, fall day!!
This is one of my favorit meals. Its quick, easy, healthy, and perfect for colder days. I've substituted ground beef for stew meat that I cooked in a crock pot with red wine til tender. Also I added some potatoes at the end. This meal has everything.
I thought this was really good, but of course made a few changes. i partially cooked the cabbage after browning the meat and onion with some garlic, then added salt, pepper and a few dashed of worshestshire sauce, then poured it into a casserole dish, poured tomato sauce and little leftover canned tomatoes over the top and baked it covered for about an hour on 300. it was pretty runny, next time i'll bake it uncovered to evaperate some of the juices. the w sauce gives it a great flavor!
Hey this was good I didnt think it would be even my picky kids like it! I just have to find some way to add more flavor to it I uase tomato juice 3 cups instead of soup and water. We dont like tomato soup. And served with rice it was like stuffed cabbage. Very good
I nixed the water and added a can of diced tomatoes with chile peppers, and some frozen corn and ate it over rice...yummers
I really didn't care for this one at all. It was very bland and too tomatoe-y for me. Might be better if you added some extra spices but I probably won't try it again. No one ate the leftovers and I could have used the cabbage better with potatoes.
I made this a few weeks ago. It was quick and easy, but pretty bland. I added the chili powder and some garlic, but it was still fairly tasteless. This week I decided to try again. Added some pepper flakes, some sauted green peppers, and a little hot sauce. Tasted better, but not great. Its good for a quick and easy meal, but its not one of my family's favorites.
This was the first time I have ever liked cooked cabbage! I did make some changes, I browned the ground beef with one minced garlic clove, omitted water totally and added 1 can of diced italian tomatoes drained. I also added a few dashes of chili powder and one teaspoon of tomato paste at the very end to brighten the flavor. Delicious!
For ease of making and great tasting. Will be making this often!
I did not care for this recipe. It was bland and tasteless. I could not talk anyone in my family to eat it.
This was delicious! I made a few changes based on what I had on hand, instead of the soup I used store brand spaghetti sauce and added a little cumin and chili powder then served with tortillas, a BIG hit with the whole family!
I've made a variation of this recipe for years & my family loves it. I chop the cabbage (quarter-size) instead of shredding and use 2 cans of tomato soup and no water, then bake in a casserole dish for 1 1/2 hours until the cabbage is tender. I agree it needs more spice but we load it up with Texas Pete after serving our plates!
This was better than I thought it would be. My husband doesn't like cabbage at all (except as coleslaw) and he said it wasn't bad. Actually, he ate 2 bowls for dinner!
This is a work-week crowd-pleaser! I love it when the skeptics in my family are won over by the tasty dishes that I make, and this one was definitely a hit. I use ground turkey seasoned with a bit of garlic powder (just a personal preference) and add sriracha hot sauce to dress it and give it some heat . . . . just delicious and EASY! A healthy, hearty winter classic over basmati rice.
I made a very modified version of this recipe that turned out very well. I didn't have any of the ingredients but I sauteed some cured beef with onion flakes and mixed it with 1 red cabbage and 1 can of sliced tomatoes. I baked the whole thing in a 9 X 13 pan for 45 min at 375 with a 1 cup of water. It was an experiment that turned out pretty well!
With a little added soya sauce and hot sauce for kick, this was a great, quick meal. I'm certain we'll be making it again.
I liked this recipe as was very easy to prepare. I used preshreded cabage as was a time saver but do agree that it needs to have a little more seasonings. I will make again and spice it up a little bit.
My husband, who doesn't care too much for stuffed cabbage, absolutely loved this. He was very skeptical to even try it, but it smelled so good, he couldn't resist! I served it with brown rice and corn bread. Also, I did use two cans of tomato soup, one can of diced tomatoes, and added pepper, garlic powder, and some hot sauce. Very good!!!
This is a very good recipe, especially with how quick and healthy it is. I added a Tablespoon of ketchup for a touch of sweetness as another reviewer suggested, I am glad I did it.
We are definitely adding this to the weekly menu. My husband and I both loved it. I do not like tomato soup - but tried it anyway and it was great. We used ground turkey, added a touch of red curry, a little chili powder, kidney beans, and garlic. I also used less water. Delicious.
I agree, it was a little plain. I added cayenne pepper, because some reviews said they would've liked a little more kick. It ended up a little too spicy. I also added fresh tomatoes, garlic powder, and salt and pepper. If I ever made this again (but I probably won't), I would add tomato Paste, instead of soup, to make it a little less liquid-y, and also add fresh garlic in when I sauteed the onions.
Supper can't get much easier than this. Serve over rice and you've got a filling meal. Although this was good, it seemed to be missing a little something. I used one 28 oz. can crushed tomatoes instead of the soup and water, sauteed garlic with the onions, and added a dash of chili powder. Some brown sugar or ketchup could also liven it up.
My boyfriend loved this recipe....however my kids didn't care for it. I thought it was okay. I will make this again for my boyfriend. I also used ketchup in this as a previous reviewer did.
turned into soup, didn't expect that
I make this all the time but to make it more filling, I add 1 cup of rice and another can of tomato soup and let it simmer for 30 minutes.
Easy to prepare and a good use of cabbage! I enjoyed this recipe, but it could use a little more seasoning. The tomato soup dominates the flavor.
This was kind of bland as written. I like the idea of it and will play around with some spices to add to it. I served it over rice.
I used sweet turkey sausage instead of ground beef, and pureed a can of diced tomatoes to replace the tomato soup. It was incredibly easy and fast. Very tasty. Next time, I'll throw in some rice for a quick version of stuffed cabbage rolls. My 4 year-old is very picky, but at least tried it. I think kids would enjoy it, though.
This was really good. I used 2 cans of Healthy Request Tomato soup, and 1 1/2 cups of water. I used brocolli slaw instead of cabbage. I also added a packet of Lipton Garlic and Herb Soup mix. Turned out great.
This is so good. Easy and fast too. I added rice and fresh garlic. The first night was delish.. and the leftovers were even better.
As is, this recipe is a bit bland. To kick up the flavor, I skipped the water but added 1 cup of beef broth and a couple squirts of ketchup...then served over rice...yummy
Good, filling recipe. I used what I had on hand (tomato sauce, chicken stock instead of water, and a little left over spaghetti sauce). I also added chili powder. Yummy, even my 1 1/2 year old ate it.
good! took the reviewer suggestion and baked it after browning meat with onion without adding water
Instruction were to use a pot.. I would definitely use a pan for this recipe. This came out too watery for us... Flavors were okay.. could have used some other ingredient.
This was fast & easy to make. However, For the Atkins diet the tomato soup has 20 carbs so I used a can of diced tomatoes which is only 3.5 grams of carbs per serving. It was a bit bland so I added some chilli powder, Mrs. Dash and Seasoning Salt. Maybe next time I might try Rotel Mild :-)I did enjoy it for a home meal :-)
Great fast dish. Added some garlic to it when browning onion and meat. Used Progresso Tomato Basil soup - much better. No water. Added a few egg noodles and viola! Dinner is served!
This meal was fast, easy and delicious! I topped it off with parmesean cheese for a little extra umpf!
This was okay. It wasn't awesome but wasn't bad. Will probably make it only a few times a year.
I can't think of any way to save this one. Sorry!
EXCELLENT!!!! Just add more seasoning and more meat! EZ and delish!
Delicious recipe!!! It's a major hit with my family!!! I added shredded carrots to the recipe!
I added mushrooms and garlic I have a magic bullet so I made my tomato soup so its more flavorful n doesn't need seasonings
Even my 2 picky toddlers loved this meal. I used a can of diced tomatoes instead of soup and added minute rice. I cannot imagine it without the rice it made it much more hearty. I also substitued onion powder since I was out of onions.
Instead of soup, I used marinara sauce, and ended up making a lasagne with this mix as the filling. It made a relatively healthy lasagne!
Very good. I serve on top of egg noodles with parm cheese. I may add a can of drained diced tomatoes next time.
very good,fast&easy.nearly identical to regular cabbage rolls,just alot easier.hubby thought it was bland
Very good and fast! I used 2 cans of soup and less water to help boost the flavor. Also, added lots of salt and pepper!! Tastes even better the next day.
Just made this for my man for dinner tonight he gave it a 10! :D I am new at cooking so that made my day
We liked it, but I did make some changes. I had ground pork, so I used that and I used tomato sauce instead of soup (all I had). Then I only added half a head of red cabbage. For flavor, I cooked the meat with garlic as well, then added a few flavors to it when cooking the liquid: garlic salt, chipotle ground pepper, cumin and some apple cider vinegar. I served it over rice. I would make this again as an easy, quick and filling meal.
Easy and satisfying. A good way to use up cabbage.
This recipe is OUTSTANDING! Next time I'm going to try adding some stewed tomatoes. Very easy and delicious!. Great for us single guys and makes plenty for several days.
I usually do not care for cooked cabbage, but my man does, so I decided to treat him with this. The treat was mine, it was very good. Everyone enjoyed it. The changes I made were I used ground turkey instead of the beef and used quite a bit of seasoning salt. I think it would have been bland without.
Fast, easy, and tasted great. My husband loved it.
This recipe was pretty good, but a little too soupy for my taste. Would not add as much liquid next time. Seasoned well.
