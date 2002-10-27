Taco Dip I

I was excited to see this ,because I tried to submit one similar to this about 7 mo. ago with no luck ,and it is outstanding. I have been making it for years.I never ever come home with any left, people crowd around this dip until it is gone! The only difference with my recipe is I use 8 oz. sour cream(reg)and taco mix. Blend my softened cream cheese mixture with a couple tablespoons of Old El Paso taco sauce. I spread in a pizza pan. Then put some more taco sauce on top of cream cheese layer. I don't measure anything. I do it by judgement but I use only 1 tomato. Top with shredded lettuce, tomato and cheese. I don't use pepper or olives. If you want to kick it up a couple notches, add pepper jack cheese instead of cheddar and add some fresh sliced jalapenos to the top. Whew we is it good!! Daughters friends had it here for the first time and said it was the best dip they ever tasted! I don't toast my nacho chips but I do make sure I have at least 2 bags of them. You can add whatever toppings you like. Note: If you use the taco sauce, the dip will get soggy if left overnight, so make fresh the day you need it. You won't be sorry with this one and so glad Rose got this on here so everyone can enjoy! Thanks!