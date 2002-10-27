Taco Dip I

This is a scrumptious taco dip. When I use all low-fat ingredients, such as low-fat sour cream and low-fat Cheddar, it still comes out so delicious! Serve with baked tortilla chips for dipping.

By Allrecipes Member

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium-sized mixing bowl, combine cream cheese, sour cream and taco seasoning. Spread this mixture in a 9-inch (or a little larger) round serving dish. Top the mixture with lettuce, Cheddar cheese, tomatoes, bell pepper and black olives.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
78 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 5.2g; fat 4.9g; cholesterol 17.4mg; sodium 203.9mg. Full Nutrition
