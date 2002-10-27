Taco Dip I
This is a scrumptious taco dip. When I use all low-fat ingredients, such as low-fat sour cream and low-fat Cheddar, it still comes out so delicious! Serve with baked tortilla chips for dipping.
This is a scrumptious taco dip. When I use all low-fat ingredients, such as low-fat sour cream and low-fat Cheddar, it still comes out so delicious! Serve with baked tortilla chips for dipping.
This was really good and easy, but I would reccemend beating the cream cheese first and seperately, then adding the sour cream. I just plopped it all together and the cream cheese clumped up into small balls. If you beat it first it will smooth it out.Read More
I followed this recipe step for step, word for word, and it was like liquid, so we had to add a ton more cream cheese. I will never follow this recipe again.Read More
This was really good and easy, but I would reccemend beating the cream cheese first and seperately, then adding the sour cream. I just plopped it all together and the cream cheese clumped up into small balls. If you beat it first it will smooth it out.
I have made this for my kids for years and even now that they're young adults it remains a favorite with them--you just can't get enough of this stuff. I vary this slightly, using only 8 ounces of full-fat sour cream. I also use chopped green onion rather than green pepper. This time I got smart and made a double recipe!
I was excited to see this ,because I tried to submit one similar to this about 7 mo. ago with no luck ,and it is outstanding. I have been making it for years.I never ever come home with any left, people crowd around this dip until it is gone! The only difference with my recipe is I use 8 oz. sour cream(reg)and taco mix. Blend my softened cream cheese mixture with a couple tablespoons of Old El Paso taco sauce. I spread in a pizza pan. Then put some more taco sauce on top of cream cheese layer. I don't measure anything. I do it by judgement but I use only 1 tomato. Top with shredded lettuce, tomato and cheese. I don't use pepper or olives. If you want to kick it up a couple notches, add pepper jack cheese instead of cheddar and add some fresh sliced jalapenos to the top. Whew we is it good!! Daughters friends had it here for the first time and said it was the best dip they ever tasted! I don't toast my nacho chips but I do make sure I have at least 2 bags of them. You can add whatever toppings you like. Note: If you use the taco sauce, the dip will get soggy if left overnight, so make fresh the day you need it. You won't be sorry with this one and so glad Rose got this on here so everyone can enjoy! Thanks!
This was a huge hit at my party. I added refried beans as the bottom layer. Very yummy.
I made this for a baby shower and it was gone within 1/2 hour!
Yummy! I use reduced fat cream cheese and on top of that I add a layer of refried beans. I buy taco seasoning in bulk instead of the packages so I use 4 TBS. I buy the shredded lettuce in a bag. The toppings vary according to what I have on hand and the group I am serving. I usually use sliced green onions on top and omit the bell pepper.
Good Recipe! For a little more flavor, I added 1 can of chili without beans to the sour cream, cream cheese mixture. Yum Yum!
I love this recipe and have made it a million times. I do not add the green peppers because I think it will take away from the taco spices.
The combination of cream cheese, sour cream and taco seasoning is absolutely the best and what makes this recipe so great. The cream cheese is a little tangy. I used the 1/3 less fat neutrifella cheese, I find it tends to get softer. Honestly, the toppings over this are not even really needed this portion is so good.
My friend gave me this recipe years ago, and I love it! I suggest if you are making it ahead of time, just mix up the cream cheese, sour cream and taco seasoning and put it in the fridge... don't add any of the toppings until ready to serve, it can get mushy and watery.Also I always use whipped cream cheese instead of regular. It mixes easier.
I've been making this recipe for 30+ years and always get raves and requests for a copy (came from an old Philly Brand Cream Cheese recipe book). I follow the original recipe: cream cheese, 1 c. cottage cheese, sour cream, taco seasoning pkg, lettuce (chopped up small so that it doesn't dangle from the chip), onion (yellow or green, whatevah ya like!), chopped tomatoes (I don't include the watery goop cuz it makes the topping get watery; and chop these small too), finely shredded cheese (do yourself a favor and just buy the shredded stuff); and black olives (too many people don't like black olives, so unfortunately I rarely include them). Serve with AUTHENTIC TACO CHIPS! Really, it's much better with them! HINTS: bring the cream cheese to room temp first; add the seasoning into the sour cream, THEN combine the cream cheese, sour cream, and cottage cheese...they mix together much easier. AND make this goop up at least 4 hours before or the DAY before serving (that's what I do) as the seasoning tastes much better after marinating. As well, I do the chopping of everything the day before--except the lettuce (I'll chop the lettuce the day of so that it doesn't turn brown). It's a wonder I'm still single with this recipe!! :+D
This is always requested at my parties. However, I use equal amounts of cream cheese and sour cream, and I have 1 packet of seasoning for ever every 8 oz. of cream cheese and sour cream. I top with just the lettuce, tomatoes, and sharp cheddar, but you can add whatever you like. This has been a hit for YEARS!
GREAT recipe....I also cooked up about 1 pound of hamburg and mixed it in. On top I put some taco sauce.
I doubled this by putting in two packs of cream cheese and only 16 oz of sour cream and it turned out perfect. This was so yummy! Will make this again!
AMAZING!!! Took this to a pot luck, the pan was scraped clean in 20 minutes! I did add green onions instead of bell pepper. Mmmmm can't wait to make it again!
this stuff is awesome. similiar to one i make, only i add a pound of ground beef, fully cooked and drained of fat, and put it on top of the cream cheese mixture, then i put the shredded cheese on top, then the lettuce, tomato, olives, and pepper. I like to layer into a 2 quart rubbermaid container, that way when your done, you can pop the lid on and put the rest in the fridge. Yum Yum!
I followed this recipe step for step, word for word, and it was like liquid, so we had to add a ton more cream cheese. I will never follow this recipe again.
This was very good and our guests loved it. I followed the advise of one of the other reviews and whipped the cream cheese first. It does make it easier to mix with the sour cream and taco seasoning. I didn't have an extra tomato, so I drained some salsa and added it instead and they loved it!!!! Make sure you drain it though, otherwise way too much liquid! Thanks Rose!
Delish. This dip was a hit. I would beat the cream cheese and sour cream next time but even just stirred tasted awesome! Thanks for sharing.
I made this recipe x10 to serve a crowd and it went over fantastically well! I used the Taco Seasoning recipe from this site, since it's much tastier than any prepackaged stuff I've purchased...more expensive since I used good quality spices to make it, but it does wonders! I used full-fat sour cream, as it's what they sell at CostCo, though I am OK with a light sour cream. I like the color of green peppers but prefer red/orange/yellow, so I used some of those instead. So everything wasn't orange and red, I added thinly sliced green onions. Beautiful and tasty!
Good, everyone enjoyed, but I thought the Taco seasoning was a little strong. Next time I made it, I didn't use a whole package.
I believe it is amazing if you add a red bell pepper, Ground beef, and a jalapeno pepper
Great recipe as is! Taco dip is a standard for all the parties I go to. When looking for the basic recipe, I came across ones dressed up with 'stuff' before finally finding this one and it is PERFECT! Now I can add any miscelllaneous extras I want to this one. Thanks!!
I make this without the cream cheese...i also used ortega taco seasoning which is less "grainy" than some of the others. Instead of just cheddar cheese I used the mexican or taco blend shredded cheese. I left out the bell peppers and added some chopped green onions.
I came on searching for different variations of my famous taco dip and found this one. Guess what? It's almost exactly what I've been making without a recipe for years! Every event we have, I am told I have to bring my taco dip! I leave out the pepper and I always add ground turkey to the bottom layer. HUGE, HUGE hit!! We find it best to make 2 trays of a thin layer because it's easier to dip the chips in. And if you use Manny's chips, they're the best because the extra salt from the chips just makes it that much better! YUM!!
I have always used my mom's recipe. This is my new go to recipe. Much better. Instead of the the green pepper I added chopped scallions like I'm used to.
Very delicious and super easy. Toppings I use are cheddar cheese, lettuce, and red onion - simple but tasty.
Made this dip exactly as directions stated and all 5 of us were really pleased with the taste. We used the Taco Seasoning recipe from this site also. Just the right texture and flavor for children and adults.
My family loved this.
Very yummy, and easy to make. For an easy shortcut, use a jar of salsa instead of the tomatoes and green peppers.
I took this to a New Year's Eve party and it was a hit! Make sure the cream cheese is room temp before mixing. Thanks for sharing!
This was really easy and a great snack! I didn't put the green pepper, just because they aren't my favorite. I also used canned diced tomatoes of fresh.
This turned out really well. I mixed the creams together and the seasonings then spread salsa over that and put the rest of my toppings on. Everyone at work enjoyed!
this dip was great.... i used a mixer for the cream cheese & sour cream to make sure it was smooth. Also added refried beans as the bottom layer. Will def. make this one again
This was a great dip. I actually had tried it at a function and searched for the recipe. This was it! I will definitely make it in the future, especially for potlucks and parties. Thanks.
I added a bottom layer of refried beans, it made the dip a little thicker, which was nice.
Fantastic recipe but I added refried beans by simply spreading them in the bottom of the dish and topping with the remainder of the recipe!
Just made this for a Graduation party. And like the other reviewers said, "everyone loved it" they where standing around the table with chips in hands eating it out of the pan. I used the suggestion of mixing the taco seasoning with the cream cheese first, and had no problems!
So easy and sooo good! I have made this a number of times and everyone seems to love it. Have been asked for the recipe. I don't like beans in my Taco Dip and many recipes call for it. Keeper...will continue to make this and won't change a thing.
Everyone really liked it, and I used reduced fat sour cream and cream cheese.
A real crowd pleaser! I leave out the pepper and olive as no one is a big fan of them and the dip is still delicious. I've tried to make this in advance and store in the refrigerator to save time and it didn't work that well. It turned a bit watery. I just took a paper towel and soaked up some of the water that was sitting around the edge. I've learned my lesson and prepare this upon time of consumption now.
i used Philadelphia Cream cheese-whipped. it was very easy to mix together. no lumps of cream cheese.
I bring this dish to parties and people rave about it! They keep requesting it over and over. It is soooo good! To make the cream cheese and the sour cream mix easier I used a mixer on medium speed. I tried to stir it the first time but the cream cheese came out a little chunky. This is one of my favorite recipes!
So easy and so delicious! Took no time to prepare... and you can use any taco mix for flavoring depending on how hot or spicy you like. It went too fast, wish I had made more!
I made this dip to take to the teen center. My mistake was I didn't make enough. One young man said I should send it out to all the moms. It's a fun recipe that lets you use your imagination for toppings.
I wanted to make something a bit different than the traditional 7 layer dip so chose this recipe. It was a huge hit and gone in minutes. I only used 1/2 the sour cream and did put refried beans on the bottom and thought it turned out great. Next time, I'll need to double the recipe since many people didn't get to try it :)
Loved this recipe from the first time we made it! I've added guacamole at times and omitted the green pepper. I make it for my family all the time. We don't need a special occasion to make this.
This recipes was very simple! I added refried beans as an additional layer. Instead of green peppers used green onions and reduced the sour cream to 8oz.
Everytime I make this it is the first thing on the table that goes!!! YUMMY!!
Everyone loved this! It looked very festive on Christmas with tomatoes and green peppers!!!
Wonderful compliments whenever this dip is served.
Brought this to a party and it was gone in minutes. Definitely a keeper!
I have made this recipe for YEARS (but I leave off the green peppers and olives, and everyone loves it. next time will try with olives, and peppers.
I made this recipe and a friend made a similar one for the same party...mine was finished long before his was!!
Very, very easy. It came out great and everyone loved it. So you might want to make a double batch.
I left out the green pepper (did not have one) and used a handful of sliced grape tomatoes. Everyone loves this. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
This is the classic taco dip my family has been making forever:) I have done some slight variations. Use whipped cream cheese, makes so much easier to mix. And now sometimes rather than blending taco seasoning, I mix finely diced onions and finely chopped black olives in whipped cream cheese, then spread taco sauce (you pick your spiciness, I use medium) as the next layer over the cream cheese then add lettuce, cheese, etc. It is a nice variation sometimes though both ways are equally delish!!
Was very tasty and I would make it again. I omitted the lettuce and added orange peppers and green onions which made it visually very appealing. I took it to a potluck and all of it went.
I was so afraid to make Taco Dip (my husband's brother-n-law always makes it and it's awesome), but this was so easy to do, and it tastes just as good if I do say so myself!!
This dip was good. I felt that it needed a little more flavor. I drizzled some taco sauce over the top before I topped it with the cheese, tomatoes, etc. The sauce helped to add some more flavor. Next time I may use more taco seasoning.
Very good & very easy! Went very well at my party last night. I omitted the green peppers, but that's just a personal preference! I used a cake pan (which worked out nicely) instead of a 9 in. dish, I thought the 9 in. dish would've been too small. I loved this dip though, thx Rose!
Perfect every time!
Always a hit! I make mine low fat and it still tastes great.
This taco dip recipe is excellent without making any adjustments! Reminds me of my Mom's taco dip.
Yummy, thank you! I added scallions, too. Second time, only removed the black olives. Thank you! Third time, same as second.
Excellent and easy! Can also substitute cream cheese for a heftier dip....
I make this all the time. I spread the cream cheese mix and the I spread a jar of salsa on top of that. Then I add the lettuce, tomatoes and cheese and sometimes peppers.
I would also beat the cream cheese first since it did clump up a little bit, but other than that, this was Great! My friends loved it!
This was a huge hit!! I added a bottom layer of refried beans, but would have been great with out too.
I made a few adjustments. I left out the lettuce, bell peppers and tomatoes and instead added vegetarian refried beans (bottom layer), fresh pico de gallo, with fresh avocados as a layer in its own. I did really enjoy the cream cheese mixture with the taco seasoning. I used reduced fat cream cheese and beat it smooth first before beating the sour cream with it. It was really, really yummy. Better the next day in my opinion. I will make it again the same exact way but probably refrigerate for longer before serving. I liked how easy it was. Thanks!
So easy and so good- always a hit at parties.
Very good. Don't be afraid to make this ahead of time and store in the fridge- it tastes best after sitting for awhile. I prefer a version of this recipe with finely diced onion and black olive mixed in with the sour cream layer instead of on top, with lettuce, cheese, and tomato layered on top.
A great, lighter alternative to regular taco dip. Includes all food groups!
This was sooo good!!
I've been making this recipes for years. It is always a hit & requested.
Quick, easy and cheap to make. Always a hit at any party.
This is a great recipe. I did change one thing though. I used 16oz of softened cream cheese. It gives it a creamier texture. Also, "Taco Bell" seasoning I thought had the better taste of taco seasonings.
Served on July 4th and was a hit! It tastes better with chips then just sampling it alone. I used chopped tomatoes on top instead of peppers.
Great recipe...really quick to make...I replace the taco seasoning with the salsa so I dont have to chop tomatos and peppers....thanks for the recipe
Everyone loved this dip and were asking for the recipe. This dip is very eye appealing too. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
Great taco dip recipe. I only used 8 oz of sour cream though and I don't measure the toppings. This disappeared quickly during football game half-time.
I too have been making this taco dip for parties and potlucks. Mine is a little different, Thanks to a friend of mine. Instead of the cream cheese, I use a packet of Hidden Valley Fiesta Dip, mixed with a 16 oz carton of sour cream. Then top with shredded lettuce, shredded taco cheese, diced tomatoes and sliced black olives. I like to use Tostitos scoops for dipping. I have also made this with ground beef, browned and drained. No need to add taco seasoning to the meat as you will get the flavor from the fiesta dip. Love It!
made exactly as written. Very easy and very good
Great recipe - very easy too. Print this recipe out a few times because everyone will ask you for it after they try it!
Very tasty. The only thing I didn't do was the lettuce. Made it in the morning and let it sit in the fridge so the flavors could blend.
This went over quite well at my recent Super Bowl party. Definitly easy and quick.
This is the basic recipe I've used for years. My version... I brown a pound of lean ground beef with 1/2 chopped onion and once cooled add about a half bottle of Western dressing. I layer that over the cream cheese mixture and pile the lettuce, cheese etc. on top. More of a meal than a dip and always a hit!
Made as is, there really isn't much taco flavor to the dip. Next time I will add another packet of taco seasoning. And, no, i didn't add the lettuce because it does get wilty and yucky, as other readers have stated.
This was a marvelous dish. I did use the pre-packaged shredded lettuce and omitted the green peppers and it was easy, quick, and in fact, I'm making it again this week for a work party. Most everyone scooped it up with tortilla chips, except for one of my guests was using it to top his burger! Yummy! Kudos to you for a good recipe.
great! the cream cheese was great with the sour cream. i didnt have any taco seasoning mix so i quickly whipped up my own w/ lots of dried chili ancho, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, paprika, cumin, and a little cayenne. i also had to sub green onions (didnt have green pepper). i would probably just use the green onions again because they smelled yummy
I've had much better taco dips. I will not make this again
very good. i started with a layer of refried beans, cuz i like refried beans and also added a layer of salsa.
I have a similar recipe, but has 1 lb. cooked ground beef added to it. It's also baked in the oven for 35 mins. at 375. REALLY yummy.
Awesome. Brought this to a BBQ and it disappeared! Will definitely make again & again!! Followed recipe almost exactly....the only changes I made were: I added a few shakes of cayenne pepper into the sour cream/cream cheese mixture for added heat, and instead of the green pepper, I used sliced scallions on top.
Very Good
I added refried beans at the bottom and it was fabulous!
Love this recipe, have used this for years. My kids love it.... Great recipe for any occasion
Pretty good. I followed the recipe exactly as shown. Ate it as a quick dinner last night and really enjoyed it.
This recipe was sooo easy to make.I make it for our backyard grill-outs and we can never seem to keep it out because it is generally gone in about a half hour.If you add refried beans,it makes a great taste enhancement.Really good stuff
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections