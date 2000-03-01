Janet's Rich Banana Bread

I am rating this 4 stars because of the necessary tweaks. With the tweaks it was a 5 star recipe, but I hate to rate something 5 stars when tweaks were necessary (as per the suggestion of so many reviewers). I mashed 3 bananas, added 1/2 t cinnamon, 1/4 t nugmeg, 1/8 t cloves, and replaced the 1c of sugar with 1/2 c brown sugar and 1/3 c granulated sugar. For those who don't want to use a lot of sugar, I think it could still be reduced some more. (I'll probably try 1/3 cup brown and 1/4 cup of granulated next time...especially if I use 3 bananas again.) I have young children without many teeth, so I didn't use nuts. I put in some chocolate chips, but they ended up sinking to the bottom. Probably won't do that again. When I tried to remove the bread from the pan, the chocolate was still soft and, since most of it was at the bottom, the bottom of the bread broke off. I placed the bread upside down on a rack to cool and I reattached the bottom. Once the choc. chips were cool, they kind of served as glue to bond the bread back together. I wrapped it in saran wrap after it was cool. This morning, when I sliced the bread, the bottom didn't fall off. I could barely tell there had been a problem. As always, the reviews here were very helpful, but I was confused about cooking temps and times because glass pans and metal pans are different. I used a 9"x4" metal pan (old bread pan that was my mom's) and baked at 325 for 1 hr 10 min. It was cooked perfectly. Moist, but not over-