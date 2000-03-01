Janet's Rich Banana Bread

This is the moistest banana bread that I have ever tasted. It's also very easy to make!

By vjonsson

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
1 9x5-inch loaf
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

15
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x5 inch loaf pan.

  • In a large bowl, stir together the melted butter and sugar. Add the eggs and vanilla, mix well. Combine the flour, baking soda and salt, stir into the butter mixture until smooth. Finally, fold in the sour cream, walnuts and bananas. Spread evenly into the prepared pan.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 60 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the loaf comes out clean. Cool loaf in the pan for 10 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
218 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 27.4g; fat 11.1g; cholesterol 44.4mg; sodium 218.9mg. Full Nutrition
