Janet's Rich Banana Bread
This is the moistest banana bread that I have ever tasted. It's also very easy to make!
With minor variations this is the recipe I've been making for 40 years. It originally came from a home ec teacher and it is beyond awesome. The differences are, first, that I cream the softened butter with the sugar (not melted). I add 1 tsp. lemon juice with the vanilla, and use 1 tsp. each of baking soda and baking powder, and 1-3/4 c. flour. Finally, regardless of how many bananas are used it should equal 1 cup. You will never find a better banana bread, and over the course of 40 years, I've never heard differently. Edited 8/17/09: My original 4/14/08 review should have indicated that I mash the bananas, not slice them.Read More
Yhis bread was good right after I baked it. The banana pieces turned brown and were gooey the next day. I think the mashed bananas make a better bread.Read More
This is a wonderful recipe! We are under contract for baking and use it frequently. A couple suggestions...when your bananas are ripening on the counter, throw them into the freezer - skin on! The day you plan to bake, pull them out and allow to partially thaw. All you need to do is cut the top off and squeeze the banana "pulp" into your mixing bowl. Sweet and delicious! We also use mini cupcake pans, mini loaf pans, and the new square "muffin" pans with this recipe. Adjust your bake time accordingly - approx 15 for mini cakes, and 20 for mini loaves and squares. Perfect with a cold glass of milk or hot coffee or tea! Freeze well!
Just want to chime in here and say that this bread is delicious. It came out soft and moist (but not underdone) on the inside with a slightly crunchy exterior. I also left out the nuts with no negative side effects. .................................... The second time I made it (after writing the review), I didn't have any sour cream, and so I substituted strawberry yogurt. Just thought I'd mention that it is quite tasty that way, too. :o)
This is the best banana bread ever, and i have tried many looking for the best. Two suggestions 1) be sure to let your bananas become fully ripe with lotsa brown on the peel and a little on the fruit 2) i use three bananas for more moist loaf and more robust banana flavor
With a few slight changes, this was the best banana bread I have ever tasted! First of all, do use room temp real butter and cream it with the sugar. Also, make sure your eggs are room temp. Sift the dry ingredients together and add 1tsp. cinnamon and 1/2tsp. nutmeg. Also make sure you use a full cup of MASHED bananas. With these modifications, you will have the best banana bread on the planet :)
Excellent recipe and I'm a novice to cooking. I did substitute the sour cream for lowfat banana yogurt and added a pinch of cinnamon. ADDED: I noticed I have had this recipe in my allrecipe.com recipe box for almost 10 years. Still good after all these years.
Thanks for the great idea of slicing the bananas! That's what makes this recipe different from the rest. I used half brown sugar, whole wheat pastry flour, and plain yogurt for the sour cream. Really banana-y and moist. This might be the banana bread recipe I've been looking for. Slice the bananas thinly and you won't find hunks - just intense, moist banana flavor.
I DID make a few changes (sorry I HATE when people do this!) Instead of the butter I used 1/4c. applesauce (for health) and 1/4 c. veggie oil. Also, Instead of the sour cream (didn't have any on hand) I used 1/4 vanilla yogurt and 1/4 greek yogurt. All in all this bread was absolutely INCREDIBLE and was gone in about a day! THanks for the recipe!
This is one of the best banana bread recipes I have found. The sour cream adds a wonderful moist quality to the bread. I can't seem to make enought of it! Cherrie
This is my preferred banana bread recipe. I make the following changes: 1/2 cup brown sugar and 1/4 cup white sugar, 1 cup whole wheat flour and 1/2 cup white flour, 2 large bananas mashed, and a large handful each of walnuts and chocolate chips...Also I mixed the flour/salt/baking soda seperately first, aswell as beat the eggs and vanilla together before adding to the butter and sugar...I put it in a square cake pan and it's done in less than an hour...The smell is amazing!
Great recipe as is. Modify to suit your own taste buds without fear, but always use sour cream (or yogurt or similar ingredient). Think it gives a moister flavor. I made the following changes the second time around: 1) Used room temp butter and creamed it with sugar. 2) Whipped egg slightly first for about 30-60sec. Didn't want it too fluffy, but didn't want it too dense. Mix well with the rest of wet ingred. except sour cream. 3) Used 1/2 teaspoon each baking soda and powder as suggested by others. 4) Added pinch (1/4-1/2 tsp of cinnamon and nutmeg to taste. 5) Used 1 cup of freshly toasted pecans, almonds, walnuts (or any other favorite combinations). Fold the nuts into the batter with the sour cream step. Using freshly toasted nuts gives the bread a fuller flavour IMHO. Toast on skillet or toaster oven. Let cool. Then crush. Also added craisins. 6) Used 1 cup mashed bananas as suggested by others. I would reduce the sugar by 1/4 cup if the banana is really ripe and sweet, but that's personal preference. I find that baking this recipe using glass baking pan gives it a crunchier crust. Reduce temp by 25degF if using glass instead of aluminum. To the poster that complained it was too salty, always use sea salt (medium coarseness) instead of ionized table salt for baking and cooking. 1/2 tsp is a LOT of salt if using regular table salt, but is about right when using coarse sea salt. And if you're using salted butter, then adjust salt accordingly or eliminate.
FINALLY - I found a banana bread recipe that equals my sister's. Been trying since 1985! She won't share her recipe so I've been on a quest to find the best. I like my BB cakey, not wet and heavy, so this definitely fit the bill. I used vanilla yogurt instead of sour cream, added a dash of cinnamon and more nuts than called for. It was delicious! I am making this BB, taking it over to my sister's house and telling her "nanny nanny boo boo!" Thanks for the recipe, I love it!
Perfect recipe. I did some research before I chose this and it looks like the best on the internet. ONE note though. For those of you who haven't read into the chemistry of baking soda, when you mix it with the cream it will start to react IMMEDIATELY. When it reacts it releases Carbon dioxide (which causes the bread to rise). The only problem with this is if you wait to put it in the oven it will release too much CO2 and cause your bread to fall flat. So for a future reference, mix in your baking soda last and have your oven ready for you to toss it in. Oh and just a note, I also beat the whites in my eggs separately (like you do when your making cake) in order to oxidize them. It made the cake even fluffier. I love this recipe!
I am rating this 4 stars because of the necessary tweaks. With the tweaks it was a 5 star recipe, but I hate to rate something 5 stars when tweaks were necessary (as per the suggestion of so many reviewers). I mashed 3 bananas, added 1/2 t cinnamon, 1/4 t nugmeg, 1/8 t cloves, and replaced the 1c of sugar with 1/2 c brown sugar and 1/3 c granulated sugar. For those who don't want to use a lot of sugar, I think it could still be reduced some more. (I'll probably try 1/3 cup brown and 1/4 cup of granulated next time...especially if I use 3 bananas again.) I have young children without many teeth, so I didn't use nuts. I put in some chocolate chips, but they ended up sinking to the bottom. Probably won't do that again. When I tried to remove the bread from the pan, the chocolate was still soft and, since most of it was at the bottom, the bottom of the bread broke off. I placed the bread upside down on a rack to cool and I reattached the bottom. Once the choc. chips were cool, they kind of served as glue to bond the bread back together. I wrapped it in saran wrap after it was cool. This morning, when I sliced the bread, the bottom didn't fall off. I could barely tell there had been a problem. As always, the reviews here were very helpful, but I was confused about cooking temps and times because glass pans and metal pans are different. I used a 9"x4" metal pan (old bread pan that was my mom's) and baked at 325 for 1 hr 10 min. It was cooked perfectly. Moist, but not over-
I followed the recipe closely only making a couple small changes: ---All brown sugar instead of white ---No salt since my butter was salted ---Mashed bananas instead of sliced (even with this next time I'll mash them even finer) ---Double Vanilla extract ---Roasted the walnuts before chopping them I also altered the mixing instructions. I mixed everything as directed til where it said to mix in flour then fold the bananas, walnuts, and sour cream. I mixed those in and then gently stirredi n the flour mixture. I have found that doing this results in a more tender bread and also makes everything stir together more quickly. I thought that the batter was a little runny but I left it alone and I am VERY glad I did. It came out perfectly 57 minutes into the baking time. I didn't add any spices or anything (a new tactic for banana bread and me) and I'm glad I didn't. The banana really shined and it didn't taste too much like something you'd more predominantly have in autumn or winter. I've made the banana banana bread recipe several times and I'm going to have to try baking them side by side to do a taste test. They're both absolutely delicious though!!
This is a great recipe! I made 2 smaller loaves instead. I gave them as gifts & got rave reviews. I dumped my bananas in the blender with the sour cream & pulsed them, leaving some small chunks. I also dusted my loaf pans with cinnamon & sugar after greasing them. It makes for a wonderful 'crust' on the bread.
Excellent! I did make some changes, so I could enjoy a slice (or two) along with my family. I used Best Life for baking instead of butter, 1/2 cup splenda blend, nonfat sugar-free vanilla yogurt instead of sour cream and used all whole wheat flour. Following the review by Naples, I added a tsp. each of lemon juice & baking powder. Finally, I had three bananas "ready" so I used all three and I did mash them rather than slice. My favorite part of this recipe was even though I used all whole wheat flour, this was the most moist banana bread......ever! DELISH! Thank you for sharing your recipe that made my adjustments turn out so well!
awesome.. I've tried at least 10 different recipes for banana bread but this one was mine and my husbands favourite. My picky 4 year old even ate it. I omitted the walnuts and put chocolate chips instead. Worked perfectly.
In my opinion, this is without question the best banana bread recipe ever!! I've made this so many times, I can't even count. Thank you for sharing this :)
Finally, the recipe I've been looking for! Perfect with the following suggested changes: creaming the butter and sugar, adding cinnamon and nutmeg. Split into 2 loaf pans, this cooked up perfectly in 50 minutes @ 325F.
FOR THOSE OF YOU WHO LOVE THIS BREAD ALREADY...TRY THIS! USE 1 CUP OF VERY RIPE BANANAS AND 2 TEASPOONS OF BANANA EXTRACT, 1 TSP OF CINNAMON, 1TSP BAKING POWDER...YOU WONT BE SORRY...
I made this bread into muffins by using greased muffin tins. I tried three varieties: plain, with walnuts, and with dark chocolate chips. The dark chocolate chip ones were a real hit! I used nonfat plain yogurt in place of the sour cream, which may have given the muffins a fluffier texture. Also, I used one cup of mashed banana. Cooking time was shorter-25 minutes-since I opted for muffin tins.
I really liked the bread part of this receipe but just slicing the banana's ruined it for me. The banana's turn out soggy and brown. I prefer mashing the banana's.
Yummy-moist-good banana taste. Mine could have been taken out a little early but still very good. Delicious with honey roast peanut butter.
Great recipe- Add a streusel topping with 3 TBS Oats, 2 TBS butter, 1/4 cup flour, 1/3 cup brown sugar with a dash of cinnamon and nutmeg. Sprinkle on top of batter prior to baking! Absolutely delicious!!!
Awesome recipe! Never thought banana bread was so easy to make! For my taste, I will cut down the sugar to 3/4 cup next time. I mashed 4 very ripe bananas and the bread was very tender and full of banana flavor. Also, instead of chopped walnuts, I added 1/3 cup of ground almonds which maintained the smooth texture but added a nice almond undertone. I meant to add cinnamon, nutmeg and cardamom but forgot, but will next time. With my variations, my bread took an extra 5 minutes in the oven, but I will definitely refer back to this recipe in the future!
made this with out the sour cream (didn't have it, will try next time) and it still turned out so delicious and moist. The kids and my husband loved it. It's sadly already gone. Great recipe! 1-23-12 Made this again with the sour cream. Easy enough for my littles to make while I 'supervised'. We doubled the recipe this time, both loaves turned out great. A very moist, flavorful bread. Have already passed this along to a few friends wanting a good banana bread recipe. Thank you for sharing.
I have made this recipe three times now (once as bread and twice as muffins) and we love it! I do have to say that 1/2 cup of sour cream is a bit too noticeable in the taste and that bothered my husband. Now, instead of using 2 bananas, i use 3 (MASHED for sure), and only use 1/4 cup sour cream. Perfect. Hubby didn't even know I still used sour cream in the recipe. I also make this recipe as muffins, using a muffin tin and paper liners, which makes about 12 muffins and i only bake for about 25 min. Easier/more fun to eat and still more moist than most of the banana nut muffin recipes on here!
I have made this many times over the past 3 years. I however, mix in the bananas into the batter at the end and I always use 4 large bananas. I do not put in the nuts but I do put in a cup of chocolate chips, nice change. This is the best banana bread.
This recipe overflowed our loaf pan, so I would make it in a larger pan next time. We sprinkled dry oats on top for a country look, and added pecans instead of walnuts. It is delicious, very moist and sturdy. Thanks!
Fantastic! I mashed the banana's instead of slicing them. I also added 1 tsp baking powder, 1 tsp cinnamon and a few shakes of nutmeg.
I was really disappointed with this recipe the way it is. I've never attempted banana bread before and I was excited to find a recipe that had 5 stars thinking there is no way I could go wrong. I followed the recipe to the letter and the bread came out with sticky purple sliced up bananas throughout the bread. It was really disgusting. My husband and I could not even eat it, it was so disgusting to look at and really just awful. I've had much better banana bread from my mother than this one. Won't bake this one again.
Out. of. this. world. Wow. Rich, yet delicate...a wonderful bread. After reading reviews, I (like I tend to do) followed the advice of Naples34102: soft butter (not melted), tsp of lemon juice. I really think this will solve the issues of the banana browning that some have experienced. I will admit, my bread has only been out of the oven for 30 minutes... I couldn't wait any longer to test it. WOW. It is so good! I can see why people eat the whole loaf right away! I sprinkled just half the loaf with chopped nuts for coworkers who do not care for nuts. I am sure this will be a HUGE hit!! **used light sour cream.
Everyone has already said it all! This is THE banana bread recipe!! I used 1 cup of bananas, and added 1 teaspoon of baking powder as many others did. Also a 1/2 teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice and a teaspoon of lemon juice. I didn't have enough sour cream, so I used about 1/4 Greek yogurt and 1/4 cup sour cream, and it was perfect! After creaming the sugar, butter and eggs, I mixed in the dry ingredients and folded in the rest by hand - it does make a difference. The best banana bread I've ever made.
This recipe is wicked! The inside was perfectly moist with the outer edge slightly crunchy and slightly sweet. I mashed the bananas, did not slice them. And I did not use a mixer (in case anyone is wondering whether or not to use one); I mixed the butter (semi-melted) and the sugar with a wooden spoon and then used a wisk. Oh - and on the suggestion of another reviewer, I doubled the recipe (I had four good sized bananas I wanted to use) and baked it in a bundt pan and it turned out perfect. And I have lots o' banana bread! :)
This was the best banana bread I have ever had. Will definately save this recipe!
Undoubtedly the BEST banana bread recipe I have tried (sorry grandma). I think the sliced bananas add more moisture to the bread, and the butter content gives the bread a great crust (don't wrap it in saran to maintain it though). To note, I used what I had available. I used 1 container of nonfat vanilla yogurt instead of sour cream, I also used 3 bananas and added 1/4 c. cooked rasins to the recipe.
Great recipe for a large banana bread. I made two changes to this recipe (sorry). I don't normally use sour cream so I used a vanilla yogurt, similar in texture to sour cream instead. And I too, mashed the bananas before adding them to the mixture. N.B.: To Sandy who's banana bread wasn't baked on the inside -- two possible problems to your dilemma - #1 - bake the loaf on a lower rack rather than in the middle or #2 - your oven might need to be checked - the thermostat may not be working properly. Hope you resolve the oven issues and try this recipe again. IT'S THAT GOOD!
This Bread was AWESOME!! I took the advice of some of the other posters and creamed the butter and sugar, instead of melting the butter, as well as mashed the bananas. I also used pecans in place of the walnuts (we didn't have any walnuts) and it was SOOO good! Everyone was crazy for it!! Another thing I did? I let the eggs, butter and sour cream reach close to room temperature before putting it in. I read somewhere that in baked goods, (unless its pie) room temperature ingredients make a more moist product, and this was so moist, I believe there may be something to it?
It was good, but the banana flavor wasn't as extreme as I'd like. I added cinnamon too. The bread was very moist.
sour cream took away from the sweetness of the bread and was too dense for me i like it a little less spongy
Excellent! I took the advice of several reviewers and mashed the bananas, which distributes the fruit more uniformly. Very moist with loads of banana flavor. The few changes I made were to mash up 3 bananas, as they were not large, and pour in half the batter, top that with a mixture of 1/4 cup sugar and 1 tsp cinnamon, then top with the rest of the batter. Also, I did not melt the butter, but creamed it with the sugar. I found, however, that it could have used another few minutes of baking time, as the top sank some in the middle. Attractively browned top and sides, just like the picture. Absolutely brilliant.
The flavor of this bread is fantastic, however the sliced bananas made the bread fall apart. They don't look too appetizing either! You eat with your eyes first...so, I would have given this a five. I will make this again, but with mashed bananas instead.
This is the absolute BEST banana bread I have ever made or eaten!! I used softened butter & 3 bananas(mine were small). There's no need to try any others, this is PERFECTION!
Followed the 1 t. lemon juice, 1 t. soda and powder. Fantastic bread! It's going in my recipe box.
Fantastic! I mashed the bananas instead and added more and it was PERFECT. Rich and moist! In the recipe box forever!
This turned out beautifully and I didn't even have all of the ingredients. I only used 1/3 cup sour cream, 1/2 cup maple syrup + 2 TBSP honey instead of the sugar, and omitted the vanilla (I ran out!). I also added a little extra banana. The bread was great warm with a little butter. Also, I reduced the cooking time because my oven runs hotter. Overall, this is a keeper!
WOW! These are really moist, flavorful muffins! Being a professional pastry chef, I thought I've already tried the best banana bread/muffins but these definitely take the cake. I substituted 1/2 cup egg substitute for the 2 eggs and used fat free sour cream. I made them into 24 mini-muffins and 6 regular size. Awesome! Thanks
I picked this recipes because I only had two bananas at the time. As always I followed the recipe exact so my review is based on the original recipe and not a recommendation or suggestion. The first time around it was good but I would only give it 3 stars because it is missing additional flavors and the sliced bananas don't bake as good as mashed. To make it a 4.5 star rating the second time I mashed the bananas, poured the mixture into 6 large muffin tins and made a crumb topping (4tbs butter, 4tbs brown sugar, 2tbs flour, 3tsp cinnamon and 1/8tsp nutmeg) and baked for at 350 for 45mins.
Very good recipe, however I made the following changs: I clarified the butter, used 1/4 cup light brown sugar and a generous 1/2 cup white sugar, used whole wheat flour, added 2 tsps. cinnamon to flour mixture, replaced sour cream with non-fat Greek plain yogurt, used 3 large perfectly riped bananas, mashed with potato masher leaving the bananas with some chunks, and added 1/4 cup raisins. I baked it for 40 minutes, removed from oven and covered edges with foil to prevent over-browning. Placed back in oven and continued baking for an additional 20 minutes. It was cooked perfectly and was very delicious and moist. Next time, I will spinkle top with a mixture of cinnamon and white sugar before placing it in the oven. I think that will make a nice addition.
This is simply divine! I doubled the recipe only to discover that I didn't have enough eggs, so I added 1/2 cup applesauce and 2 tblsp vegetable oil to add moisture. It still turned out great. This is the best banana bread I have ever had!
DELICIOUS! I love that the bananas are sliced not mashed. It sets it apart from other banana bread recipes. The bread is so moist and the edges are crunchy. I had to skip the walnuts for health reasons. Next time I may add fresh cranberries and make it into muffins. Thank you vjonsson for sharing!
My favorite banana bread. I substitute plain yogurt for the sour cream... works just as well!
The best banana bread recipe!
My first attempt at this recipe and I am thrilled! I am eating a piece right now, still warm from the oven. I only reduced the sugar a bit, I like it less sweet. This way my son can also enjoy a piece, he is quite young and I don't give him too many sweets. And the bananas are always mashed when I make a banana nut bread, so I did this here as well. It is a light and moist BNB, simply perfect. It's much lighter in color than the other recipe I use, I have no clue why that is. If you want a "no fail recipe" try this...you won't regret it.
very disppointed in this recipe! I picked it because it had 5 stars and was quick and easy. I was looking for a quick recipe as it was my first attempt at banana bread...very disappointing. I tried to make it twice. The first time it bubbled over, fell flat and was not all that great....so I made a second batch (thinking I missed something the first time). NOPE! the banana's fell to the bottom making it flat and too moist at the bottom. I would mash -- as everyone else suggested....I wish I would have listenend.
I've used this recipe for years, substituting here and there if I didn't have all the ingredients. Chocolate chips go well instead of nuts too.
This was absolutely the best banana nut bread I've ever made! I did tweek it by adding a little cinnamon, ginger and brown sugar. I sliced instead of mashed the bananas and did get a little purple color but the taste was not affected at all. The baking time should be longer. My bread took about 1 hour & 20 minutes. I foil tented during the last 30 minutes so it wouldnt brown too much and the color is perfect!. Good consistency, good outter crust, GREAT flavor! Yum!
Oh the goodness from the moist spongie-like bread! Yum! Ripen bananas make a total difference in banana bread too!
I try a million recipes on this site. Most will alot of success. I however very rarely rate recipes or write a comment. I HAD TO write a review for this recipe. I have made many banana bread recipes and never have I had such success. This was the best banana bread I have ever tasted. I made the recipe exactly as it stated. Baked it for exactly the same amount of time. It smelled like it was starting to burn because my whole house had the wonderful aroma of banana bread. I thought, oh no, I ruined it! NOPE, I checked on it and it was fine. After baking for 60 minutes, I let it cool and it sliced up really nice. It wasn't crumby or gummy. Perfect slices of perfect bread! Thanks for the amazing recipe. I will use it for the rest of my life!
Not sure what happened but I think using sour cream makes the bread way too dense for my liking.
made this as recipe states, except for nuts. Perhaps it is because I used unsalted butter or perhaps I am too accustomed to my own recipe....found this to be totally tastelessly blahhhhkk
I did not care for this recipe. Completely gooey inside. The outside was pretty brown and I think when I tested it it was "crunchy" on the outside it wiped the toothpick clean. But the bread wasn't done at all.
Mmmmmm our family loves banana bread and this recipe delivered! I used all brown sugar instead of white. I also had lots of little mini bananas I got from the dollar store; I doubled the recipe so I put in aprox 2+ cups of mashed banana. Sprinkled nuts on top of one loaf and sugar in the raw on the other. *** If making gifts of the bread: The one with the sugar on top wasn't as pretty of a color/appearance wasn't shiny/smooth. The sugar left a bubbly look to the surface but it tasted sweet and chewy. :)
Best Banana bread I have ever baked!!! The baking time said 60 minutes, but at that time it was still uncooked and liquid in the middle. Ended up cooking until a toothpick test came out clean, which was 20-25 minutes longer. For the bananas, I sliced them and then chopped them up but I did not mash them. Also for the nuts I used pecans instead of walnuts and I added 1 tsp cinnamon.
I was leary about trying a new banana bread recipe (my fave is cathy's banana bread) but, this one was fantastic! Very moist, flavorful & very easy to make- I took the advice of others and thinly sliced the banana's and it's true that is was makes this recipe unique rather than mashing them. The presentation was wonderful it didn't sink in the middle like my other loafs. I only baked it for 45 min and it was perfect. This recipe is a definte keeper. Thanks!
This is by far the best banana bread receipe that you could make for you and your loved ones. I took some of the advice of other reviewers such as using half wheat flour and half regular flour, adding chocolate chips, 1/2 tsp cinn, dash nutmeg, half white sugar, half brown sugar, and mashing 3 bananas instead of slicing 2 bananas. My family cannot get enough of this receipe. I make a loaf at least once a week sometimes twice a week.
I wish I could give this more than 5 stars. This is the most delicious moist banana bread I've ever had, and I'm not a banana bread fan. Those of you who are not following the recipe by mashing the bananas instead of slicing them are getting a different tasting bread than what this recipe tastes like with sliced bananas. The one change I did make was to dust the bottom of the pan with cinnamon sugar. It makes the bottom of the bread taste delicious.
I have made this recipe numerous times for over a year now and it comes out perfect every time and gets rave reviews. It's seriously the perfect banana bread recipe. Here are my variations: 1) Cream the butter and sugar instead of melting the butter. 2) Use 3/4 sugar (health-wise decision). 3) Sometimes I add 1/2 cup fresh blueberries instead of nuts for variety. 4) I use low-fat sour cream and it tastes the same. 5) I've substituted plain yogurt in a pinch when I have no sour cream.
LOVED this bread. The only thing I did differently was to mash the bananas.
I made some WW changes. Used 1/2 sugar & 1/2 Splenda, 1/2 lowfat butter & 1/2 regular & used egg whites. Turned out great & moist! Will make again. Yummy!!
I made this bread last night and it was amazing!!! The best I have ever made!! I have been looking for a banana bread recipe that is moist and delicious. And I dont need to look any more! this is my new go to banana bread recipe!! It was awesome!! :) I did mash the bananas instead of slicing them and I added an extra banana only cause I had a lot of bananas to use up!! other than that I followed the recipe.
The best banana bread I've ever made. Not oily or greasy, not to sweet. Perfect!
I have baked this cake often and it's definitely a best seller. Slicing the bananas really enhances flavor. I grease my bundt pan then coat it with sugar and cinnamon before pouring the batter in. It's a cake for beginners and pros and definitely a cake to bake when you have over ripe bananas. (you can freeze the 2 peeled bananas each plastic container to thaw and slice when you need them).
I completed this recipe as is (except I mashed the bananas) and it was AMAZING! I'm a first time baker at a high altitude so if I didn't screw this up everyone else should be good to go! :D
Best banana bread ever-hands down!!! Used slightly less sugar than called for, still very sweet. Instead of sour cream, substitute plain yogurt and no one will ever know and its "lighter." "I want the last piece!!!"
This banana bread is absolutely WONDERFUL! I have made this several times and it always turns out great. In fact, I am baking some now and wanted to come back here and comment. The last time I made this, I made two loaves. I was going to take one to work to share -- but you should have seen my husband's face when I suggested that! He did not want to share!! :) Of note - now whenever he goes to the grocery store, he always comes back with a bunch of bananas. Thank you for the best banana recipie ever!!!
What a treat! I did make my own Streusel topping which make it that much better!
this is a very good recipe!!! i like the bananas sliced not mashed. Good Bread
Wow! Fantastic! I've been battling to find a great banana bread recipe. Most are too heavy, or too cakey. This was perfect - great texture, very moist - and fast to make! I usually don't give a recipe 5* if i have to change anything - but the only change I made was to add some cinnamon and mixed spice. But the first time I made it I didn't change a thing and it was awesome too.Thanks for posting it!
I think that this will be the only recipe that I use for banana bread from now on. I looked at the reviews and didn't melt the butter but added more banana as suggested. Next time though I would add only another half a banana instead of a whole one. It took much longer to cook but having said that it was still very moist and absolutely delicious. Everyone loved it.
This may be the best banana bread I've ever tasted. I know it's the best banana bread I've ever made. I substituted one six-ounce container of light vanilla yogurt for the sour cream, because that's what I had on hand. Otherwise, I followed the recipe to the letter. Thanks, Virginia--and Janet!
EXCELLENT recipe! Like other reviewers I smashed up the banana's because I didn't want banana chunks. I also used pecans instead of walnuts (personal preference) and just added a dash of cinnamon. My husband and I can't get enough and it's SO easy to make! Thanks for sharing!
Very Very Good! I have been making this for years. It was my Mom's recipe. We lost it, so I was happy to find it on here. Thank you Janet!
The batter was light and fluffy but the bread was a bit denser than I would have preferred. There were no leftovers so the family must have enjoyed it!
Yep, doing it Martha Stewart's way makes this five star bread. I did not care for the slices of banana. Otherwise, this is the best banana bread recipe around!
This banana bread is delicious! I'm making all new recipes this month so when my bananas took a turn for the worse I knew I had to look up a new recipe. I didn't have any sour cream on hand so I used vanilla yogurt (and then halved the vanilla). Yum!
There are hundreds of recipes on this site, but I chose this one because it consistently has 5 stars on its reviews. So I baked it, adding at total of 3 partially mashed and partially chopped bananas. Since I'm a big fan of cinnamon, I added a tsp of that and a little nutmeg. Bingo! I found the perfect banana bread recipe! Thanks for all the positive reviews to encourage me to choose this AWESOME recipe!
turned out as expected. Its banana bread.
I followed the recommendations to add a full cup of mashed banana's, used 1 tsp or baking powder and soda and used warm temperature butter instead of melted. I didn't have an appropriate bunt pan so I made this recipe in muffin form. That's all I did differently and it worked out perfectly. I mean absolutely PERFECTLY! They're so soft and moist, they're such goodness, even at muffin form! Great banana taste especially. Be careful not to overcook them. Most banana bread I've tried usually has a dark brown crust, mine did not, if anything I would say it was a golden brown crust like many of the photos. I would just be careful not to burn them! My final tip - be warned! If you make them in muffins you won't be eating just one. If you're watching your weight I would advise you to skip this recipe or don't even eat any if you make it (good luck with the later) This banana bread is over-the-top good, fantastic, oh-so-good-I-can't-stop-eating them awesome. Bake them if you dare!
There is no better banana bread. This is IT! Outstanding. I used 4 very ripe bananas that I had in the freezer, mashed up. I used 1/2 brown sugar and 1/2 white sugar. I added a handful of coconut and 2 tsp of pumpkin pie spice - also added a tsp of baking powder in addition to the baking soda. Made them into muffins, baked for 28 mins. THE BEST. SO GOOD!
This is the the first banana bread I have ever made. It was excellent! The sour cream made the bread moist. The only thing I did differently was mash the bananas because I didn't think I'd like the chunks. A keeper and can't wait for my current bunch of bananas to get "too old" to eat!!
Delicious recipe with just a couple of changes. I did not melt the butter, I softened it and creamed it with the sugar. Also, I mashed the bananas and added a tsp of cinnamon. I frosted half of the loaf with a cream cheese frosting and left the other half without.
This is so good that I made 8 loaves already this season for my neighbors and mail carrier. The 350 oven it calls for seems to be too high for my oven but 340 works great. I'm wondering about the suggested 10 min prep time though. Did Speedy Gonzales come up with that? Maybe I'm just slow, but even using the food processor, it takes me twice that long. Very tasty recipe though and I'm sure I'll make it many more times.
sorry I didn't care for this recipe
Good base for banana bread but I mashed the banana no offense but to slice them as the recipe called for they would be brown blobs of banana in just a few hours. Don't really want to bite into brown banana mush.
This was delicious. I used 4 very ripe bananas and it turned out great. 60 minutes was a little too long for my oven, I almost burned it. Will set the timer for 50 minutes next time and watch it from there.
I just pulled this Banana Bread out of the oven...it is delish! I only made a few slight changes, I added a bit of lemon juice as another reviewer suggested, used 3 bananas instead of 2 and I used granola instead of the walnuts! This is a keeper :)
