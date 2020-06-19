Simple Chicken Brine

I have always wanted to try a recipe for "chicken brine" and this one looked easy and I had all the ingredients (or so I thought). I placed the one gallon of warm water in a big pot and added "regular" table salt (but only half of the 3/4 cup--I only did this because of what the other reviewers stated about using regular table salt). I thought I had kosher salt and since I did not, I had to substitute at the last second. I added the sugar, soy sauce and olive oil and proceeded with the rest of the recipe. I allowed the whole chicken to sit in the brine for 4 hours and then I drained it, rinsed off the chicken and just placed it in a pot with a lid in the refrigerator overnight until dinner time the next evening. The chicken stayed nice and moist even in the pot overnight. I roasted the chicken in my rotisserie the next evening and just for an experiment I did not add anything else to the skin of the bird. When the chicken was finished cooking, I took it out of the rotisserie and let it "sit" for 5 minutes....when I went to take off the twine that was holding the bird together in the rotisserie, the wings fell completely off and the the drumstick bones fell out with "no meat" attached...it was so completely moist and tender!! My husband and kids were so impressed and I was so excited to say it was a brine recipe from "allrecipes". You have to try this recipe! I will never cook a chicken again without first "brining" it!