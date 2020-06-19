Simple Chicken Brine
This simple chicken brine will help make the meat more tender and juicy.
This simple chicken brine will help make the meat more tender and juicy.
Really good and really easy! The chicken was sooooo tender. However, if you plan to cook your chicken in a slow cooker, you're going to need to shorten your cooking time if you brine. Otherwise, the chicken will just fall apart. I was worried that the soy sauce would overpower it but not at all. Everyone loved it and said it was their favorite so far. I cook a chicken about once a week and am always trying different recipes. This is definitely a keeper!Read More
I always do my brine differently and decided to review this one and it was no where near as good as the one I already use. I always add whole peppercorns, herbs, salt, garlic, sugar, etc and no oil to a stock pot filled with water and then I bring it to a boil, let it cool in an ice bath until very cold, then add the chicken to it and leave in fridge for 24 hours, I flip the chicken after 12 hours. I always rinse my chicken before roasting, but I also add a pinch of salt, pepper, and lemon juice or chicken broth poured over the chicken in pan. I always preheat oven to 400 degrees and lower temp to 350 after putting in the chicken, and add 10-15min cooking time to make sure skin is crispy because using a brine softens the skin.Read More
Really good and really easy! The chicken was sooooo tender. However, if you plan to cook your chicken in a slow cooker, you're going to need to shorten your cooking time if you brine. Otherwise, the chicken will just fall apart. I was worried that the soy sauce would overpower it but not at all. Everyone loved it and said it was their favorite so far. I cook a chicken about once a week and am always trying different recipes. This is definitely a keeper!
The basis for this is good, but in my opinion whole chickens should be brined for 1-2 hours in cold water. Longer than that and you'll take up too much salt. Also when cooking, consider stuffing the body cavity with onions, apples, and other high moisture things and the chicken will come out super moist.
I always do my brine differently and decided to review this one and it was no where near as good as the one I already use. I always add whole peppercorns, herbs, salt, garlic, sugar, etc and no oil to a stock pot filled with water and then I bring it to a boil, let it cool in an ice bath until very cold, then add the chicken to it and leave in fridge for 24 hours, I flip the chicken after 12 hours. I always rinse my chicken before roasting, but I also add a pinch of salt, pepper, and lemon juice or chicken broth poured over the chicken in pan. I always preheat oven to 400 degrees and lower temp to 350 after putting in the chicken, and add 10-15min cooking time to make sure skin is crispy because using a brine softens the skin.
If using table salt or canning salt use half of what is called for if kosher is listed in recipe. I have unintentionally brined a whole chicken for over 24 hrs (when dinner plans changed) and it was not over salted or mushy. I also do not rinse my birds after brining and have not noticed any effects. To make sure the salt and sugar disolve I fill a half gallon container about half full with the warmest water I can get out of the tap. Add salt and sugar, stir until disolved. Add ice to container, stir to cool water down. Strain ice if desired and fill container to bring to 1gal then add soy and other ingredients.
This is a great foundation kind of recipe. You can add your own touch. I agree with Nox,COLD is the way to go. I used brown sugar,garlic and onion powder. A few shakes of crushed red pepper, added a little kick.I will never roast another chicken, turkey etc. without brining it first.
Really good brine. Made my grilled chicken really moist and juicy without being overwhelming. NOTE: You cannot use table salt or it will be too salty. Thank you!
I have always wanted to try a recipe for "chicken brine" and this one looked easy and I had all the ingredients (or so I thought). I placed the one gallon of warm water in a big pot and added "regular" table salt (but only half of the 3/4 cup--I only did this because of what the other reviewers stated about using regular table salt). I thought I had kosher salt and since I did not, I had to substitute at the last second. I added the sugar, soy sauce and olive oil and proceeded with the rest of the recipe. I allowed the whole chicken to sit in the brine for 4 hours and then I drained it, rinsed off the chicken and just placed it in a pot with a lid in the refrigerator overnight until dinner time the next evening. The chicken stayed nice and moist even in the pot overnight. I roasted the chicken in my rotisserie the next evening and just for an experiment I did not add anything else to the skin of the bird. When the chicken was finished cooking, I took it out of the rotisserie and let it "sit" for 5 minutes....when I went to take off the twine that was holding the bird together in the rotisserie, the wings fell completely off and the the drumstick bones fell out with "no meat" attached...it was so completely moist and tender!! My husband and kids were so impressed and I was so excited to say it was a brine recipe from "allrecipes". You have to try this recipe! I will never cook a chicken again without first "brining" it!
Nice basic brine that you can add too. But, one step I always use was omitted... after you take it out of the brine... RINSE UNDER COLD WATER! Gets rid of that brining salt inside and out of the bird. Then pat dry, season, and then I put mine in a rack in the fridge to air dry for an hour. The air dry makes for nice crispy skin.
Delicious! I would have given it five stars but it was a little too salty for our taste. Will make again but cut back to half the salt next time.
Simple and really good, no fancy ingredients. This is now my only brine recipe, because it works so well.
This brine is great. Added a few addt'l seasonings for pref like cayenne, italian seasoning, garlic salt, onion powder, etc and instead of all soy sauce I did 1/2 soy and 1/2 worceshire sauce...I let the 4 lb bird marinate for 18 hrs, rubbed well with my cajun seasonings and marinate addt'l 2 hrs then roasted at 250 for 3 1/2 hrs. Skin was nice and crisp and meat was juicy & flavorful (even the white meat, smh). This may seem like a lot of steps but it is super easy and sooooo worth it. I dare you to plan a day ahead to prepare your chicken this way. If you don't like it you can always go back to the super easy, flavorless way. But if you like good tasting chicken with every bite, you won't regret this minimal effort.
I also had complaints that it was too salty. I don't know if cutting back on the salt would help or not since soy sauce has such a high sodium content. Sorry, not a keeper for me.
MADE THE CHICKEN SOOO JUICY! Turned the meat kinda pink too, it was great!
I added a onion(cut in half), crushed garlic and one bottle of beer to the recipe. I brought the whole mixture to a boil and then let it cool in the frig. before I added the chicken. I cut the back bone out of the chicken, rubbed the shin with olive oil and grilled it on indirect heat until done. The meat was tender and juicy and the shin was so crispy. It was athe hit of the party.
Didn't have kosher salt so I used sea salt instead. Turned out excellent!
Perfect!!! ...this is the only way to bake or grill a whole chicken. The brine solution was so simple to mix up...I did sub garlic oil for the olive oil. And dont worry the soy sauce doesnt give it in any way an asian style taste ...I let the chicken set in the brine solution for about 5 hours and after the 5 hours I drive off the bird well and stuffed cavity with onions apple and celery ...placed in baking dish brushed skin with more garlic oil and sprinkled the skin with pepper and poultry seasoning and baked at 375 for 2 hrs .....and it was the best chicken of any kind the my and I have ever tasted....hurray for brining :-)
I had never brined a chicken before but I'd heard people say it was a great way to cook bird. The first time I used this recipe I was hooked. I did think it was a little salty so the second time I reduced the salt to 2/3. I will never make chicken on the grill again w/o forst using this brine. It's amazing!
I added this recipe to my box on july 13th of this year and I have used it at least 10 times! It's hard to fix chicken now without brining it with this recipe. Love it!
I used on a 5 pound whole chicken. It really made for a tender bird, almost too tender. Next time I will leave in brine for about 4 hours instead of the 8.
I added 1/3 cup Balsamic vinegar, 1/3 cup Worcestershire, 2 tbls. garlic powder, 2 tbls. onion power and 1 cup brown sugar. Marinated 24 hrs.
I put the salt in the water first, tasting it to make sure the brine will not be too salty. Then I put in soy sauce, brown sugar, olive oil and some herbs. I then brined the chicken for 20 hours. The next day when I got home from work, I rinsed the chicken before grilling it together with some veggies to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, turning the chicken upside down mid baking. It turns out juicy and tender. Great simple recipe and technique.
Placed a whole chicken in the brine overnight and roasted it in the oven the next day with just a little bit of pepper sprinkled on and it came out tasting great.
I have been asked many times over how did I get all that flavor in my Chicken!! Great brine base
I was always told to rinse chicken thoroughly after brineing or it will taste too salty. This is a nice simple brine but I use cold tap water when mixing. No point in adding herbs and spices to brine as I will be rinsing them away before cooking.
We scale the recipe down to "1 serving" most of the time. It works great on chicken breasts to keep them tender before putting them on the grill. We usually pound the chicken breasts first to make them thinner, which also helps with even cooking. Great, simple, brine recipe, thanks!
You can vary the amount of salt to suit the time you have to brine the bird. If you want to brine it overnight, reduce the salt and soy sauce to allow for a longer brining time. The less salty the brine, the longer the bird can stay submerged without losing texture or quality. I have brined poultry in as little as two tablespoons of kosher salt dissolved into the amount of water that it takes to cover the parts or whole bird in a zip-top gallon storage bag in the frig. But, I do brine for several hours when the brine is less potent.
I made this for dinner tonight and it was delicious. The chicken was very moist and had a good flavor. I did use cold water instead of warm which diddn't seem to make a difference. Also I took it out an hour before I wanted to cook it and rinsed it off, lined it on a baking sheet, and placed it uncovered for one hour in the refrigerator. To help the skin get crispier when it baked. I also took the advice of some of the reviews and added brown suger, onion powder, garlic powder, and warchestier sauce.
Very good and a good brine for all kinds of meats, use it for my smoker also. One thing that very important, NEVER USE ALUMINUM TO BRINE IN or aluminum utensils.
Tasty and simple. I would rinse it as suggested before. I have also used Bragg's amino acids instead of soy sauce. (It is soy based, less sodium) It really does help keep the chicken moist when BBQ'ing!
I LOVED it!!!! The kids raved about the chicken all night. I substituted the sugar for agave nectar and omited the soy sauce. The chicken came out so tender and juicy!!! Thanks and I WILL be brining another chicken SOON!!!!
Amazing! Afterwards I seperated the skin from the chicken with my fingers and added some garlic butter under the skin and on top. Baked at 450 for 1 hr 20 mins and pure wonder!
Awesome brine! Use before I cook all my chickens in my rotisserie. I use 1/2 gallon of hottest water from tap, dissolve salt & sugar. Add ice cubes & fill to whole gallon. Add soy & olive oil & refrigerate. Rinse before I season to my taste before cooking.
Awesome brine! As a very inexperienced cook, I was lookin for an easy recipe that would taste great. This one fit the bill. On my first try, I followed the directions and it resulted in a delicious, juicy chicken that had everyone going out of their way to compliment the flavor. I took a pointer from a friend to stuff the chicken with Rosemary & Garlic.
This is a great brine. I used it on chicken cutlets and it gave a favor that was great and juicy. Meat was also very tender. I read some of the other reviews for helpful hints. I watched my time for the meat in the brine and also rinsed the meat off and pat dry. Not salty at ALL. Good recipe and very simple
Followed this recipe exactly and smoked it (hickory) at 225 for 5 hours. Unbelievable. Went from chicken hater (beside fried of course) to wanting it weekly.
My go to recipe for a whole chicken! I am Gluten Free- like others I sub for Braggs Aminos instead of soy sauce. Let the brine cool in the fridge overnight & then let my chicken "soak" in it for 7 hrs. Rinse well and omg sooo yummy :) For those that say it is too salty- try only 8hrs and RINSE well ;)
Cheap! Easy! Delicious! I substituted Bragg's liquid aminios for the soy sauce and then I added the juice and rind from 1 lemon. Brined a 5 lb chicken for 2 hours and then stuffed the cavity with onions and baked it. The meat was perfectly seasoned and super tender! I think this recipe is a great base recipe and I'm excited about trying other variations....adding herbs, roasted or raw garlic, other citrus, etc. Thank you for the wonderful recipe!
I use this brine for smoking Chicken and Turkey. It is really great
The Brine sounds awesome but as a word of caution. You should chill the brine before adding the chicken. The temp of the chicken will rise above 42 when added to the room temp brine and it will begin to grow bacteria. If the brine and chicken doesn't drop back below 42 degrees after an hour in the brine it has the potential to make you sick.
Easy and simple brine. I let sit for 24 hours in the fridge. I use a standard rub with a rotiserre on a Weber grill with indirect heat. Comes out juicy and GREAT!!
Great flavor. Tried this out for my first attempt to use my new smoker. Chicken was moist, very flavorful. I kept the bird in the brine longer than directed but I was really pleased with the finished product and so did my friends and family.
My first brine for a chicken and it made the chicken flavourful throughout! Very good! I did add some Italian seasoning to the brine but otherwise everything else was the same. Thanks!
Wow! It was super juicy! I brined it for 24 hours and used half the recipe for 8 chicken pieces. I added 2 smashed cloves garlic and 1/2 chopped onion to the mix then I grilled it with bbq sauce. I rinsed it several times in cold water then patted it dry before cooking and it wasn't salty.
i used brown sugar insted of white!!! yum yum
I use this all the time. I won't cook chicken with out using this brine first.
Hi..good recipe I used canning salt[canning salt is the only salt you should use in brine except if you can get purified salt] and 2 teasp. hickory liquid smoke..it turn out great
The chicken breasts came out moist and flavorful without any additional seasoning during cooking.
Very juicy and tasty chicken, and not salty (and I don't rinse the chicken either). My husband was skeptical of "that thing in the bucket in the fridge" but liked the results. I then switched out the 3/4 c soy sauce for 1/2 c each lemon juice and apple cider vinegar and switched the oil with 1 c homemade BBQ sauce (recipe made with ACV, molasses, butter, garlic, onion and lots of spices for a kick). Even better BBQ'd!
This is a great basic brine. I put a whole chicken in the brine before bed and let it brine over night and all the next morning. Total brine time was about 15 hours. I put the chicken on the smoker just after college football kicked off and a couple of hours later everybody was eating the best chicken they had ever had. This made a very juicy and tender chicken.
Nice brine. Worked well for smoked chicken.
cooks chicken faster watch it so it won't dry out
Yum, Yum, Yummy!! My kids absolutely loved this and keep asking me to make it again! I did not have kosher salt, but used table salt but only 1/2 of what the recipe calls for and it was perfect. Will definitely be making again!
What a nice, simple recipe. I cut the ingredients in half, except for the salt, which I reduced a bit more. I marinated the skin on,bone in split breasts 2 hours. One BIG difference over prior marinading was poking my small paring knife into each breast10-12 places to help the marinade...425 on roast 35 minutes, then cooled a bit, then covered and placed in cooling oven...45 minutes ...and STILL they were tender!
I brined four pounds of chicken thighs and drumsticks for an hour and half. I gave it a quick rinse,air dried the meat for a few minutes then rubbed a paste of equal parts garlic and onion powder,1/8 tsp of ground chili peppers and about 1/8 tsp nutmeg moistened with 2 tablespoons canola oil. Browned on all sides then baked in a 350 F oven for one hour,it proved very tender and flavorful,but I thought it a tad too salty. Maybe I'll rinse it more next time or else reduce the brining time for pieces to 45 mins.
I used this before smoking chicken and it was delicious! I rinsed the pieces a little before putting them on the smoker, they were not too salty. Just a little pepper and it was perfect. Thanks!
This is the best Chicken I have ever cooked! I've heard of 'brining' but never tried it until now. This is going to be my way of cooking poultry now. The only changes I made were, I added some chopped garlic and tyme to the brine. Everything else the same. Not salty at all.
This worked really well, will use it again! Once the chicken was in the oven I used the liquid to cook some soba noodles and veggies (which I then stir fried) - the soy sauce base is great for stuff like that as long as you turn the heat high enough to kill all bacteria, and then rinse with water to lessen the salt amount. Next time I will infuse with herbs, maybe some basil. Thanks for the recipe :)
Yum.. this really made the chicken moist. I used blsl chicken breasts and marinated them overnite..baked in some broth in the oven. and am using them in recipes
Makes the chicken super tender and juicy! We brine all our chickens now before cooking, using this recipe.
I always always use. This simple brine. I never rinse it off,have often brined for longer than 24 hours when plans changed and I use Lizzie's roasted chicken recipe (google it) on food and wine.com everyone loves all the favors. I save all the juices and pick it clean at least whats left and freeze for soup.
Chicken turned out beautifully. Never have brined chicken before and decided this was simple enough recipe to try. I am glad I did. Will be brining my chicken from now on!
Good brine but the oil is useless in this recipe it is just a waste of good olive oil
This is a really good brine. I used it on a 6 pound chicken and it made the chicken really good. I used a gallon of cold water and added some minced onions and soaked it for 4 hours. Definitely a keeper.
I used this with skinless drumsticks and then fried as I normally would. My husband said it was the best I've made so far and that while it still wasn't like what his mother used to make (ARRRGGHH), he would like to have it again. I thought it was great!
This is so good. I usually loosen the skin all around on a whole chicken before brining it, and then roast it rotisserie style. The skin comes out crisp, and the chicken fall off the bone tender.
Good for a simple brine. Instead of having to wait until it cools down. Use less water at the start with the same ingredients. Dilute and cool at the end with ice.
I use this brine a lot for 5 lb whole chickens. When roasting in the oven, I cook at 450 for 15 min, then at 350 for 1.5 hours. I baste it with paprika, butter and salt mixture every 30 minutes. Comes out so tasty and moist! The only thing I change about the brine is lower the olive oil to about one tablespoon. I've also used this brine for beer can chicken which is just as good.
Must keep in brine for required time,
This makes for a flavorful chicken without much effort, but it's too soy sauce-y for my taste. Next time I'll try apple cider vinegar in place of the soy sauce.
Wonderful base, leaves it open to add your own flare. Being I am a diabetic, I did however substitute the sugar for 2/3 cup of xylitol and added crushed garlic. I baked a whole chicken without anything further to see how it would turn out, I must say it was one of the juiciest tenderest chickens I had ever made. Definately a keeper. Next time I'll try it when I spark up the grill ;0)
Perfect! 4 hours in the brine and 4 hours in the smoker gave five star chicken breasts! Moist, Tasty....Mighty fine!
By far the best brine recipe I have ever used. I followed the directions as written and had fabulous results! I had 5 large bone-in chicken breasts and made the brine at lunch time, and put on the grill for dinner. Leave middle burner off and cook low and slow for one hour. You will be very happy with the results!
We followed recipe. Let it set overnight. Rinsed it. Smoked the chicken for 6 hours. The best chicken we've ever had. Super juicy and tender. We are making it again.
Made it as the recipe said and it works fine. Only thing I changed is I left out the oil the second time I made it. Real olive oil just coagulates and floats on the top of the brine, a waste of EVOO. I prefer to put the oil on the bird after I rinse off the brine and right before it goes in the oven. I use canola oil in my marinade when it calls for olive oil, for the same reason, it doesn't harden as it gets colder.
Loved this brine! The soy sauce is the key. It gives the chicken a subtle flavor that you can't identify, but definitely notice. This will be my go-to brine for poultry! Thank you for posting this!
Love this brine. I always use this recipe when making beer can chicken and it turns out moist and juicy every time
great brine! I have to say I have never brined before. I have always wanted to, but always forgot. I was making a rotisserie chicken and wanted to brine and see what a difference it made. It sure did! The breast meat was very juicy! I used just enough water to cover my whole chicken in a plastic container. I didnt get to brine the full 4 hours, only 2 1/2. But like I said, it still made a great difference in the meat! Thanks for your recipe! I will use again and again!
I added an onion, garlic and peppercorns. I also substituted liquid aminos in place of the soy sauce. Very yummy
Say goodbye to dried out chicken! I marinated thighs and breasts for 4 hours, then proceeded with a recipe I had. BBQ'd and the chicken turned out lovely - even the kids said it was good. Do it!
A crowd pleaser! Great for baked or grilled chicken. I've used Worcestershire in place of the soy sauce.
I cooked a 6 lb chicken following this recipe almost exactly, and It was a huge success! The meat was juicy and fell right off the bone, I think I might try a variation of this on a turkey for Thanksgiving using a little Worcestershire sauce as well as the soy. Thanks for the recipe!
so simple yet so tasty... thanks for sharing!
I doubled the recipe and used it on a 12lb turkey for Christmas dinner. My meat thermometer was off and I ended up cooking the bird for 6+ hours at 325 thinking it wasn't done yet. This brine saved the day. The turkey remained so moist! Disaster averted!
The best! The only change I made was adding about 2 tablespoons of Bell's Poultry Seasoning and 2 quartered, squeezed lemons. Yumm. Grilled on the barbee.
This is so easy to do and will improve your chicken in just about any recipe. I make the brine and let it cool while I butcher a couple large packs of chicken breasts. Drop them in for a couple hours and then I can use what I want and freeze the rest. Such a small step has greatly improved all my grilled and baked chicken recipes immensely.
This brine makes ALL the difference in the world to roast chicken. Even the breast meat comes out juicy and tender. I use a 2 gallon resealable bag to hold the chicken and the brine, then place it all in a large plastic bowl (in case the bag leaks) and refrigerate for 1-2 days. YUM!
Easy and made my little game hens turn out super moist and delicious. I cut the game hens in half and only left them in the brine about 3 hours, then rinsed them when they came out. They weren't too salty (and I think most things are too salty) and they grilled up perfectly.
Makes a very tender chicken- mild taste.
I just love this recipe. It makes your chicken so jucie.
poor recipe. so many better out there. why would you add add oil to a brine, it's like adding oil to pasta water.
Chicken came out nice. I'm mainly reviewing to mention I found the use of olive oil questionable. It made the brine slimy and gross, and I didn't notice any difference vs brines without oil. I don't think it's necessary and will leave it out in the future. But the soy sauce was a nice touch.
I have used this recipe many times to marinate chicken wings and it's excellent. I found that you can omit soy sauce and use apple juice to give chicken a little different flavor. Good with or without BBQ sauce too.
This was awesome...I will always brine my chicken now. It is so flavorful, juicy and easy.
I've used this recipe many times. I love it. My chicken is consistently juicy and tasty. I rinse it well before cooking and haven't had a problem with too much salt.
Very easy and flavorful. I would use this recipe again.
Made this exactly as written and soaked a 5 pound chicken for 3 hours. I did use low sodium soy sauce because that is what I had on hand. Would have been good brining a little longer, not too salty. Rubbed with butter and sprinkled with garlic powder and poultry seasoning before roasting. Did not rinse before roasting at 450 for 15 minutes and then 350 for an hour. Perfect. Will make again.
made a nice juicy chicken I thought it would be salty but it was not it works well
I have used this recipe for a couple of years...and I add crushed garlic and a bit of hot Serrano peppers. I buy organic free range chickens and this brine makes them juicy and tender.
I used this on both bone in chicken and boneless chicken that I was frying. Made everything nice and moist and had a wonderful flavor. I followed the recipe to a T and did rinse my meat after draining and we didn't find anything to be overly salty at all.