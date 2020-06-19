Simple Chicken Brine

This simple chicken brine will help make the meat more tender and juicy.

By Jay

prep:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 gallon
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour the warm water into a container that is twice the volume of the water. Pour in the salt, sugar, soy sauce, and olive oil. Stir until the sugar and salt have dissolved, then allow the brine to cool to room temperature.

  • To use, place chicken in the brine, cover, and refrigerate two hours for skinless breasts, 4 hours for bone-in pieces, and 4 hours to overnight for whole chickens. Drain and pat the chicken dry before cooking. One gallon of brine is enough for 6 pounds of whole chicken or bone-in chicken pieces, and up to 10 pounds of skinless, boneless chicken breasts.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
183 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 24.7g; fat 9g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 13209.3mg. Full Nutrition
