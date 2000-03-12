Deep Fried Camembert with Raspberry Sauce

Wedges of camembert cheese are breaded, deep fried and dipped in a sweet raspberry sauce. Delicious!

By Jennifer Romasco

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 wedges
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cut chilled cheese in 6 equal wedges. In a shallow bowl, beat egg. On a sheet of wax paper, mix bread crumbs and sesame seeds.

  • Dip each cheese wedge in egg and turn to coat. Roll cheese in crumb mixture to coat. (If preparing ahead, cover and refrigerate now until ready to cook.)

  • In a heavy saucepan, heat about 2 inches of oil to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) or until a 1-inch bread cube turns golden brown on all sides. Fry cheese until golden. Drain on paper towels.

  • Melt raspberry preserves for dipping sauce.

Editor's Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
352 calories; protein 9.2g; carbohydrates 23.1g; fat 25.8g; cholesterol 44.6mg; sodium 243.4mg. Full Nutrition
