Deep Fried Camembert with Raspberry Sauce

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
352 calories; protein 9.2g; carbohydrates 23.1g; fat 25.8g; cholesterol 44.6mg; sodium 243.4mg. Full Nutrition
Great recipe one of my old fav's!! If your having trouble with oozing cheese simply do this process twice (Dip each cheese wedge in egg and turn to coat. Roll cheese in crumb mixture to coat.) This will give you a stronger shell. Also coating cheese lightly in flour before the egg will help. Hope this is useful.
I cheffed this for a party. It was very difficult to deep fry without it "springing a leak" and leaking cheese all over the place. I had to deep fry, try to flop it back & forth to keep the cheese inside, then freeze. Then I had to bring to room temperature to serve w/ the sauce. I'm trying it again to see if it works better, if it doesn't I wont make it again.
I cannot rave about this recipe enough.... I loved it & can't stop thinking about it. ;o) I cut the recipe in half, breaded the wedges then stuck them in the freezer for 30 minutes before frying, to avoid leakage. It worked! They browned up beautifully & got gooey inside but kept their shape & neevr sprang a leak. I served these as a first course to our Valentine's dinner w/ apple slices & chambord spritzers. I could have skipped everything else & just had these. LOL The salty/cheesy/ sweet combo is to die for. The only changes I made to the recipe was to use stuffing mix ground up in the food processor for the bread crumbs as I was out. I'm sure the seasnings in the stuffing mix added extra flavor & I will repeat the sub next time. Thansk for a thoroughly enjoyable recipe, Jennifer Romasco!
You would be very surprised considering the ingredients how ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS this is!!! DO NOT forgo the raspberry dipping sauce!!! Perfect for a small get-together or romantic dinner if you want to be PRAISED AND LAUDED for your fine culinary skills!!!
08/27/2001
I have been looking for this recipe for a long time, and this is the best I have found!
I really enjoyed these except I am not sure about the sesame seeds. I am going to try without next time and see if I like it better. One thing that I would recommend is slicing the cheese and putting it in the freezer for a while. It makes so that that the cheese doesn't ooze out...if it is not gooey enough after frying, stick in the microwave a few seconds!
Wow... this is awesome. I had ordered an entree of deep fried camembert with raspberry sauce when I was in Germany, and every time I raved about it to friends at home, they looked at me like I was crazy! When I found this recipe, I had to try it right away, and it is everything I remembered, but who knew it was so easy to make?! I can screw up ANY recipe, but this was a cinch! Wow... just wow.
10/15/2006
This was a wonderful recipe. Very easy and came out perfect on the first try. I served it as a dessert with cinnamon crackers, sliced apples and fresh raspberries. The fresh fruit was delicious combination with the hot camembert and raspberry sauce. It was the hit of the party!
My husband loved this and I thought it was pretty good too. Luckily, I had 8 ounces of cheese as I burned the first several pieces--they cook so fast! The amount of seeds and bread crumbs was still more than enough, even for 8 ounces. I popped my cheese in the freezer after coating it for about 30 minutes as advised by other reviewers and had no problem with cheese escaping.
I first had this flavor combo at a now defunct Irish pub in Naples, Florida. My wife and I loved it! The other reviewers are correct in suggesting putting them in the freezer beforehand. Kept them in the oil for too long (7 min) and all the cheese was gone, caveat. :( (first-time fryer) Loved what little I had though. Definitely will try again! Thanks for a good recipe.
