Overnight Chinese Daikon Radish Pickles

25 Ratings
  • 5 9
  • 4 9
  • 3 4
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

You can make this dish and 24 hours later eat the pickles.

By MARBALET

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
additional:
8 hrs 30 mins
total:
8 hrs 50 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a mixing bowl, toss daikon with salt. Cover, and refrigerate until 1 to 2 tablespoons of water is released, about 30 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Drain and rinse daikon, removing as much salt as possible. Pat dry with a paper towel, and return to bowl. Stir in rice vinegar, black pepper and, if desired, sesame oil. Cover, and refrigerate at least 8 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
22 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 3.7g; fat 0.7g; sodium 890.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022