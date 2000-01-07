Overnight Chinese Daikon Radish Pickles
You can make this dish and 24 hours later eat the pickles.
I used half rice vinegar and half apple cider vinegar. These were much better after 2 days in the fridge. Great to snack on but also really good in a regular green salad. Oh, and I don't know about anyone else, but I always peel daikons. Thanks!Read More
nice 'n easy, but a bit bland, helped by using a bit of soy sauceRead More
Very mildly pickled, but good taste and texture. Aside from chopping the daikon, there's very little work involved. I ate this with cucumber and avocado on flavored seaweed - a fabulous texture and taste combination!
I made with cider vinegar because I didn't have any rice vinegar handy. They came out a bit more bitter than I would have expected, but I still loved them! I will make these again! They were great and easy for a bagged lunch! Thanks!
Daikon Radishes are LARGE. I wasn't sure what to do with my left overs so this recipe was GREAT! I will buy my next Daikon with this recipe in mind!
These were very good and very easy! I imagine you could use other crisp veggies (including cucumber) if daikon radishes are not available.
I love daikon and this made great pickles. Very yummy.
Maybe my plastic containers don't form perfect seals, but my house smelled of pickling juices for several days while these sat in the fridge. Consider yourself warned. The daikon pickles are decent, though certainly not the same style as you'd get at one of the few Chinese restaurants that have them. As for how I made them, I peeled the daikon (the recipe skipped this step) then chopped it. Because the recipe didn't say, I chopped it into 3/4 inch cubes. It took about half a large daikon to make 1 1/2 cups of chopped daikon. And, indeed, in step one they did release two tablespoons of water. In step two, I skipped the optional sesame oil.
I had some daikon leftover from making ramen and I'm so glad I found this recipe! I love pickles :> The sesame oil adds a really nice flavor and you only need a few drops. Some of my daikon were sliced, some were chopped. I found that its easier to work when its chopped or julienned.
Turned out fabulous and I loved the color. They were great to snack on while making Chinese dumplings.
These had a nice crunch. Not much taste, so the sesame oil was key. The ones I have had at Japanese restaurants were red/yellow so I wonder what they added.
I followed the recipe exactly and the pickles came out quite vinegary. I liked it, but my husband didn't. I'll probably dillute the pickling solution with water next time.
First, the smell is overpowering as it marinates. You want to believe it will taste better than it smells, but it just doesn't. I would rather shred my daikon and make the pan fried daikon cakes from this site than endure the smell and bad taste of these "pickles".
Simple and easy. I did not add sesame oil but will next time to make it more flavorful.
These are insanely good! I made them on Friday and by Sunday night, when there were only two left, they reached perfection. I cut them into flower shapes with a vegetable cutter and at the end added some pickled ginger, which was super good. Also I added some furikake. This recipe has infinite possibilities, but the pretty shapes you can make with a daikon, and the final delicate flavor are probably the best.
A nice way to work Daikon into a meal. Also makes a decent low cal topping for green salad.
Mine were stinky but yummy.Tastes a lot like korean food,loved it.
These turned out bland and not tasting very pickled.
Very bland. I added red pepper flakes, pepper and soy sauce which seemed to help.
Very easy to make. I did not notice the odor that some reviewers reported. Made a good-textured pickle, but I'm afraid Daikon radish is an acquired taste. Ours came in a CSA box and was the first one I'd ever tried. I and my family, though we generally like spicy dishes, just didn't care for the spicy radish tang. We gamely munched on the pickles for a couple of days just so they wouldn't go to waste but I wouldn't make them again.
These are great little gems. Made recipe as listed, next time I'll add a little less black pepper. I stored in an airtight glass container and it still perfumed my frig.
I've never had Daikon Radish before so I bought some to try this recipe. It was good but you do have to acquire a taste for Daikon radishes. I'm glad I tried this but don't think I would make again for myself.
Smells terrible. Tastes delicious!
