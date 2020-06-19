Tasty Sesame Tilapia

1 of 122

Rating: 4 stars Wow this tasted even better than expected. I added toasted sesame seeds and sliced scallions on top of the fish to serve. Also I stirred in about 1 tbsp cornstarch to the marinade after I took the tilapia out of the oven (for 3 servings). Helpful (29)

Rating: 4 stars The original version of this recipe is worthy of 4 stars, but by adding toasted sesame seeds and some Thai red chili paste it easily becomes a 5 star recipe. Helpful (22)

Rating: 5 stars Such an easy and flavorful recipe. I didn't have orange juice and substituted with apple juice. I also used fresh ginger (grated and squeezed the juices out)and it tasted awesome. I intend to make this many more times and try different types of fish. Thank you for a delicious and healthy recipe. Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars This is a great recipe! It was quick easy and delicious! It will be something that I make often. Helpful (12)

Rating: 4 stars I'm always looking for new fish recipes and my husband and I both agree that this one is a keeper! Great for an Asian-themed meal; served it with Jasmine rice sweet-cooked carrots and steamed broccoli. I topped the fillets with toasted sesame seeds and sliced green onions as suggested by previous reviewers. I did use a good quality (brewed) low-sodium soy sauce and we did NOT find the dish at all salty as mentioned by a previous reviewer. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars Absolutely wonderful! I love how the fish came out so moist and light. I cooked the fish for only 9 minutes and I think if you cook it longer than that your fish will come out a little over cooked. For those who thought the dish was too salty I used low sodium soy sauce and my sauce turned out perfect. Very healthy dish that I will be cooking very very often. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars I knew I was going to love this recipe and I was right. Anything with soy sauce and sesame oil gets my attention right away. I made the marinate first thing in the morning and had this for dinner. The tilapia soaked up all that wonderful flavor. Mmmm so good! (I did top off with some toasted sesame seeds) Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars WOW! What a recipe. My girlfriend and I loved it. Will become a regular in our household. I read quite a few of the reviews and did what most others did. Cut the soy sauce and sesame oil in half. Also with the left over marinade i made a sauce with it and spooned on top of the fish then added sesame seeds. One thing i will add next time is some kind of hot pepper i to like a little heat and found that was the only thing missing. Also next time make sure there's a extra helping. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars Great tasting tilapia can't be much easier than this! I marinated partially-frozen tilapia for about 3 hours until they were completely thawed. Since the fillets were so thin I just grilled them on my indoor grill pan. The boiled and reduced marinade made a tasty sauce to eat over the fish. Served with Onion Rice (from allrecipes) this was a gourmet meal! Helpful (5)