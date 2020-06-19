Tasty Sesame Tilapia

Rating: 4.25 stars
This dish is a favorite with my family. The sesame flavor is enhanced with orange and ginger. Great served with rice and broccoli.

By Nancy

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 fillets
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir the orange juice, soy sauce, sesame oil, sugar, garlic, and ginger in a 9x13 inch baking dish until combined. Add the tilapia fillets, turning once to evenly coat. Cover the dish with plastic wrap, and marinate in the refrigerator at least 30 minutes.

  • Preheat an oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Remove the plastic wrap, and bake in the preheated oven until the fish flakes easily with a fork, 9 to 11 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
207 calories; protein 23.8g; carbohydrates 2.8g; fat 10.6g; cholesterol 41.4mg; sodium 673.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (122)

Most helpful positive review

Most helpful critical review

121 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 58
  • 4 star values: 45
  • 3 star values: 10
  • 2 star values: 6
  • 1 star values: 2
Reviews:
Irene Y
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
03/11/2009
Wow this tasted even better than expected. I added toasted sesame seeds and sliced scallions on top of the fish to serve. Also I stirred in about 1 tbsp cornstarch to the marinade after I took the tilapia out of the oven (for 3 servings). Read More
Helpful
(29)
rachel
Rating: 4 stars
03/06/2009
The original version of this recipe is worthy of 4 stars, but by adding toasted sesame seeds and some Thai red chili paste it easily becomes a 5 star recipe. Read More
Helpful
(22)
Island Spice
Rating: 5 stars
03/19/2009
Such an easy and flavorful recipe. I didn't have orange juice and substituted with apple juice. I also used fresh ginger (grated and squeezed the juices out)and it tasted awesome. I intend to make this many more times and try different types of fish. Thank you for a delicious and healthy recipe. Read More
Helpful
(19)
Angela
Rating: 5 stars
02/24/2009
This is a great recipe! It was quick easy and delicious! It will be something that I make often. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Kim
Rating: 4 stars
06/15/2009
I'm always looking for new fish recipes and my husband and I both agree that this one is a keeper! Great for an Asian-themed meal; served it with Jasmine rice sweet-cooked carrots and steamed broccoli. I topped the fillets with toasted sesame seeds and sliced green onions as suggested by previous reviewers. I did use a good quality (brewed) low-sodium soy sauce and we did NOT find the dish at all salty as mentioned by a previous reviewer. Read More
Helpful
(10)
jctnact
Rating: 5 stars
03/18/2009
Absolutely wonderful! I love how the fish came out so moist and light. I cooked the fish for only 9 minutes and I think if you cook it longer than that your fish will come out a little over cooked. For those who thought the dish was too salty I used low sodium soy sauce and my sauce turned out perfect. Very healthy dish that I will be cooking very very often. Read More
Helpful
(8)
My4boys
Rating: 5 stars
07/02/2010
I knew I was going to love this recipe and I was right. Anything with soy sauce and sesame oil gets my attention right away. I made the marinate first thing in the morning and had this for dinner. The tilapia soaked up all that wonderful flavor. Mmmm so good! (I did top off with some toasted sesame seeds) Read More
Helpful
(8)
1WhiteTiger
Rating: 5 stars
03/06/2012
WOW! What a recipe. My girlfriend and I loved it. Will become a regular in our household. I read quite a few of the reviews and did what most others did. Cut the soy sauce and sesame oil in half. Also with the left over marinade i made a sauce with it and spooned on top of the fish then added sesame seeds. One thing i will add next time is some kind of hot pepper i to like a little heat and found that was the only thing missing. Also next time make sure there's a extra helping. Read More
Helpful
(5)
gapch1026
Rating: 5 stars
04/20/2009
Great tasting tilapia can't be much easier than this! I marinated partially-frozen tilapia for about 3 hours until they were completely thawed. Since the fillets were so thin I just grilled them on my indoor grill pan. The boiled and reduced marinade made a tasty sauce to eat over the fish. Served with Onion Rice (from allrecipes) this was a gourmet meal! Read More
Helpful
(5)
ElsaB
Rating: 2 stars
10/29/2009
I followed recipe exactly and the flavor wasn't as appealing to me. The sesame oil overpowered all other flavors. Will probably not make again. Read More
Helpful
(3)
More Reviews
