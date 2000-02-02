Pickled Eggs I

Enjoy these pickled eggs with a rosy complexion courtesy of beet juice.

Recipe by Wendy

prep:
10 mins
additional:
1 week
total:
1 week 10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 eggs
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Drain pickled beets and reserve 1 cup of the juice. Place beet juice, vinegar, water and wine in a large non-reactive glass bowl or jar.

  • Add garlic, bay leaf, pickling spices, and salt. Mix well. Add eggs and onion rings. Cover tightly, refrigerate for one week before eating.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
107 calories; protein 6.7g; carbohydrates 7.3g; fat 5g; cholesterol 186mg; sodium 260.1mg. Full Nutrition
