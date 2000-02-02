Pickled Eggs I
Enjoy these pickled eggs with a rosy complexion courtesy of beet juice.
the only thing i do that is different....I add a tspn of sugar........other than that...it's a great recipe for the pickled loverRead More
Flavorless. Needs more vinegar. Suggest red wine vinegar double recipe quantity and subtract the wine from the recipe. Forget the pickling spice, it matters not. Don't chop onion either: slice it for better looks. Havn't tried my own suggestions, but it has got to be better.Read More
Probably just me but it just wasn't the taste I was going for. Just didn't seem to be very "pickled".
I followed the recipe at first was very good. I than tweeked it a tad.I ditched the red wine and the pickling spice.I upped the vinegar by half a cup.I left the beets in and sliced the onion thick. Spot on.I cant seem keep these around the family eats them faster than I can make them
I substituted red wine vinegar for red wine & white vinegar. Gives it a more "pickled flavour".
Great recipe for eggs! The pickling spices add a complexity of flavors and the wine adds a beautiful deep color. The only thing I would do different is cut back on the water, increase the wine and vinegar, and up the spices to a tablespoon.
Great just as is.
Hey! I tried with cubes of the beets tasting the eggs together in the jar. -Great and thanks!!! Jan
Loved them
I skipped the sugar
My husband really likes these
What I do is always save juice from sweet n sour pickles n use it to pickle eggs, not very colorful but good n pickled !
The absolute best best PA Dutch pickled eggs, very simple.
The juice from 4 cans of beets
3 cups of sugar
1 1/2 vinegar
Bring to a boil, stirring constantly.
Pour over hard boiled eggs, let them sit for at least 4 days.
I made this and added a half cup of sugar
I used beet juice from freshly boiled beets instead of juice from canned beets.
