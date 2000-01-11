Sweet and Gooey Chicken Wings
Sweet and gooey chicken wings prepared with common ingredients, very tender.
I already had 3 lbs. of chicken wings in my fridge, so I decided to double this recipe - and it worked like a charm. I also substitued ground ginger instead of fresh. 1/8 tsp. ground = 1 Tbsp. fresh; I added a tiny pinch, but you'd need even less than that if you aren't doubling the recipe. The sauce never really thickened to a "gooey" consistancy, but maybe I just needed to keep it in the oven longer ... I ended up pouring the marinade over steamed white rice & serving as a side dish. Chicken turned out tender, sweet, and delicious, and the whole meal disappeared within minutes. I'd have given it a higher rating, but for the fact that you have to marinade the wings for 4+ hours.
Good but I found it neither sweet nor gooey. Too much soy sauce not enough brown sugar. Next time, I would cut the amount of soy sauce in half oto 1/4 cup, double the amount of brown sugar and then add about 1/4 cup of ketchup. The ketchup will thicken it up to add the aspired "gooeyiness".
I tried this recipe for a party and it got fair reviews. I thought the taste was o.k. but the wings never really formed a glaze. They were not all that sweet either and had more of the soy sauce taste. Normally chicken wings go over big but this time I had leftovers. Sorry, I probably will not make this again.
I doubled the ingredients in this recipe, and it made more than enough marinade for 4 lbs of wings. Marinating the wings overnight in the fridge gave them an amazing color, even before baking. I also used a baster to remove about a cup of the marinade before putting them in the oven, because I was afraid it would bubble over and make a mess. I baked them uncovered, 45 minutes, turned them, then baked another 30 minutes in a 350 oven. The chicken was fall-off-the-bone tender, and the wings were a beautiful color, and sweet and gooey as promised. Will keep this recipe!
My boyfriend and I loved these! I followed the ingredients exactly, except I didnt have 2 hours to cook them so I cooked them at 375 for 30 mins covered and 15 mins uncovered and they came out perfect! The flavor is excellent and tenderizes the meat beautifully, "fell off the bone". Will absolutely make these again!
This was good but I reduced the time to 2 hours in the fridge.Once it was cooked I then drained the sauce, added enough pure maple syrup and cooked until gooey...about 10-15 minutes at 400(have to watch them though)
I've been making chicken wings something like this for a long time. I don't add oil to the marinade. I use a 10oz. bottle of Kikkoman soy, two cups of brown sugar, garlic powder (as much or little as you want) and ginger (again, as much or as little as you like. I mix everything together in a bowl. I buy Perdue wingettes and lay them in a large foil roasting pan (like the one you'd use for a large turkey). I don't use my own pan because I did it once and the clean up still gives me the chills. This way, the foil pan is deep enough for me to baste without it going everywhere in the oven and I don't have to be careful about splashing or anything else. And it's great to be able to throw it out afterwards. Make sure you taste the marinade before you pour it over the wingettes. Just make sure you can taste both the sweet and salt and that one taste isn't overpowering over the other. The marinade should be on the thick side. It will loosen up as it gets hot. Bake at 350 from anywhere to 3 to 4 hours. The times that I've been rushed and have cooked them for only an hour or two, they've never been gooey. The longer they're in, the gooier they get. These wings have always gone over well.
Any recipe that gets my 18mth old to eat meat is AWESOME and my 4yr old loved them too. I did brown the drumettes in a little oil(which cut the cooking time in half)while I was making the marinade. And I also added about two to three tablespoons of lemon juice. But overall great recipe, will use again!!
really, really, good. i had about 1/4 c. of teri. sauce left so I added that to the soy, and turned out fine. Daughter (11) did not like them at all, but oh well, just more for us. Thanks for the recipe
I made these for my daughters all day Volleyball tournament, the girls and parents all loved them. I baked them in the oven and then kept them warm all day in my crockpot for serving. I will make these again you can count on it.
my mom and I made these "bat wings" for a halloween party. Once they went out on the buffet, they were swarmed. they were perfect! They also work great with drummies!!
I tryed this recipe just as the directions told me to and i though it had WAY to much soy sauce. So later I tryed it again with a little less soy sauce and the taste was still overpowering i dont really sugest this recipe.
Made this last night for the Super Bowl. They were very good. I did not have any ginger but was still good without it. May husband said they were amazing.
I was looking for a wing recipe for Super Bowl and decided to try this one out. Recipe was easy to follow but this one didn't work for me and my family...too salty, not sweet or sticky enough.
Good, but I prefer my own recipe.
Per other peoples' reviews, instead of adding the soy sauce (which, I actually used gluten free soy sauce) and brown sugar as called for, I changed the ratio of brown sugar to soy sauce to be more like a 2:1. I also tested the sauce before adding it. My advice is definitely watch the amount of soy sauce because its SO salty! If you add more sugar than soy sauce, you get a wonderfully gooey-salty-sweet flavor that sticks with the wings. I added some sprinkles of ground ginger and more like 1 teaspoon of garlic powder. I mixed the ingredients in a bowl and lined my pan with heavy duty foil. Clean up was wicked easy and the leftovers? NONE!!! Another great gluten free recipe - thanks!
I have found a better way. When you first make the mix, the brown sugar should be at least (if not a little bit more) than the amount of soy sauce. Also, I found out by accident when we had a menu change, that marinating over night really made a positive difference. Turn frequently when marinating. When oven is preheated, sprinkle a very generous amount of brown sugar over the wings. Bake covered at 350 for 45 mins. then uncovered 30-40 mins. Turn a few times. Can increase to 375 or more to crisp for the last 10-15 mins.
I doubled this recipe and used LOW sodium soy sauce, added about 1/4 cup of honey, used ginger powder, marinated them overnight, and they were AWESOME!!!!
I have made these wings about a half dozen times since finding this recipe. I've experimented with everything from low sodium soy to powdered ginger and every time it comes out delicious. One thing I noticed was happening, however was that the wings would have too much liquid in the pan and not always "crisp" up enough. My solution is to cook for the initial 45-50 minutes uncovered, then drain off some of the liquid and cook for another 20 minutes, flip them, and another 20 mins. I'm telling you- I've taken these to multiple events and they go over well each time, and my boyfriend cannot get enough- he always requests them! Delicious :-)
I'll try this recipe very soon as it sounds good. Someone wrote they used the remainder of the marinade poured over rice. I would remind everyone that raw chicken, its juices and marinades as well as anything it has touched must be cooked or cleaned thoroughly. Uncooked chicken and its juices WILL make you ill. I get great ideas from this forum. Thanks a bunch!
I can't take credit for this as my friend told me about this recipe on this site, and the chicken wings are outstanding. However, I made a few adjustments. First instead of using a 1/2 a cup of soy sauce that the recipe calls for (which is too saltly), I used 1/4 cup of low sodium soy sauce. I also used 1/2 a cup of brown sugar instead of the 1/4 cup of brown that the recipe calls for. In addition to the recipe I added 1 big squirt of Heinz ketchup to the mix (about a 2 sec. squirt). The wings are great. No need to marinate for 4hrs unless you want to. I've marinated for as little as 1 1/2 hours and it was perfect. Definitely will make again, great for appetizers, superbowl parties, etc.
Amazing!! They were perfectly sweet and gooey. I felt the need to alter the cooking process, due to the other reviews. I baked them at 400 f degrees for 45-50 minutes. I then broiled them for the next 15-20 minutes turning often, this helped the sauce coat and stick to the wings.
These were really very good. I let mine marinade for about 6 hours. They were so tender and juicy, and tasted great. My guests and husband loved them. The only low rating I gave them was quickness. They're very easy, but they took almost 2 hours to bake and get nice and brown. Well worth the wait though. I'll use this recipe again.
This is a great recipe for a barbecue! My husband loved them! It is easy to make, more or less, for whatever you need! And, everyone loves to eat with their hands!
I love this chicken!! I did double it to make it gooeyer (is that a word) LOL
Made this recipe at Christmas time. The only complaint I heard was; there wasn't enough. Excellent!
mMmm..this was definitely ooey gooey chicken wings!! I did follow some other reviewers and used less soy sauce, more brown sugar and added ketchup. It came out soOooOooo good!! My husband loved!!
Wonderful! My family loved these. I did add corn starch to the sauce to make it thicker and baked uncovered for the last 20 minutes or so, but other than that, I followed the recipe. A keeper for sure!
too salty..so i reduce 1/2 cup to 1/4 cup...but the taste normal....not very special to make it again
I omitted the oil as I think chicken wings have enough fat in them, Used fresh minced garlic, doubled the recipe and cooked them on the BBQ. Could use a bit more brown sugar.
I made this for a birthday party. Unfortunately the recipe was neither sweet or gooey, the soy taste was very overpowering. I would make it again for me and my husband, but I didn't find this recipe company worthy.
This was way too soya sauce loaded.
This chicken recipe came out delicious. I used a big ziplock bag to marinate the chicken instead of a casserole dish. I made the marinade the night before and put the chicken in the ziplock bag and made sure the chicken was in one single layer and put in the fridge overnight. Then in the morning before I went to work, I flipped the bag over to coat the other side and let that marinate while I was at work, and cooked it when I got home. I put the chicken and the marinade in a casserole dish and stuck it in the oven as directed. It was so good! Full of flavor! I'm making it again with full chicken legs! Thank you for this delicious recipe!
This has become a much requested family favorite and expected at all parties I do sprinkle extra brown sugar on it during last 15 mins Thanks so much for submitting it PS. They taste even better the next day =0)
Very good! I doubled the brown sugar and used half the soy sauce. Also used a low sodium soy sauce.
This was good, I doubled the recipe cause I had more chicken. I also did 1/2 cup soy and 1/2 cup teriyaki, instead of all soy sauce. I also added 2 tbsp of molasses. I cooked them in the slow cooker all day instead of the oven. Yummy taste!!! Thanks
THESE ARE THE BEST!!!! Don't change a thing, and the longer thwy marinate, the better! My family has a new favorite!
NO....NO....NO....!!!!! MIX ALL IN LARGE PLASTIC BAG SUCH AS ZIP LOCK, MARINATE IN THAT AND SAVE THE GOOEY MESS IN THE PAN WHILE IN THE FRIDGE. SAVES SPACE TOO. SMOOSH IN THE BAG B/4 PLACING IN FRIDGE TO MARINATE. AND A TOUCH OF APPLE CIDER VINEGAR WON'T HURT. OTHER THAN THE MESS, I WOULD HAVE GIVEN IT 5 STARS.
It turned out amazing juicy and tender! Two big thumbs up :) I followed the other users' suggestions and used less soy sauce and added about 1/4 cup of ketchup to make the sauce more gooey. I also replaced vegetable oil with olive oil. I was also short on time, so I only marinated at room temperature for 2 hours, and then baked it covered at 375 F for 45 minutes, and then uncovered for 15 minutes. It turned out WONDERFULLY. Will definitely try this recipe again!
FANTASTIC RECIPE!!! I made a double-batch of these for a party on Saturday, and they were gone before my fiance even got there. His best friend ate them ALL and begged me to go back to the store and get more. I did make two ***SMALL*** changes: Because of the amount of soy sauce, I added an extra 1/4 cup packed sugar. Also, after the 50 minutes uncovered cooking time was up, I turned the oven off and let them continue to bake for another 15 minutes. The extra sugar makes them good and gooey after you pull them out of the sauce and they start to cool.
I had wings similar to these at the Super Bowl party that we went to, I loved them so much that I searched for a similar recipe and these tasted just like them. I made them yesterday to take to a dinner party as an appetizer, but I didn't want to share. I will be making these again for sure, this time for just my husband and I to enjoy! Thanks for the great recipe.
I agree with others that have tried this recipe...it definitely isn't gooey. It is very delicious though! My husband and kids thought they were awesome. I did follow some suggestions and cut down on the soy and added more brown sugar. I also doubled the recipe since I had a little over 3lbs of wings. Great recipe!!
I used a reduced salt soy sauce & halved the amount of soy sauce. I used ginger powder, only because I forgot to buy fresh ginger at the grocery store. I was in a hurry, so I boiled the wings first to reduce cooking time & skipped marinating. Wings were very tender, fell off the bone and the sauce formed a great glaze. Delicious. My picky 4 year old said, "this is what I've always expected chicken to taste like." I'm definitely cooking again!
I think this could use more acid--next time I might add some lime juice--but certainly easy and a great texture.
We loved these. The only thing I did different was I added honey mustard and a little more brown sugar.
What a delicious recipe and a HUGE hit at both an office party and a family party we has last night! Every single wing was gone. However, I did change up the recipe slighly. I simply added an extra 1/4 cup of brown sugar to tone down the saltyness of the soy sauce. This recipe is perfect for parties and get togethers because once they are cooked you just toss them is a crock and watch them disappear! Way to go Jilly on posting this one:)
Too much soy sauce, not enough brown sugar. It looked like such an easy and delicious recipe that I jumped at the chance to present it to my family, though I was disappointed. Doubling the brown sugar, left it still too salty, though it seems like with some serious tweaking it could yeild a decent teriyaki.
These were very good ~ I did make a few changes, though ~ Instead of soy sauce I used Teriyaki sauce and instead of garlic powder, I used minced garlic cloves. Thanks for such a wonderful and easy recipe!
I made this for a party and they were a big hit. Very tender and juicy.
Delish! I added flour to the sauce to give it a rich thickness! Boy, this did the trick! Loved it - Thanks for sharing.
This is a fun and easy recipe to make. I took it to a ladies lunch and the wings were the clear hit of the party. Thanks for sharing!! EF
This is similar to a family recipe I make all the time. I say eliminate the oil. You don't need it. I never use any, and mine always come out sticky (in a good way). Also I add just a 1/4 tsp of mustard to my marinade. I also don't know that they need to be covered.
Simply delicious, and easy to make. The only change I made to this recipe was to use 1/2 of Tamari sauce and 1/2 of soy sauce. The Tamari sauce is less salty then the soy sauce, but not as tasty, so I just do 1/2 and 1/2 whenever a recipe asks for soy sauce. The cooking time was perfect, the meat fell of the bone, but it wasn't dry at all. Just have to remember to marinate the wings at least 4 hours before cooking, can't be one of those last minute recipes, but it is sooo worth it.
This was great, I added ketchup, garlic and onions to the mix. I baked it then placed it in a crock pot for the football game. Everyone loved them and they were so simple to make.
Easy, tasty and delicious!
I made this recipe for wings for our New Year's Eve party and everyone raved about the wings and sauce! I marinated the wings overnight and cooked them in our slo-cooker. That way, we could keep them warm in the sauce and people could enjoy them all night long. My sauce never did really form a glaze - but very tasty. My husband ate the leftovers with a side of rice - and if my husband eats leftovers - you know it must be good! Thanks for the recipe.
Good flavor. Mine didn't get gooey either, but so what the flavor was great.
Messy but definetely worth it. I lined the pan with foil for easier clean up.
Made these a little quicker. Did not have time to marinate so I boiled the wings in the marinade. Once they were cooked I just finished them off in the oven, using the marinade as a glaze. They became nice and gooey. Big hit at a party! Thanks, Ron
Very good. I marinated them overnight, turning them once. Cooked them long and slow, foil wrapped for 2 hours at 300 degrees. Finished them up with a quick cook on the grill (1-2 minutes tops!). Too long on the grill will burn the sugar in the sauce. My husband usually lays them all down, lets them sit for 30 seconds, then flips them over. Really quick
I trid this recipe and I found it entirely too salty. I will not try it again. With a recipe that needs so many alterations, (low sodium soy sauce, less chili, more chili, more garlic, more brown sugar,etc.) does it really deserve such a high rating?
Great overall recipe. I made some changes to mine because I prefer a kick. Also - some reviewers said that their wings were too salty; I used low sodium soy and it turned out perfect. My changes were: 1/2 teaspoon of ground cayenne 1/2 teaspoon of chilli poweder dash of chilli flakes 1 teaspoon of chilli paste and I increased the ginger to 2 teaspoons. And even though this sounds like it is ULTRA hot - it actually isn't. It has a nice kick, but not so much that you can't eat them. My guests adored it. Also - in response to it not getting gooey - this is true, but the flavor is great nonetheless. Also, I found that if you toss the wings in the cooked sauce and let stand for a while, this does add to the gooeyness factor! Hope this helped!!
Great wings, very sticky and yummy. However, i used diet soda... do not recommend. next time will make with reg. cola.
I was just trying something diffrent, I didn't really think they would turn out good so I only made a few. Those few came out so good. It gooed up a little less then I like, but they were great. I used teriyaki sauce instead of soy. My mother used worcestershine sauce she said hers didn't goo up, but were good and tasted like sesame chicken
This recipe was delicious the kids ate every one on their plate and even asked for more. The only change I made was I used seseme oil instead of vegetable. Very good! Thanks for the recipe
Great flavor. I used teryiaki sauce instead of soy sauce because I ran out, it was great my husband loved these.
This was delicious! I was a bit skeptical because it seemes so easy which it was. But the brown sugar made the dish. The sauce was great over white rice as well. The only reason I did not gove it a 5 was because it wasn't that gooey. I recommend letting it sit out for 15-20 minutes before serving because the flavor gets alot better. What I also did was put everything in foil and wrap it up for the first 45 minutes and the chicken was falling off the bone since it was almost steamed. Added more garlic as well. The last 50 minutes I took off the foil from the top so it browned real well. Will make again.
Great! I marinated for at least 24 hours and they turned out perfect!
I made them tonight and my faince really enjoyed them. I added 1/2 cup of ketchup as suggested in someone elses review then right b4 they were done i combind 3/4 cup of bbq sauce and 2 tables spoons of worcestshire and poured it over the chicken then i let cook for an additional 15 minutes. Very good, and simple. Will use over and over again.
About 1/3 cups soy sauce and 1/3 cups brown sugar was just right. I like to do these in the crock pot. Put them in on high until mostly cooked, drain out the juice, then add the sauce, turning the chicken every few minutes so they all get coated.
This recipe is way to salty not sweet or spicy enough. The ginger should have given it a bit of a kick. I cooked it exactly to the recipe's specifications and the sauce never got sticky, it just stayed really soupy and the whole meal was like a salt lick. It was just awful.
Made these for the Patriot's game yesterday and they were okay. I followed the recipe exactly and there wasn't anything gooey about them and the sauce was bland. My husband said to remove this recipe from our box.
Really good. I added a little honey and it made them a bit more stickey and sweet. I made them for the football season opener and they all seemed to disappear!
These wings literally flew away at our Super Bowl party!! I made 5lbs so I tripled the recipe. I decided to marinate them overnight and the meat was LITERALLY falling off the bone. So if you don't love wings but can't stand the constant clean up of eating them, marinate them overnight and with no work from a fork, you can eat them hands free. I also used a disposable casserole because it was easier clean up.
I did the same amount of soy sauce and brown sugar and 1/2 cup of ketchup... still not as gooey as I would have like but they had an excellent flavor. I also put in some sesame seeds. Good Dish, I will make it again.
Tasty and very easy.
Simply delicious. Like others, I used less soy sauce and more brown sugar. I added some cayene pepper and next time will add more for some extra kick. These were fall-off-the-bone wonderful and will make them for an upcoming party. By the way, suggest removing the tips and splitting the wings for more servings.
This recipe is great on its own, but also perfect for adjusting and experimenting. I've made it at least a dozen times, and finally feel like I've perfected my own version. Definitely try it with freshly grated or minced garlic, I always add a bit of molasses and a splash of sesame oil along with some red pepper flakes. For the people who said that the soy sauce was too salty: I suggest trying a mix of low sodium soy sauce and regular soy sauce. (You might even like it with only low sodium soy sauce but I found it rather bland.) Thank you for this recipe, it has become a staple at my house and gives me warm, nostalgic feelings remembering my mother making a similar recipe.
My family enjoyed these wings. I used fresh minced garlic,and ginger powder. Turned out good.
These wings were great. I doubled the recipe and it still was enough for us. I did use a little less soy sauce (low sodium ) and a little more brown sugar and it was so good. believe me if you are a chicken wing lover you need to make alot of these because they're great.
These are so good we've had them twice this week. Added a bit more garlic and a dash of hot sauce. UPDATE:I've now made them twice more and both times even though I made them the same exact way there was too much sauce and it didn't thicken or get gooey at all. The only difference was that I used legs instead.
I make these wings every year at Thanksgiving and they are always a hit!!! I do add a little honey to my mixture though. I love these wings!!!
Even though I marinated these the gooey part was only on the outside and was too gooey for us.
I made these the other night and the folks went nuts for them. I did jack up the temp in the oven by 25 degrees and cooked them a bit longer as we like our wings sorta on the more done side
Absolutely loved this recipe. Cooking it again tonight. I followed the recipe to a T and it turned out beautiful, must be patient though, it does take a while to make but well worth it in the end !
did not care for this. I think a little too heavy on the soy sauce. I've had a similar recipe that is wonderful, I don't know what happened with this one.
My family really enjoyed this chicken. It wasn't too sweet and the garlic/sweetness were really good together.
this is a great recipe even though it is not gooey the flavor is excellent i have made this for many people and they all love it.
I followed the directions as written. These are very good wings. They are easy to whip up. They were not sweet to me as written. I think I'll kick up the brown sugar next time. Definitely would make these again.
A superbowl hit!
like wings to be alittle moe crisper
This is a good alternative to hot wings for people who don't like hot spicy food. Whenever I make hotwings, I make this dish also. My children love it every time I make it, it's always a hit even with my picky eaters.
Love them it tried them just a few minutes ago and they were great. Only thing I did different was left out the ginger and put them in a ziplock bag and let them sit in the marinade over night. Everyone loved them!!!!!
Followed the recipe exactly (except I always use low sodium soy sauce), it was really good. I made this for a potluck and I got a lot of compliments!
These wings taste great, though they do take some effort. You have to mess with them frequently, so you can't make these on the fly--there wouldn't be time. But they are well worth the effort and have a wonderful flavor!
I used this recipe tonight. I did the exact recipe except I didn't use any ginger (not a fan) and I used chicken tenders instead of chicken wings. Marinaded then in the fridge for about 5 hours. Kept flipping them every 30 minutes. By the time it was ready to cook I cut up the chicken tenders and cooked them in a WOK and made chicken vegetable stir fry!!! CAME OUT AWESOOOOOME!!!!! LOVE THIS Recipe!!! :)))
I can't believe this recipe doesn't have a full 5 star rating.. I made this over a year ago and it's been a family favorite ever since!!! it is soooo good!! I don't use the ginger root though.
have used this recipe for years, but I keep the sauce amounts the same and double the wings. I also marinate overnight. It does turn out sweet and gooey that way !!
My husband and 3 kids ate these up so fast! Thanks for the great recipe!! My husband said they were even better the next day
