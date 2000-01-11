Sweet and Gooey Chicken Wings

I've been making chicken wings something like this for a long time. I don't add oil to the marinade. I use a 10oz. bottle of Kikkoman soy, two cups of brown sugar, garlic powder (as much or little as you want) and ginger (again, as much or as little as you like. I mix everything together in a bowl. I buy Perdue wingettes and lay them in a large foil roasting pan (like the one you'd use for a large turkey). I don't use my own pan because I did it once and the clean up still gives me the chills. This way, the foil pan is deep enough for me to baste without it going everywhere in the oven and I don't have to be careful about splashing or anything else. And it's great to be able to throw it out afterwards. Make sure you taste the marinade before you pour it over the wingettes. Just make sure you can taste both the sweet and salt and that one taste isn't overpowering over the other. The marinade should be on the thick side. It will loosen up as it gets hot. Bake at 350 from anywhere to 3 to 4 hours. The times that I've been rushed and have cooked them for only an hour or two, they've never been gooey. The longer they're in, the gooier they get. These wings have always gone over well.