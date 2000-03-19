Navajo Fry Bread II

I made these to be used as "gordita" style taco shells and they were wonderful. I mixed it up in my bread machine, on the dough cycle just watching it until it formed a ball - it never really did though - I had to add about 3/4 of a cup extra flour. I then tore off palm sized chunks of dough and rolled them into a ball. I put each ball inbetween two pieces of wax paper sprayed with cooking spray and rolled them out until they were quite thin. They fryed up beautifully, looking just like I expected. I made them about 6 inches across so they were the size of a taco shell when folded. I tasted one without any taco toppings and thought it was way to salty (I forgot to read the reviews), but after loading them up with mexican rice, lettuce, and cheese to make vegitarian tacos they didn't seem salty at all with all of those other flavors. I will use this recipe again and probably only use two teaspoons of salt. My husband filled one with taco meat and cheese and liked it also! Thanks for this wonderful recipe!!!