Navajo Fry Bread II

As far as I know this is the original recipe for Navajo Bread. It's is great with honey and butter. The Navajo put chiles, cheese, onion, lettuce and beans on it, and call them Nava Tacos.

By Saundra

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
18 rounds
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large heavy bottomed frying pan, heat 1 inch of vegetable oil or lard to 365 degrees F (185 degrees C).

  • In a large mixing bowl, combine flour, baking powder, salt and milk; mix well. When the dough has pulled together, form it into small balls and pat them flat.

  • Place 3 or 4 at a time into the hot oil. When the rounds begin to bubble, flip them over and cook until golden. Drain on paper towels and serve hot.

Editor's Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
281 calories; protein 8g; carbohydrates 46.4g; fat 6.8g; cholesterol 5.4mg; sodium 1914.9mg. Full Nutrition
