Navajo Fry Bread II

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
281 calories; protein 8g; carbohydrates 46.4g; fat 6.8g; cholesterol 5.4mg; sodium 1914.9mg. Full Nutrition
Another good fry bread recipe! Only thing though, you might want to edit the salt. Two tablespoons is -alot- of salt. I only used about 1 or 2 teaspoons last time I made this. Other than that it is good! Mine always seem to come out a little small, haha! ^-^
dear staff as a real navajo fried bread eater i think someone goof..typo error...instead of 2 tablespoon of salt..try..2 teaspoon of salt..this is definately too salty...or in my opinion i go for 1 teaspoon of salt. Other than that i think it will be fine.
08/16/2004
My Navajo adopted mother taught me to make Fry Bread with 3 cups flour, 1 cup water, 1 tsp Baking Powder. Because most Navajo would not have access to milk and most frying is done in an open pit or on a wood stove, the recipe is a very simple flat bread that is fried. It is the topping that makes the meal.
11/30/2002
This recipe was not so good. There was too much salt and too much liquid. I found a different recipe on the net and tried it and it was perfect. It was much like this one but with less than 1/2 the salt and not so much liquid. If you cut down on the salt and liquid, this actually turns out well. Perhaps there was a typo in this recipe.
11/17/2001
09/11/2002
This is the recipe I have been looking for. I did reduce the salt as was advised by others. Will make this again. Thanks!!!
This is a "family size" recipe that makes a lot of fry bread. I would 1/2 it or even 1/3 it for two people. I found the dough to be far too sticky to pat out into individual servings. Next time I will add less milk and roll out the dough to make it thin enough to make tacos. It tasted good, but needs modifications to our taste.
I have a friend that is Navajo. He and I got together to do this recipe. With a bit more flour and 2 teaspoons of salt, the recipe tasted like his Mom's. Make sure the oil that is used for frying is good and hot, otherwise they will taste greasy. Also, he said that they are best if fried in hot lard. My friend made a topping that is similar to taco filling with beef, beans, tomato sauce and spices that was absolutely delicious. He topped each one with cheese, lettuce and fresh tomato pieces. We ate them "tostada" style. As with many family recipes, there is no recipe, I am still trying to replicate that so that I can continue to make them for my family.
07/06/2002
been trying to make good fry bread for my family for few years now.with this recipe I have done it.They all love it.
Oh! Yummy! We made nava tacos and it has become an instant family favorite! We had a similar recipe in our history book, so we varied it between that recipe and this one. 1 1/2 cups warm water and 1 cup of milk and we only needed 1 Tbsp of baking powder and obviously only 1 tsp salt. It turned out well. I don't like shortening so we used coconut oil to fry them and it was oh so tasty!
What a fabulous recipe! A couple of tips though...make sure your milk is not JUST warm it should be quite hot but no where near boiling, for fluffier breads. I didn't have my milk warm enough the first time and the breads were quite heavy. And to make them just a touch sweeter I added about 3 TBLS of raw sugar to the mix. Drizzle with warm honey and they are to DIE for! Particularly good served warm with some chilled muscadine juice! YUM!
Worked great! But my dough was very sticky (I scaled the recipe, maybe that's why), so I let it sit in a bowl coated with oil with oiled plastic wrap on top for about half an hour. It's easier to handle that way and allows it to "rest". Next time I will use about 1/3 less salt to fit our taste. Very good as Navajo Tacos! YUM!
I made these to be used as "gordita" style taco shells and they were wonderful. I mixed it up in my bread machine, on the dough cycle just watching it until it formed a ball - it never really did though - I had to add about 3/4 of a cup extra flour. I then tore off palm sized chunks of dough and rolled them into a ball. I put each ball inbetween two pieces of wax paper sprayed with cooking spray and rolled them out until they were quite thin. They fryed up beautifully, looking just like I expected. I made them about 6 inches across so they were the size of a taco shell when folded. I tasted one without any taco toppings and thought it was way to salty (I forgot to read the reviews), but after loading them up with mexican rice, lettuce, and cheese to make vegitarian tacos they didn't seem salty at all with all of those other flavors. I will use this recipe again and probably only use two teaspoons of salt. My husband filled one with taco meat and cheese and liked it also! Thanks for this wonderful recipe!!!
I made vegetarian navajo tacos with this fry bread recipe using chili beans, black beans and assorted "regular" sides (lettuce, tomato, onion, avacado, etc.) It was great! The bread is also really good dusted with cinnamon and sugar for a light dessert.
Followed the others advice and reduced the salt to 2 tsps. I think if I ever tried this again I would roll it out much thinner. They just tasted like big fried balls to me. We put chicken and beans and cheese on top, like the indian tacos you get at the fair, but I ended up just eating the chicken off mine since the bread didn't turn out so great.
Easy and tasty. I did as others suggested and didn't put all the salt in it, I only used about a teaspoon. The finished fry bread is really light and delicious compared to some other fry breads I've made.
Okay, I never rate recipes this low however, the measurements are off on this one. A) to much salt (I realized this when reading the recipe) B) to much milk (with all milk added the dough was impossible to work with). Once I adjusted the flour and fried they were great. Sorry I had to rate this a 2 but this recipe has only 4 ingredients and 2 were off in measurement. Once you adjust everything the bread is fantastic =)
This is a great recipe and even better as a base recipe. Using the milk makes a great texture. I cut the batch in half w/o a problem but then also mixed in lots of cheddar cheese. They were great cheese sticks. We tried the reciepe with and w/o cheese and both were great. Will make again.
Way too much salt, would cut back and do 2 tsp, not tbsp. Also too much milk or too little flour. Way too sticky, impossible to roll into anything. Had to put another cup of flour in it just to grasp it, then used more flour so it didn't stick to my hands and to the counter. Would have been good had it been way too salty. Indian tacos were a bust tonight :(
I was so happy to find this recipe. Exactely like I remembered having at the Indian Pow Wows. I go there for the wonderful entertainment and crafts and FOOD every year the tribes come to my area. These are so good with lots of cinnamon and sugar or butter and honey. Especially wonderful on a cood morning (after watching my husband shovel snow!) Brew strong hot coffee-- Invite the neighbors!!
While making this recipe, I thought I was having a bad dream. No, not with the salt-I could tell by looking at it that it was too much. What got me was it was WAY TOO sticky. Says to form into balls and pat it out?! I couldn't even get it off my hands! I probably added another cup or so of flour just to be able to work with it. My advice? Skip the headache and open a can of refridgerated biscuits.
With some alterations, this was a great recipe. As per the other reviewers, I cut the salt to two teaspoons. I also cut the milk to 2 1/4 cups, and added about a half cup of flour as I formed the balls. This went great with Spanish rice and spicy beef with onions. I will make again. Note, though, that this makes a LOT of bread.
A fairly good recipe, definitely cut down on the salt though! @ Vanessa5, fry bread IS a nation specific food. When Native Americans started being forced onto reservations and separated from their traditional foods, they had to make do with the lard, flour and salt they were given.So...fry bread. Also, I'm Canadian too and around here we call fry bread "beaver tails." Pretty corny, I know :)
03/08/2005
Please, won't someone edit this recipe! Two tablespoons of salt is way too much. I was in a hurry and didn't think about it and now I feel like I wasted five cups of flour. I put the extra cup of flour in because it was too sticky to pat out. Use less milk and salt and it should be good.
These did not work for me. The dough was very sticky, and very crunchy when fried. It was not bread at all, and a total waste of ingredients (especially flour). It turned out to be something like chips with no taste. My Dad (being a Wichita indian) said that fry bread is very hard to make.
So yummy! I grew up eating Fry Bread often in Arizona and this recipe did not disappoint. This is extremely tasty and extraordinarily quick. Now for the changes--luckily I read the reviews so I did the 2 tsp salt and went ahead and added flour until it would be ready for ordinary bread--tacky but not sticky. If you are in a bread mixer like a Bosch, this would be when the dough all pulls away from all sides (and middle for a Bosch). For me this was 5+ cups of flour, but I don't really keep track exactly for bread. I will be making this often. Thank you!
This recipe cannot work as written- flat out! I'm so glad I read the reviews before trying this one. It comes out WAAAAY too wet, would be very bland, and the salt is too much. After making several modifications it came out great. I upped the flour, decreased the salt, added garlic and thyme, and for the milk, I was short on milk so I used 1/2 the portion of milk and the other 1/2 was vanilla yougurt. My husband loved it (he ate 3 pieces alone) and my 3 year old also enjoyed it.
01/02/2004
Hmmmm I live in Canada and We dont call it Navajo Fry Bread, we simply call it Fry bread. It is definatly not a nation specific food. I agree with some others here on this site that there is WAY too much salt here. I showed this to my Grandma and she only said "That too much salt!" And Here are some tips I learned from Granny: Its all in the mixing! For whatever type of Frybread. Also my Granny lets her recipe sit over night brushed with oil so it doesnt dry out. Then she pats it out and fries it all up. Kneading.....dont knead much!lol Very lightly or else it will come out hard as a hockey puck! Pat only if you can.
Family all thought this was good. Put taco fixins on top. The ratio of dry to liquid worked perfect at least in my kitchen. The only thing I changed was I decreased the amount of salt. Will make for tacos from now on.
I cut back the salt, but also ran into the same problem with too much liquid. I basically made up my own recipe. Wouldn't use this again.
02/23/2006
It calls for a little less flour than anticipated as the exact amount will very with altitude, humidity, weather, etc. It is FAR easier to add a little bit extra than to have it be too stiff and inedible.
This recipe tasted really salty to me. The texture was nice and I liked how quickly they cooked up and how tender they are. Lots of people are using yeast-based fry bread nowadays, so having a traditional one was really nice.
This recipe was easy to follow and turned out perfect, can't remember if I used all the salt, You have to remember to let the bread rest for at least a half an hour before rolling into balls it makes a better bread. I also used it as taco and desert, I sprinkled honey and powdered sugar. This was Yummy, Just like it tasted when we bought it from the Navajo people of the Four Corners Monument.
This was very easy and tasty. I don't think I patted mine out flat enough, I ended up with an inch thick bread that was fairly dense. It was still delicous with honey and butter, and great for dipping into our chili. I did reduce the salt quite a bit per other reviewers recommendations. Also had to reduce the milk a tad to be able to work with the sticky dough. I will make this again, I think it would replace a lot times I use biscuits. Thanks for the quick and easy bread recipe!
Like most everyone else I cut the salt WAY down and my dough was very sticky so I adjusted it too. However it turned out really really good. I did one other modification. I rolled mine out instead of patting them. I had NO idea how thick these are supposed to be since I have never even seen fry bread before let alone eaten it. I was afraid that I would pat them out and make them to think therfore they would not cook well in the middle. By rolling them out I got something almost like a carnival elephant ear. My whole family loved them.
Being Navajo. We don't use milk instead warm water and as for the measurement of salt. You don't have to add it but its more to taste. usually a teaspoon will do for the salt and about 2 tablespoons baking powder.
I made a 1/2 batch of this bread for dessert and it was AMAZING! Heated 3/4c oil in a wok and fried by the piece...perfect! Topped with honey and the family loved it. BTW, you have to cut the salt to 2tsp! Thanks
They should call this navajo salt bread instead. Not very good. Hopefully it is just a typo.
02/17/2004
In Canada this isn't "Fry-bread" or "navajo fry bread" its just BANNOCK. Now Bannock is really good, but fatty. the best thing to put on it is jam. Any jam will do the trick, my favs are raspberry and strawberry (yes i now, how very unconventional). anyhow, this recipe wasnt the greatest bannock recipe, but it was pretty good. If you want the best bannock on earth its gotta be cooked over the fire in a skillet, the resipe being made by an old cree "cookem" (grandma) from northern alberta, trust me you can't go wrong.
I am married to a Navajo and we never use anything but lard to cook the bread. We also do not use milk. We use hot water instead. Depending on the amount of flour, depends on the amount of salt we use. Using anything but lard, changes the flavor of the original recipes. For those on a diet, I wouldn't use this recipe too often. lol. The tablespoons of salt is not right. Use teaspoon instead. My mother-in-law taught me this recipes years ago but like most Navajo Indians, they rarely measure when making this recipe.
In my opinion, this recipe is barely edible as is. It is WAY too salty. As in, the salty taste was very overpowering and my tongue actually hurts a bit after eating it, salty. I would have known this if I had read some of the reviews but I actually thought this was a recipe I had used and liked before. I couldn't remember my login info on an unfamiliar device so I just googled the recipe, not realizing there are multiple similar recipes on Allrecipes.com. If you're interested, the one we've used and liked is Navaho Indian Fry Bread. I also disagree that this is a 9 serving recipe because it made a lot! I think we ended up with about 14-16 large biscuit-sized pieces (about 4-6 inch diameter by 3/4 inch thick). I will not be making this one again.
this is a authentic Navajo recipe, except its not warm milk exactly you add just a touch of milk to water and heat it warm to the touch, and you should knead it about 15 to 20 times and let the dough rise for at least 4 hrs. that is how you get nice big bread because it'll stretch like you want it to . that is how my mother and auntie did it my whole life. they are from tuba city, Arizona on the Navajo reservation.
The only reason I gave this recipe 4 stars is because of the salt. I agree with the other reviewers who guessed that the amount of salt was a typo. Otherwise, this bread came out soft and delicious. I will be making this again.
I just made it. The dough came out too sticky I couldn't form a ball, I had to add more flour. But over all they came out good.
05/25/2022
As a native Arizonan, non indigenous, I ate Navajo fry bread every year during the state fair at Phoenix Memorial Coliseum. It's been a couple of years but this tastes just like the fry bread recipe from that little booth at the fair. About the salt. I didn't have a clean tablespoon so I eyed 2 tablespoons and it was fine. (Former chef experience). I also used small dabs of cooking oil on my hands( gloves ) to prevent the dough from sticking while flattening. Flatten dough to the thickness of a cooked pancake and cooking one at a time, I had 8 fry breads. Too thin and the fry bread gets hard. i turned them once when golden brown areas appeared.
I made it but added a tbsp. Of olive oil. Being from New Mexico where these are made, i was delighted how easy and delicious they turned out. I made enough for us to hand Navajo Tacos for Dinner and the left over pieces of fry bread with some honey made for a good dessert also. I will make these again.
I made the adjudtment of the salt to 2tsp. And when taking the dough out of the bowl I put a little oil o my hands as well as put flour down so that i can flatten the ball of dough. It works a lot better. Very tasty
