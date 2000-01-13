Quick and Easy Dip
This 4-layer Mexican-style dip can be made in just a few minutes and is usually eaten just as quickly. Serve with corn tortilla chips.
I have made a similar dip using "brick" cream cheese in place of the sour cream. It requires a few minutes more of preparation, but everytime I serve it, it receives rave reviews. Soften an 8 oz. brick of cream cheese in the bottom of a glass pie plate for 30 seconds in the microwave. Spread in the bottom of the plate and then layer the refried beans, salsa and shredded Mexican style cheese on top of the cream cheese. Return to the microwave and heat between 1-2 minutes or until the cheese on top is melted. Serve with tortilla chips. The shredded Mexican style cheese is available in the dairy section of the supermarket and usually consists of 2-3 different cheeses shredded together. It's truly addictive!Read More
A condensed 7 layer dip. In truth, mine doesn't end up being much more than this by the time I take out everything that someone objects to.Read More
This dip is great & always goes really quick. I love it b/c it's so easy. I always mix a little taco seasoning into the sour cream.
It was my turn to bring refreshments to our weekly meeting. I wanted something quick, easy, inexpensive, and tasty. Boy was this a hit!! The dish was practicly empty in no time! I used spicy refried beans and 16 oz salsa, strained, so as not to be too watery. I garnished the top with some chopped green onions and sliced black olives and served it with tortilla chips. I received many compliments! Thanks! Will make again for sure.
Great with homemade salsa and 1/2 the amount of sour cream and cheese also (for us waistline watchers).
I made this dip for a tailgate party. This was a hit and easy to make. I just whipped it up before we headed out. I sliced up some green onions and put them on top of cheese. I also added a packet of taco seasoning to the sour cream, but I probably won't do that everytime I make dip. Just for something different...Thanks!
Very tasty. Will make again.
very good dip, I made it in no time and it was so easy!
I'm not a big fan of sour cream so I left it out. I also found that this recipe is great if you warm it in the oven just until the cheese melts.
I'd suggest adding some seasoning (like cumin, chili powder, &/or cayenne) to spice it up a bit or maybe adding a layer consisting of a can of drained green chiles.
Update: This has become the 'cast party' dip. My contest cast asked, well, begged me to make this again when our Little Women production closed. Added taco seasoning to the beans and the shredded cheese this time. Did not bake it but chilled in the frig. Original review: I needed something quick & easy for a cast party today. I had all of these ingredients. I thought it was a bit bland (next time I might add taco seasoning to the beans as others suggested) but my cast & crew thought it was really good! Really good, though, for spur-of-the-moment dip! PS Used a pie plate and worked really well!
I added taco seasoning to the refried beans. Very tasty!
Excellent and easy to prepare for a party.
Very good. A scaled down version of my 7 layer dip. I did add a lil taco seasoning. In a hurry this is quick & ohh so good!
I was in a hurry and my guests were hungry, so I decided to give this recipe a try. We were not disappointed. I used spicy refried beans and sprinkled a couple of finely chopped green onions on top, then served the dip with Doritos nacho cheese chips. It was gone in a matter of minutes.
Love that this is only 4 ingredients. Made with homemade re-fried beans and homemade salsa. Added green onions and fresh tomatoes on top. Will definitely be making again.
This is a great dip for snacks and to take to a party. I do it the same way, but I add some cream cheese in with the sour cream. Always a great hit!
This really is "quick and easy" and I should add - very good! My plan was to make a 7-layer dip, but didn't have all 7 ingredients. This was a perfect alternative! I did add about a tablespoon of taco seasoning to the sour cream.
It was definitely easy. I tried heating it in the oven for a few minutes to melt the cheese, which made it more appealing, although after the cheese cooled it was nearly impossible to penetrate with chips!
This is an excellent "base" recipe. I suggest topping the dip with shredded iceburg lettuce, jack cheese, sliced black olives, sliced jalapenos, and scallions to improve the flavor.
After um-ing & ah-ing about whether or not to stay in or go out for the big Aussie football game, we finally decided 5mins beforehand to stay in - I had this dish made & served by kick-off & it was a big hit! At times it got more comments than the football! Think you definitely need to melt the cheese though. I'll definitely be making it again.
Totally awesome. I did add a package of taco seasoning to the beans as someone suggested otherwise followed the recipe. My 6-year old grandson could not get enough. Will be making this again.
I make this with out the salsa I put that in a dish on the side as well as a bowl of sour cream on the side .I lay down the beans, cheddar cheese, tomatoes chopped and black olives. there is ever any left no matter how big the dish .
Very very good!! I took the advice of other readers and added taco seasoning to the refried beans. I also put halved black olives and green onion on top! It was wonderful! Everyone loved it! Will definately make again!
Great quick recipe! I took to a church carry-in function and I was the only one who left w an empty dish!
Very easy to make, instant snack!
Extremely simple! Everyone enjoyed it. I would maybe add a little less cream cheese next time. I also used pre-shredded mexican style cheese.
Make sure that if you don't like spicy, get mild salsa. You can use either sour cream or cream cheese. Some of us thought it might taste better without beans. Overall, it was an ok recipe.
all the guests really enjoyed this, and best of all, it was quick to make! I added the taco mix to the sour cream as others suggested. I think I will add diced or sliced olives also next time.
Made this dip for my daughter and her friends for a weekend on the beach. It was a big hit. Very simple to make. I added taco mix to the sour cream and a layer of homemade guacamole. A keeper!
