Quick and Easy Dip

4.3
40 Ratings
  • 5 20
  • 4 15
  • 3 5
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This 4-layer Mexican-style dip can be made in just a few minutes and is usually eaten just as quickly. Serve with corn tortilla chips.

Recipe by AUMECHE96

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Spread the refried beans on the bottom of a casserole dish. Layer the sour cream, salsa and shredded cheese into the casserole dish. Serve with corn chips.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
147 calories; protein 6.9g; carbohydrates 8.4g; fat 9.8g; cholesterol 28mg; sodium 347mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/10/2022