Hawaiian Banana Nut Bread

This is a recipe that I put together, out of several different ones. It's very easy and very good.

Recipe by Saundra

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
additional:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
30
Yield:
2 - 9x5 inch loaves
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease two 9x5 inch loaf pans.

  • In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, salt, baking soda, sugar and cinnamon. Add the walnuts, eggs, oil, banana, pineapple, vanilla, coconut and cherries; stir just until blended. Pour batter evenly into the prepared pans.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 60 minutes, or until a tooth pick inserted into the center of a loaf comes out clean. Cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then remove to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
234 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 31.9g; fat 11.3g; cholesterol 18.6mg; sodium 114.8mg. Full Nutrition
