Hawaiian Banana Nut Bread
This is a recipe that I put together, out of several different ones. It's very easy and very good.
EVERYONE loved this!! From my picky husband and 4 year old son, to all my guests on Easter day. Have made it twice in the last week! Using advice from another reviewer, I didn't change a thing the first time and it was perfect. The second time, I tried it without the coconut. It is much better with the coconut IMHO! Also, 2 cups of bananas is 4 average-size bananas. This should help so you're not having to measure your bananas after they're mashed. I usually have a hard time not making my own little changes to a recipe...which is why I tried to change it the second time. Don't change a thing! This recipe is going to be my Christmas neighbor-gifts for next year! Very colorful and easy to make. Thanks for sharing a great recipe! P.S. Added on 8/24/07, I have now made this recipe MANY times and here are a few more helpful tips (hopefully). First, this recipe will fill three of the aluminum loaf pans that you can purchase for gift giving. Also, the last time I made this I added ALOT of pineapple. That is a big mistake! It makes the bread too gooey, so if you experiment, this is not the ingredient to increase. And one last thing. At least when I bake this, it takes around 55 minutes to be done, at least. My oven is right on, temperature wise, too. ENJOY!!Read More
I think it's good, but the consistency of the bread isn't the best I've made. My hubby on the other hand says this is his favorite banana bread, probably because he prefers the coconut in this over the chocolate chips in the banana split bread I like to make.Read More
OMG, OMG, OMG! This is SO good! I've eaten almost a whole loaf myself! Gave hubby one piece, gave Daughter #1 a BITE, and I've eaten 2/3 of the first loaf all by my loansome! So glad the recipe makes 2 loaves. I didn't have any cherries so those were left out, and I did a cup of crushed-up macadamias in lieu of the nuts listed. Only had enough ugly bananas for 1-1/2 cups, and did the 1/2-and-1/2 on the white and brown sugar combo suggested by previous cooks. Baked in 2 glass loaf pans for about 50 minutes. When I checked on them they passed the toothpick test so I pulled them out. Upon slicing while still hot the middle was still kinda gooey and the top sank shortly after coming out of the oven. I don't care! It's too good. Next time will add more coconut and pineapple. Oh, the only pineapple I had was the dehydrated stuff from Sam's so I chopped up that until it filled 1 cup. Will do maybe 1-1/2 cups of pineapple next time. I'm not making regular banana bread anymore, this is too dang good!
I made this twice, the first time I put in,oops, 16 oz. of pineapple and needed to bake it for an extra 10 minutes. The second time I followed the recipe. Both turned out great tasting and moist. I stored it in the fridge, I think it was even better the next day.
Absolutely wonderful!!! I have been looking for a good recipe for this EXACT kind of bread! I didn't have any cherries, so those obviously got left out. Next time I'll be prepared. I made this in 5 mini loaf pans instead, and decreased the time to 55-60 min. Just be sure to check the center as usual. I also made a oatmeal, sugar, cinnamon struesel for the top, and it turned out sooooo yummmmmmmy!!! Thanks again for this wonderful recipe that I will be using MANY times to come. I'll be sure to share it with my Mommy/Toddler Playgroup too! PS. 2 Cups bananas = 4 reg. size bananas
I truly hope more people will try this absolutely Wun-der-ful banana bread! I made 6 mini loaves to give as 'gifts'. The only change I made was that I toasted my walnuts first and then I put my coconut in my chopper to make it finer. I too think you could probably cut back 1/3 or even 1/2 a cup on the sugar and it would still be great. My husband really did enjoy this one.
What can I say about this bread! It is absolutely fabulous! Very moist with excellent flavor. I made muffins out of it, but I think it would make an excellent frosted cake as well. The cherries add a festive touch. Will definately make again
Surprisingly good. Didn't think the coconut and banana would be good together. I omitted the cherries and walnuts.
Absolutely great recipe. The only thing we changed was, we used pecans instead of walnuts; it's a Southern thing, you know.
This bread is incredible, everyone in my family enjoyed it. Everyone was asking me for the recipe. It was so soft and moist...This is a keeper for sure..
Yummie! thanks!
Excellent --- the right amount of fruit, nuts, moisture and Yummm !!
My family loved this bread. I let my neighbor sample it, and I am about to email the recipe to her now.
I'm not much of a cook so when I saw this recipe and decided to try it I didn't think it would come out so good. It was wonderful! My husband been bugging me to bake him something and when he tried this he just loved it. What I liked most about this recipe was that it was simple. It was almost like cooking for dummies! It was also very most to my surprise. The only thing I didn't like about it was that it was sweet enough for me, but then again I've got kinda of a sweet tooth. I would recommend this to anyone!
Excellent bread!!! So yummy!!! I have been wanting to try a banana bread with pineapple and coconut ever since I was in Hawaii. It is sold on the islands. I found this one and was very happy. I made a few minor changes: Pecans instead of walnuts, and used half brown sugar. Skipped the cherries as I am not fond of maraschino cherries. I thought this bread was heavenly. Next time I will use half applesauce for the oil to cut down on fat, and probably use some whole wheat flour in the mix. I don't think it will affect the overall flavor of this loaf of bread. If you like the ingredients in this recipe, I am quite sure you will be happy with the finished product.
Being born and raised here in Hawaii, I have had my fill of Banana Bread, but I came across this recipe, and at first thought, euuuu! maraschino cherries..is she nuts? HELLO, this was one winner of a recipe! My family loved it totally. So then I had to make a few more batches for my neighbors who all have the recipe now. I followed it to the letter, and didn't omit or add a thing and I used banana's that were on the verge of ending up in the disposal. The riper the better. If your bananas are turning black on the outside USE THEM! Thanks Saundra for sharing this great recipe!
I've made this bread twice. The first time I made several changes based on what else I was making and what I thought would improve the recipe. The bread was okay, but I thought it had greater potential. The second time I made it as the recipe states and it was excellent. Do not leave any of the ingredients out because they all contribute to the bread's excellent taste. The only recommendation I would make is to use pineapple tidbits instead of crushed pineapple. I did this on the second try because I thought the pineapple flavor got kind of lost with just the crushed pineapple. You get more pineapple flavor when you can actually bite into a piece.
This is a great tasting bananna bread!! I make this about once a week for family/friends. I actually add a whole 20 oz. can of drained crushed pineapple, use 1 1/2 cups oil (or if I want to do it lower fat use 3/4 c. oil and 3/4 c. unsweetened applesauce). I eliminate the coconut and cherries for more of a traditional bananna bread with a twist. I get so many requests for this recipe. Thanks. Priscilla P.
This was absolutely the BEST! It was so MOIST. YUM! The only thing I omitted was the coconut. Also, I crushed 5 (Puerto Rican) Rum soaked pineapple rings in the blender to add instead of can crushed pineapple. Fabulous recipe! Thanks.
Excellent and different
If this is supposed to be HAWAIIAN, why not use macadamia nuts instead of walnuts?
Excellent recipe! I use olive oil in place of vegetable oil, no cherries or coconut. I use the small loaf pans and get 8 loaves from one batch. The bread is moist and yummy and travels to Iraq & Afghanistan remaining moist! My "kids" love it & always request it in their care packages. Thanks for sharing, Saundra, you've made some very happy soldiers!!
After reading the ratings, I made this last night. Followed recipe to a tee. Tasted it when cooled and thought it was just ok. Nothing more than that. So I wrapped the loaves up in foil and went to bed. This morning, I sliced a loaf to be served with breakfast and was I surprised!!!!!!! It was DELICIOUS !!!!! Apparently this is one of those recipes that taste better the following day. It is definitely a keeper and I will always make it the day before I plan to serve it. Don't make a single change . . . make it "as is". You won't regret it.
I've made banana bread for over 30 years and lately I've gotten tired of the taste. I spotted this recipe and gave it a try. I didn't have any vanilla so I substituted almond extract. I also added a little extra pineapple and used less cherries. This is absolutely delicious and moist!!!!! I'm giving this as my holiday food gift to family and friends, along with the list of ingredients. This will replace my long time recipe for banana bread. Small loaves only took 30 min. to bake. Won't last long enough to make it into the freezer. Thank you.
I took this bread as a snack for a church meeting last week. It was a big hit and was quickly scarfed down followed by requests for the recipe. Honestly, it's a five-star hit!! One thing though, I didn't use the maraschino cherries. I can't imagine that they would have made it any better. So moist and flavorful! Thanks, Saundra, for posting what will likely be my go-to recipe for banana bread!
Awesome crazy good! Bananas, coconut, pineapples, maraschino cherries and walnuts all in one? Oh My Goodness!!! This bread is everything-moist, flavorful, great texture, sweetened perfectly. The bread formed a brown color and baked up a nice shape. When sliced the specks of the bright red maraschino cherries makes for a pretty bread! (see my picture in photo gallery) The walnuts and cherries give a nice texture to the bread. The banana smell is fragrant and very tasty throughout each bite. I followed the recipe to a “T” and the batter filled two 9x5 loaf pans and baked up nicely in 1 hour. I could smell the wonderful aroma from the oven while the breads baked up. The directions, ingredients, baking time are all spot on! This was so easy to make. Even better? The results are wonderful-ONOlicious. I hope others will want to try this wonderful bread. This would make nice Christmas gifts which I plan to do this Holiday.
super sweet with all the fruit, cut the sugar by half.
This is really great "banana bread"! I gave 4 stars only because its a bit messy and more involved than traditional banana bread -- but its certainly well worth the extra effort. I did not think the bread was too sweet at all (like some reviewers) but I also realized that I forgot to put vanilla in the batter. I didn't miss it at all until I reviewed the recipe again. Maybe its the vanilla that accentuates the sweetness, so try leaving it out. A wonderful recipe!!
Really good recipe. Make sure you grease your pans well mine stuck just a bit. Thaks.
OH MY!!!!! That's all I can say about this moist delicious bread! My girlfriends and I went to Hawaii in Jan. '06 and stopped and ate what we considered "Hawaii's Best Banana Bread" on The Road To Hana. This was a great replica of that, and they thought so to! We did omit the nuts and cherries as we are not big fans, but kept EVERYTHING ELSE the SAME! I only had one bread loaf pan, so used the rest of the batter for muffins and mini muffins. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED!!!
This was such good bread, very moist, with a lovely texture from the coconut and nuts. To reduce calories I used applesauce instead of oil without any trouble and omitted the cherries. I also added a little coconut extract. I used half brown sugar instead of all white. Next time I'll use part whole wheat flour and maybe some dried pineapple chunks. I've made a similar recipe with zucchini, which was equally good. Thanks for sharing the recipe.
We have not tasted it yet. I just took two of them out of the oven & my house smells incredible. I'm made banana nut bread since I was 8-12 & I'm going to be 65 this year. But I just got tired of it. I make it for friends, particularly during the holidays, but this would be a real nice kicked up version. Can't wait for it to cool enough so we can taste it. I'm going to give it a 4 until we taste it, but I tasted the batter & it was good enough to eat with a spoon.
everyone in my family loved this! instead of vegetable oil i used coconut cream(the stuff you would use when making pina colodas) and i then put the coconut cream,banabas,eggs vanilla,coconut flakes in blender until i got a creamy batter. i then added it to the dry mix. was out of cherries...and did not think the nuts would be soemthing my kids would go for.....everyone (including my picky son) LOVED this bread! Thanks
Just not what we expected--the maraschino cherries overpowered everything, the coconut was not a good addition.
My whole family loved this. But I do have to say that I tweaked them to make them healthier. I used apple sauce instead of oil, dropped the coconut, lessened the sugar adding only 1 cup white, and 1/2 cup dark brown,omitted the cherries, and put 4 mashed bananas. They really were great, was worried they would be dry, but not at all. Thank you for a great base, will make actual recipe for company.
This is like a circus in your mouth!! Fabulous, I didn't change a thing...which is very rare for me!! Wonderful flavors and textures...and very moist.Thanks for sharing Saundra!
I have always loved banana bread and this was delicious. In fact I have made several more due to demand. People have also asked me for my recipe!!.I have made it both with and without coconut flakes,preferred without and like other suggestions I used 20oz can pineapple. I don't use cherry.Thanks for the recipe, very easy to make as most of the ingredients are in the kitchen already.
What a great recipe!
Yum!! So good and EVERYONE raved about them. I made them into muffins, baked at 350 for 25 minutes. I took the advice of another reviewer about the pineapples. I bought tidbits which were a bit too big so cut them into thirds which was perfect. I was a bit short on the bananas (takes more than 3!) and a bit short on the cherries so I just added a bit more pineapple to make sure it was moist enough and it came out PERFECT! Thanks for the wonderful recipe!!
This is so moist and delicious! I changed just a couple of things--left out the coconut because I don't like it and I used macadamias nuts. My friends this one too.
holy cow! this bread is amazing. i didn't find it too busy or too dense at all. my husband told me to never make any other kind of bread. thanks for sharing!
This came out absolutely fantastically. I used toasted macadamia nuts but wish I'd used toasted walnuts like it specifies. I also toasted my coconut. I would make this again for sure, thanks for sharing!
I am a teacher and was teaching a unit on Hawaii. I made this bread for my class and the students absolutely loved it. They all actually were asking me for teh recipe. The recipe made two loaves so I left one at home. When I came home that night nothing was left. This bread was a hit! Thanks for the reccipe.
I found this very dry, I found that the ingrediants over and above the banana bread recipe just made it drier. Will have to try it without all the extra stuff, cherries, pineapple, coconut.
Love this bread, best bread I have ever had. I use 1/2 white sugar and 1/2 brown sugar. I leave out the coconut, but a lot of review said the coconut made the cake. Make sure to use specified amount of pineapple, if you use more the bread will be mushy.
I made this recipe exactly the way it appears here. It was so good. When I was making it I thought I could freeze one of the loaves. I didn't get a chance. My family ate both loaves in 4 days. I will definetly be making this again. Don't make any changes the recipe is perfect as is.
I didn't have quite enough banana so added some left over sweet potato.
I substituted apple sauce for the oil, left out the cherries, and used only 1 cup of sugar. It still came out moist and delicous!
Oh my goodness! This bread is fantastic!!! I didn't change a thing...and it came out wonderful! Great flavor, I don't think that there's "too much going on", or that it's like fruit cake...it's simply heavenly! I recomend that before you tweak it, just make the original recipe first, becuase I really think it's perfect as is!
LOVE this recipe. We no longer make plain banana bread at our house. This is the only recipe we use and I Never have complaints! Dissappears quickly! I am extremely glad this was submitted!
AMAZING! I originally searched the ingredients I had b/c I needed to clean out the pantry. I didn't have maraschino cherries but everything else combined amazingly! Definitely NOT on my diet but I can definitely see ways to make it more figure friendly in the future (egg whites, applesauce, etc) Thank you for sharing such a great recipe - it's a hit!
This recipe has become my absolute favorite banana bread--totally awesome, moist flavor. Thanks for sharing.
Thanks for this recipe,I love it,so moist even after I froze one because I used the tin loaf pans and ended up with 3 loaves,it freezes very well and taste the same after sitting out to thaw.I will make this again,can't get enough when you want that little touch of sweet without being too sweet.Thanks again
WOW! Didn't have cherries but still THE BEST flavor-even after subbing 1/2 c oat bran and 1.5 c whole wheat flour for 2 of the 3 cups of flour. Also mixed 1 C Splenda, 1/2 C brown and 1/2 C white sugar and toasted coconut. We made these in the heart shaped disposable tins and baked at 350 for 11 minutes-perfect. Great healthy alternative to Valentine Sugar Cookies!
Wonderful recipe! I used 1 cup white sugar and 1 cup brown sugar as a personal preferance. Delicious!
This recipe was very easy to prepare and tasted great, ESPECIALLY then next day after the flavors marinated! You could even make muffins instead of loaves.
A good recipe, didn't take as long to cook, as the recipe said, and I actually lowered the temp at the last part. I used 1 c. sugar and 1/2 c. brown sugar, omitted the cherries and used pecans instead of walnuts. Made some mini loaves that I cooked for 20 min.
I have to agree with another writer. OMG this is soo good!!! I didn't have coconut, used cranberries instead of cherries and used brown and white sugar. It's sooo good!!! Definitely a keeper!!!!
This is quite good. I am only giving it four stars because I don't like banana bread. Having said that, I omitted the cherries and made muffins out of this recipe. Since they smelled so good, I tried a small piece of one and ended up having the muffin with some ice cream LOL. The extra ingredients really help tone down the whole banana taste ... enough that I, a banana bread hater, will make this again. :)
This bread was fantastic! I did make a couple of minor changes. I added 1/2 cup less sugar and did NOT miss it! It is plenty sweet with less sugar. I added 1 extra teaspoon of vanilla extract. I did not use the cinnamon... I don't care for cinnamon in my banana bread. I used pecans instead of walnuts, just because I prefer pecans. Macadamia nuts would be awesome in this as well (if you can afford them!). The consistency of this bread is wonderful and the flavor is delicious! Thank you so much for this recipe! I will be making this again many more times!
yummmm. . . used frozen cherries and pineapple. . . put in blender with coconut because my two year old and hubby are picky about textures. sprinkled cinnammon and sugar on tops before baking
I'm going to take the advice of a fellow baker and bake for approx 50 minutes. I just took mine out after 40 minutes and even though my toothpick came out clean, when I cut into it, it was a little too soft, almost sticky-gooey. I've got it back in the oven with hopes it will turn out better after another ten minutes. I think next time I make this I'll add b/p & b/s because just using the b/s makes it too dense and banana bread is already heavy that it needs a little lifting. I hope it tastes better after a few more minutes baking but like most banana breads they always taste better after they have cooled and given a chance to sit. BECAUSE YOU SHARED I'M GIVING THIS A 4 STAR. thank you!!
My husband I really enjoyed this moist banana bread receipe, but I did omit the coconut, decreased the oil by 2/3 and increased the pineapple.
This is truly one of the best things I've ever had. I made it along with a ton of other things for a party and this is what everyone raved about. I left out the cherries and it was perfect, and keeps good for a long time, if it lasts. I will be making this weekly for myself and everyone who is begging for more of it. Thank you for such an awesome recipe. :)
Great recipe, I baked them in muffin tins, makes 24 plus, reduce baking time to 40 to 45 min.
This bread is great! Not sure I'll even make regular banana bread again. I was worried my bananas were a little over ripe, but it turned out perfect. I also used 4 bananas. I made one regular loaf and 3 mini loafs. The mini loafs were done in about 40 minutes.
This bread is awesome. I made it exactly as the recipe calls for and was not disappointed. I will definitely make again and again. I had several requests for the recipe.
This is pretty darn good banana bread. Came out great with without coconut or cherries and even with one (big) mistake...I completely forgot to add the vegetable oil. Any of it. It's still very moist and tasty and fewer calories, too, as a result. Well, maybe. I added chocolate chips. And I sprinkled cinnamon and sugar inside the loaf pans after I greased them. Nice dark outside and yummy.
I made these into muffins for my daughter;s birthday at school. I made extra and not a one came home!!!! They are delicious and a big hit with kids---I left out the coconuts and cherries--can't wait to try it with those!!! Two thumbs up-thanks for the recipe!!! It made 24 muffins and I cooked for 45 minutes.
There is just 1 word for this bread; INCREDIBLE. It was one of the best breads I have ever made. It took me longer to make it than it did for the family to eat it. YUMMY!!!!!
This recipe was awesome. I switched it up a bit by adding a 1/4 cup sour cream, 2 tsp rum extract and using 1 cup of brown sugar instead of 2 c white sugar while also ommiting cherries. I put all the moist ingredients: eggs, vanilla, rum ext, oil, pineapple and coconut in the blender until smooth and then mixed with dry ingredients. It was so good.
I didn't have coconut. But otherwise PERFECTLY DELICIOUS!!!
absolutely wonderful. EVERYBODY and I do mean everybody loved this bread. So many wonderful textures and flavors. The only change I made was to sub. 1 cup of white sugar for 1 cup of brown. ... I did use 2 cups of sugar ( brown/white ) and did not find the bread too sweet for me. I loved the cherries so much I may add more of them the next time. YUM...
Very good, I followed recipe to the T. I did find that at 60 mins the edges were done, but the center was still uncooked, & I did use the correct pan sizes. I will try again at the same temp, but will divide the batter amongst 3 pans instead of 2. Hopefully that will work. Still good though, thanks for the submission!
I substituted 1/2 c applesauce for 1/2 the oil. Worked great. Everyone loves it, especially my 4 kids.
I just tossed my old Hawaiian Bread recipe in the trash - this is my new one!
A great recipe to use up bananas. My toddler loved it. Freezes well.
I liked this recipe it is nice to have the textures . With all the draining and chopping I would not find this to be a child friendly recipe.
This was delicious and everyone loved it! Will definitely make again.
Yummmy!! I made alot of alterations...I wanted to make this more health concious so i used half white flour/whole wheat flour, subbed apple sacue for oil, more coconut and more pineapple as i didnt have enough banana and added 1 cup of splenda rather than regualr sugar and they turned out AMAZINGGGGGG!! I made a second batch for the hubby and added white chocolate chips...next time I will use macadamian nuts! Thanks so much for a great recipe!
I substituted the all purpose flour with wheat flour to make it healthy. It was great. Everyone in my family loved it!!!
I was very pleased with this recipe! I didn`t have the coconut or cherries, but the pineapple made it even more moist!!Everyone from work loved it.
I was trying to get rid of alot of christmas baking 'hangerson' and this was the perfect recipe. I just eyeballed alot of the 'extras'...I had a 20oz can of pineapple but by the time it is drained, it is only about 3/4 cup..so I squeezed it out thoroughly and added it. I only had about 6 cherries left in the jar so chopped those, and also threw in the last of my chopped dates and dried apricots chopped. This makes a very colorful bread. I did not add cinnamon, as I didn't want to overpower it with a spice. Vanilla was used along with the banana extract. It came out like a picture and will be given away as a gift. Nice color for christmas with the specks of red.
Every time I have made this I get requests for the recipe. Overly ripe bananas get saved in the freezer just for this one.
This is a nice alternative to banana nut bread. I used 1 cup applesauce instead of oil I also added 1 cup chocolate chips as well, very dessert like. I used the left overs to make french toast, YUH-UM! (FYI, I liked the cherries. :D)
I think I've found the best banana bread recipe. This bread is moist and with every bite, you get a mouthful of different textures (pineapple, cherries,bananas, etc.). It is so good. Only thing I changed is that I used only 1 cup of sugar, and it turned out great!
I made this recipe last night and sent a loaf to work with my husband. He just emailed me and said it disappeared quickly and one of his co-workers wanted the recipe. It was quite easy to put together. The only drawback was the mess I had to clean up after chopping, mashing and mixing. It's not the usual banana nut bread and most people will welcome this very moist and fresh tasting loaf.
This was a very tasty and different banana nut bread. It was moist and delicious. I left out the maraschino cherries because of personal preference. I froze one loaf for about a month and it was every bit as delicious as the one we ate fresh. This is a nice loaf to have on hand for company. It goes great with tea or coffee.
I have made this a number of thiem--IT'S GREAT! Sereved it to 52 women at a church lunch. Had to share the recipe to many.
Awesome recipe. I've made this twice as muffins instead of bread and my family devowered them and requested more! I left out the cherries and put in more pineapple. They turned out wonderful. They were moist and delicious. I will be baking these alot this summer.
Excellent. I was so bored with regular banana bread and this was perfect. I omitted the cherries and the nuts though. Definitely will become my regular banana bread recipe. (I used the Ikea loaf pans- longer and narrower.)
EVERYONE in the whole family LOVED this banana bread recipe......but the 4H judge told my nephew today (we had helped him mix and bake) it was too moist and too sweet and too dark??? REALLY??? Just know that we all love the banana bread and will continue to make it often!! just one person's opinion for that day right? We ended up with 6 small loaves of the tastiest banana bread we've ever had! YUMMY! Try it, you will be glad you did!!
A really nice change from plain ol'boring banana bread. I left out the coconut (just because I don't like it) and made it into 12 cupcakes and one loaf. I baked the cupcakes for 20 minutes and the loaf for 60. My kids loved the cherries.
Great recipe but I changed it a little and I like this version even more--skip the cinnamon, use 1 c brown sugar and 1 c white sugar instead of 2 c white sugar, use macademias isntead of walnuts and use unsweetened coconut.
I am not a very disciplined grocery shopper, so over-ripened bananas are commonplace at our house. Have tried many many recipes and this is the most fabulous! Splendid! Next time, I'll will not chop the pineapple and cherries too fine. The added flavor was awesome, and I think the added texture will no doubt be as well.
I decided to make this for the teachers' lounge at the school where I work. The container was half gone before I got to the lounge! Next time I'll have to make a double batch! I had several requests for the recipe. I'll make this one many more times! YUMMY! I'd rate this a 10+
Yum...because of the reviews that said it was like fruit cake i added only half of the cherries. It is just perfect.
OK--I really changed the recipe--but thought others might be interested. I replaced the oil with 1 cup of applesauce. I cut the sugar to one cup. I replaced the cherries with 2 cups of dried mixed berries. Made sure the pineapple was REALLY drained, and added a little more. It was very yummy!
i would give this about 200 stars! Simply divine and delish! I added 1 cup of blueberries instead of the cherries (yuck, to fake) and probably more than the 8 oz of pineapple as I needed to use up a 20oz can that i opened thinking it was chunks. I also used glass pans and baked it about 15-20 min longer. So divine I had to freeze one loaf so we would not devour it like PIGGIES! Such a flexible recipes...thanks for sharing Saundra.
