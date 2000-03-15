Hawaiian Banana Nut Bread

EVERYONE loved this!! From my picky husband and 4 year old son, to all my guests on Easter day. Have made it twice in the last week! Using advice from another reviewer, I didn't change a thing the first time and it was perfect. The second time, I tried it without the coconut. It is much better with the coconut IMHO! Also, 2 cups of bananas is 4 average-size bananas. This should help so you're not having to measure your bananas after they're mashed. I usually have a hard time not making my own little changes to a recipe...which is why I tried to change it the second time. Don't change a thing! This recipe is going to be my Christmas neighbor-gifts for next year! Very colorful and easy to make. Thanks for sharing a great recipe! P.S. Added on 8/24/07, I have now made this recipe MANY times and here are a few more helpful tips (hopefully). First, this recipe will fill three of the aluminum loaf pans that you can purchase for gift giving. Also, the last time I made this I added ALOT of pineapple. That is a big mistake! It makes the bread too gooey, so if you experiment, this is not the ingredient to increase. And one last thing. At least when I bake this, it takes around 55 minutes to be done, at least. My oven is right on, temperature wise, too. ENJOY!!

