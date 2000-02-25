Garlic Shrimp Linguine

A dazzlingly simple and delicious recipe. This is an elegant dish to serve drop-in dinner guests.

By STACEYO

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain.

  • In a medium saucepan, melt butter over medium low heat; add wine, cheese, garlic, parsley and salt and pepper to taste. Simmer over low heat for 3 to 5 minutes, stirring frequently.

  • Increase heat to medium high and add shrimp to saucepan; cook for about 3 to 4 minutes or until shrimp begins to turn pink. Do not overcook.

  • Divide pasta into portions and spoon sauce on top; garnish with Parmesan cheese and fresh parsley, if desired.

Tips

Editor's Note: If you saw this recipe in the "Vegetable Insurgency" article in the Jun/Jul/Aug 2015 issue of Allrecipes, we added 5 ounces of baby spinach to it. If you want to add more greens to this dish, add the spinach after you start cooking the shrimp. Then remove the pan from the heat so the spinach wilts and the shrimp don't overcook.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
287 calories; protein 17.6g; carbohydrates 42.3g; fat 4.9g; cholesterol 77.3mg; sodium 126.3mg. Full Nutrition
