Garlic Shrimp Linguine

Editor's Note: If you saw this recipe in the "Vegetable Insurgency" article in the Jun/Jul/Aug 2015 issue of Allrecipes, we added 5 ounces of baby spinach to it. If you want to add more greens to this dish, add the spinach after you start cooking the shrimp. Then remove the pan from the heat so the spinach wilts and the shrimp don't overcook.
287 calories; protein 17.6g; carbohydrates 42.3g; fat 4.9g; cholesterol 77.3mg; sodium 126.3mg. Full Nutrition
This recipe was absolutely wonderful. I also doubled the ingredients to make more sauce. But WOW, my shrimp were very flavourful and lovely. I used 6 cloves of garlic as well. I would suggest that you don't use pre cooked shrimp. Cooking the shrimp in the sauce takes only minutes and the shrimp absorb the flavour much nicer this way. We also COVERED it with fresh parm! Make this recipe, you will enjoy it! Update: I have cooked this over 10 times now. I still use tons of garlic. And now I add a bunch of cream to it as well. Yes, even more fattening. However, it is delicious this way. The cream helps hold together all of the ingredients so they don't just sink to the bottom. Yummy!
There isn't nearly enough sauce for the amount of pasta cooked (1lb?!!) I'm going to cut the pasta in half and double up on the sauce next time. Otherwise it tasted okay, but my husband complained that there was too much garlic.
Love Red Lobster?? This is better than anything I've ever had at Red Lobster!! My husband took one bite and said, "Have you tasted this yet?" I told him no, and kind of looked at him, he exclaimed,"This is delicious!!". My whole family loved it!! Make sure that you triple the sauce amount when feeding more than two people. (and make sure you grab the large bottle of white wine as it goes great with this dinner!!)
I've used these ingredients for MANY years for my own scampi & have saved A LOT of $ NOT ordering it in restaurants, and mine's better! I also add chopped fresh tomatoes to mine and prefer asiago or locatelli cheese to parmesan.
Yum, Yum, Yummy! This recipe is a keeper. The only reason that it did not get five stars is because I had to tweak the sauce, but that was easy to do. I liked it and so did my husband. Served with Ceaser salad and Cheddar cheese garlic biscuits. Easy and quick to fix. Thanks for sharing.
This was a bit dry. After seeing how dry it would be, I made an extra batch of sauce. I quadrupled (4X) the butter, wine, and parmesan. I only doubled the garlic. Make sure that the wine is a good table wine. The next time I make it, I won't put the parmesan in with the sauce. Most of it stuck to the bottom. We all enjoyed it very much after adding additional sauce.
My husband & I absolutely loved this dish! I did have to triple the sauce so there would be enough to cover the pasta. This is a perfect weeknight dinner, very quick & easy! The presentation was wonderful as well. This is a keeper, thanks Stacey for sharing!
I cooked this dish in my large All Clad stainless steel wok. This is a good basic recipe, but in need of some adjustments to add flavor, variety and moisture. For flavor, I did the following: I added olive oil and crushed peppers to the hot wok and allowed both to cook for a minute or two. Secondly, I added the minced garlic to the olive oil. Also, like other reviewers did, I used 4 cloves of garlic. Third, for the sauce, I added a small amount of lemon juice, a complement to seafood. Finally, for the Italian component of this dish, I added fresh basil and oregano from my back garden. For variety, I included some vegetables which were diced bell peppers, zucchini and mushrooms. For moisture, I added a whole cup of white wine and half stick of butter. The amount of butter and white wine in the recipe is not sufficient in my view. The reason is the loss of moisture from evaporation during cooking and the absorption of liquid into the pasta. That’s why I am glad I added so much more butter and wine. Further more, the sauce is quite tasty and you'll want to drizzle this sauce over the top of your dish. I used farm raised shrimp from Michigan. This shrimp is gaining popularity and is excellent tasting.
Oh my, I felt a bit Italian after making this divine dish. Who knew cooking could be this easy and fast!!! Whole family enjoyed I will definitely use again & again. I also had to triple the recipe for the sauce. We like our pasta covered in sauce. A++++
I added 4 Tablespoons of butter, as well as olive oil. With the 5 cloves of garlic, I sauteed a diced shallot, and added a pinch of red pepper flakes. With the 1/2 cup of wine, I added the juice of one lemon......a must for seafood! I saved a bit of the pasta water to reheat the leftovers the next night, as there were only two of us. The leftovers were just as good the next night!
Like others I added more butter, wine and garlic and left out the cheese until later. Instead of cooking the shrimp in the sauce, I sauteed them quickly in garlic oil first ( not until done) and added them after the sauce was ready. I also added fresh basil and asiago cheese before serving. YUM!
EXCELENTE! As suggested by others, I used 1 stick butter, 1 small bottle white wine, 1/2 cup grated parmesan, 7 cloves garlic, 2 cans minced clams (undrained), a pinch of oregano and basil and 1/2 sliced lemon juice and topped with fresh chopped parsley and parmesan cheese. My husband ate a lot and my kids loved it. Thank you for the recipe.
I'm really glad I read the reviews and modified the recipe when I made this. As it is, I will still make more modifications next time. On this first attempt I used 2 TBSP butter and 2 TBSP olive oil, 5 cloves of garlic, the juice and zest of 1 large lemon, about 2/3-cup white wine, and about 1/2 bunch of chopped parsley. This was enough sauce for about 12 oz. pasta. I cooked the linguini until it was nearly done, and then added it to the sauce/shrimp for the final 2 minutes so that the pasta absorbed some of the flavor of the sauce. I didn't add parmesan until I served it, because the cheese will congeal if you add it with the lemon juice earlier. For an entire pound of pasta, I would use 2 lemons and a whole cup of white wine. It was tasty, but a little bland. I think to spice it up next time I'll add extra lemon juice and a few sprinkles of crushed red pepper--I think a bit of a kick will be good with this.
This is a keeper, but needs some tweaking from what's written. After reading reviews I immediately doubled the volume of the sauce recipe. I used 1/4 c reduced fat margerine, 6 large garlic cloves, 1/2 c white wine, 4 tbsp parsley, 1/4 tsp salt, and a couple pinches of pepper. I tossed the grated parm in with the individual pasta servings before topping with shrimp & sauce, then topped with more parm. I like how light the sauce is , but will experiment turning this into a cream sauce with fat free 1/2 & 1/2 in the future, too!
I made this for dinner tonight & it was great. I put 2 crushed garlic cloves in the pasta water while it cooked and the pasta absorbed that great garlic flavor (I made sure I took those garlic cloves out before tossing the pasta with the garlic butter sauce). I didn't have any parsley and used a little more cheese than called for. I also just tossed in pre-cooked colossal sized shrimp at the same time that I started to toss the pasta and garlic butter sauce. I'll be making this again. What a great, quick, and easy meal that tastes like you got it from a restaurant! Thanks Stacey!
This is good. Used 3 T butter and 3 T EVOO. More garlic and also added a couple green onions. Try mixing some bread crumbs or panko crumbs with parm cheese. Right when shrimp turn pink add crumb mixture on top and put under broiler until brown.
Read everyones comments and used 2 sticks of butter, 12 tbsp of white wine,6 tbsp of parmesean, 6 cloves of garlic and substituted parsley for 2 tsp of fresh basil so that there would be more sauce for the pasta. Worked out well. Also used garlic roasted fettucine and added asparagus. Nice and easy and also lite. Would make again. Also if you feel it's too bland I would add garlic salt instead of salt for salt lovers. Overall delicious meal.
As is in my opinion it deserves only 1star, mainly because far too little sauce for the amount of pasta. Modified it can be a 5 star recipe. It needs more butter, more wine, more garlic, lemon juice, and please no cheese when making the sauce. Fresh grated cheese at the end with sea salt & pepper to taste, topped off with fresh basil or parsley and this recipe is a winner. I also added a bit of olive oil to the butter when frying the shrimp. I made it with modifications and friends raved about it, said it was the best pasta they ever ate.
We loved this pasta dish and it was very easy to prepare. Like everyone else, we agree that you need to quadruple the amount of sauce. It's very garlicky, but we love it that way! We'll definitely make this again!
Very tasty and easy to make. The whole family loved it. We added some bacon and bacon grease, cayanne pepper and red pepper flakes. Like most others, we doubled the sauce. We will definately make it again.
This is so good! It tastes just like the shrimp linguine I order at a local Italian restaurant. I too increased the sauce ingredients and it was perfect. I will make this again, will try it with spinach that has been cooked in the wine sauce. Thanks for sharing!!
I'm glad i read the reviews before i attempted this. 1 tablespoon of butter is definately not enough. i used 100grams of butter! 1/2 cup of white wine, 7 garlic cloves. I also added a chopped tomato and a tablespoon of capers towards the end. It was restaurant quality stuff. Very cheap and very easy also!
I give This a five star. It was better then any restaurant linguine. I did add asiago cheese, oregano, and basil and a light sprinkle of red pepper flakes. I did add a little more butter and wine for a little more sauce. Outstanding!
Delicious! I added 4 tbspns of butter, half a cup of white wine, and fresh (half a bunch, finely chopped) dill...it was excellent! In a separate pan, I fried up some white and yellow peppers and sun dried tomatoes with a pinch of salt, added them to the pasta. It was great. Shrimp and dill, by the way, make an excellent flavor combination!
I thought this recipe was extremely easy. I bought the white wine to make the sauce and ended up drinking the rest with this delicious meal. A caesar salad is a great addition to this meal. On the downside though the sauce just wasn't enough for the amount of pasta. I ended up, at least, doubling the sauce part of the recipe. On the upside the amount of garlic was just right. My husband and I loved it and so did my two-year old. My parents were equally impressed when I made it for them.
I quadrupled the butter and wine(as others had suggested) and was so glad I did! There is no way the original amount called for would of been enough. I also added fresh cooked broccoli. I felt this was overall pretty good, but was missing something. Next time also I will reduce the amount of pasta several ounces or increase the amount of shrimp. Not enough shrimp to go around. I also put the parm on after it was all cooked because it always gets lumpy for me if I add it in.
wonderful start but I did change it a bit like others. added mushrooms, 1 1/2 stick butter, 1/3 cup wine, 6 garlic cloves, 1/2 lemon squeezed. Left the cheese off until ready to serve as it was just a mess at the bottom of the pan., Instead of Linguine I tossed it in penne or ziti. Made a sauce that my family loved. Gave it to all my friends! Thanks!
After carefully reading the reviews I too quadruple the butter, wine, and parmesan cheese. And thank goodness I did. I think the pasta soaked up a lot of the sauce because it was cooked to el dente. I used sauvignon blanc wine and it was perfect. I also added asparagus and mushrooms. I sliced it very think and sauteed it separately to remove any water. I added the cooked asparagus and mushrooms when I finished cooking the shrimp in the wine sauce. It was delicious!!! Thanks for the recipe.
I just made this last night and my husband and I both loved it! I added extra garlic (a must!) and sliced up some mushrooms and onions.
Not nearly enough sauce for the pasta. And it tasted mostly like wine. I ended up doubling the sauce, adding milk, red pepper flakes, and a lot of garlic before it tasted good. I do think the addition of spinach at the end and celery with the shrimp is a nice way to include some vegetables.
I want to give this 5 stars because it was excellent, but will give it 4 because I had to make a couple small changes. First of all, I halved the amount of pasta and I doubled everything else. This recipe calls for WAY TOO LITTLE sauce for the amount of pasta it calls for. I also added about 2tbs of lemon juice. I mixed everything together in a bowl and when plated, topped with more fresh parsley and more freshly grated parmesean cheese. EXTREMELY GOOD.
Great! Only gave it 4 stars because I added some things. Doubled the sauce, added broccoli and mushrooms as well as some red pepper flakes. I didn't have a problem with the cheese clumping up. Will make again!
A huge hit with my fam. Even my 5 year old raved about this (she's practically a vegetarian and IMPOSSIBLE to cook for.) My husband ate and ate and ate it...almost no leftovers! Did make a few changes - took others' advice and doubled the sauce, added minced garlic to the boiling water for the linguine too. Used Riesling for the white wine, a TON of garlic (7 cloves - no lie), a handful of fresh parsley and about a half cup of freshly grated parm. Added 1/2 the parm to the linguine and tossed, the other half sprinkled on top after it was all together. It was perfect.
This is wonderful. Who needs Red Lobster when you have this recipe! I pretty much followed the recipe bearing in mind previous comments regarding needing more sauce. I increased the butter 3x and the same with the wine. I increased the other ingredients, except the shrimp, 2x. Wonderful...though, since I was serving a family of 5 I still need more sauce. So will increase 1 more time in the same proportions that I used. Even my picky 7 year old ate it. Served with garlic toast topped with cheddar cheese - melted. Oh and I didn't have Linguine on hand so I used angel hair spaggetti. Presentation was lovely. A keeper for my family!
I prefer to broil the shrimps in their shells, about 3 minutes a side if the oven is at optimal heat. Marinate the shrimp for 10- 15 before broiling. Top the pasta with the shrimp and any liquid remaining and sprinkle all over with shredded basil.
Great recipe! I didn't have fresh shrimp, only frozen so I thawed it by soaking in rounds of cold water and added after drying them off. I also sauteed the garlic in the butter before adding the wine and cheese. Delicious and easy - will definately make again!
I needed to pretty much make the same changes as the previous posters. With only 2 of us to feed I made only 1/4# of pasta but the full amount of sauce listed and it was about right....so if making the full pound of pasta you would need 4x the sauce. I used a lot more parmesan.
I really liked this dish, but I am giving it 4* because I think some modifications make it much better. I doubled the sauce for only 1/2 lb of pasta, and it was barely enough. Also, I added some crushed red pepper as this livens up the dish a bit. But, it was quite tasty, and a great base for your own creation.
This is good! Used less noodles, tripled the sauce, my wine was dry so I added a packet of splenda to the sauce. The sauce reduces quickly, so have your noodles close to done before making the sauce and cooking the shrimp.
Delicious. I did quadriple the wet ingredients as it would have been a bit dry. I doubled the garlic & I added chopped asparagus, spring onion, chicken broth, a squeeze of lemon & grape tomatoes (halved) to the recipe. It was served it with garlic toast, salad & a glass of pinot grigio. Everyone loved it.
Great! To make this a complete meal & more colorful, we sauteed-in some asparagus tips, red bell-pepper strips, scallions + a little olive oil, lime juice, ginger & soy sauce. C'est bon!
I use 7 cloves of garlic, 1 mini bottle of white wine 167ml, oregano, basil, stick of butter,lemon to taste, angel hair or vermacelli. Make sure to cook the wine out of the sauce 15 minutes. The key to more sauce is adding 2 cans chopped clams including the juice and simmer a few minutes before lastly adding the shrimp til done. Cover with parm to taste after finishing pasta in sauce. Got this recipe from a coworker, unbelieveable.
This one's a winner! I would have given it 5 stars but the recipe for the sauce is all wrong, in regards to the amounts of each ingredient. I put 3 times the amount of butter and white wine, and 5 garlic cloves and also added tomatoes, which gave the sauce more texture. All in all, a very easy and quick dinner idea.
I haven't tried this yet. But there doesn't seem to be much sauce. It sounds delicious and quick and easy to vix, but what about the sauce?
Great start, for my personal taste I use equal parts Smart Balance and Olive Oil (light tasting). I also add mushrooms and onions to the sauce and right before serving I add one small can of diced tomatoes to the sauce.
This recipe wasn't my favorite dish I've found on allrecipes... but my boyfriend loved it! Different taste buds I suppose. I added crimini mushrooms and broccoli to it which I am glad I did. The sauce was a little bland in my opinion. Probably because it is light and not a heavy alfredo sauce that I am used to, ha! I guess when you sacrifice calories you sacrifice taste, there is no way around it. Also, make sure to AT least double the sauce proportions. I'm out!
This was fantastic! I use it often and wish I could have given it more than five stars! Based on other reviews, I increased the ingredients as follows: 4T butter, 12 T white wine, 82 grated Asiago Cheese (much better flavor than Parmesan) and 12 minced garlic cloves. Everything else remained the same. This is a keeper.
I am giving this four stars because I had to 4x the recipe. It does, however, have a wonderful flavor, is really simple to make, and makes the whole house smell amazing. I used salad shrimp (really tiny shrimp already cooked) that were on sale at the grocery store, and they came out great. If you use already cooked shrimp just put them in the rolling sauce for about one minute.
What did I do wrong? With all of these wonderful reviews, I can't believe how disappointed I was. Maybe I did something wrong. I even ran out and bought the white wine. It wasn't enough sauce, even with doubling the recipe per previous reviews. I will try this again, but next time I'll make a few changes.
This dish is Amazing! My family loved it! My daughter even said 'it tasted like a restaurant'. However, I also had to more than triple the ingredients for the sauce. I also used parsley AND basil, and about 2-3 TBSP. of fresh squeezed lemon juice. Even then it wasn't enough sauce so next time I will have to double the sauce. We really like shrimp too so I used more than 1 lb. This a new favorite,I will definitely make this again.
really good for the sauce i had to put more of everything and i dipped the shrimps in the sauce and sauteed them in a saucepan, then put them back in the sauce with the pasta and mixed it all together, delishious!
My hubby has never given anything 5 stars, but this he did. I agree with past suggestions to add extra butter (I used real butter, not margarine), add the cheese when you serve, and the pepper flakes and basil and oregano were fabulous! You can kick this up as much as you want. We used shrimp, calamari and scallops. SUPER YUM. Thanks for sharing!
THIS IS A GOOD BASIC RECIPE. I USE FETA RATHER THANK PARMESAN AND FRESH CILANTRO IN PLACE OF THE PARSLEY. THE SHRIMP COOKS WHILE THE LINGUINE COOKS SO IT'S A QUICK MEAL AND SOOOOO DELICIOUS. "TRY IT YOU'LL LIKE IT"
Only 4 stars because the ingredients really should be quadrupled (x4). That is what I did with 8 garlic cloves, fresh basil (1/2 cup), and red pepper flakes. Ingredients are wonderful together and will make again.
My husband, who is very picky, absolutely loved this!
I loved this recipe although I did have a little trouble with the sauce. You almost have to quadruple it to get enough. I used frozen precooked shrimp and threw them in towards the end to heat them through. Other than that I stayed close to the recipe.
I have to laugh when someone gives a recipe a 5 and then proceeds to list all of the changes they made to it!! If you have to change it so much, don’t give it a 5!! I usually always read the reviews before I make something but totally forgot this time, but it was pretty clear it needed more wine, more butter, some olive oil, etc. for the amount of pasta and shrimp listed. Wish I had read reviews and added way more. Therefore, recipe as is is not a five, too dry. I hope one of the cooks who made major changes posts a new recipe!!
