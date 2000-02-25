Garlic Shrimp Linguine

I cooked this dish in my large All Clad stainless steel wok. This is a good basic recipe, but in need of some adjustments to add flavor, variety and moisture. For flavor, I did the following: I added olive oil and crushed peppers to the hot wok and allowed both to cook for a minute or two. Secondly, I added the minced garlic to the olive oil. Also, like other reviewers did, I used 4 cloves of garlic. Third, for the sauce, I added a small amount of lemon juice, a complement to seafood. Finally, for the Italian component of this dish, I added fresh basil and oregano from my back garden. For variety, I included some vegetables which were diced bell peppers, zucchini and mushrooms. For moisture, I added a whole cup of white wine and half stick of butter. The amount of butter and white wine in the recipe is not sufficient in my view. The reason is the loss of moisture from evaporation during cooking and the absorption of liquid into the pasta. That’s why I am glad I added so much more butter and wine. Further more, the sauce is quite tasty and you'll want to drizzle this sauce over the top of your dish. I used farm raised shrimp from Michigan. This shrimp is gaining popularity and is excellent tasting.