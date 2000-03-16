Unbaked Meringue
You cook this one on the stovetop, resulting in a creamy, fluffy meringue that is more stable than the standard method.
It is so funny to me that people rate a perfect recipe unfairly becaue they tried to "bake" a recipe that says UNBAKED meringue!!! It is perfect, just what I needed Saundra!! FYI the other meringue recipe by Saundra called Meringue II on this site is the best ever for baking :)Read More
The meringue was beautiful until it was baked. I would not bake this meringue because it weeped so badly that the pie crust was soaked.Read More
Always used the egg whites beaten and then add in sugar. Sometimes it would turn out great, sometimes not. Tried this recipe and WOW! I have put it in my book of "must have time savers!" I would get frustrated with the "old" method, but this recipe was SO easy, the flavor was the same as the "old" method and the peaks I got? WOW!! Look out Rockie Mountains!! FYI, this recipe made more than enough meringue to cover 6 of the mini-crusts made by Keebler; imagine it would easily cover (1) 8 or 9-inch pie.
I've never made meringue before, so I wanted something that seemed foolproof. Since my pie did not need baking, I heeded the comments of the others and did not bake this meringue. It turned out wonderfully delicious with fairly good peaks (I think I merely failed to beat it long enough, but I will beat them longer next time). It was absolutely delicious (and wonderfully easy)!!
Just made this to top a chocolate cream pie. My first all home made pie. Made a crust from here, which came out amazingly light and flakey, made chocolate filling from here, came out wonderfully smooth and yummy. And this meringue to top it off. It came out fluffy but firm and just sweet enough to compliment the chocolate. Thank you! PS - if it isn't peaking, keep whipping, it'll get there!
Just made this meringue to top my lemon pies after TWO failed prior attempts. Love, love, love it! It was easy, fast, and turned out lovely, shiney, nice peaks and it's not too sweet. I even browned it after for color, this will be my go to recipe for meringue from now on!
Great!!! I have tried the old method and like the other reviewer have had good and bad luck.. This was easy and turned out great. Just keep beating, it takes a while but it is worth it in the end!!!
I will admit this is delicious, but not a substitute for regular meringue. It is very sweet and more like marshmallow fluff than meringue.
1st time I've made a no-bake meringue, and it was really good. Was airy, fluffy and light but wasn't spongy spring back like baked meringues...but totally loved it. I colored mine with Wilton Orange food coloring paste with the making of the syrup and turned every soo pretty when drizzling it in to the egg whites. I can see making this again because it was so easy and so quick to make...might have to bypass whip topping on some occasions ;-) TY this was wonderful.
I've always been afraid to attempt meringue, but this was really easy and perfect. Lush, dense, glossy meringue that's holding its shape very well. Lovely!
I made this just as the recipe suggested because I was making a NO BAKE Key Lime Pie & wanted a NO BAKE MERINGUE. It worked great & looked good! Can't wait to taste it on the pie, but the beaters tased super! Thanks!
This is very easy, and if you need a no-fail meringue to serve to guests in terms of appearance, this does the trick. (do it same day though....it did weep overnight in the fridge). The texture is just not as light and airy as I prefer though...it is more like marshmallow fluff than meringue (fyi, I baked a blob as an experiment, and it literally turned into a marshmallow). So, for certain pies, a great option (I'm visualizing a chocolate cream S'mores pie, for instance), but unfortunately, for me, the search for my perfect, weep-less meringue continues (for lemon and coconut cream pies). One other note, I was suprised at the volume you can get with just two egg whites with this recipe. It really is plenty for a 9" pie. Also, I didn't have cream of tartar, substituted 1/4 tsp white vinegar, it worked fine.
Finally! I did it .... after 25 years of marriage, I was able to make a beautiful meringue. So, easy and delicious. Just keep beating, it'll get there. Thanks for sharing!
Wonderful recipe. Thank you for sharing!
After a lot of beating, it looked very nice and tasted yummy.
Will definitely make it again very easy and looks amazing!
Easy, tasty recipe! Thank you
Can this be used as a filling for cupcakes? It's amazing!
Never made before in my life. This is easy and good. Used 3tsp lemon in place of cream of tartar, since I didn't have any. It was for a no bake chocolate cream pie, so I sprinkled top with cocoa.
Excellent recipe but did find it was a thicker and higher meringue if using a stand mixer, all though it still worked great with a small portable mixer.
I loved it! At first I thought I did something wrong because I beat and beat it and nothing was happening but I read the other reviews and just kept beating.....finally....turned out perfect!
I torched the merengue onto of the mini trifles I made.
I adored this recipe! I made lemon meringue cups for a high tea party, but when I first used it, it was far too runny. I thought it failed, but refrigerated the cups anyways overnight. To my surprise, the refrigeration not only stabilized it but made it workable! After that, it turned out incredible and gorgeous (a hit from a kitchen torch helped, too)! Highly recommend it and if you want structure, refrigerate it for a while (in a piping or in the corner of a ziploc bag) so you can pipe it onto what you need. It needs cold for structure.
I followed the recipe as written, and it was incredible. I was looking for a no bake meringue for my no bake banana cream pie. It was PERFECT! This is a keeper!
Made it twice! I did not change a thing! Perfect, easy, simple ingredients, quick to make, excellent when you don't want to heat the oven. I used it to top a pie once and second time over the top of pudding in a casserole dish.
My meringue just would not get stiff for some reason! But maybe I just made a mistake.
This was absolutely delish! Used it on my chocolate zucchini cake and it was a huge hit. Creamy and smooth without that grainy texture you get with traditional powdered sugar and butter frostings!!
Great recipe and good tasting meringue. I went ahead and used 4 egg whites since I didn't want to waste them but I left the other ingredients at original measurements. It came out very nice. There is exactly enough to top one 9" pie (I made the Coconut Cream Pie). I am just waiting for my husband to use his little torch and brown the peaks now! :-)
i haven't made this yet but this is the perfect topping I need for a cake I want to make in another month for a birthday. I don't want a "bake" meringue as I'll have baked the cake so this sounds easy & just what I was looking for Thank you
This is lovely for pies that cannot be heated. I dusted nutmeg on top, to give it a browner look for my butterscotch pies.
This is a great recipe to use with pies you don't bake. I used this meringue to top a key lime pie, and it was perfect. If you want the browned top, skip the oven and just use a kitchen torch.
I have avoided meringue for many years, because I remember it being so difficult for my mom to make. This is so good & so simple....thank you, thank you, thank you!!!
I loved the recipe I had made lemon pudding but put it in plastic cute dishes so they can't go into the oven to brown the meringue ( I thought about meringue after pudding was already in the dishes also had egg whites still) so this recipe was great for me. Very easy to follow ..I did make one adjustment I didn't have cream of tartar so instead I used baking powder, worked just fine..Thank you
I made this for my daughters birthday. I doubled it and then I used agave nectar and concentrated cherry juice instead of corn syrup, I also added beet juice food coloring so it was pink after mixing the syrup with the egg whites. I cook with all organic ingredients and my raw sugar worked great. It was really easy to make. Thanks for this recipe !
Besides topping on pie, what else could you use this for?
Easy and never fails!
Very good not too sweet.
A success! A perfectly can’t fail easy recipe. Will be making a lot of pies this summer!
