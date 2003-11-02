Slow Cooker Baked Beans with Ham Hock

We love these beans! I make them vegetarian (we don't generally eat pork of any sort), add a touch more water (about 1/2 a cup to a cup) and use honey instead of maple syrup though if I had molasses on hand at the time I'd do a honey-molasses mix. I also use homemade ketchup from this site. I don't soak them overnight but do the quick soak method. One thing about the quick soak method is you need much more water than "just to cover them" as this recipe suggests. Add water to at very least about 3 inches above the beans in the pot. Boil for 10 minutes and then let them sit covered and untouched for at least an hour but more if you've got the time. Another thing is stirring the beans often. Maybe two to three times an hour. This prevents some from overcooking. I use 1lb/16oz of dried beans but I leave the rest of the recipe as is. To be fair this recipe, in our opinion, is much more "mustard-y" than standard baked beans but we like that about them. All in all I give these beans 5 stars with my alterations. I give the recipe here 4 because it suggests too little water both in the quick soak and in the crock pot. HOWEVER the water amounts as written in this recipe may work for you. All crock pots are different.