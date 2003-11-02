Slow Cooker Baked Beans with Ham Hock

4.1
174 Ratings
  • 5 84
  • 4 64
  • 3 6
  • 2 9
  • 1 11

A good, homemade recipe for baked beans. Serve with your favorite entree, or as a meal in itself.

Recipe by Laura

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
1 hr
cook:
5 hrs
total:
6 hrs
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pot over high heat, combine the beans with water to cover and bring to a boil for 10 minutes. Remove from heat but let sit for 1 hour. Drain beans and place them in a slow cooker. Add the ham hocks, onion, brown sugar, maple syrup, salt and water.

    Advertisement

  • Mix well, cover and cook on high setting for 4 to 5 hours, stirring occasionally. During the final hour of cooking, add the ketchup and mustard, remove the ham from the hocks and discard the hocks. Mix well and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
363 calories; protein 19.4g; carbohydrates 53.6g; fat 8.6g; cholesterol 25.7mg; sodium 367.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022