Slow Cooker Baked Beans with Ham Hock
A good, homemade recipe for baked beans. Serve with your favorite entree, or as a meal in itself.
I read all of the reviews first and went with using one 16oz package of beans. I boiled for a while and probably went over 10 mins and let them sit a little over an hour. I just took my time about it. I started the crockpot at 12:30 on High and the beans were perfect by 4:30. Right amount of sauce too and never added more water. I still stayed casual and finished the recipe with the final steps and ingreds and went another hour on low for fear I've over cook them. These are professonal, afordable, and gormet-looking and tasting! This recipe is what your teen boys will brag to their future wives about! No can will ever compare. These are a wow! I will memorize this one!Read More
So these beans have now been cooking for nearly 10 hours and are still not cooked. No - really - TEN hours. I soaked them overnight, boiled them for half an hour this morning and cooked them on high all day. They've been bubbling - cooking - are dark, but are hard and not edible. Pretty frustrating.Read More
I love this recipe! I soak the beans over night in 48 oz of water for at least 12 hours. I do not do the boiling technique at all. It turns out excellent. I think we all need to remember that our crock pots are different heat and different ages. So cook until yours are done. I had some leftover ham last time and did not use the ham hocks just added the ham chuncked at the beginning. I do use Heinz Cocktail Sauce instead of plain Ketchup and a nice deli brown mustard. Gives it great flavor. I have made these three times now and Love them! I even use low calorie maple syrup because that is what I have in the house.
This is a 5 star with the caveat that a slow cooker is for cooking food slowly! I started this recipe in the early evening by boiling the rinsed beans on the stove then transfered them (with original water) into the crockpot. My father has always insisted you never throw away the water you cook your beans in. I used bacon instead of hamhocks and I added 4 garlic cloves. I think my quantity of beans was close to 4 or 5 cups, all said, my 1 gallon crockpot was full to the lid. I cooked them on high until I went to bed. I had to watch my water level in the first few hours and did fine just adding more as needed. I cannot imagine this recipe working with the prescribed amount! The beans were ready the following evening. They totally hit the spot for us particularly since we cannot get canned baked beans here. I had been craving Bush's baked beans for weeks and these definitely worked. Now if only we could find some kielbasa, LOL!
A very easy and tasty recipe. I will boil the beans more next time - or soak them overnight. I found they needed more time in the slow cooker (about 6 hours). I also added more liquid at the end (a combo of all of the liquids already added) to make them 'saucier'. I used molasses instead of maple syrup.
I have made these a couple times. I soak the beans overnight for about 18 hors. I then boil them for 2 hours. I used all the ingrediants listed minus 1 tablespoon of mustard. I put the mustard and ketchup in at the beginning. These are great, and taste good reheated too.
I have only tasted a few Tbsp. of this recipe and I am impressed considering I screwed up at the beginning. I didn't read the whole recipe and added the ketchup and mustard at the beginning. Opps, it took over 7 hours for the beans to be fully cooked even though I soaked them overnight. Make sure you add enough water to the beans if soaking them overnight. I didn't and the next morning there was almost none. That might have effected the cooking time the next day. Leave a couple inches of extra water on top of the beans. Th two pork hocks I used were big and I was surprised how much meat I was able to get off them. The meat just fell off. When the beans were finally cooked I added the same amount of ketchup and mustard again and some water because it was way too thick. Cooked another 30 mins. and it was done. Froze all of it for lunches. So thanks for the recipe. Grab the Beano and enjoy!!!! Michele, Cambridge, ontario
This is a very nice tasting recipe, but did require several hours more cooking for nice soft beans. Next time I will soak the beans overnight as I have with other recipes. I used ham pieces rather than the ham hocks and that worked well. I used only 16 oz. of dried beans and the same amount of sauce in the recipe. AND the beans taste even better the next day. Thank you for the recipe--will make again.
When making any kind of recipe with dried beans, it is best to add the salt at the end, otherwise they won't soften
Wow, this was so delicious. Really wonderful, and made my house smell so homey. I served it with corn muffins.
Best ever from scratch baked beans I've made. These turned out nice and soft and great flavor and texture. I did add more brown sugar and maple syrup for a sweeter taste. Also, added beans with water into the crockpot which may have resulted in soupier beans, but took the lid of off the crockpot for a couple of hours and turned out perfect.
This recipe was absolutely simple and it was delicious! My husband came home after a hard, cold September day to his home smelling like (his words) "heaven". Even the picky 3 year old loved this. Perfect with some cornbread! Yum! I'll make this again and again!
Usually in Allrecipes, I can get an idea of how a recipe will turn out based on the reviews, but the reviews for this one were all over the board. One review might say "I followed directions and it turned out bad" and the next review says "I followed directions and it turned out great." This concerned me but I went for it anyway. I didn't know the capabilities of my slow cooker so to be safe, I soaked the beans overnight, then boiled ten minutes in the morning and let them soak for an hour as the directions stated. By the end of the slow-cook time, they were fully cooked. I also took the advice of one reviewer and used tomato paste instead of ketchup. The sweetness was perfect, so I am glad I did not use the ketchup or it would have been too sweet. The beans are now two days old, and I can no longer taste the mustard but only the maple taste. If I were to do this again I would double the mustard, because it seems to fade over time.
We love these beans! I make them vegetarian (we don't generally eat pork of any sort), add a touch more water (about 1/2 a cup to a cup) and use honey instead of maple syrup though if I had molasses on hand at the time I'd do a honey-molasses mix. I also use homemade ketchup from this site. I don't soak them overnight but do the quick soak method. One thing about the quick soak method is you need much more water than "just to cover them" as this recipe suggests. Add water to at very least about 3 inches above the beans in the pot. Boil for 10 minutes and then let them sit covered and untouched for at least an hour but more if you've got the time. Another thing is stirring the beans often. Maybe two to three times an hour. This prevents some from overcooking. I use 1lb/16oz of dried beans but I leave the rest of the recipe as is. To be fair this recipe, in our opinion, is much more "mustard-y" than standard baked beans but we like that about them. All in all I give these beans 5 stars with my alterations. I give the recipe here 4 because it suggests too little water both in the quick soak and in the crock pot. HOWEVER the water amounts as written in this recipe may work for you. All crock pots are different.
Top favorite new recipe for baked beans!!! The only thing I did different was oven baked them at 250....EVERYONE loves these and the maple syrup instead of molasses is to die for...a repeat recipe for SURE and WELL worth adding to your recipe box!!!! Thank you!!
For those of you who have hard beans you may need to put 1/8 tsp of baking soda in your water when soaking (this is stated on the back of the navy bean bag for hard water or use bottle water). I was scared after reading many reviews but my beans came out soft in the amount of time stated in the recipe. I did use the quick method, used the water they boiled and sat in for an hour. I also filled my crock pot up with this water to more than cover the beans while cooking. As others stated used a can of tomato paste during the cooking process, and then at the end used some ketchup and mustard. Also used cut up pieces of country ham for the meat and a small vadilia onion. Taking to the lake today, looking forward to hearing great reviews.
I didn't have any ham hocks and couldn't find them at the store, so I just chopped up bacon and added it to the beans. I also couldn't get maple syrup, so I just used a whole cup of brown sugar and added a bit of maple extract. I soaked the beans overnight, but still had to cook them longer to get them soft. We don't live in the States and you can't get baked beans here, so this was a really nice dish to take to the July 4th cookout and remind all the ex-pats of home! They were so easy, even if I were back in the States, I would make these because they taste so good!
I accidentally discarded the water from the beans so I used chicken broth. the turned out great (made a double batch) and they are even better the next day.
The flavor of these beans is excellent, but mine had to be cooked for a lot longer than the recipe called for. I will definitely make them again.
I am not a big bean person, but everyone who ate these loved them! I didn't know what a ham hock was so instead I picked up a ham bone from my local Honey Baked Ham Store and used that. It added tons of meat and flavor and I'd definitely do that again.
My boyfriend who is English asked me already for ages to make baked beans,his second love in life and bought me specialy a crockpot for this.And it was worth it ,great!I made all small portion bags for him in the freezer,great recipe!
I cooked these just as the recipe read except for a few minor adjustments in time and amount of liquid. This could be because of difference in slow cookers. Everyone said they were the best they ever tasted. I will be making these a lot. Thanks.
This is a good recipe but don't do the boiling part of the beans. Just let them soak overnight. And yes, I had to cook them longer. What I did was.......soak them overnight on Friday. Cook them with the ham hocks only on Saturday. Then Sunday morning add all your stuff and let cook until dinner and they will be awesome. The flavor is excellent! Oh yeah, I used dijon mustard instead and it gave it a a little zing!
These were good but I found I needed to add quite a bit more water than what was called for. They did taste even better the next day.
Yummy recipe, but too sweet! Next time I will reduce the maple syrup to 1/4 cup. I used a half pound of bacon, chopped, and it was divine. I soaked the beans overnight, drained and then cooked on low for about 10 hours. The beans were cooked but it would be better to make this when you're home to give it a stir, as some of the beans on top were a bit more al dente.
I ran out of ketchup so I subbed for some Heinz Chili Sauce, and it was fantastic!
Who needs a doctored CANNED recipe when you can make them better from scratch? I also rated this shy of a 5-star, only due to tweaking. I soaked the beans ahead, then added them in with the rest of the ingredients to the crockpot, using a ham shank and subbing 2 Tbsp. maple with molasses. I cooked them about 8 hours overnight only to find the water had absorbed and the beans had begun to crisp - Aaaah! I quickly added about 2 more cups water since the beans were only a little toasted, then let them cook another 8 hours, adding 3 more cups water about halfway through. The ham cooked right off the bone, making yummy meaty morsels among super-soft beans, now chocolatey brown (maybe from some of the toasting!). They were delicious! I added more ketchup to my bowl because that's the way I like 'em, but I might add a little more ketchup to the pot itself when I make these next time. They also freeze very well - don't be afraid to make the whole recipe if your friends/family like baked beans, they'll love them just as much as mine did both the first and second time!
This is a great recipe. We loved how the beans turned out. Salt can be added any time during the recipe as studies have shown it has no effect on the toughness of the bean.
Vegetarian version-- Flavor and color were great. They did dry up after being on warm setting during our party. I didn't use hamhocks, but added a dash of liquid smoke and worcestershire. Also replaced 1/2 water with 1/2C vegi stock. Used 20oz of beans. Still thought there should have been a little more liquid. Cooked for about 4.5 hours after soaking beans overnight.
I thought they turned out great! My 2nd time trying (but first with this recipe) and I was very happy. I made a few modifications: - doubled the bean portion - 6 cups - Kept the sugar and maple syrup measurements the same - added 3/4 ketchup - Didn't boil the beans after soaking. Just soaked Turned out fab!!
Great basic recipe... as will all recipes, I tend to change them up a bit... 1. Soaked beans overnite 2. I could not find a hamhock - so used bacon and sliced it up (did not cook bacon first, just added to slow cooker) 3. Used Molassas instead of brown sugar and maple syrup (its what I had on hand) 4. Added a few shakes, about 1 tablespoon, of Cumin 5. Kept the water, mustard, ketchup, salt, onions, just eyeballed the amounts instead of measuring. 6. Put directly into the slow cooker by 9 in the morning. Turned out fantastic! I still need to try it with a hamhock...
I followed the recipe, but the beans didn't turn out well. I ended up having to cook them for 7 hours and had to add water to them several times. Although they had a decent flavor they were very dry and not at all what I had hoped for.
Too sweet, not great flavor. My husband called it "unspecial."
I don't know if I can every eat canned baked beans again after eating these. This is an easy, healthy recipe that is lovely to make the night before on a winter's night and have something delicious for breakfast the next day. I had to make some substitutions due to things not being the same in Australia: - I used a 500g package of dried lima beans as this was all there was at the grocer. Soaked them overnight before cooking and also got rid of the husks as well. - Used a 400g can of crushed tomatoes and 2T of tomato paste instead of the ketchup - Added 2 cubes of bacon stock to the water Will make again and again!
These did not come out how I expected them to. I was hoping for barbeque beans. But they were still pretty good.
I overcooked my beans...so that was my fault...they came out way too thick...more like refried beans..lol. However, I rate it a 4 for flavor...it was the flavor I was looking for. Next time I'll be more careful with the beans.
Easy to prepare and fantastic results as written.
Got to give these one star. Although the flavour was good, i spent all day cooking these exactly to the directions and my beans were still hard and inedible. The directions should be ammended to ensure that the beans are fully cooked before placing them in the slowcooker.
Very good! I'll be making this again. I did substitute the ham for salt pork, and increased the catsup and brown sugar, but thats just me.
Traditional American-style baked beans are always way too sweet for my Brit palate, so I cut back significantly on the brown sugar and syrup (just a pinch/splash of each). After stirring in the ketchup, it was still a bit too sweet for me so I added a smidge of apple cider vinegar. The sweet/tart vinegar perfectly complemented the spicy Colman's English mustard I used. The smokey ham hock flavor took it to another level. Thanks!
The texture of these were great but I found these to be too sweet. I followed the directions exactly. Next time I will cut the sugar and maple syrup in half. It is a good base though for tweaking the recipe.
I do not know what I am doing wrong but I tried this recipe and followed it. I am still trying to get the beans to soten up after 18 hours in the crock pot. Yes my crock pot is working right beans are bubbling. Now they are at the point of a better taste. No tthe first time I have tried to do backed beans from scratch and have the same problem no mater what method I use.
Really inaccurate and disappointing. I had to add more water, had to cook MUCH longer than the stated time. I also had to add other ingredients.
Beans had to cook way longer than recipe stated in order to soften, and more liquid had to be added.
35 hours + 8 mins, start to finish...at 7220 feet elev. and the beans are still hit and miss with respect to being "done". Taking the advice of others, I started with more water so that I wouldn't have to add any additional. I soaked and cooked the beans off and on for the first 24 hours, then cooked another half day... There was still so much water, I finally added 6 cans of plain beans (pinto, great northern and navy). I doctored these up so much with alterations on the seasonings (using more catsup, adding Worcetershire, more brown sugar, molasses instead of maple...) there is no comparison to the original recipe. This one experience was enough to never wish to cook beans from scratch again. Had my pressure cooker not been broken, I would have used that trusty cooking method instead...
These were very good. Shame on me tho, I soaked the beans overnight thinking that would eliminate the boiling process, but it did take mine longer to soften up. I will definitely be boiling next time. The flavorings are spot on but 1 lb. of ham hocks didn't yield much meat. Maybe next time I will add more or use smoked neck bones. So much better than canned.
This recipe was great. I needed something simple for a dinner party on Father's Day. This did not take any time away from attending other foods. Once prepped and in the cooker I left it alone. I will be using it again.
This is almost the same as the beans my Mom used to make, slow cooked in the oven, except she used molasses. The recipe used to be on the package of Great Northern white beans but I have not been able to find it anywhere. I love beans with maple flavoring and will definately give this one a try.
These were good. Added more brown sugar.
Great recipe! Just needed a little more spices for our tastes - I added some worstechire sauce, browning seasoning, seasoned salt, cajun seasoning, and chili blend seasoning, along with about 1/2 c more ketchup. Turned out wonderful! We all loved all the meat that came off the ham hocks... almost like a barbeque pork/baked beans dish! Thanks for the recipe!
This was a great recipe! I was a little scared after reading some of the reviews that my beans wouldn't be done on time, but they were! I took them to a party, and everyone loved them! I will be holding onto this recipe for sure!
My first try at home cooked baked beans and it was very good. I used thick cut bacon (6 slices) and the water from simmering the beans. I added a bit of crushed red pepper but maybe next time a little cayenne for some spice. A keeper!
Definately soak the beans overnight and boil them as well. I could not get mine tender after cooking on high for 12 hours.
We loved this recipe, they were even better the next day!
the best i ever had. very simple to mmake.
I'm not sure what happened with this recipe but I could never get my beans to soften. I took into account everything that was suggested here and thought I'd have no problems. I soaked them overnight, I boiled them like mentioned here and I slow cooked them for ages. My beans would never really soften. I even took them from the slow cooker and then cooked them on the stove to try and get them softer before adding them back to the slow cooker. It was a real shame because I made this for my English in laws who had never had American style baked beans before. Not sure I will try this again.
This tested well on my friends, I was looking for something people would be impressed with at a cook out.I did not being them because they weren't exactly what I was looking for but will make them again.
Beans have to be cooked before adding any sugars. Once sugar (brown sugar, molasses, syrup) the beans will not get any softer.
This recipe took me 3 tries before I got it right. You have to soak the beans overnight for 12 hours minimum. THEN you rinse the beans and boil them for an hour. While they are in the crock pot, DO NOT open the lid.
My family loved them although I didn't have any maple syrup so I used Kayro Syrup. I didn't even have any molasses...but they thought they were my best yet. Will make them again this weekend
Finally, proportions for Mom's Baked Beans. She was one of those that only knew an ingredients list, she'd put it together, let them simmer several hours and then add more of certain ingredients to taste. Start with drained, canned baked beans to make it easier.
Pretty good and easy, but a little sweet for our tastes. Adding some extra spice to even it out did the trick.
Very good! Thanks for sharing. I did make a few alterations. I made a vegetarian version, omitting the ham hocks. I also added a can of crushed pineapple, used 1/2 molasses and 1/2 maple syrup, a bit of garlic powder, and probably used a bit less ketchup and mustard than called for. I will definitely make this again!
I made this recipe twice -- definitely recommend soaking the beans overnight. Also used molasses in place of syrup, omitted the ham, and added 1 TBSP vinegar at the end. Very good flavor!!
The taste was excellent, but the beans were still hard after the cooking, soaking, and slow roasting. Need to soak much longer.
A little bland, sorry!
Very nice! I added about a half a cup of extra barbecue sauce, since my family likes them sweet. So much better than the standard pork and bean recipes.
Had a snow day today and thought this would be good...I added chunks of leftover ham (about 3/4 cup) and chopped in two slices of bacon. I accidentally cooked it all with the ketchup mixed in and not added later, as was described and I did not add mustard. Instead I put in two dashes of worcestershire sauce. Came out great but I'd like it a bit more liquidy! This stays in my recipe box!
Never made baked beans from scratch before. These were delicious with turkey burgers and cole slaw! I did soak the beans overnight and I omitted ham hocks bcuz I don't eat pork.
I soaked the beans last night and even so today I cooked them on high in my crock pot for 9 hours. I did reduce the maple syrup to 1/4 cp and reduced the onion by half. Still there was something lacking in flavor so I added 1/2 cp bbq sauce. They are great and I will use the revised recipe again and would definitely recommend this to friends.
I found these to be really sweet, but good. I also found that I had to double the time that the beas cooked. They are definitely not done after 5 hours.
The problem I believe is the salt. Salt should never be added to dried beans until they are already cooked to the tender stage. I knew this before starting, so made the recipe as indicated, but no salt till the end. The result was great. Thanks for the recipe! Greetings from Johannesburg, South Africa
This is a great recipe. I have made this several times now and people love it. I substitute salt pork for the ham hocks but otherwise I follow exactly.
wonderful stuff! i used red kidney beans and it turned out very yimmy. thanks for sharing this wonderful recipe.
I had to throw this recipe out! The beans did not soak up any of the flavors. While cooking, my kitchen didn't even eminate the usually mouth-watering smells. I was very disappointed, and am now a canned baked bean convert.
Made these today and they turned out really great. I have made homemade baked beans for years so soaked the beans overnight, then boiled for an hour. Slow cooker for 6 hours and they turned out great. I added the ketchup and used dry mustard both at the beginning. I added only the cup of water called for in the recipe and beans were very moist. The colouring comes from the ketchup so it is best to add early so you get that nice brown colour.
Loved it! We left out the ham hocks and it was still delicious. I served it with brown rice and steamed broccoli as a healthy dinner and everyone ate it right up! Very easy to make and cheap! I will definitely be making this again!
Love this recipe! My picky eaters even love it! I agree with a lot of the other reviewers though, the beans definitely need to be soaked longer. I made the mistake if following the time in the recipe and it failed the first time I made this. So now I soak them in the crockpot on the warm setting overnight then I don't need to boil them. Other than the time this recipe is perfect and I will be using it for years to come! We always used to buy Busch's Baked beans in the can and we will never do it again. I always make a double batch and freeze or can the extras.
I'm not real picky when it comes to baked beans, but I did not care for these.
These were Great! I used 16 oz of beans (mostly navy but some pintos since that is what I had) and left out the ham hocks. Didn't have real maple syrup so I used Hungry Jack pancake syrup. Also forgot the mustard. Nevertheless, they were wonderful. I didn't need to add any extra water--but I boiled and soaked them for about 8 hours before putting them in the crock pot. Thanks for a delicious recipe.
i want to know if i can use regular bacon instead of ham hocks not a fan of ham hocks
I loved this!! I did use smoke turkey wing instead of ham and added a little bourbon. It came out great!!!
YUMMY!!!
I love this recipe! I've used navy beans or great northern. Either will do. Generally I soak my beans for about 6 hours and then boil them for 30 minutes. The trick for me is to triple the rest of the ingredients. I cook them in my crock pot for 10 hours. Flavor is wonderful and everyone loves them. Nice and soft beans too. This will be my baked bean recipe that I use over and over!
I had to cook these a little longer than stated. It was closer to 6-7 hours. Time may have been cut down if I had soaked them overnight. I also needed to add water during the cooking time so that they would not dry out. I added chopped ham instead of hamhocks and got a great result. Overall, taste great.
My girlfriend and I tried this recipe exactly as it was written. We cooked those beans for over 10 hours and they were still not done. I will try again but will soak them overnight first. Hopefully I will be able to give this recipe a better score.
Amazing recipe, the only problem was it took over 10 hours in crock pot, even though I soaked the beans overnight.Next time, I will soak for 2 days,and boil for a few hours. I also did exactly what the recipe called for, except I added the mustard and ketchup with all the ingredients.
These were very good...however, it is a must to soak the beans overnight beforehand. The quick soak methood just isn't enough, even though I cooked my beans for about 8 hours.
These were fine on the liquid and were certainly done. 3 adults gave them a 1 star and 2 gave it a zero....just didn't taste good, 2 said they only tasted onion, 2 said they were tooooo sweet and 1 said all she could taste was mustard. All of that said = YUCKY!!
Delicious, easy, and easy to tweak. It also stays delicious for days after you make it. I added some molasses and made it in the slow cooker.
My Children loved these baked beans. They say they hate beans but I making it again today.
Made this 2 weeks ago and my kids have requested it again a couple more times. Very easy for those busy days, too.
I put it on at 11 after soaking all night and at 8 still not done!
taste great and very easy to make
These are very yummy, easy beans. Instead of ham hock, however, I put some have stock granuals in with the water and it turned out wonderfully. I'll make these again sometime :)
I'm only going to rate this a 4 because of the changes I made after reading the reviews.I cut the recipe in half and let the beans soak in water overnight before boiling them. I also used an extra 1/2 cup of water and 2 tablespoons of molasses in the mixture as it was quite dry. The beans were cooked but not as soft as I would have liked. Next time I will let them soak for 24 hours. The flavour was fantastic though!
I use cocktail winners instead of hocks. Soak beans overnight. (Change water to cut down on gas.) Spray crock with oil. Added beans and enough water to cover with diced onion. Cook on high for about 3 hours. Beans should be soft enough to squish with a spoon on counter but still firm. Added all other ingredients and cook on low until done. I like using cocktail wieners and bacon if available vs hock.
I've been looking for a good baked bean recipe that did not use pork & beans. This recipe is very tasty and I will use it again
I switched molasses for the maple syrup because I hate the flavor of maple beans. I used 3/4 lb thinly sliced pork chops because I have to watch my fat content. The beans were delicious and I plan on saving this recipe on my favorites !!
