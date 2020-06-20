Arugula and Watermelon Salad

45 Ratings
  • 5 34
  • 4 8
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

An interesting mix of arugula, watermelon, and feta cheese creates one great summer salad! I like sauteeing and caramelizing the onions for a sweeter salad.

By Joshua

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Toss the arugula, watermelon, red onion, and feta cheese with the balsamic vinaigrette in a large bowl. Serve cold.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
245 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 33.5g; fat 12.4g; cholesterol 11.1mg; sodium 499.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/29/2022