Arugula and Watermelon Salad
An interesting mix of arugula, watermelon, and feta cheese creates one great summer salad! I like sauteeing and caramelizing the onions for a sweeter salad.
An interesting mix of arugula, watermelon, and feta cheese creates one great summer salad! I like sauteeing and caramelizing the onions for a sweeter salad.
The watermelon was a nice and sweet contrast to the bitter greens. However, I would recommend less onions or dicing them - they easily overpowered the watermelon.Read More
I was very surprised by this recipe! I was very skeptical about the flavors and whether they would compliment each other, which they did!Read More
The watermelon was a nice and sweet contrast to the bitter greens. However, I would recommend less onions or dicing them - they easily overpowered the watermelon.
I had this at a party, but she left out the onions and used a store bought balsamic glaze. It was YUMMY!!!!
This was fantastic! Unfortunately I mixed the watermelon, arugula, onion and feta earlier in the evening and then added the balsamic vinegar before serving...the arugula was wilted...but the flavors in this salad came through and it was wonderful. Next time I'll just toss it before serving and would cut down the amount of balsamic (I used only 2/3 of what the recipe called for and it was still too much). This one is a keeper!
This is a great summer salad. It was a surprising combination of foods for my group of friends and family that ate it, but they loved it and went back for seconds. I did follow the suggestion of caramelizing the onions and I think that added just the right touch!
This is now one of our favorite summer recipes! I omit the red onion, as we are not onion fans. I also use slight less dressing.
I was very surprised by this recipe! I was very skeptical about the flavors and whether they would compliment each other, which they did!
I rarely give 5 star ratings, but this salad is a winner. Like others, I carmelized the onions. My family - who do not like arugula or feta - emptied the salad bowl. Will definitely make again - thank you!!
5 starts because: A. it's healthy B. it's a quick to make C. The dish has such a great combo of colors and flavors. It looks and tastes great!
Fantastic salad for summer. The watermelon was perfectly sweet to compliment the salty feta. Yummy.
I used all the same ingredients, but changed the amount of each to suit the preference of my family. I boiled the balsamic to make the glaze. Delicious!!
I made this salad because I had arugula overload in my garden. Didn't have the onions, so I had to omit those. I also used goat cheese instead of feta, and it was really good. I'll make sure I have the onions on hand next time! My ten-year-old liked it, too.
I liked this salad. It was fresh and oh so yummy! I didn't add the onions (not a big fan of them with my watermelon!) But it was still so delicious!
A pretty salad and delicious; I used the "Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette" recipe from this site and was a perfect match.
I was recently at a 5 star resort and had this salad. Instead of using a balsamic vinaigrette, they used a yogurt vinaigrette dressing. It was wonderful
I use 1/2 a red onion and soak it in water for a few hours to take the "bite" out. I also only use about 1/4 C. balsamic vinegar since I don't have the vinaigrette.
It was great. I accidentally forgot the onion, which I think would have made it even better, but it was terrific without.
2.10.18 I liked the combination of ingredients in this salad. I just made a luncheon salad for myself, so I didn’t measure the ingredients. I must say that I would be hesitant to add 1-1/2 cups balsamic vinaigrette to this salad even at 12 servings for fear that it would drown the other ingredients. The peppery arugula, sweet watermelon (they’re never great this time of year), and the salty feta were good partners. A simple, different salad that was enjoyed today.
Very refreshing summertime salad! I saw a very similar recipe that also called for chopped tomatoes (mine was close to a garden tomato which helped) and only olive oil with salt. So I went with those slight changes, but I'm sure the balsamic would be good, as well. Just a nice, light and healthy salad!
I used less balsamic and added chopped fresh basil which gave the salad a nice hit of freshness.
no onions, used goat cheese instead of feta and added candied walnuts - delicious!
Delicious summer salad. I omitted the onion and it was still great
Nice combination of flavors. With a glass of cold Pinot Grigio it is a very yummy dinner.
I made this almost as-directed (used less balsamic and only 1/4 a red onion) and it was a HUGE hit at the summer potluck! I used pre-cut watermelon from the grocery and this was SO easy and quick to throw together into a bowl and run out the door!
Wonderful dish! Everyone in my family loved it and can’t wait to take it to my family reunion!
It's perfect for a summer side, just
One of my favorite summertime salads! The combination of flavors is wonderful.
This is almost the same recipe....add a 1/2 LB of crispy chopped bacon....you'll never make this without it again
This is a really great quick salad. I didn’t cook the onions but instead I reduced the quantity and chopped in little bits. Also instead of using straight balsamic, I mixed balsamic, lemon juice and little agave nectar but you could use honey too. It was a hit at my party
Excellent! I did use goat cheese instead of Feta, and I worked just fine. Perhaps a bit softer, not as tangy and creamier, but my crowd loved it.
very good different salad.
This is such an interesting salad! Try adding some toasted macadamia nuts and use blue cheese instead of feta! Yum!