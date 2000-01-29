Spicy Cheese Ball

This is a great cheesy and flavorful appetizer for holidays or any other time. Betcha can't eat just one as they are delicious. Great served with buttery round crackers. Extras can be frozen.

Recipe by Jean Velo

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
7 balls
Ingredients

15
Directions

  • In a medium bowl, combine olives, pimentos and green onions; mix well.

  • Combine butter or margarine, cream cheese and blue cheese; stir in olive mixture.

  • Shape into balls or logs and roll in chopped nuts; serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
724 calories; protein 13.2g; carbohydrates 6.3g; fat 73.7g; cholesterol 202.2mg; sodium 668.4mg. Full Nutrition
