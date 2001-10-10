Pumpkin Pancakes
These are good any season but taste best on cold winter mornings. You can use canned or cooked fresh pumpkin.
These pancakes are OUT OF THIS WORLD! They're moist and delicious! As always, I used REAL pumpkin instead of the canned stuff (I think it makes a HUGE difference and real pumpkins are so easy to cook--I just cut them in half, scoop out the insides, and then put them face down on a baking sheet at 425 degrees for about an hour. After they cool, the skins come off very easily. Then take the pumpkin and mash it with a potato masher. Just make sure that you use the right kind of pumpkins--sweet ones like New England or Baby Pam. The big ones at the supermarket will not work). Then I put butter REAL maple syrup on the pancakes, but they're so good, you could almost eat them plain! 5 stars!Read More
With a little tweeking, this recipe is fantastic. I've been modifying this recipe for quite some time to perfect it. I thought the pumpkin taste was too weak originally, and it lacked a true "pumpkin recipe flavor" without nutmeg. Also, the cinnamon flavor was not noticeable. Here are my suggestions: 1. Add 1 1/3 cups pumpkin 2. Add 1 Tbsp Cinnamon 3. Add 1/2 tsp nutmeg 4. Delete the allspice, vinegar and ginger Here are my ingredients: 2 cups all-purpose flour 3 tablespoons brown sugar 2 teaspoons baking powder 1 teaspoon baking soda 1 tablespoon ground cinnamon ½ teaspoon nutmeg 1/2 teaspoon salt 1 1/2 cups milk 1 1/3 cups pumpkin puree 1 egg 2 tablespoons vegetable oil It makes a nice dense pumpkiny flavor pancake that is fantastic with any decent syrup. I've made it several times and get rave reviews always.Read More
AWESOME!!! I start by making the recipe just as it calls to be made so that when I rate a recipe those who read the review know what the recipe might be like from my perspective if you make it LIKE THE RECIPE SAYS!!! I know this might be a novel idea but please give it a try!!!! I did have to add additional liquid as it was a bit too thick. When I see a recipe calling for milk and vinegar, these two mixed together give you an emergency substitute for buttermilk. Next time I will go ahead a use buttermilk!!! To the person who used the pancake mix - do not rate recipes like this if you are not going to follow the recipe as you did not make this recipe at all!
I used an electric skillet on 300 degrees...if you follow the recipe completely your pancakes will come out great. Adding water or more milk takes away from the flavor. Once you place the batter on the skillet, just spread it out a little with the back of a spoon...that will help thin the pancakes out. Great recipe for picky eaters!!
My 2 year old has requested these pancakes on several occassions. For fluffier pancakes I add an extra egg. Most assuredly worth trying!
INCREDIBLE! I like making my own pumpkin puree and this is a great way to use what's left over if the sugar (pie) pumpkin produces more than the 2 cups needed for pies and breads. I didn't have a whole cup of pumpkin so I just scaled the recipe down with great results. I added a bit of milk to the batter to make it easier to pour. TIP: The pancakes will be lighter if you let the batter sit 5 minutes or so before cooking -- that gives the baking powder time to react and start making air bubbles. Absolutely the best pumpkin pancakes ever!
Excellent collection of spices in a slighty sweetened pancake. I needed to add about a 1/4 more of milk to get the pancakes thinner and I mixed the dry ingredients before the wet ones because I was worried the vinegar might curdle the milk. This is a keeper. I'll be doing some experimenting to add some whole grain texture to the recipe. Cooks magazine did a multi-grain pancake making a "flour" out of meusli. I love IHOP pumpkin pancakes and these are just as good. The recipe is easy and the house smells good cooking them.
Fabulous! I've been eating them all fall and now into the winter. So yummy. I add 1 T sugar and 1 t vanilla.
I used whole wheat flour, Splenda brown sugar blend, 1 1/2 teaspoons homemade pumpkin pie spice, and lowfat buttermilk. I used my 1/4 measuring cup to measure out even pancakes so they turned out kind of small because they didn't spread much but they're light and fluffy. My family dug them. I like that they use only a touch of sugar so you really get the pumpkin flavor. This is a great pancake! NOTE: I think next time, I might add a 1/4 cup of chopped pecans.
followed this recipe, except for slightly upping the cinnamon and ginger, and added an extra tablespoon of brown sugar for personal preferences. OUTSTANDING! I portion it out with a large ice cream scooper- it made 15 pancakes. Perfect with a bit of maple syrup, and my kids like to put chocolate chips on top instead. I've tried a lot of pumpkin pancakes and they are either too heavy, mushy, or they don't have enough flavor. These are light and fluffy with great texture and flavor... make them NOW! :)
What a great fall recipe! These would make a great Turkey Day b-fast. I made a few changes: I don't like ginger and didn't have AllSpice, so I doubled the cinnamon and added a dash of Nutmeg (next time, I'll do just straight cin, no nutmeg). I used Splenda brown sugar blend and whole wheat flour. I also added an extra slash of milk because the batter looked really really thick. I used canned pumpkin. I thought these had a delightfully nice slightly stronger than subtle pumpkin flavor. I served w/"Cinnamon Cream Syrup" from here (per prior reviews) and it was a pancake/syrup match made in heaven. Thanks for a great recipe.
My family loves this recipe! I substitute 1 C quick cooking oats & 1 C cream of wheat for the flour. Also, 1/4 C eggbeaters in place of the egg and 2 T applesauce in place of the oil to make this recipe weight watcher (core plan) friendly. I usually double the recipe and keep it refrigerated so that we can have pancakes on school days without going through too much hassle in the morning! Yummy!
Great pancakes with wonderful pumpkin flavor. I used whole wheat flour and added flaxseed. Perfect! Thank you.
Amazing, love the texture of the batter, and of course the pancake! Used evaporated milk for the milk, 2 1/2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice to replace all of the separate spices, and then added about a tsp. of vanilla. Oh and, not that it needs it, but I used half cake flour and half all purpose flour just because I'm trying to get rid of the cake flour. I'm sure it would be just as amazing using 100% all-purpose flour. Fabulous recipe!
These pancakes were awesome!! Only change I made was to substitute whole wheat flour for the all-purpose flour, and add a dash more milk. The key for me was to measure out the 1/4 cup servings, pour them into the hot skillet, and then use the side of the measuring cup to gently spread the batter out. Then, after they cooked a bit on one side, I flipped them over and gently pressed on them with the back of a spatula to flatten them a bit more and ensure that they cooked through. They came out terrific and I topped them with a bit of sugar-free syrup, butter spread, and chopped pecans. Yummy!!
Made these this morning and they are to die for! Everyone loved them. I made exactly as written and wouldnt change a thing. Thanks for the great recipe!
AMAZING!!! I added a little vanilla to the wet, and and 2 T. White Sugar to the dry. Added a little Pumpkin Pie Spice as well. They had amazing flavor!
I made this pancake recipe exactly as it was posted and I was NOT impressed. The batter was way too thick. It wouldn't spread out evenly (even with an offset spatula as was recommended in other reviews) so they cooked unevenly. I made half as is and then thinned out the batter with a bit more milk for the second half. While the second batch cooked better I found both batches to be spongey, like chewing a kitchen sponge, and while it tasted like pumpkin it could have used a touch more sugar as the bites I had that were light on syrup were bland. I am a very experienced cook having been a sous chef in a restaurant and I know how to cook pancakes. I'll try this recipe again with some major adjustments but the original recipe is mediocre at best.
Excellent! Of course I tweeked it as follows: I used stoneground whole wheat flour, doubled the brown sugar, added 2T of molasses, increased the spices by 50%, increased the pumpkin by 50% and used buttermilk in place of milk and vinegar. My husband (who hates it when I try to "healthy up" a recipe) couldn't get enough of these! He and my daughter were eating them PLAIN after eating several w/ syrup and butter. They said over and over "these are delicious" and the yums and moans of delight were almost too much! A
Delicious!! Made them as is except I added a teaspoon of vanilla and about 1/4 cup more pumpkin because some of the reviews said they didn't taste much pumpkin.
I made these 10/20/2007. Very yummy, everyone loved these. Watch them closely on the griddle because they do burn easily. I used 1 cup of pastry wheat flour in place of 1 cup of the white flour and I replaced 3 T of the white flour with milled flax seed. I also made the hot cider syrup recipe from another pumpkin pancake recipe on this site and that was super simple and went well with these. I also used the remaining pumpkin from the 15 oz. can I used and mixed it with 1 to 1-1/2 cup of vanilla yogurt and 1/4 tsp. of pumpkin pie spice for a pumpkin yogurt to dollop of top of these.
Very tasty pancakes! I used fresh buttermilk in place of both the milk and vinegar. Also I had a little more than 2/3 cups of pumpkin (1 cup) and I added that into the mix. I added about 1 teaspoon of white sugar to the batter. The batter came together nice and thick. I scooped ¼ cup of batter onto the griddle and they puffed up nicely while cooking on the grill. The aroma of pumpkin quickly filled up my house while the pancakes cooked. I made 11 medium size pancakes which was more than enough for the next two days. It was a filling, hearty and tasty breakfast. The pancake itself was fluffy and moist and I could taste a hint of pumpkin. This is a nice blend of spices in a “slightly sweet” pancake. My family said that the pancakes tasted like “pumpkin pie.” Next time I may add ½ tsp. of pumpkin spice to the mix. This is a nice change to plain pancakes especially for fall season.
This was a really good recipe. I followed the recipe almost exact, the only thing I modified was the flour. Instead of 2 cups white flour, I used 1 cup white flour, 1/2 cup whole wheat, 1/4 cup minute oats, 1/4 cup wheat bran, and about a tbsp of ground flax seeds. It makes for a really thick batter, but I just made sure to spread it out on the griddle instead of thinning it out with extra milk. The only thing I wasn't too sure about was the ginger, as you can feel the heat from it. I haven't decided whether I like that aspect yet or not. I may just decrease the amount I use in the future, but overall, this was a really tasty recipe. Thank you! :)
After seeing the rating, I thought I'd give a a try & I did not care for this recipe. The batter is tasteless & didn't cook all the way through unless I overcooked it & almost burned the outside. I followed the recipe exact. What a waste of my ingredients.
I made these pancakes for a group of children at church. They devoured them! The aroma had everyone in the halls wondering what delicious dish was being prepared.
Yum! I didn't change the recipe at all. These were delicious. They were fluffy, moist, and perfectly seasoned.
These were pretty tastey as is. I made a batch according to the recipe as written, and my husband and I both agreed that they were a bit on the dry side. Also the spices were lovely, but larger measurements are needed. I tried this recipe again, only this time I used 1&1/2 cups of pumpkin, doubled the cinnamon and ginger, and bumped up the brown sugar to 1/3 cup. Much tastier! This would bring this recipe up to 5 stars in our opinion. One tip, too, if you are using brown sugar, whisk it into your wet ingredients to dissolve it. Mixing it into the dry results in lumps, and if you try to mix them out once the wet and dry are incorporated, you will way over mix the batter. I agree w/ another reviewer, don't add anymore liquid to this recipe. Just spread the batter about with the back of the ladle, or whatever you are using. Adding more milk will dilute the pumpkin and spice flavor. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
This is a hearty savory pumpkin pancake recipe. It's not too sweet, and the pumpkin flavor comes through. I put in more cinnamon, but that's a personal preference. A few drops of vanilla and little fresh grated nutmeg added some depth. I did not use allspice as I don't like it, and used half the ginger specified as I don't like a strong ginger flavor. Hints: Don't overmix! Use a large spoon or spatula to fold the dry and wet together til they are JUST mixed. I took the suggestion of dissolving the brown sugar in with the other liquid ingredients. Let the batter sit for ~15 minutes before cooking, the vinegar/baking soda/powder need to start working. The batter IS thick, just spread out on the griddle with a spoon. I only used medium heat, anything higher would have burned my pancakes before they were cooked through. This is a keeper recipe :)
Unfortunately we were very underwhelmed by these pancakes. My family loves pretty loves anything pumpkin, but these had little flavor and poor texture. They were sort of chewy/gooey, even though cooked thoroughly. I added a little vanilla for extra flavor, but they still fell short. Sorry to say I won't me making these again.
Oh these are sooo good. Followed the recipe exactly as written and at first I thought the batter was too thick (especially after the "test" pancake looked done, but was still raw in the middle), but lowering the heat on the griddle solved that. The result -- perfectly fluffy pancakes. Tried some batter in a Belgian waffle iron (sprinkled the raw batter with chopped pecans) and the waffles came out even better. Served with Honey Butter (also on this site). Thanks for a wonderful breakfast treat... or is it dessert??
I've made these twice: Once with the recipe as written and once with a couple adjustments. They turned out delicious both times. I love them and will make them again and again. For the adjustments, I added two tablespoons of molasses to the wet ingredients and I increased the cinnamon in the dry ingredients. The result was a slightly sweeter, spicier pancake. Some people have said they couldn't get the pancakes to set. Spreading them with the back of a spoon to thin them out helped. Plus, these pancakes are very moist and cake-like, so they tend to be less dry in the middle than a traditional pancake.
DELICIOUS! I followed the recipe except I exchanged BUTTERMILK for the "sour milk" the recipe was asking for (Sour milk combines vinegar and milk). I made the batter the NIGHT BEFORE and simply pulled it out of the fridge the next morning and scooped it out. The batter was thick, but the pancakes were still mighty fine! :D
These were wonderful - no changes in the ingredients necessary. In the method I took a shortcut by putting all ingredients except for the flour and baking powder into a food processor and blitzed it for 30 seconds. Then I added the flour and baking powder and blitzed for about 20 sec's. - Now they were ready to fry. Quick easy and very tasty! My family loved it. Thanks for posting.
These pancakes are wonderful! I like to try a recipe as printed first. This time I doubled the recipe to use the full can of pumpkin...and unlike some recipes this made a HUGE amount. The really cool thing is that the left-overs keep wonderfully. Toss them into the toaster on a darker setting, and they are as good as the first time around. My 2YO says "I love pumpkin pancakes, Daddy!" and anything that gets a stamp of approval from a 2YO, well that says something. I'm anxious to try this again with some of the mods...but over all fantastic recipe, will definitely make again. I love the flavors that go with pumpkin and this will be a family favorite for a LONG time! Enjoy!
Absolutely, positively the best pancakes that I have ever had...no kidding, no exaggerating!!!!! Unbelievably delicious. Only thing I did different is I added a few shakes of pumpkin-pie spice to the mix. The consistency was not too thick, just even out with a ladel when you pour onto griddle. I served with butter-flavored syrup (don't care for maple syrup), whipped cream and toasted pecans...a must with these pancakes. YUM!!!!!!!!!! Thank you so much for this recipe!!
Better than regular pancakes! I've made this recipe twice & my family can't get enough of it. This recipe is simply is simply delicious exactly as is.
I may have done something wrong because mine looked nothing like the picture and were WAY too thick. I tried adding milk after having mixed them up and discovering they were too thick but they were still too thick. I will not try this one again. The flavor was okay.
These were amazing! Subtle pumpkin flavor and the spices were not overwhelming. I followed another reviewer's suggestion to let the batter sit for a few minutes to allow the baking soda to react. The texture of these pancakes were perfect! These were so good, I ate them plain! My boyfriend topped them with maple syrup & loved them too. I will be doubling the recipe and making this for family this week. Thanks!
Made them as written, except for two things. I used whole wheat flour and I doubled everything so we could have leftovers in the freezer. I used pumpkin puree I made myself. The pumpkin flavor is mild, but it goes very well with maple syrup. Next time I might go heavier on the spices, as they were quite mild also and I like them punchy. Next time I might also put the brown sugar in with the wet ingredients, as it's a pain to chase the lumps out with a fork when it's in the dry stuff. The batter is a 'dry' batter, not runny like a lot of people are used to. This is rather like a muffin batter, and spreading it around with the disher is an excellent technique. I make my pancakes very small--silver dollar style--so they will be easier to handle on my griddle.
I made these for breakfast for my 2 kids and myself. We really like pumpkin and so these were right up our alley. To make them a little more healthy, I used 1 cup regular flour and 1 cup whole wheat flour. I didn't have the ginger, so I left that out. My batter was really thick, so I thinned it out with a little more milk and added a bit more sugar than called for. I have a 15 month old and I haven't introduced her to syrup yet. This is a great way to get extra fiber and vitamin A. Thanks Ruth.
I took the advice of many of the women and pureed the pumpkin in a food processor for a better consistency. Instead of 1 cup, I used 1.5 cups of pumpkin puree. My husband and I also like the pancakes with more flavor so we increased the allspice and cinnamon from 1 teaspoon to 1.5 teaspoons. I added 1 teaspoon of pumpkin spice and added 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract. We thought the original recipe was good but not enough flavor. Use a spoon to thin out the mixture once on the griddle, don't add more milk or eggs as it will take away from the flavor. We made this for my husband's office last year and it was such a big hit we actually ran out. I have made it several times at home and will be making it again for his office next week. This is a wonderful recipe.
This recipe made very light, fluffy and delicious pancakes. I did have to add about 1/2 cup more milk because the batter was too thick. However, they were more like gingerbread than pumpkin flavored so I think I'll tweak the spices and add more pumpkin next time I try the recipe.
I am very happy to say this recipe taste is perfect, absolutely perfect- and this comes from a picky pancake perfectionist. The batter, however, is too thick. Thin it out with around 1 C more milk at least. Even so- there are none left in the house tonight and it's a big batch, too. These make a great Fall dinner pancake. Good luck and happy eating!
So, so incredibly good. First time making Pumpkin Pancakes & first time eating pumpkin pancakes. I subbed lemon juice for vinegar & honey for brown sugar. I didn't have allspice so didn't bother with it. I added in ginger, cinnamon & nutmeg. Thank you so much for a wonderful recipe.
This is a great recipe, made it for overnight guests. I didn't have allspice, so doubled the cinnamon. Thinned it out with milk too. For a great syrup that compliments this better than maple... Butter Sauce--1 c. evaporated milk, 1 c. margarine, 2 c. sugar, 1 tsp. vanilla. Heat in saucepan, do not boil. Rave reviews! Top with toasted pecans.
2/22/11 Thank you Ruth this was delicious. The only changes I made were to substitute the 2 c of all purpose flour with 1 1/2 c all-purpose flour and 1/2 c whole wheat pastry flour. I might try using apple sauce instead of the vegetable oil next time too. Thank you! 11/10/15 We are still using your recipe. Today, we substituted roasted beets for the pureed pumpkin. We added an extra egg for more body. Light, fluffy, delicious!!! Thank you again Ruth
Made this twice and it turned out really amazing both times. I followed usual pancake prep methods (let vinegar sit in milk 5 mins, stir minimally, let sit, flip once) and was very pleased. They are very rich so one batch as listed fed 4 hungry adults and 1 toddler.
This was AWFUL!!! Batter was too thick and too bland. The pancake texture was extreme mush and all I could taste was raw pumpkin. There wasn't any fragrant aroma of spices and no amount of maple syrup could make up for the taste. Waste of my time and money.
The recipe is perfect as is. The batter is a little thick so i measure out 1/4 cup for each pancake and spread the batter out with a fork on the griddle. An extra step, but totally worth it!
I am bit unusual since I made these on a hot May morning in Texas instead of a cool fall day. But I think that are great anytime of the year. Very light and flavorful. The only changes I made were to use two eggs instead of one and I added some vanilla extract. And don't be afraid to add the vinegar to the milk. Vinegar added to milk is called soured milk which is used as buttermilk substitute in recipes. Make these today. They are fabulous.
WOW!!! Nicely spiced vehicles for your maple syrup. This recipe works equally well with cooked, pureed sweet potato. I nuke them for 4 minutes, scoop out the flesh and mash it well before incorporating. Also, I use buttermilk in place of the milk and vinegar. I find that I end up using the same measure of buttermilk as of flour, otherwise the batter is too thick and the pancakes won't cook well in the centers. It's easy to tinker with the spices to suit your taste. I like to add a dash of cloves as well as those in the recipe, plus I double the cinnamon and ginger. These puff up nicely and come out tender and oh-so-tasty!
these are great--replaced the oil with 1/2 cup of applesauce and added another egg. No syrup needed these were so light and fluffy!
I could not get these to cook all the way thru!! I cooked them extra long!! Don't know what I did wrong:(
These are wonderful! I doubled the recipe right off the bat so that I could stock the freezer, and it made about 40 pancakes using a 1/4 cup scoop. Also, to make it healthier, I used skim milk, applesauce in place of the oil, and used 1/2 whole wheat flour and 1/2 all purpose. Oh, and since it didn't specify the type of vinegar I used apple cider vinegar. Delicious! Thank you for sharing!
Very good!!! My picky husband loves them!!! Recommend to any pumpkin lover!!
These were sooo good! We had these Thanksgiving morning and they held us over until our meal at 3:00. They are very hearty and filling. Perfect!
these pancakes so delicious. i had to make a secon batch for my family.
This is a great recipe! I substituted the flour for whole wheat flour, buttermilk instead of the milk and vinegar, and let it sit for 5 minutes before I used the batter. I topped these with some fresh whipped cream and they were amazing. Thanks for the recipe!
These pancakes are fantastic!! I have 3 fussy girls and 2 will eat-anything-in-sight boys and everyone loves these pumpkin pancakes. I have to double the recipe to make sure everyone gets enough. The only thing I do differently is omit the allspice, increase the cinnamon to 1 1/2 teaspoons and I add a 1/2 teaspoon of nutmeg. This is a keeper for sure!
Nice flavor and texture to these pancakes. I lowered cholesterol by using 2 egg whites instead of 1 egg. Chocolate chips sprinkled on the pancakes before flipping added a yummy flavor...of course. I'm sure these will freeze nicely and can be reheated in the microwave or toaster. Enjoy!
My teen son loved these pancakes!! I added buttterscotch chips to these and did not have any ginger to put in. I thought they tasted great!!
I followed a custom recipe that replaced flour, etc. with pancake mix...light and fluffy!
This is a stick to your ribs kind of pancake. I was looking for something seasonal that my son would eat and this is perfect. I added a little extra milk for our personel preference. But over all a great reciepe I even made extra to freeze and reheat on busy mornings.
Great recipe. They were thick, but delicious. The kids loved them. We topped them with applesauce.
These were simply awful. All those that rave about the recipe recommend all kinds of tweaking. Then the original should be scrapped. I made it as written and the pancakes would not cook in the middle. The were heavy and tasteless. I am a experienced cook, not a novice, and had been anxious to try pumpkin in my pancakes. This is not a good recipe. 4 1/2 stars....not accurate. I generally trust the star rating on allrecipes. This one is way off.
We have made this many times. Usally using buttermilk and substituting in oats for some of the flour. Also use butter instead of oil.
Fantastic!
Mmmmm. We liked these. Hubby thought they tasted healther than the other pancakes I've been making. I made them for hubby and myself on a rainy morning and it was very hearty and delicious. Used 1/4 cup whole wheat and the rest white flour. Added 1 tsp pumpkin spice in addition to the spices called for. Also added 1 tsp vanilla per hubby's request. Used most of the can of pumpkin puree and used the rest as topping like applesauce. (Mixed with butter and cinnamon). Poured butter and maple syrup on the pancakes -- we each had three pancakes and I froze the rest -- delicious and a nice change!
I used stone ground whole wheat flour and loved it. Great spices and pumpkiny taste!
I usually try to find something redeeming about any recipe or try to fix it in a way I'll enjoy but after 2 batches done in 2 different ways, they will never make it into my recipe box. First off my biggest annoyance was the fact they did NOT cook in the middle and they would not flip for anything. The batter gunked up 2 spatulas and I kept having to rinse them off just to try and turn the pancakes. It was completely a waste of time trying. Second, the vinegar the first time? Why? It made them taste so acidicy and there was nothing I could do to save the flavor. I added extra sugar, more flour, vanilla and nothing worked. The 2nd time I didn't use vinegar and it still tasted sour, just not as...bubbly. Although the pumpkin in the batter is what is making the pancakes doughy in the middle, it could be fixed but I don't have the patience or the ingredients to waste on this recipe. It was a total flunk in my book. I won't ever use this recipe again.
bland
Excellent pancakes! Perfectly mild pumpkin spice flavor~ Love'm!
My family loved the pancakes. I substituted 1/2 whole wheat flour for 1/2cup of flour. These are great with apple juice thickened with cornstarch instead of syrup. Will definitely make again. Left overs freeze well.
These had a very good flavor but the pumpkin made them almost to moist. I cooked them a long time but the centers were still gummy. Maybe next time I'll make the batter alittle thinner.
Amazing! Added a splash of pure vanilla extract and some nutmeg and used almond milk. Perfect for a cool autumn morning.
These are excellent! I followed the recipe exactly as written. They turned out perfectly. Everyone loved them!
These turned out yummy with a little tweaking. I didn't think they were quite sweet enough so I added another tablespoon of brown sugar. I did add just a little nutmeg, but I love nutmeg. I also thought that this was very thick as is, and wasn't a good pancake batter. It wouldn't spread. So, I added maybe 1/4 cup milk. I don't think it hurt the flavor at all and made it much easier to work with. They were so light and soft and fluffy, and perfect with butter and syrup served with a side of bacon. The only thin I would have done differently is, I would have liked a little vanilla in it, but I seem to have misplaced mine.
Although,the taste of these pancakes were very good, the pancakes themselves were not. They were very doughy on the inside and I had to continuously add milk to the batter, to make it a pancake batter consistency. I will not be making these again and will probably tweek my own pancake recipe to make pumpkin pancakes next time.
This was good. Simple & delicious. Great breakfast for a fall morning, were going through a big pumpkin phase right now, so this hit the spot. Thanks for sharing
Incredible! The pumpkin flavor is just right (not too strong, not too mild). But to make this even easier, I just used the canned pumpkin PIE puree. It already has all these seasonings in it. I didn't need to add anything extra except for the brown sugar and salt (in other words, I was able to omit the allspice, cinnamon, and ginger). And I think I was careful about the sugar, because the pumpkin pie puree is sweeter than just the plain pumpkin puree. Your choice. Whatever you do, these are awesome and totally appropriate for the season, but yummy any time of year!
These are fantastic, and very filling! I used almond milk instead of cow's milk, and I topped them with maple syrup and chopped pecans. Thanks for sharing this great recipe!
These don't taste like anything. Update: I had some leftover pumpkin puree so decided to try them again. Halved the recipe, kept the pumpkin puree at 1 cup and doubled the spices, added nutmeg, and cloves. Has the faintest taste of of the spices, no pumpkin taste, and mostly tastes like nothing still. Sorry, can't even give it 2 stars still.
These were deeeeelicious! I followed the recipe pretty closely, with the exception of subbing in buttermilk for the regular milk and then only adding one Tbsp. of apple cider vinegar. I kept the spices the same as well as the pumpkin. These pancakes were super fluffy and moist! And the pumpkin flavor really isn't that strong. So for anyone worried that the pumpkin is overpowering, don't be! All I had on hand was pancake syrup, but I think some real maple syrup or even some spice up whipped cream, and maybe a handful of toasted pecans, would be just perfect. Thank you for sharing this recipe with us. :-)
These were scrumptious! Very hearty and filling. The whole family loved them. The one change I made was I substituted 1/2 of the flour with oats to give it a little more fiber and substance. Served with buttermilk syrup and they disappeared as quickly as I could make them.
Has a very slight pumpkin taste. My pankcake turned out very thick and sticky. I substitute milk for buttermilk because didn't have any milk on hand. I wonder if that made it not so great.
I really liked these, I used a little extra pumpkin and it came out a little thick so I will use the recommended amount next time and will try using whole milk.
Beautiful and delicious... The other night I babysat 3 kids along with my two. I thought...pancakes for dinner would be fun. The batter consistency seemed more like waffle batter. Like many other reviewers I had to add more milk (maybe 1/2 c. or more)to make pancakes. I added a bit more spice as well. When the pancakes were done I spread real butter on them and sprinkled powdered sugar. It was a hit. All the kids loved them (one of them is the pickiest kid I've ever seen). I did use the new white whole wheat flour. It added a bit of fiber but looked just like white flour.
I loved these! A little too dense though. I will try to fix that next time I make them.
I did thin the batter down after the first few were cooked and they cooked better! I used soy milk as my daughter has a milk allergy and it worked well.
These were amazing! Hearty, delicious, and perfect just as written! The ONLY thing I did differently was add flaxseed because I add that to everything I can.
A new family favorite! I've made these twice now and both times received rave reviews even from the pickiest eaters. Everyone is looking forward to the next time they are made. The good thing about them is that they are hearty and my boys are full with fewer pancakes. Flavors are subtle and with the apple cider syrup from another recipe outstanding all around.
Ever since I had these at IHOP a couple of weeks ago I have been craving them. Well I found this recipe and it is just like the ones that I had a couple of weeks ago. I used a 1oz scoop to make my pancakes and I flattened them out a little bit, as someone else suggested. I also cooked them until the tops were no longer shinny in appearance. And then flipped them over. I also used 1.5 tsp of pumpkin spice. I also triple sifted the dry ingredients, because some said that they were quite dense. My 5 year old and 2.5 year old LOVED them!!! I also made some cinnamon butter and spread that on top. These will be made again and again!!!
WOW!!! My own changes are: Make with two eggs, 1 teaspoon vanilla, more spices such as 1 teaspoon of nutmeg, 1/2 teaspoon each of ginger and clove. Also I used a whole wheat blend and added two scoops of ground golden flax seed. Served with butter and wild flower honey. Goes without saying, use the best ingredients and you can't go wrong.
This recipe was great but unfortunately I have gotten lazy and am used to complete pancake mixes where you just add water. I just can't beat the convenience.
This was a good base to start off of, but the recipe as is needed tweaking for my tastes. I used a whole wheat baking mix so I left out the baking soda and baking powder. I just used 2 cups of the mix. I hate allspice so I deleted that too. I ended up using a whole can of pumpkin, but I really like pumpkin. I doubled the cinnamon and the ginger. I also added more brown sugar, about 1/4 cup. I also used skim milk and cut the oil to 1 Tbsn. I kind of just tasted the recipe until it was how I liked it. As far as the vinegar, use cider vinegar. I have made these 3x and used no vinegar first, used white the second, and cider the 3rd. The vinegar makes them fluffier I think, but white vinegar I could taste. I used a lot of pumpkin so mine were very moist!! I loved it though because I love the pumpkin pie flavor. Also, the batter was a bit thick at the end so I added water. My advice, taste the batter because if you do not like it in the bowl, you won't like it when it is done. You can adjust from there.
I was nervous about making these. I hadn't planned on making them till the next morning, but the kids couldn't wait to try them. They are wonderful. I followed the recipe exactly and turned out great! The kids said it was one of the best pancakes ever! I served them with Cinnamon Cream Syrup from this site, great combination!
These pancakes were very good but a bit too thick. Even when trying to spread the mixture out on the pan, it wasnt able to spread out. This gave us thick, dense pancakes. They were good and very filling but I will thin it out a bit next time. Also the pumpkin wasnt as dominant as I hoped. I will add more pumpkin and decrease the oil to 1Tbs to compensate. I will also sub half wheat flour to make it a bit healthier...
These were the fluffiest, most satisfying pancakes. They weren't terribly sweet, which I really like. They tasted like a gingerbread cookie in a pancake. I served mine with roasted pecans, dried cranberries, and maple syrup, but I was also thinking that adding chocolate chips would be just wonderful.
Very good. Moist w/ good texture & flavor. Used whole wheat flour.
