Pumpkin Pancakes

These are good any season but taste best on cold winter mornings. You can use canned or cooked fresh pumpkin.

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a bowl, mix together the milk, pumpkin, egg, oil and vinegar. Combine the flour, brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda, allspice, cinnamon, ginger and salt in a separate bowl. Stir into the pumpkin mixture just enough to combine.

  • Heat a lightly oiled griddle or frying pan over medium-high heat. Pour or scoop the batter onto the griddle, using approximately 1/4 cup for each pancake. Brown on both sides and serve hot.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
278 calories; protein 7.9g; carbohydrates 45.8g; fat 7.2g; cholesterol 35.9mg; sodium 608.1mg. Full Nutrition
