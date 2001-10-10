Pumpkin Pancakes

This was a good base to start off of, but the recipe as is needed tweaking for my tastes. I used a whole wheat baking mix so I left out the baking soda and baking powder. I just used 2 cups of the mix. I hate allspice so I deleted that too. I ended up using a whole can of pumpkin, but I really like pumpkin. I doubled the cinnamon and the ginger. I also added more brown sugar, about 1/4 cup. I also used skim milk and cut the oil to 1 Tbsn. I kind of just tasted the recipe until it was how I liked it. As far as the vinegar, use cider vinegar. I have made these 3x and used no vinegar first, used white the second, and cider the 3rd. The vinegar makes them fluffier I think, but white vinegar I could taste. I used a lot of pumpkin so mine were very moist!! I loved it though because I love the pumpkin pie flavor. Also, the batter was a bit thick at the end so I added water. My advice, taste the batter because if you do not like it in the bowl, you won't like it when it is done. You can adjust from there.