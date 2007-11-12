Tater Crisp Chicken
This is just like potato fried chicken, but I like to think of it as a little bit healthier!
This is just like potato fried chicken, but I like to think of it as a little bit healthier!
Great and SIMPLE recipe. I used eggs instead of melted butter and baked the chicken on a jelly roll pan on a rack. Turned the chicken after 30 minutes and baked for 30 minutes longer. Could not have been more crisp or moist, even if I had soaked it in a brine fried it in oil.Read More
Be careful not to overdo the potato flakes. I think I got too much potato and it didn't crisp up quite right. It might help to rotate the chicken during cooking to make sure that enough butter soaks into the potato flakes. I added just a touch of the following spices for added flavor -- salt, pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, cayenne pepper and paprika.Read More
Very yummy! I made the following additions: 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese to potato flakes. Sprinkle chicken (in pan) with salt, pepper, chicken seasoning. Broil on high for final 8-10 minutes. Everyone loved this, & I loved that it's not fried!
This chicken was pretty good! The only reason I didn't go with 5 starts was because I did add salt and pepper to the potato flakes (my only alteration) and without that, it would have been bland. Next time I may add a bit more seasonings too. This chicken comes out nice and crispy. I had the family pack of legs so I put 14 legs on one cookie sheet (and yes, there was enough butter and potato flakes to cover 14 legs with some to spare) and they were too crowded and didn't brown on the sides as much as I would have liked. My fault. Be sure to leave enough space between each leg so they can brown nicely. OH, AND BE SURE TO LINE YOUR COOKIE SHEET WITH FOIL FOR EASY CLEAN UP. That wasn't fun to was even though I used PAM. Thank, I will make again!!!
Very good! I just added some paprika, onion powder, and chicken seasoning as well as the salt and pepper to the potato flakes before dipping the chicken in. Also, used chicken strips instead of legs and cooked for about 30 minutes. Used dairy free margarine- made a great wheat, egg, and dairy free meal for those of us who are allergic!
I loved it. I used garlic flavored potato flakes and added some italian seasoning (parsley, basil, oregano, etc) to the mixture. If you like your chicken extra crispy you can cook it on a regular pan (cookie sheet w/ edges). I will definately make this again.
Healthier - brush chicken with olive oil and then lightly roll in the potato flakes and it will turn out fabulous! Don't coat the potatos too thick it is crispier when it is a super light coat.
As soon as I saw this recipe I knew I had to try it. besides I had the ingredients in-house so I went for it. Turned out great and crispy I think I'm gonna use this resipe in the future because it's so easy. Thanks
My Mom made this when I was a kid - it was wonderful then and still simple and wonderful now. YUM!
very very easy and delicious! have made it numerous times in past month.
This was really good.. I added the spices like everyone suggested and it turned out good. I'll be making this again!
Good starter recipe. I recommend you add your favorite spices to the potato flakes before you coat your chicken legs in it. I like to add dry ranch seasoning mix or dry taco seasoning mix but it's good with whatever spices you want to throw in. If you want to cut the fat, you can also dip it in an egg wash or even buttermilk before coating it in the dry potato mixture.
Excellent base receipt: I used 1/2 butter & 1/2 olive oil, and modified the coating too; 1/2 buttery homestyle mash potato flakes & 1/2 panko bread crumbs, mixed in 2 different chicken spice (original + montreal), allspice, onion powder, garlic powder + salt. Replaced 2 breast for 2 legs cut in half for my white meat lovers. Baked @ 355 for 25/30 minutes turning baking for another 15/20 and broil (on low) on each side for 5-7 minutes. very good, nice crunchy outside with juicy inside, even the breast!! Severed with mac-cheese & green beans. It's a keeper....
Great recipe
Instead of melted butter, I went with 1 egg, half a shot of spiced rum, about an ounce of canola oil, about an ounce of half & half, some beer, and some arrowroot to thicken things up. Stir with a fork in a 20 oz plastic disposable cup. Dunk a drumstick in, add beer until just the knee joint is showing, remove drumstick, remix with fork. I had some flour that was old enough the a baker friend of mine said would probably be horrible for baking cookies etc because it was too old. I added that to the instant garlic roasted mashed potatoes, (first time I have ever bought such a thing usually just buy potatoes & bake them). I mixed in some freshly grated Parmesan. I made several trips to the spice rack, dill seed & ground rosemary for sure, don't remember what else I tossed in there, my decisions at the spice rack tend to be spur of the moment. Dunk the drums in the wash, I put the potato etc mixture in a bit of Tupperware, I found I could get 2 drums in there at ounce, put the lid on and shook it like a cocktail shaker. I had purchased the super gigantor 16 pack of drumsticks, and they wouldn't all fit on a half pan. So I pressed my largest cast iron skillet to carry the over flow. The half pan and the skillet would not fit on the same rack in my oven. So one went on the middle rack, and the other went on the rack a slot or 2 above it. Cooked for 25 minutes, turned them over, juxtaposed the skillet and pan from center to top rack. Cooked another 25 minutes. Sprinkled parm ontop
I just made this tonight and it's absolutely WONDERFUL!! I, like most others, added my own love to it. I cut the fattest part of the chicken leg skin off the back of the leg but left most on. I put cajun seasoning, paprika, garlic grill shaker, and salt and pepper directly into the melted butter. I poured the butter/seasoning mixture on the plate the chicken legs were already on. I let them soak a few minutes while spooning mixture over top of legs and tried to get butter to go under skin and in meat. I rolled the legs in potatoes trying to keep the largest part of leg slightly upright so the butter would stay within the leg. A tad more seasoning on the top, then baked for 30 min. in foil lined pan on a baking rack. I was going to turn legs but turning makes the flakes come off. So I put the legs back in without turning. The chicken was moist, crispy, and delicious!! Tastes like fried, but without the guilt!
5-stars WITH SPICES. I used liberal amounts of garlic powder, cayenne, salt, and pepper. The potatoes have a mild taste, so won't interfere much with any spice combo you like. My main point in reviewing this recipe is to note that *parchment paper* really works well to keep the chicken and the coating from sticking to the (jelly roll) pan. Also, 1 stick of butter (not 2, as called for) is more than enough for 10 chicken legs. Overall, this dish has a great flavor and texture payoff with very little effort.
Turned out pretty good. Need to keep extra toppics to throw on after flipping the chicken so it sticks on the other side as well.
I'm always looking for recipes where I can control the amount of salt, fat and flavor. I can change this receipe any way I want depending on mood. I've added a range of different spices to change this recipe from Italian style, to Mexican, to "kid-friendly". If you start out with the basics, you can jazz it up or down.
This does not crisp. The potato flakes kind of separate from the chicken in your mouth and kind of makes its own mashed potato. Does not have any flavor. My family has requested we never make this again due to the potato coating this creates in their mouths.
Used it with smaller chunks/nuggets of chicken. Added salt and Italian seasonings. Little boys liked it. Very easy, though took some time to bread all the chunks. Will probably use two Zip-lock bags next time, one for the butter and the other for the potato flakes. Cooked for 12 minutes at 425. I liked them too!
I made this tonight, and we really liked it. I did add some seasonings, just a little parmesan, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and paprika to the potato mix. So easy and the chicken was juicy and tender! I'm glad I found this one, it's a keeper!
Delicious and crispy on the outside, still juicy on the inside!!! I needed a way to use a bunch of chicken legs that have been frozen forever and I saw this on the list, and I'm sure glad that I did! Like others, I added in pepper, parmesan cheese, a little bit of cayenne pepper and some garlic powder. I only used about a 1/3 cup butter and it was just enough. 2 cups of potato flakes was way too much, I wasted almost a cup I'd say. Oven at 400 degrees, after 20 minutes I turned the legs and turned oven down to 350 because I was baking mac n cheese too. After 20 minutes, I followed another user's suggestion and I broiled the chicken alone for 5 minutes. Overall cooking time about 50 min.
This is a great and easy recipe. I mixed in parmesan cheese, onion powder & paprika to my potatoes just for some extra flavor and it was delicious.
Absolutely the best chicken I have ever tasted. And the absolute easiest! My son hates chicken, but when he saw the brown golden color on those pieces, he had to have one. When my daughter heard the crunchy sounds, she had to try them. The whole chicken disappeared before my eyes. I had to add spices and salt to the flakes though.
Excellent recipe.My chicken was crispy on the outside and tender on the inside.I took the advice of another and used an egg instead of butter and added garlic powder, parm cheese and seasoning salt I will make this again.
This was good, and I made changes that made it even better. I used chicken tenders, and the baking time was 30 minutes. Could also be good with chicken that was pounded scallopini style. To the potato flakes, I added salt, pepper, garlic powder, paprika and a dash of chili powder. Dipped in margarine. Came out crispy and flavorful - and very easy. Tastes similar to a lightly fried chicken.
This is a good "base" recipe. I used the Idahoan premium instant mashed potatoes and added my own seasonings: 1tsp McCormick Chicken Seasonings, 1/8 onion powder, 1/4 tsp Season All, 1/4 black pepper. Followed all other direction verbatim. Came out GREAT! My husband has always made better fried chicken. This recipe gives good competition to my husband's chicken and is sooooo much healthier! This is a keeper!
My family loved this. We used the garlic instant potatoes and it was great!
This was pretty good. I prefer my drumsticks grilled but we unexpectedly ran out of propane, I had a box of potato flakes sitting in the cupboard so this was Plan B. I had already marinated them overnight in garlic, montreal, season salt and pepper so they had plenty of flavor. I also added a little dried parsley to the potato flakes.
Turned out really good. I sprinkled legs with salt and pepper and italian seasoning after rolling them in garlic potato flakes. Turned the legs the last 5 mins and broiled to crisp up the underside. Will try olive oil next time instead of butter to reduce fat.
This recipe was delicious! I was a little worried that the chicken wouldn't have much flavor or that it would come out soggy, but it was full of flavor and very crispy! The only thing different I did was to add a little jamaican jerk seasoning to give it a little kick. I will definitly be making this again.
OK, I know everyone said it was moist, but mine turned out just plain greasy with all the butter. I found it to be very bland also.
Solid recipe, but instead of dredging in butter,I dredged in one beaten egg heavily seasoned with garlic powder and poultry seasoning. I seasoned the mashed potatoes with garlic salt and a heavy dose of pepper, too. Cooking time is perfect, though I roasted on a rack and turned over halfway through cooking time -- I highly recommend doing the same. The coating was very light tasting and one I will use again for oven fried chicken.
This is such and easy and really great way to cook chicken. The chicken turned out so crispy and nicely browned, I just added some salt and pepper to the potato flakes. Next time I will do like others and try different seasonings. Thank you for sharing your recipe!
Very easy recipe. I used only 5 chicken legs and removed the skin. I noted from a previous review that the amount of butter and potato flakes was more than you need, so I melted a bit of butter at a time and brushed it on each leg instead of dipping (less waste). I also added salt, garlic powder, paprika, and pepper to the potato flakes. Baked for 30-40 minutes. Also lined my baking pan with foil and sprayed with Pam for easy clean up and removal. I turned the chicken once after 20 minutes to crisp both sides. The chicken turned out fantastic! My husband (the picky eater) had a second helping. Thanks for posting! I will definitely make this again.
I didn't have potato flakes on hand so I used Italian bread crumbs & seasoned my chicken with pepper, seasoning salt, onion powder, & garlic powder. I also put about 2 cups of chicken stock in the casserole dish. My family loved it ??
All my boys liked the idea of using potato flakes, but it turned out a bit too salty for me personally.
I also give it a 4 only because there aren't any seasonings listed. I agree with CHRISCOOKING and DEFINITELY put foil down first it saves a lot of time. I added seasoning salt, garlic powder and cayenne pepper in with the potato flakes and everyone LOVED it.
family enjoyed, i thought they were a bit greasy.
This is a great recipe. I have found it is best to use the flavored mashed potatoes. The four cheese Idahoan brand goes really well with this one. I also add 1/4 teaspoon of cayenne to it to give it a little kick.
This was really easy and delicious. My family loved it. I used half butter and half olive oil instead of straight butter. Yum.
I followed other reviews for added flavor. I added my own touch of Italian seasoning. The chicken was good but not crispy enough. Will make again but may alter amount of potato flakes I use.
This was so easy and everyone LOVED it! Lots faster than Fried chicken and was just as good.. My four picky children all loved it and so did my husband and I. It is the new fried chicken in my house!! Try it!
my family loved this! i just have to cut down on the temp & time to make it more moist. my sons even said it smelled & tasted like church's.
This is a great recipe. It was quick to prepare. I will definitely be making it again!
I added some spices to the flakes. The chicken came out quite soggy. Not crispy at all.
easy as can be and the whole family raved! I felt like a cook.
I followed the recipe with the suggestions of spices and egg instead of butter, but I was not as pleased as everyone else seemed to be. thought it was still bland even with spice addition. the potato flakes didn't cover the chicken well and honestly still tasted like potato flakes from the box after being cooked.
I liked it fine (after adding spices) but the family wasn't crazy about it. The leftovers get pretty soggy in the fridge, so you really need to bake them again to crisp them up, which to me defeats the purpose of leftover night.
It didn't come out as crispy as I would have liked it to be. But it was still good. I'll probably just continue to bake my chicken like normal.
I really liked this recipe, however after making this once, I took advice from other reviewers and made it again. I used butter, but mostly eggs. This made the chicken more crispy and it seemed like the potato flakes adhered better to the chicken. I broiled it the last 5-10 minutes. Again, the chicken was more crispy. I also mixed garlic powder and pepper with the flakes for more flavor. Great recipe overall and I will make it again. Thanks!
This was great! Very tasty and easy to make. Even my 9-year-old loved it. Thanks for a great recipe.
This turned out really good! I took the advice of several people on here by mixing the potato flakes with bread crumbs. Then I added some chicken herb seasoning an instead of butter I used egg. Very tasty!
Excellent with Idahoan flavored mashed potatoes. They are less flakey, more powdery, so they give a nice texture. I used loaded baked potato flavor.
Awesome kids and hubby loved!
this recipe was ok... i found that the oven temp and cooking time to be way too high & long - i put my chicken in for no more then 30mins and they came out crispy on the outside and nice and juicy on the inside, and the oven was on 325 ... also had to add my own seasonings (even though i used butter/herb potatoes... might make it again ... and add even more extras....
wow is the flavor good on these. I used one of those bags of potatoe flakes that you get for a buck each. It had great flavor so no need for salt. I did add parmesan cheese. I did think the temp was too high, so lowered it at the start.
I made this last night for supper, and my twin 9 year old girls really liked it!! I added some seasonings, and Parmesan cheese as suggested by another user. I also found it to be a good idea to turn the chicken half way through. I will definitely be making this again!!
I love this recipe. Instead of potato flakes I crush up some French's French Fried Onions and or potato chips crushed. Delicious and different! Very easy.
I did not care for the texture of the potato flakes once they were crispy. Something about it was just odd to me.
Very good baked chicken altho I regret to say that I was a bit heavy-handed with the garlic powder. I dumped the potato flakes, garlic powder, pepper and several other herbs and spices into a storage bag, melted 3/4 stick of butter for 6 legs, shook them in the bag and baked. I'll be making this again, tho.
I added lemon pepper, garlic salt, onion powder and paprika and it was still bland. Overall I would say the inside was ok but the outside was terrible. Noone at our house liked it. In fact 2 of the 4 of us only ate 1 or 2 bites. We had to invite over some uncles who eat anything to eat it so I didn't have to feel guilty about throwing it away.
this recipe came out yummy i just added Parmesan cheese and colby jack cheese in the potato flakes:) yummy will be adding this to dinner night!!!!
I enjoyed this, but will not be making this again. Neither of my kids enjoyed it, they scraped off the toppings.
i followed the recipe as directed and my chicken legs were burnt! i had even cut the bake time by 10 min when i realized what had happened. what gives?
This is super easy and I loved it! I did add salt and pepper. I also flipped the chicken half way through the cooking time to make both sides really crispy. This is a keeper in our family.
Took the advice of some others and added parmesan cheese and Italian seasoning. Even our pickiest eater gobbled it up
I I used eggs instead of melted butter I salt and peppered legs before coating. I checked them at 30 minutes they looked almost done. checked with a thermometer at 40 minutes temp was at 160 at that point. So a hour would have been way too long. Oh BTW I only made 4 legs so I sprinkled the chicked with the potatoe flakes over a bowl then after I just heated up enough water for the flakes and made mashed potatoes. So no waste. also used the leftover egg and scrambles them.
I followed the lead of other members and added a few extras. I used two eggs to coat, then potato flakes, paprika, garlic powder, seasoned salt, pepper and parm cheese. The flavor was simple. I may add something to spice it up next time. Also, Ii didn't brown as well as I had hoped, but maybe I was being impatient!!
Tasty recipe. My cousin, such a finicky eater that I needed to abandon most of my recipes, ate 3 large legs! I'm giving this only a 3 as with butter the flakes didn't stick too well and it ended up crunchy in some parts and overly greasy in others. It also would have been a bit too bland had I not added salt and pepper to the flakes. I'm going to try this again someday with an egg instead and we'll see how it goes.
Thought this turned out really tasty! I did season potato flakes with garlic powder but other than that, didn't change a thing.
This is the first recipe I tried as a member and I will have to say it was wonderful.
This recipe was good, but I did add seasonings as others suggested. However, it didn't turn out as crispy as I would like. Just a few notes: I took all of the skin off of of my legs before dipping in butter. I made 15 legs, and 1 stick of butter was still more than enough. I brushed the butter on with a basting brush to make sure all surfaces were covered. I added garlic salt and pepper to my potato flakes. The chicken baked up golden brown and was a little bit crispy, not soggy at all, but I think the broiler would really crisp it up nice. Also, I lined my pan with tin foil, and this helped immensely with clean up.
I didn't hate this recipe, but it was not for me or the family. No one was very enthusiastic for it during or asked for more after. Too bad to, because it looked like a good recipe on paper.
Everyone loved this and said that this should be the only one for oven fried chicken from now on.
Next time I'll add a bit of spices to the mix to liven it up.
This was good. My bf and I liked it a lot. I used boneless skinless chicken breasts and instant mashed potatoes (because I thought they'd be flakes, but the were pellets, so I put them in the food processor until fine) and added some random spices from the spice cabinet. I also used an egg instead of the butter. I loved the way they turned out. The tops were crispy and the bottoms had a layer of mashed potatoes. Mmm... Very good.
I made a few changes changed out butter for eggs and turned the chicken over half way thru the cooking
I thought it was very good, I only ate it as leftovers. My husband did not like all the butter. The kids ate it so that's always a bonus!
Very tasty and flavor was exceptionally good . Nice change of pace from ordinary breadimg.
Very good and moist...whole family loved.
Delicious! This is probably the best fried chicken I’ve ever had.
This chicken was awesome and oh so EASY! I used olive oil instead of butter and seasoned the chicken with Morton's Nature's Seasoning (my favorite seasoning blend of all time!) I then added garlic and onion powder to the potatoe flakes as well as paprika. Came out crisp on the outside and oh so juicy on the inside! AND my kids obsolutley LOVED it and now I have to make this at least once a week! LOL!
It was good but had a lot of melted butter left over so I added more flakes and poured the butter over the flakes and chicken. Turn out nice and crispy.
I came online today looking for a simple recipe for chicken legs, and I found it. Krissy the recipe was perfect. My husband and I both loved it. Now that I am a stay at home wife I don't use instant mashed potatoes anymore and I thought I would end up throwing them out. What a perfect way to use them. All I did was salt and pepper and it was great.
All I did was sprinkle some garlic and herb seasonings before putting in the oven. otherwise followed the recipe exactly! I will make again!
I have used this recipe several times and I love it! The first few times it was with the chicken legs, then I tried it with boneless skinless chicken breast halves and with thighs too. Then I went and got adventurous and bought a whole chicken and cut it up myself and used this recipe for all 8 pieces! I do add various seasonings to the potatoe flakes and sometimes I use egg instead of the melted butter, but those are all just personal prefferences. Thank you for sharing this meal idea with everyone!!
Definitely add some seasoning and parm. Overall, easy and different than the same old chicken. I did a few pieces with no butter or egg and they didn't brown as well. They tasted fine, but I think the butter gives a little flavor and seals juices in a little more. I don't use much, maybe two TBSP for eight tenders/drumsticks.
Very crisp, but a little bland.
Very good. The crisp was panko-like. I added spices to the potatoes. I made sure the pieces baked with a little bit of space between them. Yum.
Pretty good. I've made a few different kinds of oven baked chicken before and this is one of the better ones. Of course it's never as good as the real thing but you can't really expect it to be. Overall though if you add your favorite spices which is a must then this turns out to be very good. Both of my kids ate it which in my house is really saying something!
This is very simple and fast recipe. If you are looking to add a little zing to your chicken try what I did. Add 1 pkg dry ranch to the potatoes. I rolled my chicken in the better then the potatoes then in buttermilk and back into the potatoes. I continued with the recipe as is. My family loved it!!!
My daughter who is a big fried chicken fan, wasn't all that thrilled with this.
It's simply, yummy, and husband approved! 5 stars in my book :)
I'm always looking for a tasty way to get Fried Chicken without frying. After reading the other reviews here, I opted to brush the chicken in olive oil; however I had some Rosemary flavored olive oil. I lightly rolled the chicken legs in the instant potato flakes and baked for 30 minutes @ 400. I did use the stick free foil, which make it unnecessary to flip the legs. They came out crispy and the touch of Rosemary added a delicious twist - plus the foil made it mess free! Next time, I'm trying the cheddar or "Loaded" instant potatoes!
Tried this last night b/c I had all the ingredients in my house already. It was very tasty! Added some garlic powder to the mashed potatoes (which were seasoned only with butter), and it was very good. I recommend turning t he chicken pieces about halfway through so all sides can crisp up!
Finally an easy recipe that turned out great! My husband will only eat chicken legs and I couldn't get them to taste right. This did the trick. Only change is I used loaded baked potato flakes which really added a lot of flavor.
Very good and so easy. I cut the butter in half and added salt / pepper / TexJoy seasoning to the flakes. Much healthier than frying in oil plus I didn't have to stand over the stove while they cooked!
