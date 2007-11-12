Tater Crisp Chicken

This is just like potato fried chicken, but I like to think of it as a little bit healthier!

Recipe by Krissy Terwilliger

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Place melted butter or margarine in a shallow dish or bowl, then place potato flakes in a separate shallow dish or bowl. Roll chicken pieces in butter or margarine, then in potato flakes. Place coated chicken pieces in a 9x13 inch baking dish, skin side up.

  • Bake at 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) for 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
509 calories; protein 31.3g; carbohydrates 7.8g; fat 38.7g; cholesterol 187.4mg; sodium 272.7mg. Full Nutrition
