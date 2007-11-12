Tater Crisp Chicken

Instead of melted butter, I went with 1 egg, half a shot of spiced rum, about an ounce of canola oil, about an ounce of half & half, some beer, and some arrowroot to thicken things up. Stir with a fork in a 20 oz plastic disposable cup. Dunk a drumstick in, add beer until just the knee joint is showing, remove drumstick, remix with fork. I had some flour that was old enough the a baker friend of mine said would probably be horrible for baking cookies etc because it was too old. I added that to the instant garlic roasted mashed potatoes, (first time I have ever bought such a thing usually just buy potatoes & bake them). I mixed in some freshly grated Parmesan. I made several trips to the spice rack, dill seed & ground rosemary for sure, don't remember what else I tossed in there, my decisions at the spice rack tend to be spur of the moment. Dunk the drums in the wash, I put the potato etc mixture in a bit of Tupperware, I found I could get 2 drums in there at ounce, put the lid on and shook it like a cocktail shaker. I had purchased the super gigantor 16 pack of drumsticks, and they wouldn't all fit on a half pan. So I pressed my largest cast iron skillet to carry the over flow. The half pan and the skillet would not fit on the same rack in my oven. So one went on the middle rack, and the other went on the rack a slot or 2 above it. Cooked for 25 minutes, turned them over, juxtaposed the skillet and pan from center to top rack. Cooked another 25 minutes. Sprinkled parm ontop