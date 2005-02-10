Spicy Salsa

This salsa is a spicy fresh addition to any Mexican meal and it's great on breakfast burritos. If you'd like to decrease the heat of the jalapenos, remove the seeds and membranes from the peppers before dicing them.

Recipe by Pam Garrison

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine the tomatoes, plum tomatoes, green onions, peppers, celery, cilantro, garlic, lime juice, pepper and salt to taste. Refrigerate for 45 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
10 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 2.2g; fat 0.1g; sodium 4.3mg. Full Nutrition
