Spicy Salsa
This salsa is a spicy fresh addition to any Mexican meal and it's great on breakfast burritos. If you'd like to decrease the heat of the jalapenos, remove the seeds and membranes from the peppers before dicing them.
We love this recipe! My husband really missed his favorite Chi-chi's fresh salsa and said that this comes really close! You can make minor adjustments to fit any taste.
This was very labor intensive and with the price of tomatoes around here, it cost me around fifteen dollars to make this, and my husband wasn't that enthused about it. I don't eat salsa, so I can only go by what he says. He said it isn't very spicy at all, and I used all four jalepenos, although that's probably just a matter of individual taste. He also claims it is "missing something" although he has no idea what, so he can offer up no suggestions. I think I'll stick with the storebought salsa for now.
Great flavor. Easy to make.
delicious fresh salsa. i used 1 jalapeno pepper instead of 4(wow!), added about 2 tsps of cumin, a bit of red onion, and 3 extra cloves of garlic and loved it.
This was a hit for people who liked salsa a lot! I served this at an appetizer party. Everyone thought it had a really nice kick. It is fun to make and pretty looking. It takes little time but looks like you worked hard. Next time I would add one less jalapeno to appeal to more people.
It's labor intensive but worth it. Subbed red onion for green. Many mentioned the celery was "different" but in a good way different. Thanks for the recipe Pam!
I made this for a family Christmas party and everyone loved it! My family is big on salsa so for them to love it says a lot. My father-in-law loved it so much he asked me to make him some for his trip next month. You can't go wrong with this recipe.
This recipe is good I had a variety of tomatos left over from a previous dinner of roasted tomato soup. It was nacho night so i made this and it was great. I don't care for cilantro so i used parsley instead and i used pickled jalapeno.
Very good and spicy, stayed with the recipe... :)
I made the recipe as directed but felt like it was missing something. I added 1 tsp salt, 1/4 cu finely chopped white onion, 1/2 tsp ground cumin. With the additions it was great!
An excellent and easy salsa recipe. I used 3 jalepinos and that made a medium spicy sauce. Nearly all the ingredients came from my garden.
Very easy and delicious. Used 3 large, fresh jalapenos and it was very hot. Just the way I like it!
love it use it all the time
Good flavor. Personal tip-chop ingredients instead of using a Magic Bullet. Consistency was either too blended or too chunky
Too spicy for my taste buds.
In Texas we call this pico de gallo and will eat it on pretty much anything. Never have seen it with celery, but figure a little crunch is always good. You can always adjust the heat by adding/subtracting the amount of peppers and removing the seeds.
This is almost exactly like my recipe, except I use the lime juice of one or two limes--to taste. To make it less labor intensive, I now use my mini-food processor rather than individually chopping the items.
Really yummy! Made it the first time with one jalapeño as mine was really hot and I kept the seeds in. Next time I added a 1/2 teaspoon of cumin. It may not be typical pico de gallo with celery but it adds a lovely crunch that I enjoyed. People don't need to be mean if someone deviates from a traditional recipe, that's half the fun of cooking!! Don't knock it till you try it. It would be so boring if we all ate the same thing. Fresh and healthy and tastes great with just about anything!
I always make a pico de gallo, but I'm also always looking for new ideas. This had some ingredients that I hadn't used and I thought it was great. Fresh is just so much better.
A very good recipe if you take out the celery and change out the jalapeno peppers for habanero peppers. ***Make sure to add some of the seeds from the pepper to the salsa or you will not get any of the spice*** Most of the spice comes from the seeds and not the pepper. That also works for the jalapeno peppers as well.
Very good do add some salsa sauce to recipe.
Really good the only things I added were a habanero and a teaspoon of comino.
