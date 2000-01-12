Simple Texas Salsa
This is the most delicious salsa that doesn't require any cooking!
This is an absolutely excellent recipe! The recipe claims to make 1.5 cups, I came up with 3+ cups. It's a good thing, though, my wife didn't notice the cup missing. I can tell this will be a weekly-produced appetizer. A quick tip: be careful not to overblend (liquefy), I accidentally turned my blender on high for a brief period and it liquefied the salsa. It is still GREAT, but I prefer a chunkier salsa texture. Thanks so much for your contribution to my household! By the way, I figured that it cost $4.00 (WA St.) to make 3+ cups!Read More
I thought it was just okay. Nothing really that great about this recipe. It tasted very bland. Not enough flavor for my taste buds.Read More
I really enjoyed this salsa. I did make a few changes, I used two regular tomatoes drained and 1 can of stewed tomatoes, used an extra clove of garlic, added some green onion and two extra serranos for more heat, and a tablespoon of lime juice. I might just use all fresh tomatoes next time, since I could taste the "canned tomato" but it was still delicious. I may also dice half the ingredients and pulse the other half next time so it comes out chunkier.
Always hunting for the best tasting jarred salsa and never finding it, I decided to try making it myself. My hunt is over!! This is hands down the best salsa I've tasted, even better than the home-made salsas I've had at restaurants. I modified it a bit, I used 3 cloves garlic, one can of stewed tomatoes and chopped 4 plum tomatoes as I like having some fresh tomatoes, 1 serrano chili and 1 jalapeno and a bit extra chive. Next time I'll just do 2 serranos as I could have had it a bit hotter, this was about medium heat. But otherwise, this is perfect salsa!
This was way easier than I thought it would be,and it was very popular at my party...tastes much better than store bought.
I thought this was a really great starter recipe. The stewed tomatoes definitely made it too sweet, but the addition of lime juice made all the difference. A little mild for my tastes - next time I'll probably leave the seeds from one of the peppers in.
AWESOME!!! I finally have a recipe to make authentic restaurant style salsa. I tried so many recipes, but no luck until this one. I used canned whole peeled tomatoes packed in tomato juice, I drained most of juice (not stewed tomatoes). I used a few tabs of regular chopped oniom instead of the green onion. I used 1 whole habernero pepper (seeds removed). I pulsed the ingredients in the food processor for a thick slightly chunky consistency. Pretty hot, use less pepper for a milder salsa. This recipe is PERFECT!!!
I made this as written, and thought it was great, but not perfect. I added some water, some tomato paste from a tube, and some sugar. The extra water, tomato paste, and sugar were because the serranos I had turned out to be SUPER hot and my husband (who loves hot things) requested I "thin it out so his nose wouldn't run" and so that's how I toned down the heat. I think that this is very close to perfect, though I do feel that the chives contributed nothing that a regular onion wouldn't also have contributed, though, so while I will make this again, I'll use a regular onion (the whole thing, too, I hate the "half an onion" measurements). My salsa looks identical to the only picture posted of this recipe. Thank you for sharing!
Excellent salsa and easy to make. Thanks for sharing the recipe.
I loved this Salsa, I made it for a party we had, and I know I am making it for my son's birthday party (there will be lots of people). I think it's the best salsa I've ever had. I used to make my husband go out to Mexican Restuarants to get me salsa and cheese dip almost 3 times a week while I was pregnant, so I had my share lol. Highly recommended!!
This is a great salsa!! Easy to adjust the ingredients to your tastes!
Loved this. Easy. Reminds me exactly of the salsa of a popular Mexican food restaurant in town. I wouldn't change a thing.
I absolutely love this recipe! It is so easy & super fast to make. My family adores salsa and I can't afford to buy so much and this recipe was rated by my picky family as BETTER THAN THE STORES!!! We have used the recipe many times now with many people and it is a hit with everyone. I wouldn't change a thing in the recipe. Thank you for submitting it!
Made this salsa with 2 lg cans of whole Italian tomatoes instead of stewed (they are always awesome) and an extra clove of garlic. OMG..the best salsa ever! Thanks Susan!
Used fresh tomatoes from the garden instead of canned. Added red onion and lime juice. Easy & Tastey! Thanks!
This is s must! I will never make another Salsa again, I just love it. Thank you!!!
Although I don't like salsa, my comments are based on the review of my son, who loves it. He said it is at least as good and probably better than any salsa he has ever had. I used Del Monte stewed tomatoes for chili. Did not have chives, but substituted finely diced onion, about 4-5 Tb, which I browned in a little olive oil along with the garlic before processing with the other ingredients. Also added a spritz of fresh lime juice, one poblano and one jalapeno pepper (in place of the 2 serranos) and some diced, peeled and seeded fresh tomato at the end, after processing all the other ingredients together, to give a fresh taste and chunkier texture. The result was a "mild to medium hot" salsa, according to my son. Thank you for this wonderful recipe, which will be kept and made often!
This salsa is delicious. It was my first attempt at making homemade salsa and I liked the fact that you call it "simple". I didn't have garlic cloves so I used garlic powder and it was still good. I only had jalapeno peppers, so I added 1 without seeds and 1 with all the seeds...the results were great! If it gets too hot I've found you can add another whole or partial can of the tomatos and it will put out some of the flame. I mix it up in my food processor and it takes less than 5 minutes to make the whole batch. I love that! I served it to my family and in-laws at a cookout and my brother-in-law declared it "perfect" and my husband now says he likes my salsa better than any restaurant salsa he's ever had. We have to keep a batch on hand at all times or "there's nothing to eat!" according to my husband! I've told several people where the recipe came from...I'd love to take the credit but I can't so I take the compliment and give away my secret! Thanks for sharing your recipe!
I thought this was a good salsa! I've never use serrano peppers before, and boy are they hot! I made 1 1/2 bateh and I used one large pepper and next time I'll only use 1/2 of one. It definitely left a zing on my lips. I also added a touch of liquid smoke and a couple of green onions! I added quite a bit of salt as I like my salsa more salty than sweet. Maybe a different brand of tomatoes would help that as well. Definitely a keeper recipe!
Perfection! In my Home Ec class, we had to create salsa for a Iron Chef competition, my friend and I wanted to use "D's Famous Salsa" and the rest of our group wanted this recipe. Christie and I weren't happy, but we used it. At the competition, this salsa won us 1st place and all the other groupd that used D's, failed to deliver. I still make this recipe at home whenever possible!
Excellent salsa! I used only one can of stewed tomatoes & three small ripe tomatoes, because I like the taste of fresh, uncooked tomatoes. I also forgot the cilantro, which is usually my favorite ingredient in salsa, but it turned out terrific anyway! I used 1/4 of a sweet onion for the chives, because I didn't have any on hand. Also used jalepenos instead of serrano for the same reason. It wasn't as hot this way, so I add a couple of shakes of tobasco to it to fire it up a notch!
Very good and very easy, a little cilantro heavy for my taste, but still good!
If you use the petite diced tomatoes, you don't even need the blender. We have a brand near us call Dei Fratelli and they almost taste like fresh! Wonderful and a fav at my house!
I wasn't a big fan of this recipe! It sat in my refrigerator forever and my husband wouldn't even touch it! He LOVES salsa! Of course, I was going through morning sickness at the time also...maybe that made a difference! I think the recipe has the potential to be great with fresh tomatoes. I just don't like the sweet taste of a canned stewed tomato!
I made this for my wife on her birthday, and we couldn't stop eating it!! We went through an entire bag of chips! This is better than restaurant salsa!! A+
This is a classic recipe. My salsa came out delicious.. by far the best I've made. I used a white onion instead of chives. I also added a pinch of cumin to the salsa to give more taste. If you want a spicier salsa, I added 2 jalapenos and 1 serrano with the seeds. This gives you a spicy.. and declious salsa. I only blended it for 5 seconds on the pulse setting for a chunkier salsa.
This is a great recipe! I used two cans of rotel for the tomatoes. I thought it would taste like it was missing something due to the short list of ingredients, but no it's just right.Although I did squeeze half a lime into it. I suggest letting it chill 24 hours before serving.
Great base recipe! I added about a tablespoon of lime juice and 2 teaspoons of Omega3 oil. I used jalepenos instead of chilis and red onions instead of chives. Good stuff!
Awesome!!!! I didn't use the chilis but we all loved it!!!
This salsa was wonderful. We had some people over for a game of poker and they loved it. I added a few more tablespoons of chives because I love the flavor. This is one recipe that I am keeping for the long run.
I don't know what I did wrong but after a few seconds in the blender I had green goop - looked worse than baby food! Needless to say it went in the trash.
Almost everytime i make salsa its a little bit different, the first time i put 3 serrano peppers instaed of 2 and i didnt have chives so i just added onion and they really liked it, the second time i totally changed it up because i didnt have serrano peppers, just jalapenos and it wasnt spicy enough, but over all we really like the original recipe
This is a great salsa recipe. I doubled the batch, but only did 3 serrano peppers, added a pablano pepper and added half an onion. Excellent salsa, better than any restaurant.
After a party, all my friends asked for this recipe! I helped a group of fourth graders at church make this (using canned jalapenos instead of serrano peppers) and theirs came out great too.
A great "winter" salsa when the fresh tomatoes aren't very good! I add a small amount of onion as well.
I really liked this. Very good. I added some jalapino's instead of chilis because I had them on hand.
We love this salsa! 2 peppers is a little hot for my taste, but my husband loves it. I also used the stewed tomatoes with garlic, jalepenos and cumin mixed in. This is definetely restaurant quality salsa and it is so easy!
This is absolutely the BEST!!! I used jalapenos instead of serranos to make it not as hot. This is better than anything out of a jar.
This salsa came out absolutely perfect and was SO easy to make!! I don't like my salsa very chunky and this one came out the perfect consistency.
Slightly blander than I usually like salsa to be. I added a few jalapeno peppers and extra garlic for added kick. I love the simplicity of the recipe and will use it again!
It was pretty good. I ended up having a ton left over ... it kept well in the fridge for a week or so.
My extended family loves this salsa, and it's so easy to make it! There is never any left after a gathering. My sister first introduced us to it as part of a "theme" Christmas gift. After tasting it, my teenage nephews tried to take everyone else's home with them!
So easy and tasty! I'm a garlic lover so I added 4-5 cloves...well, I suggest sticking with the recipe...that much garlic was a little over kill.
Pretty good and simple to make.
Too watery and sweet. I added some lime juice and fresh tomato. Pulse lightly to leave a bit of chunky texture. It still needs some tweaking.
ok I was cutting veggies for this and accidently added cucumber and snap peas ( I was making an Asian salad too) well when company came I kept chopping but added this to the salsa. When I ran thru the blender its the best salsa I have ever eaten.!!
I've made this recipe several times and experiment with the great tips I read in the reviews. It's super easy and tastes great! And it's easy to adjust the heat based on your tolerance.
I love this salsa, although I do put a tad more garlic and a tad more Serrano peppers including the seeds. It's exactly what I want my Salsa to taste like and it's so simple, just like the recipe says.
My whole family likes it . We live in Texas lots of salsa around here . This is great just follow the recipe as is first . Tune it later.
we loved this! it was a bit too blended for us (not chunky enough) so next time I'll blend everything with just 1 can of tomatoes and then add the other can (maybe with a super-quick pulse of the blender first). also, i found the cilantro got caught by the blender quicker if i put that in first.
Excellent!
I’m impressed with this recipe, as I’ve tried others with stewed tomatoes and the taste was off. But I decided to give this recipe a try and I’m so glad I did. I only modified it by using some lemon salt and it’s been the best I’ve tried and my family liked it too! Thank you for sharing.
I really like this salsa! I made 1/2 recipe in my small pull & chop chopper but used one whole serrano pepper with seeds. I must've got the mother of all peppers because it was good ( I tested it with about 1/8 teaspoon) but inedible because it was SO HOT. So I made another batch with no peppers and mixed it with the first. Now it is still hot, real hot, but really tasty. I ate some with chips but it would be really excellent on Mexican food. Will definitely make a lot more of this, adding peppers GRADUALLY. :)
Delicious! Thanks for the great recipe I followed it exactly. Very easy and very tasty!
