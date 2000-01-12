Simple Texas Salsa

This salsa is delicious. It was my first attempt at making homemade salsa and I liked the fact that you call it "simple". I didn't have garlic cloves so I used garlic powder and it was still good. I only had jalapeno peppers, so I added 1 without seeds and 1 with all the seeds...the results were great! If it gets too hot I've found you can add another whole or partial can of the tomatos and it will put out some of the flame. I mix it up in my food processor and it takes less than 5 minutes to make the whole batch. I love that! I served it to my family and in-laws at a cookout and my brother-in-law declared it "perfect" and my husband now says he likes my salsa better than any restaurant salsa he's ever had. We have to keep a batch on hand at all times or "there's nothing to eat!" according to my husband! I've told several people where the recipe came from...I'd love to take the credit but I can't so I take the compliment and give away my secret! Thanks for sharing your recipe!