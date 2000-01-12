Simple Texas Salsa

This is the most delicious salsa that doesn't require any cooking!

By Susan

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 1/2 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine chives, cilantro, garlic, tomatoes, peppers, salt and pepper to taste in an electric blender. Pulse until the salsa is to your desired consistency.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
22 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 5g; fat 0.2g; sodium 146.2mg. Full Nutrition
