Old-Fashioned Southern Bread Pudding

Excellent, satisfying, and smells delicious.

Recipe by Sara

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Spread bread cubes and raisins in a 9x13-inch casserole dish. Mix applesauce, cinnamon, and nutmeg together in a small bowl. Pour mixture over bread.

  • Mix milk, sugar, buttermilk, eggs, and vanilla extract together in another bowl and pour over bread. Sprinkle top with a dash of cinnamon.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 1 hour.

Cook's Note:

You can use currants instead of raisins if you like.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
356 calories; protein 9.8g; carbohydrates 67.9g; fat 5.8g; cholesterol 100.9mg; sodium 321.8mg. Full Nutrition
