Sweet and Sour Veggies

This great salad is very easy to prepare, and can be made the night before serving. You can use just about any fresh veggies.

Recipe by annabell

prep:
10 mins
cook:
2 mins
total:
12 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • In a saucepan over medium heat, combine the water, sugar, vinegar and celery seed. Stir until dissolved.

  • In a medium-size mixing bowl, layer the red onion, cucumber, tomatoes, green bell pepper and red bell pepper. Pour sugar mixture over vegetables, cover and refrigerate overnight. Serve chilled.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
178 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 43.9g; fat 0.7g; sodium 10.4mg. Full Nutrition
