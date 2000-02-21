Sweet and Sour Veggies

I made this with Splenda, and we enjoyed this recipe very much. The one thing that doesn't make sense to me is layering the vegetables. You layer, pour the dressing over the top, and then let it sit overnight for the veggies to soak up the dressing. Only problem is that all of the dressing is on the bottom. You can't serve it layered (if the intent is for presentation), you have to mix it up, so why not just mix all veggies at the outset, stir every now and then, so ALL can marinate? Don't know why the recipe is written this way, but that's the way I'll do it the next time. On the positive side, it tastes good!