Sweet and Sour Veggies
This great salad is very easy to prepare, and can be made the night before serving. You can use just about any fresh veggies.
When I first made this, I made as directed and we all loved it! The second time I used Splenda instead of sugar, which I am sure reduced the calories. You could not tell the difference. I make this every 2 weeks so I will have plenty of leftovers for a cool lunch. Very nice flavour!Read More
Too sweet, but good. If I make it again, I'll cut way back on the sugar. Great way to get my family to eat their raw veggies, though. Like another reviewer said, better on the first day.Read More
my Dad hates veggies, but after trying this he loved it.
Made this for a family picnic, when I had FAR too many cucumbers to ever use! Everyone in attendance asked for the recipe!!!!!!
Easy, quickly prepared, and enthusiastically received. The overnight marinating is essential. This is one of our favorite salads.
I liked it the first day, but thought it was too strong the next. My husband thought it was great and ate it for the next three days!!!
Excellent! Got rave reviews at a bridal shower I attended and several people asked for the recipe
I made this with Splenda, and we enjoyed this recipe very much. The one thing that doesn't make sense to me is layering the vegetables. You layer, pour the dressing over the top, and then let it sit overnight for the veggies to soak up the dressing. Only problem is that all of the dressing is on the bottom. You can't serve it layered (if the intent is for presentation), you have to mix it up, so why not just mix all veggies at the outset, stir every now and then, so ALL can marinate? Don't know why the recipe is written this way, but that's the way I'll do it the next time. On the positive side, it tastes good!
Really tasty! Made it last summer for a family get-together (in-laws') and it went over very well. Added carrot slices and mushrooms - would not recommened the mushrooms as they get kind of slimy. Might add broccoli and cauliflower the next time, though.
This was OK. I felt there was too much liquid and it was a little too sour for our tastes.
Suggest decreasing the amount of sugar. Try a half recipe first - it goes a long way. Maybe incorporate it into wraps or something the next day.
This was yummy! Based on other reviews, I reduced the sugar to only 1/3 cup, which was plenty. I had no celery seed on hand, so I substituted dill weed. I also added a small pinch of salt & a very generous amount of freshly cracked black pepper. It was a great use of garden veggies and I will definitely make this again!
