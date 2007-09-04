Slow Cooker Sweet and Tangy Chicken

Very, very good! Serve the chicken and sauce over rice.

Recipe by Jan Taylor

prep:
10 mins
cook:
9 hrs
total:
9 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, mix together barbecue sauce, pineapple with juice, green bell pepper, onion, and garlic.

  • Arrange 4 of the chicken breasts in the bottom of a slow cooker. Pour half of the barbecue sauce over the chicken. Place remaining chicken in slow cooker, and pour remaining sauce over the top.

  • Cover, and cook on Low for 8 to 9 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
349 calories; protein 23.4g; carbohydrates 56.1g; fat 2.8g; cholesterol 60.8mg; sodium 1461.4mg. Full Nutrition
