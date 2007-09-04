Slow Cooker Sweet and Tangy Chicken

This was really very good! I used a President's Choice spicy BBQ sauce and--yippee--this dish had bite! My husband, who normally asks for the hot sauce after tasting a new recipe, was pleasantly surprised and ate happily, exactly as I served it. The chicken (6 boneless, skinless breasts) was wonderfully moist and exceptionally flavorful...but not too moist for my tastes (I much prefer dry as cotton chicken, ha ha, but have to accomodate my husband who prefers it very moist) I added 1/2 a red and 1/2 a green pepper for color, as well as grated some fresh ginger into the slow cooker half an hour before dinner was served. Ohh, and I added 5 cloves of garlic too--we're garlic addicts. Next time, I will add all the pineapple juice at the beginning but NOT the pineapple chunks until half an hour before serving, just to retain the pineapple's color and crunch. I may also add 1/4 each of red and green peppers at that time, just to spruce up the visual appeal because all the ingredients sort of took on the BBQ color. I will also add diced bits of ginger next time rather than grated...we love ginger! Maybe some carrot 'coins' as well an hour before serving so they aren't too mushy. My parents, unexpected guests for the weekend, both gave this recipe rave reviews even though my Mom is not a fan of too much spice. Thanks for sharing this recipe--it's definitely sweet and tangy! :) (Served with spanish rice and caesar salad...next time I'll serve it with buttered noodles or ma