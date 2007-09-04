Slow Cooker Sweet and Tangy Chicken
Very, very good! Serve the chicken and sauce over rice.
Very, very good! Serve the chicken and sauce over rice.
Here is the secret...#1 Use Sweet Baby Ray's HONEY BARBEQUE SAUCE, and you won't need any additional sweetness, #2 Use CRUSHED PINEAPPLE INSTEAD OF CHUNKS, and #3 Use Boneless Chicken Thigh meat or dark meat. I used thigh meat, and chopped into cubes oh and i used the red onions instead of yellow, and i doubled the peppers and added red and orange peppers also and about 5 min before i served it, i added 2 bunches of chopped green onions to the pot and served with chicken fried rice asian sides. It was awesome!Read More
This was just okay - don't think we will make it again. The BBQ takes over and you really couldn't taste any of the other ingredients.Read More
Here is the secret...#1 Use Sweet Baby Ray's HONEY BARBEQUE SAUCE, and you won't need any additional sweetness, #2 Use CRUSHED PINEAPPLE INSTEAD OF CHUNKS, and #3 Use Boneless Chicken Thigh meat or dark meat. I used thigh meat, and chopped into cubes oh and i used the red onions instead of yellow, and i doubled the peppers and added red and orange peppers also and about 5 min before i served it, i added 2 bunches of chopped green onions to the pot and served with chicken fried rice asian sides. It was awesome!
I was hesitant to make this because of the mixed reviews. The ingredients sounded so good, though, that I decided to give it a chance. I'm very glad I did -- it turned out great. I used four chicken breasts, one bottle of Dave's Fire Pitt BBQ sauce, and a small can of crushed pineapple, as well as the garlic, peppers, and onions. I cut the cooking time down to six hours, which I think is the key to this recipe. The chicken was moist and flavorful, and I served it over rice. My boyfriend loved it as well -- he added some pepperjack cheese on top of his. I'll be making this again!
This was so good but I did make some changes: Used a whole chicken, cut in serving pieces and skinned (left the bones in). The dark meat cooked an hour longer (4 hours on hi) than the breasts (a little more than 3 hours on hi). For the sauce, I used About 1 ½ bottles of Sweet Baby Rays Barbecue Sauce, 18 oz each 2/3 of a 18 oz bottle of Sweet and Sour Sauce Bottled Szechwan Sauce to taste, about 3 tablespoons (it’s spicy). In the cuisinart chopped About 7 cloves garlic w about 2 ½ large thumb size pieces of ginger and added to sauce. Used more vegetables than suggested and added carrots to the mix. ½ of the vegetables went into the pot with the dark meat and the other ½, minus the green peppers, went in with the light meat an hour later. The last hour I added the green peppers and about 3 or 4 tablespoons of sugar to taste. About 15 minutes before serving,I added cornstarch mixed with the leftover pineapple juice. It was SO GOOOOOD! If you want to cook on low I would suggest not cooking breast meat more than 6 or 7 hours. I have a Rival Crockpot. THANKS TO ALL THE NOTES AND ADVICE that helped so much!!
The family asks for this every week! I did make a few change the first time to what I had on hand. Instead of chicken, I used 2 lbs of beef sasuage, 2 16 oz packages of frozen pepper and onion mix. (Our Kroger grocery store carries this in the Kroger brand and it has red, yellow and green peppers with onions.)I also used Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce. One bottle of the regular and one bottle of the Honey Chipotle - adds a nice kick. I serve it over jasmine rice. I serve this dish 2-3 times a month (the family would like more often!) so its nice to be able to use the sausage as well as the chicken. Thank you for this dish!
Excellent! I used Sweet Baby Ray's sauce and cut the recipe to 4 breasts, 1 bottle of BBQ sauce, and left the other ingredients as listed. We loved it over rice! Thickened the sauce with cornstarch as other reviewers suggested. A keeper!
very good but I drained the pineapple and kept the pineapple in the fridge and chopped the peppers and kept them in the fridge until 1 hr. before the chicken was done. Then added it. It just maintains the pineapple and peppers from getting too mushy.
I used a real thick bbq sauce, but the sauce ended up real thin, so I just added the reserved pineapple juice, a bit water and about 4 T. of flour, and it came out perfect consistency. Next time will use more veggies:)
I used pineapple slices instead of the chunks. I used "Bullseye" Brand barbecue sauce. It was delicious! Smelled good while cooking too!
This recipe rocks! It has quickly become a favorite at our house. I use Sweet Baby Rays BBQ sauce and the combo of flavors with the pineapple is even yummier than I expected.
Sweet and Simple. We like that. The best part of this was coming home after work to a nice meal. My man felt that the worst part was coming home early and the wonderful aroma greeting him before it was ready. I added some of the pineapple juice to this and wish I had added more of the onions and peppers.
Was a bit hesitant after the mixed reviews but this turned out well, good for an easy midweek meal. Husband really enjoyed it and has asked for it again. Only used 2 chicken breasts and 1/4 a bottle of bbq sauce. Added the juice from the can of pineapple and for a little kick some dried chilli flakes. Did not need to thicken with cornstarch, just turned the slowcooker to high and left the lid off for the last hour of cooking and that did the job.
I really like this recipe, and my husband likes and frequently asks for it. Here's what stops me from making it all the time- after even 4 hrs.- boneless/skinless chicken breast dries out. Also our crock pot is pretty big, meant for large crowds. Instead I use my dutch oven on the stove to cook it up and all the while I watch the time for about an hour and it works wonderful. A great combination of flavors and textures!
Thought this was good but lacked the tang. I agree with others that the sauce is too thin. I dissolved about 1/2 cup cornstarch in 1/2 cup vinegar and added it at the end, with the crockpot on high. That gave the thickness and tang I was looking for. Also, FYI, I used skinless, bone-in chicken thighs and it was so great.
This was in my inbox today so I decided to give it a shot ... with my few changes based on all the other reviews. I used 4 frozen boneless chicken breasts that I seasoned with salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder and Accent. I mixed a bottle of Kraft Honey Roasted Garlic BBQ sauce, one onion quartered, 3 slices of fresh ginger julienned, 1/8 tsp cayenne pepper, a pinch of red pepper flakes a tsp of dijon and half the juice of a can of pineapple. I dipped the chicken in this sauce before I poppped into the crock, then poured the remaining sauce over it. I started it on high for about half an hour then reduced to low. I cooked it for about 5 hours total. In the last 30-45 min I added about half the can of pineapple, and nice sized chunks of half each red, green and yellow peppers. I mixed the remaining half can of pineapple juice with 1/2 tbls of cornstarch and added that when I added the vegetables. I served it over rice. My husband and 21 yr old son rated it "have again". My 28 yr old son thought it was ok: didn't love it, didn't hate it ... but had seconds. It had a nice layersof flavorl with a final note of heat. The sauce could have been a tad bit thicker but I was overly cautious with only half can of juice. I was thinking this would be great with orange juice concentrate rather than pineapple juice, (omitting the fruit then too).
This was really very good! I used a President's Choice spicy BBQ sauce and--yippee--this dish had bite! My husband, who normally asks for the hot sauce after tasting a new recipe, was pleasantly surprised and ate happily, exactly as I served it. The chicken (6 boneless, skinless breasts) was wonderfully moist and exceptionally flavorful...but not too moist for my tastes (I much prefer dry as cotton chicken, ha ha, but have to accomodate my husband who prefers it very moist) I added 1/2 a red and 1/2 a green pepper for color, as well as grated some fresh ginger into the slow cooker half an hour before dinner was served. Ohh, and I added 5 cloves of garlic too--we're garlic addicts. Next time, I will add all the pineapple juice at the beginning but NOT the pineapple chunks until half an hour before serving, just to retain the pineapple's color and crunch. I may also add 1/4 each of red and green peppers at that time, just to spruce up the visual appeal because all the ingredients sort of took on the BBQ color. I will also add diced bits of ginger next time rather than grated...we love ginger! Maybe some carrot 'coins' as well an hour before serving so they aren't too mushy. My parents, unexpected guests for the weekend, both gave this recipe rave reviews even though my Mom is not a fan of too much spice. Thanks for sharing this recipe--it's definitely sweet and tangy! :) (Served with spanish rice and caesar salad...next time I'll serve it with buttered noodles or ma
This dish was very easy to make and quite flavorful. I used: chicken breast cut into chunks; bullseye Honey Mustard BBQ sauce; about 7 cloves of garlic sliced; 1 green pepper and one onion. I seasoned with normal seasonings and set placed all mixed together in the fridge overnight. It cooked for about 6 hours on low and was just at the brink of being a little dry. I will probably cook for about 5 hours next time. Thanks for the post.
Awesome! My husband saw me throwing everything in the crock pot, saw the pineapple, and refused to eat it...in fact, requested that I not throw in a breast so he could make his OWN supper...but it smelled so good he couldn't resist a bite, and then had 2 servings and took dibs on the leftovers! LOL Served it over rice and all 3 kids loved it too. Left out the bell pepper since now of the kids like it, and used some dehydrated sweet pepper flakes instead (what they don't know doesn't hurt them, right?) Will definitely make again. Thanks for the recipe!
USE LESS BARBEQUE SAUCE, With a a few minor adjustments this was a great recipe. I took a few suggestions from other reviews and this is how I did it. First I only used 4 chicken breasts and one bottle of BBQ Sauce, but next time I think I might only use 1/2 the sauce. I did use a whole can of pineapple and most of the juice. The onion, pepper, and garlic I did according to the recipe. I did add water chestnuts, and would consider adding more veggies next time. My husband really liked it too, but said seasoning the chicken first would have made it better. I also only cooked it for 5 hours or so (cutting up the chicken after 4 hours) and the chicken was cooked perfectly in that time. I served it over rice and will surely make it again.
First off I am a novice and loved this recipe for its ease and delicious taste! Read many of the reviews before I decided a course of action. It was a ninety degree day but i wanted a special meal for a birthday dinner and that's what I got. Put five plump chicken breasts in the crock pot on high with 1 18 oz. bottle of original Sweet Baby Ray's barbecue sauce and the juice from a 15 oz. can of crushed pineapple and some garlic. At four hours I shredded chicken added 3 peppers: green, yellow, and red, with some carrots. Along with the crushed pineapple from one can, I also added about a half of another mix of sauce and pineapple juice,feeling more sauce was needed with the addition of the veggies. The taste was delish, a nice balance of all ingredients and a recipe that would be tasty with just the meat. We all had seconds! (Used new six and a half quart crockpot.) Total cook time was five hours on high.
Very good! I used Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce, 1 can of pineapple chunks drained, 3 chicken breasts, 1 yellow pepper,1 green pepper and 1 1/2 onions. Within 4 hours it was done. I served it over brown rice. I like this recipe because you can add more or less vegetables depending on what your family likes.
This was just okay - don't think we will make it again. The BBQ takes over and you really couldn't taste any of the other ingredients.
Ladies and Gents don't give up on this recipe. Put the veggies in the crockpot first. Place chicken on top. Use a thicker BBQ sauce which you like and don't use so much. Add a little low-salt soy sauce as few did to the BBQ sauce to your taste. Set sauce to the side. Lower the cooking time and when the veggies are slightly tender and chicken still juicy ladle off some of the juice and reserve. Add the BBQ sauce to the pot. Stir a little corn starch in the cooled reserved juice and pour into the pot and thicken. It is very good. I do realize that tastes very and this may not be for some but we sure enjoyed it. Hope this helps.
Very good! I used Jack Daniels BBQ sauce. I cooked the chicken for 6 hours, as I saw many others had done, and it was perfect! Would have been very dry if I had followed the recipe instructions for 9 hours.
My family loved this. I used Sweet Baby Ray's Hickory BBQ sauce and followed the directions. My chicken was done after 6 hours of cooking on low. It was delicious served over rice. This will go in my crock-pot rotation. Thanks for sharing.
This was pretty good. Definitely can't cook longer then 6-7 hours, it would be too long. We used a Sweet baby rays (honey) bbq and chunk pineapple. Because of the sweet bbq sauce, I added a hot pepper with the other peppers and a dash of red pepper flakes to even it out. Our sauce was a good consistancy, as we used a whole bottle bbq, small can of pineapple for 3 chicken breasts. Served with rice. Will make again!
the chicken was dry and 8 hours is too long.
This recipe was super easy to make. My kids loved it which is a huge plus. Next time I would changes it by cutting back on the BBQ sauce a bit and adding more veggies...I think chopped carrots would go well with this meal. Also, 5 hours on LOW setting was plenty of time for this to cook. Any longer and the chicken would have been too dry. Over all, a good recipe and I will make it again. Thanks!
Very simple. I used 4 good sized chicken breasts, which i used just salt. I found they were moist/tender and cooked in about 2 1/2 hrs(on Low). I removed them and thicken the sauce with corn starch and continued to cook it on high for abot 10 minutes more. I turned off my slow cooker and put the chicken back in to absorb more flavor. I think this would work good in a sandwich. My husband liked alot, too.
Good recipe. I only did a couple of things slightly different. Total cooking time was only 5 hours. After 4 hours I took the chicken out and shred it and then put it back in for the final 1 hour. We had it over white rice and was just as good warmed up the next night.
Used Sweet Baby Ray's Honey BBQ as so many reviews suggested. I halfed the recipe and used 1/2 the can of pineapple chunks and juice. My husband w/ a major sweet tooth said it was almost too sweet and would be better next time w/ regular bbq sauce. Other than that we thought it was great, the kids (2 & 4) both gobbled it up. Served over jasmine rice, added pineapple chunks, red pepper, carrots and pea pods 1 hour before finishing. Will make again.
I think it is a great easy recipe. I did not make any changes and it turned out great. I chopped the bell peppers and onions in large chunks so my son could easily pick them out. I served it over rice and it's great because there is alot of sauce. Yummy!
This chicken was very moist. I did use about 4 lbs of thighs and drum sticks since I needed to use them up. I used a 40 oz bottle of bbq sauce and I believe an 18 or 20 oz bottle would have been enough. It made a LOT of sauce. Otherwise, this is very good. I did cook it for 8 hours and some of my chicken was slightly frozen. Will do this again. Thanks Jan from another Jan!
Kids loved it! I used one bottle of barbeque sauce with the meat alone for about 3 hours in the crockpot, then added one green bell pepper and a can of pineapple chunks. I added about 1/2 cup of water with the barbeque sauce. I served this over couscous and my family loved it! My ten year old (who hates leftovers) heated it up again for lunch the next day. Great recipe and SOOO SIMPLE!!
This was very easy to throw together on my lunch hour, however, the taste was too barbequey. I would probably make something similar again in a slow cooker but with my own tried and true sweet and sour sauce recipe.
This was my first attempt at cooking with a slow cooker. After reading other reviews, I opted for 4 hours instead of 8; the chicken was tender enough to cut with a fork, and the pineapple chunks retained their color. My favorite aspect of the dish was the peppers/onions/pineapple and liquid over the rice. Slicing the chicken a bit before cooking it will allow it to soak up more of those flavors as well. Lastly, I second other reviewers' recommendation of Sweet Baby Ray's bbq sauce. Their original flavor is my favorite to begin with, and it didn't disappoint in this recipe.
Great...but, we added more veggies...and browned the chicken first. A couple of shakes of crushed red pepper added some kick.
I used teriyaki/soy sauce from Trader Joes. I didn't have any BBQ sauce. Over rice it was delicious. We also reduced cooking time to under 7 hours. First 2 hours on high and 5 hours on low.
sooooo good! i made 5 chicken breasts and it was done to perfection in 6 hours. used KC Masterpiece, added sliced baby carrots (a bit al dente) and we all loved it.
Very easy & tasty. I love the combination of the spicy bbq & sweet pineapple. I halved the recipe, using only 2 whole breasts. I also sliced & added one carrot. Mine was well done after about 5 hrs on low in the crockpot.
Great recipe. Did add thickening as suggested by other reviewers. Used legs and thighs instead of breasts. Served over rice. An easy dinner.
Excellent. Didn't change any ingredients. But I don't think it needs to cook for 9 hours. Turned my crock pot to warm for 2 hours.
Too sweet. I rinsed the stew after trying my first plate because 2 bottles of BBQ sauce was way too much. I added one red and one green pepper and one onion. Next time (if there is a next time), I'd add more garlic as well. One bottle of sauce may be enough but the combo of all of the sauce and the sweetness of the pineapple was not good. After eating leftovers for two different meals, I trashed the rest. Would not recommend this recipe.
This is one of our families favorite meals! Here are the changes I made: 8 trimmed chicken breasts, 2 bottles of spicy bbq sauce, 2 cans pineapple chunks, 2 T. dried minced onion, 2 t. dried minced garlic and because we don't like peppers we add 1 1/2 cups chopped carrots and cook for only 4-5 hours. I serve this over brown rice and it has always been a huge hit even when entertaining guests!
this worked very well.. used sweet baby ray's original bbq sauce. I about doubled the pineapple because I liked it. I covered the chicken in a baking dish and just baked at 350 for about 40 minutes, turned out perfectly.
This was excellent! i cut the serving size down to two, since it's only my husband and I, and added some taco seasoning to give it a little kick. I think the cook time is a little over the top - mine was ready in about 4 1/2 hours. Overall, this was a great meal and just as good the next day (leftovers)!
Very tasty! Makes way too much sauce. Will cut down on the BBQ sauce next time. Also, 4 hours was plenty of time.
This was really good, the only thing that kept me from giving it 5 stars is that the sauce was pretty thin. I will make this again but try some of the suggestions for thickening the sauce next time I do.
My Boyfriend loved this recipie, I thought it was so-so. We did use the Sweet Baby Rays brand Honey BBQ sauce as many reviews sugested, as well as crushed pineapple. I'm on the fence about this dish...maybe I will use less green pepper next time? Can't put my finger on what I'm not digging...
I also made this with less BBQ sauce and it made plenty. I was afraid the Sweet BBQ sauce would be too sweet so I used HEBs new Texas Specialty series which has pretty good heat in it. One 14 oz bottle with 8 boneless, skinless thighs to reduce calories and fat worked well. Based on reviews, I added some ginger and served this over Jasmine rice. Its a keeper!
This was good but the sauce was a bit strong in flavor. I know it's determined by what sauce you use and I used a teriyaki BBQ which I thought would be perfect but ended up being really spicy/sweet if that makes sense. I think I'd try to dilute it next time. Just a note; your veggies will take on the brown color after cooking in the liquid for so long. To keep a bright color on them I think you need to quick cook them and maybe add them in last. I like the idea of throwing everything in one pot though... That's why slow cooking apeals to me Easy peasy...
Mixed reviews on this. One liked and two less than liked. It wasn't bad just wasn't real good. Personally I like spicy food so that was the problem for me.
Quick and easy recipe.
I'm a single guy and I use my crock pot on th weekends to generate leftovers for lunches during the week. I think I'm going to be eating a lot of Subway this week. This recipe seems like a great starting point, but the finished product definitely needs something. The promised 'hawaiian flair' from the pineapple is completely overpowered by the bbq sauce taste. When the author said this was tangy, they weren't kidding, as the sauce is so tangy it borders on being downright sour. I was expecting a bit more sweet and balanced flavor. On the positive side, the chicken came out very nice and tender as did the veggies. I will use a slotted spoon to separate the food from the sauce and reuse the chicken meat and veg in a simple stirfry.
My husband loved this. It's sweet and tangy, and very simple to make. I'll make this one again.
My family liked this recipe. I used watercestnuts and soy sauce, the barbque sauce, I used half Open pit and half Materpiece, When I served it I used Chow Mein noodles on top over White Rice.
WOW! I used a left-over gallon size zip lock bag of Thanksgiving turkey from the freezer instead of chicken, pineapple chunks (next time I'll use crushed), half a medium onion, and one bottle of Sweet Baby Ray's bbq sauce. No garlic or peppers on hand. This recipe would work well with pork (for pulled pork sandwiches) or beef. Sounds weird, but you have to try it. It's stupid easy!
Something didn't turn out right in mine. Not sure what. The flavor was alright though. I will probably not make it again.
We are in the final stages of a "down to the bare studs" kitchen remodel. Throughout I've been really uncomfortable handling raw meat, especially chicken because of the less than ideal clean up facilities. But we are SO sick of packaged microwave food and going out that I finally broke down. I thought traditional barbecue sauce might be a bit too overpowering so I used Yoshida's Hawaiian Sweet and Sour Sauce/Marinade. 15 minutes before serving I tossed some sugar snap peas and some cooked rice into the slow cooker. I ended up with a welcome "real" meal all in one pot that I wouldn't mind even when I have a fully functioning kitchen. Thanks Jan, for an easy slow cooker meal that's not just 3 cans of cream of "something" soup plus meat! I would give the dish a 4 but my husband wasn't a fan, so it's a 3.
I cooked this last night, and woke up this morning to great smells in my kitchen :) - BUT... I would agree that 9 hours is too long. The barbecue sauce smelled a little burnt when it was all done and the chicken is too dry... I prepared it and cooked it exactly as instructed. Next time I will try a shorter cooking time on Low - perhaps 5 hours?... I am using Hamilton Beach Programmable Slow Cooker (6 quart) - Model 33967. --- Came back to edit this... it turns out that I stupidly forgot the Pineapple! - sorry - I'm new at this.... I guess that I DIDN'T follow the instructions... So I will try it again with all ingredients, but still, I think that I'll try 6 or 7 hours instead of 9...
I made this dish over the weekend. My husband liked it a little, I did not. I used the crushed pineapple as read in reviews, but this was just not for me. This was not sweet or tangy.
love it! I always half the recipe and use Sweet Baby Rays bbq sauce. after its done, I take chicken out and pull it, its shreds so easily, and put it all back in the suce for about 30 more minutes. Usually serve over brown rice, left overs are great for bbs chick pizza, or on crusty rolls with sauted onions and melted cheese
IF I make this again, I will reduce the cooking time to about 7 hours instead of 9. My chicken turned out a bit dry. The sauce was very flavorful, but runny. I added some cornstarch to it to thicken it up. I used Sweet Baby Ray's original sauce (about 1 and 1/2 bottles)
Delicious! But make sure you use a really good BBQ Sauce...
Pretty good! I only made this once and used the cheapest BBQ sauce I could find. It was good, flavorful, but could have been thicker. Next time I will take the reserved pineapple juice, thicken it with cornstarch, and add it an hour before the end of the cooking time.
EH... it wasn't all it was worked up to be.
Very easy, but I don't think it needs to cook that long.
This was definitely a hit! The only difference is that I only used one bottle of sauce and didn't use all of the pineapple, but did add some of the juice.
Delicious! I made this up over the weekend and my was it good... had my son over and he enjoyed it very much too. Will be repeating the pleasure in the future. Thanks!
Was pretty good. I scaled down the recipe for 4 people and cooked it on low for 8 hours. That was a bit too long. I'd say cook for 6.5 to 7 hrs. Plus, you have to watch the overcooking because all the sugar from the pineapple juice will burn. But otherwise I will try it again and shorten the cooking time.
We loved this recipe. I was in a hurry and didn't have time to read the reviews. After trying the recipe, I would add more peppers and onion. I had really big chicken breasts and four of them. They cooked for 8 hours and were perfect. I served it with white rice and it was wonderful with lots of yummy juice.
Sorry, but this was really, really bland. The chicken was nice and moist, but it literally tasted like nothing.
I guess I just didn't care for the barbeque flavor after it had been cooking for so long. I won't be making this again.
The chicken was very moist. The sauce was a little too salty and thin.
I thought this was excellent! I used a habanero based BBQ sauce (made by Tastefully Simple) and since I didn't have green pepper, I sliced up some red pepper. Also threw in a dash of cayenne and sprinkled some crushed red pepper. Very easy, and the chicken was delicious and tender! Will make again for sure!
This tasted amazing! I added a red and yellow pepper, and used 12 chicken breasts instead of 8 and there was plenty of sauce to spare. Cooked on low for about 7 hours. I will be making this again for sure!
It sounded good, it smelled good but there was something missing. My family didnt care for it.
I made this last night for dinner and it was great. I cooked it on high for 4 hours instead of low for 8 due to not having enough time and it still came out awesome. Everyone in my family that tried it, loved it. The chicken is so tender it just comes apart with a fork. We will definitely be making this again, and it's so easy to make too.
I, personally, could not get enough of this sauce! However, my family classified this as "just barbeque chicken." I did thicken the sauce with corn starch - and that really helped. (Remember to dissolve your corn starch in a little cold water before adding to sauce.) I will definitely make this again, because as far as barbeque chicken goes, this was pretty good!
This was an easy to make, and delicious meal!!
WHAT A KEEPER! Amazing recipe. My husband had two helpings; I couldn't believe it that hasn't happened in a while. :)
yummy. very easy to make. kids liked it too
This is my first crock pot meal. I followed the directions exactly, except set it to high for several hours then turned it down to low, because I didn't have 9 hours. Anyhow, it was a big hit!! I made it for several other friends and we all enjoyed it. We were away on a girls weekend and the aroma teased us all day! I Can't wait to make it for my family now.
This did not go over well in my family. It had an acidy taste. The only thing I left out was the green pepper because I didn't have any, but I don't think that would have made it a whole lot different. I also think it was too much onion. I will have to tweak it and find a taste that we might like but I will not be making this again in it's current form.
This is way too easy! I used 3 very large chicken breast for 2 of us and we had enough for one left over! It's one of the best AND easiest slow cooker recipes I've used!
Made this with Pops BBQ sauce, the best BBQ sauce in the world (made in Michigan). Great recipe!
This came out lovely. Very yummy. I only cooked it on low for 5 hours and it was perfect.
I didn't like this at all. The pineapple gave it a burnt taste.
This dish had a strange aroma when I came home from work. Even my kids said that it smelled "funky". I should've realized that onion don't go with pineapple but gave it chance after reading the great reviews. The onion was what made the "funky" smell. Maybe it should've been omitted?!?! Just my opinion. We ordered a pizza. Sorry :(
Not at all what I was expecting. My husband eats EVERYTHING and didn't eat more than one bite.
Just finished up cleaning the crockpot from this recipe. My husband gave it 5 stars and wished he could give more. We cooked on low for 6 hours. Added ginger, bag of frozen chopped peppers and onions. Didn't crush the pineapple but did drain. Cut up 1 chipotle pepper. Plenty of sauce! I would suggest 18 oz bottle for 6 chicken breast. Definitely sweet so go ahead and spice it up. It will be great. Definitely a keeper. Will try a bolder BBQ sauce next time. Served over brown rice made it a perfect meal! chicke was so tender and moist!
This was a little too sweet and tangy for us. I cooked mine on low for 6 hours, with frozen breasts to start. I was thrilled with the chicken - not overdone in the crockpot! But, the onions were too crisp for me, and I think the fact that they didn't melt into the sauce was what was missing.
Was not really happy with this recipe,the only change I made was to use crushed pineapple instead. The chicken came out nice and tender but the sauce just tasted like BBQ.
loved the pineapples! they were flavorful, and gave the recipie a mild sweet kick. i also put hot sauce, onions and bell peppers into the cooker because it seemed like the right thing to do. I cooked it for a little get together and everyone liked it. will cook this one again
This recipe was great! It was even better as leftovers the next day. My husband and I loved it!
I love this recipe! It was the perfect amount of tangy and sweet, just like the name says - I added a half bag of frozen mixed yellow, red and green peppers, half bag of frozen onion, some ginger and some red pepper flakes - SO GOOD! Nice change from the usual slow cooker recipes! I served this over brown rice - this one is going in my recipe book!
Very easy to make. I cut the recipe down to 4 breats and was told to use 1 bottle of BBQ sauce, it was to much in my opion, so if only doing 4 only half a bottle of BBQ. Would make again
This is a great recipe. I am a firefighter always looking for a easy to fix meal that will easily and cheaply feed 5 guys at a busy house. I followed the recipe and it turned out great. The one thing I did after looking at the other reviews was to watch the chicken while cooking. I cooked mine only about 5 hours. I have to say the guys were speechless while eating this and they can be some of the harshest critics.
I only kept in crock pot for hours, any more and it would have been overdone. Next time I'll use less bbq sauce, it was a bit overpowering. I cut up the chicken and put it all over rice. Kids called it chinesse food. My husband suggested adding water chestnuts-we'll try that next time.
I tried this recipe today and it was fantastic! My whole family enjoyed it. It was pretty simple to put together, as it cooked in my slow cooker the wonderful aroma of barbecue sauce had everyone saying "That smells delicious", and when we had it over rice today, everyone cleaned their plates, and wanted more.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections