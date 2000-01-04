Slow Cooker Dump and Go Cheesy Chicken

A creamy, Cheddar cheesy soup sauce cooked with chicken and a little seasoning in a slow cooker. This is an easy way to enjoy a great chicken dinner, even when you run out of time!! The trick is do not lift lid while cooking! Make with rice, pasta, or potatoes.
This was a big hit! I used 4 chicken breasts, 2 cans of cheddar soup, 1 can of cream of chicken, 1/2 cup milk. I seasoned the chicken breasts with garlic and italian seasoning, then dumped the soup & milk mixture on top. I cooked on low all day (about 7 hours) and it was PERFECT! I served it over brown rice that I cooked with chicken broth instead of water, and even my 19-month-old loved it! She had seconds! I will use the leftover sauce and rice to make enchiladas tomorrow!
Sorry this is lengthy, but this was a great starter recipe as other have said. I followed the recipe but added Italian seasoning, parsley, Mrs. Dash, and a handful or two of cheddar cheese. The dumplings I did was my mothers recipe, for 4/5 drop dumplings I did 1 cup flour,1tsp baking soda, dash salt, dash sugar and enough water to make it sticky. Dropped them in the crock pot 30-45 minutes before dinner. right before we ate I topped with a little more cheese. It was creamy and smelled SO good. Made this way, my husband LOVED it and he's not a big fan of dumplings. Growing up with this dish I would have to say this was one of the best recipes, and it's REALLY easy!
I've made this for a long time, with the following change: I mix 1 can Cheddar Cheese soup with 2 cans Cream of Chicken soup. Then just pour over the 6 chicken breasts and cook over low heat all day. Shred at the end and serve over rice. YUM!
I added a step. I seasoned the chicken (salt, pepper & garlic powder) then browned in a pan with Smart Balance (butter). I then put chicken in crock. Added milk to the pan to loosen bits. Used 1 can of soup & 1/2 jar Tostito's 'Salsa Con Queso' ( it's a medium spicy cheese dip for chips). It made for a richer cheesy flavor & a bit of a kick.
When you work all day the last thing you want to think about when you walk in the front door is........what am I going to fix my family for dinner? It is rare that the 4 of us agree on new recipes, but this one was a big hit for all of us. I will make it again and again. I even shared the recipe with the girls at work and their families enjoyed it just as much!
This is sooo yummy! I changed it a bit. I added one can of Cheddar cheese soup and two cans of cream of chicken soup. I omitted the milk and added water. After I cooked the sauce with the chicken for 6 hours, I shredded the chicken, dumped in a can of green beans and a box of stuffing mix. I cooked all of it together for 30 mins.... It is delicious!!!
Yummmm! This chicken dish is sooo good! I followed the recipe to the note and it came out so creamy and wonderful. The garlic powder does add a garlic like smell to the house while cooking. Even my 3 year old thought this was great! I served it with noodles. I will make this one agian for sure.
Followed the directions with a few changes, instead of adding garlic powder, I minced one garlic clove, but one isn't enough. I actually kept it on high for 5 hours then turned it down to low for 2 hours. The cheese sauce was perfect. Ate it over NoYolk egg noodles. Will do it again! Really easy!
TIP: I used one can cheddar soup and 1 can Fiesta Cheese Soup (both Campbells) and it gave it more flavor. Next time I will use 2 cans Fiesta. I loved how much sauce there was, how easy it was to prepare (few ingredients) and the fact that I didn't have to touch it all day. Also, I mixed it with whole green beans which went really well with the rice. Next time I will also add more veggies and some more spices - maybe a couple dashes of hot sauce or some red pepper flakes. I will definitely make again!
I wasn't sure what my family would think of this - it seems so simple. But - Wow! Everyone loved it! I had thrown this in the crockpot so we would have dinner quickly, and I threw some quartered potatoes in the bottom of the slow cooker. When I got home all I did was steam some broccoli and dinner was ready. It was such a hit that my husband was talking about it at work and all the ladies requested the recipe. A very nice, quick and easy dinner!
Good jumping off point. ALWAYS use frozen chicken breasts in the slow cooker. They come out so much more moist and tender. I used 1 can of cream of chicken and 1 can of cheddar cheese soup. Added a splash of white wine. Served over brown rice. The 2 men and 1 year old in my house ate it up!!
This is a very easy recipe and very good. Like others, I adjusted the recipe slightly and used 1 can of cheddar cheese soup and 1 can cream of chicken soup with 1/2 cup milk. Seasoned with garlic salt and pepper and let cook all day. I added some brocolli about an hour before I was going to eat and served over rice. It was excellent, will definitely make again.
This recipe is a great base for experimenting with chicken crockpot cooking. I used one can of Herbed Cream of Chicken, one can of regular Cream of Chicken, one can of Cheddar Soup and one can of milk. I seasoned it with Mrs. Dash, seasoned salt, pepper and a bit of garlic powder. I cooked on high for 6 hours and the chicken was just falling apart! My family loved it. My picky three year old ate a whole piece of chicken. I served it over white rice made with chicken broth instead of water. I will definitely be making this again. Thank you!
I only rated this recipe 2 stars only because it was boring. After I made it my way it was definately a five star recipe! I didnt use any of these ingredients except garlic. I used 5 chicken breasts because thats all I had 1 jar of ragu double cheddar cheese, i can 10oz. cream of chicken soup (only because my husband doesnt like mushrooms),1 10oz. can of Rotel diced tomatoes with lime juice and cilantro drained in a colander and mashed down to get all of the juice out. iT WAS TO DIE FOR. I served with white rice. It was gone in five minutes! You have to try it this way.
My family loved it! I did one can cream of chicken and one can of cheese, threw in a can of green chilies and let it cook all day. The chicken was falling apart and it was great served over rice.The leftovers made a great grab and go lunch for the next day.
This was very good, however, I rated it 4 stars because I made some personal changes. First, because there are only 2 of us, I used 2 chicken breasts. Second, my husband is a huge gravy and rice eater. So, I used 1 can of cheddar soup, 1 can of low sodium cream of mushroom, and 1 can of low sodium cream of chicken. It's astonishing how much sodium is in soup, so I always pay a little extra and get the low sodium. I added 1 tbsp of curry and 2 tbsp's of garlic powder. About 30 min before serving, I added some frozen peas. Served it over rice and had dinner ready after a hard day at work!!!
My family is sooo picky they do not eat 90 % of what I would cook so I don't cook that much. This is the first recipe I have rated and that is because my son who hates sauces of any kind (my husband also) loved this meal. The whole family did...I was so excited that I found a meal for us to enjoy together. slight change...1 can cheddar, 1 can fiesta cheddar and 1 cream of chicken soup and extra seasonings. Awesome with rice!!
Love it! I took some others advice and (since I only made 3 chick breasts) just put in 1 can of cheddar and 1 crm of chicken + a little milk, salt and pepper of course. Also, minced 2 garlic cloves (someone said 1 may not be enough and we love garlic). It was perfect! I cooked on high for 5 hours since I was running out of time. Oh, I also put them in the crock frozen. I didn't have high hopes for this recipe since our family likes things a bit more interesting (I thought). But this was sooooo worth it and it will be in our rotation! The flavor and smell was amazing for the small amount of ingredients that was in it. Thanks for the great recipe!
well one can only assume, when you put all this in the crockpot, make a pan of rice to go along side it, and then telling your hubby that dinner is at such and such time, you expect waking up from a nap, to find there's still food in the pot to at least try....in my case, there was not. What I can tell you is that the recipe was easy. I had no plain boneless chicken breast in my house...what I had was already seasoned in Italian herbs. So I used them, Follow the recipe to a T for everything else. And gave hubby the time line....Everyone raved how well it tasted, but there was nothing left for me to sample to verify. I did read some where about this recipe being bland. And in my case the chicken was not. Because the chicken was already seasoed. I will make again, because the family like this. Thank you.
Wonderful recipe. I put it on this morning and it really smelled good when I walked in after work. It was wonderful. Served it on rice. Only addition was I added a small can of green chiles. Delicious and my family loved it.
This has become a Crock Pot staple in our house! Even my picky-eater kids like it, because it is so cheesy! 2 notes: (1)I like to cut the chicken breasts up into smaller chunks - maybe 4 to 6 chunks per breast, of varying sizes. This makes it easy at the table, because everyone can choose a serving size that suits them. More importantly, the chicken cooks very MOIST when cut into smaller pieces (in large pieces, the center can be dry). Thin-sliced chicken breast works great, also. (2)This recipe is written for salt to be added "to taste". While I am not a huge salt fan, I have found it very important in this recipe for the salt and garlic to be BALANCED. Either use Garlic Salt in place of plain garlic in the recipe, or simply measure equal parts of each.
I made this tonight for supper and loved it. I used one can of Cheddar and one Cream of Mushroom. I also added some grated cheddar cheese and some onion flakes to add some zip. I served it over fettucine noodles for something different. I also cut the chicken breasts into chunks. I will definitely be making this one again. Very easy and delicious.
I make this often but use Campbell Fista cheese soup, let it cook then pour it all out and redo with fresh can of soup so that all the grease from the chicken is gone. About the last hour of cooking. It is wonderful!!!!!!!!!
we love this recipe! i use a can of cheese soup and a can of cream of mushroom, and throw in some cumin, curry powder & garlic & shredded cheddar cheese to jazz it up. Usually we shred the chicken & add a bag of frozen veggies at the tail end of cooking, & serve over rice for an easy & very tasty dinner.
My family loves this recipe. I cut up 4 chicken breasts and threw them on top of a 1/2 stick of butter. Then I seasoned the chicken with Italian seasoning, poultry seasoning, white pepper, celery seed, minced garlic, sprinkle of cayenne powder, and 1/2 onion chopped. Then I mixed Cream of mushroom, cheddar cheese soup, and golden mushroom with 1/2 Cup milk and poured it over the chicken. When the chicken was done herbed dumplings were dropped onto the gravy! It was amazing!!
I've made this recipe so often that even I am surprised. Many variations with the added ingredients. Add-in have included: red pepper flakes, spiracha garlic, quartered potatoes, over chow mein noodles, rice, thai noodles, thin spaghetti, garlic bread etc. NEVER anything left.
Um.. I am not sure how any one else ate this... I made it for dinner because it was quick to throw together in the morning.. but it wasnt good, no one would eat it. But the kids liked that it turned out so poorly, they got to have pizza that night. To salty, just not so good.. and to bad, I like easy recipies. oh well
This was really good. I didn't add quite enough salt and pepper but the chicken was very moist and it made a nice gravy. I added a package of frozen peas on top of the breasts and served it over mashed potatoes.
Super good and super easy!! This dish smells like possibilities :) I followed it pretty much to the book, but I cheated and lifted the lid about halfway through cooking, I just had to smell its cheesy goodness. I used 4 large chicken breasts cut into thirds, and instead of 1/2 cup milk I did about 1/4 plus a 'healthy' dollop of sour cream. Yum Yum Yum was great over noodles, I think next time I'll add broccoli and cauliflower. Thanks for a simple and delicious recipe Chris!
This was so Wonderful! I have made it several times now, and at least once a week. My whole family gets excited for it, especially the kids. I did follow some of the other suggestions and did 1 can of cream of mushroom, 1 of Cheddar cheese and 1 of Cream of chicken. I also added the Curry powder. It was so flavorful and made the house smell delicious. The Biggest Bonus of all, it literally takes 5 minutes to put in the crock pot.
It was going to be a very busy day and I didn't want to worry about cooking dinner so I picked this recipe. Didn't have cream of Cheddar cheese soup but I did have a can of Fiesto Nacho Cheese. Don't care for cream of chicken so I also used a can of cream of celery with the 1/2 cup milk. It turned out a little too runny I think but was overall very good! I would cut down on the milk next time by at least half. My husband said it was delicious and I do have to agree.
Very yummy! Since I did not have a can of cheddar cheese soup, I used one can of cream of chicken and added some Velveeta chunks. I added rice to the crock before hand to make it a one dish recipe. Don't think I'll do that again since it came out a little too thick. But still delish!
i didn't have cream of cheddar cheese soup so i used 1 cream of chicken and 1 cream of mushroom with about 2 cups of shredded cheese mixed in with the soups and milk and served it over rice. I also only used 4 chicken breasts and cut them up into about palm sized chunks. Everyone in my family loved it.
I find the color and the taste of any condensed cheese soup to be strange so I made this with reduced fat mushroom soup and added just one cup of shredded sharp cheese. It came out just yummy and very cheesy - a big hit with the family. Served it with rice as pictured. I think I will cut the chicken breasts in half then next time I make it.
This was simply very delicious. I only had one can of cream of cheddar, so I used that and a can of cream of chicken. Otherwise followed the recipe exactly. My boyfriend devoured it and ate the rest the next day (which he does not normally like to eat leftovers) so that tell me that its great! I loved it as well....yum!
Made it for my family tonight and they all loved it!!! I used 6 chicken breasts, 2 cans of cheddar soup and one can of cream of chicken soup along with the milk and seasoning the chicken. I put it in the slow cooker on low for 7+ hours and the chicken was so tender that it was falling apart. So good!
I used one can regular cheese soup and one can fiesta nacho cheese soup, which added just the right amount of kick! I think it would have been much too bland without the fiesta nacho soup. I also seasoned the chicken with "Butt Rub" (Google it- this is GREAT stuff!)
My husband and I loved it. My husband is a hard man to please. I added 2 times the garlic and dumped in frozen chopped green peppers. It was very flavorful and the house smelled great. Cheese sauce turned out good. Rice as a side dish. It's a keeper.
Really easy and tasty recipe. I use the frozen chicken breasts that you buy at the wholesale clubs, and just put them in the slow cooker while still frozen. I add a little extra garlic and some red pepper flakes and it's delicious over white rice.
This is a great, easy to make recipe that myself and friends enjoyed. I did add a few ingredients: I used 1 can of cream of chicken, 1 can cream of mushroom, and 1 can of cheddar cheese. I also added frozen vegetables and rice 1/2 hour before removing heat and put the setting on low for the last hour. Great recipe will definitely make again!
Simple, easy and very good. I cooked on low for 8 hours and shredded the chicken right in the slow cooker and served over white rice with glazed carrots. I only used three chicken breasts and it was just enough sauce. I will definitely double the sauce next time. Thanks for sharing!
I made this following the recipe to a T the other day and it was a huge success...Hubby thought it was delicious and just cheesy enough!! He even took the leftovers to work the next day for lunch, and said it was even better reheated!!
Nothing earth shattering, but very yummy and easy. I used one can of the condensed cheese soup and one can of cream of chicken, plus added some onion powder. I cut the chicken into bite sized pieces before putting it in the crock pot and cooked it on low for ~5 hours then served it over rice. I will definitely be making this again.
I've been making this for years and it's always a hit. I do make one small change, however. I substitue white wine for the milk. I think it gives the dish a better flavor. I always serve this over cooked egg noodles.
Love this recipe, so easy to make and change up if wanted to. I followed the recipe, but instead of salt, pepper and garlic powder; I used McCormick Montreal Chicken Grill seasoning, gave the dish a good flavor.
My family loved this. I added more garlic, onion salt and chili powder. With the 2 cans of cheese soup I also added cream of chicken soup. We had this over rice pilaf. Even my boys ate it... which is a big thing!
This recipe was good, but a little too bland to receive five stars. As we were eating our dinner, my husband and I agreed that chile con queso dip would be a great substitute for one of the cans of soup. I served this dish with egg noodles and thought that they went well together.
My family loved this Chicken. It is nice to have these crock pot meals and know it is going to be easy to finish your meal when you get home from a long day at work. I did not make the dump and go dumplings we just made rice as a side dish and steamed broccoli! Will definitely make again.
If the recipe is followed exactly it's just kinda boring but this is a great base recipe for anyone. Tons of things you can add to make it your own and have it taste good, a bit of a cream/milk base is needed in this recipe though....even if it's just 1/2 cup!
I'd rate this easy recipe a 4 plus but I made a few changes of necessity. I used a can of cream of chicken soup and a can of jalapeno cheese sauce because cheese soup isn't available locally. Half an hour before serving I thought the sauce looked a little "soupy" so I added a couple dollops of sour cream. It turned out wonderfully moist and was great over rice but would be just as good over egg noodles.
Rarely do I try a recipe where the "Most Helpful" comment by a reviewer is negative, however, I needed a "dump and go" meal for today as I was trying to give my kitchen a fresh coat of paint. I have never cooked with the cheddar cheese soups before. I used only 3 large chicken breasts. The sauce was a good consistency to top extra-wide noodles, but like other reviewers, I found that it created a bad aroma while cooking, and was not only bland but what taste it did have, didn't agree with any of us. If you like canned and instant foods like Kraft mac & cheese, etc., you might like this. It tasted like an "instant" meal. Will not make this (or buy canned cheese) again! Sorry Chris.
I have used this recipe before and my husband and two children all liked it (which rarely happens). The last time I made it, I did change this recipe by using one can of cream of chicken soup and two cans of broccoli cheddar soup. The broccoli cheddar soup made it much better. My husband and kids LOVE it now! So easy!
I made the recipe precisely as described, but the sauce was this greasy, totally not creamy mess. I poured the sauce off into a saucepan and added flour to thicken and then a few handfuls of pepper jack cheese, and then it tasted pretty good. Still, straight out of the box, this recipe isn't very good.
Okay, so I didn't exactly make this recipe as written! I looked at the ingredients and decided it needed more. So I used 4 chicken breasts and seasted them with salt, pepper, and garlic salt. Then I added some sliced onion and portobello mushrooms and let it cook. Later, I added 2 cans of cheddar cheese soup, a can of cream of chicken that I mixed with about 3/4 cup of milk. I let it all cook on high all day. Before serving, I added about 2 cups of the Kraft Three Cheese shredded cheese witht he Philly Cream cheese in it....the family loved it! The highschooler in the house even took it to school for lunch the next day! It was awesome!
Great flavor! I didn't have cheddar cheese soup so I "dumped" 4 oz med cheddar cheese into the crock. Also seasoned with 2 tbsp chopped onions, 1 tbsp parsley, and sprinkled each chicken breast with chili powder, then topped with cream of chicken soup. Served over mashed potatoes.
This was very good. So easy to make, I added some onion and garlic. I also had to add a can of chicken broth, my crockpot will burn without any liquids in it. I cooked it on low heat all day and the chicken was so moist and tender. I served it over rice. It was gobbled up.
This was a simple and satisfying meal. The only things i did differently was season my chicken before placing into crock pot. i used only one can of cheese soup and one can of cream of chicken. There was plenty of liquid mixture to cover all of the pieces of chicken breasts.
The chicken was very moist. Fell apart as I was taking it out of the crock pot. Will definitely add more seasoning the next time I make it (I will make it again). I used one can cheddar cheese soup and one can cream of mushroom - would add one more can of cheddar next time. Cooked it for about 5.5 hrs on low and that was fine. Think my slow cooker is a little high though. Served over rice with green beans. Good idea to use leftovers for enchiladas! Thanks!
Followed suggestions of other reviewers. Used two cans of fiesta cheese soup, one can of crm of cx, and 1/2 c. milk. Used 4-5 cloves of fresh garlic, and lots of italian seasoning. Cut up red/yellow pprs and fresh tomato and threw those on top when there was abt 10 minutes left. Served it with egg noodles. My husband also added garlic salt to his serving. Would make this again.
Every year, the day after Thanksgiving, my friend and I headed for Dale Hollow resevoir in TN to fish for a few days. He used to put this in the slow cooker and let it go all day while we fished in his big Ranger boat with a 150hp Evinrude. We would catch brown bass all day and arrive back to the cabin and the wonderful aroma of this dish, which was served over white rice. Sadly we don't go any longer. But good memories remain.
My husband and I LOVE this recipe! Make sure you have extra cheddar soup on hand...I felt the need to add an extra can to my slow cooker. I let mine cook long enough for the chicken to shred. I serve it over pasta, like rigatoni or shells. Also, before serving, I steamed broccoli and mixed it in with the chicken, cheese sause, and pasta.
Giving this 5 stars as a good base recipe. Like other reviewers I changed the soup mix and seasonings. Fixed it today for lunch in the slow cooker and cooked it for 5 hours on high. Chicken came out falling apart. The soup mix was good, but I will add more spice next time. Served it over rice and broccoli and the meal was good with a side salad.
