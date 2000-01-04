Slow Cooker Dump and Go Cheesy Chicken

A creamy, Cheddar cheesy soup sauce cooked with chicken and a little seasoning in a slow cooker. This is an easy way to enjoy a great chicken dinner, even when you run out of time!! The trick is do not lift lid while cooking! Make with rice, pasta, or potatoes.

Recipe by Chris Mueller

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
6 hrs
total:
6 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Spray slow cooker with cooking spray. Place chicken breasts inside. In a medium bowl mix together soup and milk, and pour mixture over chicken. Season with salt and pepper to taste and garlic powder.

  • Cook on High for about 6 hours. Note: Do not lift lid while cooking!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
321 calories; protein 38.9g; carbohydrates 11.8g; fat 12.4g; cholesterol 112.8mg; sodium 1034.4mg. Full Nutrition
