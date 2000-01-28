White Chili with Ground Turkey

This white turkey chili is a great alternative to regular chili. This dish has a unique taste that even the pickiest eater will enjoy. Make sure you spice this one to taste! Garnish with cheese, salsa, sour cream and cilantro leaves, and serve with rolled tortillas on the side.
I only used 1/2 of the cinnamon called for and am glad; I think using the full amount would have been too much, but with half of it, it created a really nice complex flavor with the cumin and the green chiles. Also, I drained and rinsed the beans, I always do this because it helps reduce some of the sodium in canned beans and it gets rid of that yucky starchy gooey liquid. Even without the bean liquid, I still only used 3 cups of stock and that was plenty. I did mash one can of beans with a fork instead of pureeing it, and I only added about 1/2 cup of cheese to the soup. I didn't think it was necessary to put 2 cups of cheese in it and add all that fat; I left the rest of the cheese out for us to add a little to each of our bowls. My husband ate three bowls of this the first night, so it is definitely a keeper, and I didn't think I would like white chili. what a great surprise!
I liked the different use of beans in this chili, instead of simply subsituting ground turykey for ground beef. I doubled the garlic, cumin and oregano, cut the chicken broth to 2 cups (I didn't want soup), omitted the jack cheese (I didn't have any) and simmered on the stove for hours to let the flavors blend. Served with mini corn bread muffins. When trying new recipes, I usually ask my husband: 'is this a make-agin?' The answer was 'yes'
I only used 1/2 of the cinnamon called for and am glad; I think using the full amount would have been too much, but with half of it, it created a really nice complex flavor with the cumin and the green chiles. Also, I drained and rinsed the beans, I always do this because it helps reduce some of the sodium in canned beans and it gets rid of that yucky starchy gooey liquid. Even without the bean liquid, I still only used 3 cups of stock and that was plenty. I did mash one can of beans with a fork instead of pureeing it, and I only added about 1/2 cup of cheese to the soup. I didn't think it was necessary to put 2 cups of cheese in it and add all that fat; I left the rest of the cheese out for us to add a little to each of our bowls. My husband ate three bowls of this the first night, so it is definitely a keeper, and I didn't think I would like white chili. what a great surprise!
Definitely the best recipe I've found for white chili. I substituted diced chicken pieces for the ground turkey; added more beans; & since i didn't have green chilies, substituted Pepper Jack cheese for the Monterey jack & added a little Chipotle Chili Pepper for some zing. It's the combination of seasonings that make this dish so awesome. If you're tempted to leave out the cinnamon...DON'T! Threw some corn starch in to thicken, simmered for about 30 min.& served with rice,sour cream, extra cheese & corn chips. Thanks Donna
This recipe makes excellent white chili when slightly modified. The first time I made it I followed the recipe to the letter and it came out way too soupy with too much of a cinammon taste. I reduced the broth to 3 cups and the cinammon to a half teaspoon, per other reviews, and it was AWESOME! I took it to a chili potluck and got several compliments.
I liked the different use of beans in this chili, instead of simply subsituting ground turykey for ground beef. I doubled the garlic, cumin and oregano, cut the chicken broth to 2 cups (I didn't want soup), omitted the jack cheese (I didn't have any) and simmered on the stove for hours to let the flavors blend. Served with mini corn bread muffins. When trying new recipes, I usually ask my husband: 'is this a make-agin?' The answer was 'yes'
This was outstanding. I did make some changes. I used crushed red pepper (all I had), I omitted the cinnamon and green chilies (I do not like the taste) and instead of the white beans I used mild chili beans. I also took other advice and only used about 1 15oz. can of chicken broth. That was the real clincher on the taste. It was wonderful. I would definetly make it again and again. Even my 2 year old ate it and wanted more.
My husband liked the flavor of this better than regular chili. To be honest, I was skeptical of the cinnamon, put it in anyway and didn't tell my husband. I used diced chicken breasts instead of the ground turkey because that is what i had on hand. it has really good flavor. I just wish that it was thicker like regular chili instead of like a bean soup. *7/03, made this again and subbed 3/4 cup uncooked rice for the beans and the liquid the same. Not chili anymore, but a really great spicy chicken and rice soup.
I followed it almost exactly. Ingredient-wise, it's great. However, the submitter seems to have not included the fact that you need to let all the chicken broth reduce down. The reviewers who say it's soupy obviously didn't do this. Once you add the whole beans and broth, let it simmer for 30-40 minutes in the large pot. About mid way through this, add the ground white beans. Don't add the cheese until the last 10 or so minutes. You'll have a thick delicious chili.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/05/2003
I made this weeks ago and feel I've done a great disservice by not praising it immediately! I truly loved it both times I made it. I went w/ advice from others to cut down on the broth and only used 2 cups. It was soo cold out, so I made cornbread with it for a perfect meal.
1 word: awesome! This chili has a very different taste, but it is simply excellent. My boyfriend was so surprised when I told him the magic ingredient to the different flavor was cinnamon. I did have to use great northern beans because, well, I live in the middle of nowhere and no stores around here have cannellini/white kidney beans that I can find. I used 4 cups of broth, which was fine for us, but I suppose cutting it down wouldn't be a bad thing. Also, I did this in my slow cooker so dinner would be ready when we got home tonight. Here's what I did: browned my turkey with garlic salt and cumin, added the green chilis and spices and let them simmer while I put all the beans plus 1 can of whole kernel corn in the slow cooker. Then I threw the meat mixture in and let it cook on low for 5 hours. Served it with sour cream and shredded monterey jack. SO GOOD! Thank you for a great chili for this chilly night!
varied the recipe quite a bit where it was no longer "white" (added red wine in place of one cup of chicken stock, ground chili in place of chile peppers, some tomatoes, curry, brown sugar, corn and substituted black beans in place of cannellini beans) but it still came out really well. the brown sugar was only added because i put too much chili - sweet to counteract the hot. the cinnamon is a lovely accent and you absolutely cannot forget the monterey jack cheese. wonderful blend of flavours. it did initially look watery, but i let it simmer for a good 30-45 mins longer than requested.
The first time I made this I followed this recipe exactly, except for draining liquid from the canned beans. The second time I added an extra can of beans, (red Kidney). I like the Chili/Soup consistancy, so I kept the same amount of broth. This is a great Base recipe, and everyone can adjust the seasonings and/or ingredients to fit their indiviual taste. I will be having fun, cooking, and playing around with this recipe, for years to come.
This is my family's FAVORITE recipe of life. It is such good comfort food and it smells amazing while you are making it. I make this about once a week by popular demand. Do not use 5 cups chicken broth; 3 cups is as much as you will need for a good consistency. I suggest that you sautee everything in a large skillet and then transfer to the pot when you need to add the chicken broth and beans, since it seems to sautee everything a lot quicker. I serve it with monterey jack cheese sprinkled on top, with avocado, and sour cream (and occasionally with warmed tortillas). Try it with these toppings - it's magical and makes you happy to be home eating dinner :)
Very delicious after I made a few tweaks! A new favorite. We used low-sodium chicken broth and 33% lower sodium white beans and were very pleased with the taste. We cut the amount of broth out by at least 1/3 - so our serving called for 6 cups and we put in 4. Glad we did that. Don't skip the herbs and spices -- they, along with the chili peppers, make up the taste of this dish but I only used 3/4 of what was called for in my cinnamon spice. Glad I did that. We also added spicy turkey sausage and red and yellow onions to give it more flavor, plus one of the three cans of green chili peppers were hot and the other two were mild flavor. We also added 3/4 cup of sour cream in the last hour of cooking and don't forget the cheese! It really puts this dish over the top by adding extra creaminess and a little bit of saltiness. I used a hand blender to puree 1/3 of beans. Our serving called for 4 cans, so I pureed 1 and 1/2 cans and it help to thicken the broth. I slow cooked it for 4 hours and it came out AWESOME for our Superbowl party. Everyone loved it and I am going to keep this receipe. I served it with organic corn ships. Quick and easy and fairly healthy too! Great for a night during the week. Thanks so much!
Fantastic!! Here were my modifications: I used 3 cups of cooked rotisserie chicken instead of turkey, 2 7 oz. cans of salsa verde, a little more cumin, 1.5 tsp oregano, 1/2 tsp of cinnamon instead of the full tsp (I was skeptical of the cinnamon - but it's a must-do!), and 1/4 tsp cayenne pepper. I used 1 can of cannellini and 1 can of great northern beans, and 1.5 oz chicken broth. I think the ratio of beans/broth/chicken was perfect this way. I bought chopped jalapeños instead of green chilis - so I used a couple teaspoons of the jalapeños. I let it simmer altogether for another 15 mins at the end. I used a potato masher to mash it all together for a few seconds instead of blending one of the cans of beans. Did not need to add cheese. Great!!
Followed the recipe exactly and agree with other reviewers about there being too much cinnamon and broth. It turns out to be more like a soup. I would reduce the cinnamon amount by half atleast and reduce the broth amount down to 4 or even 3 cups. Otherwise, it tasted really good!
I love this recipe. It is so good and anyone I serve it to asks for the recipe. My husband and I like really spicy so I up the Cayenne quite a bit and instead of green chiles I use jalapenos. I also add a couple cloves of fresh garlic. So good! Enjoy!
Yummy for sure. :-) I made a few changes, a couple by choice, and another by necessity. I chose to use about 1/2 the cinnamon and I'm glad I did. It added flavor interest, without being overpowering. I used less chicken stock...let your preference be your guide. Only YOU know how soupy you want your chili to be. I also only used two cans of beans, because I only bought two, thinking that's what the recipe called for. Oooops. That worked out well, too. I think a 3rd can would have been too much. I used about 1/3 of a can of beans to puree. I added the cheese to each serving as I reheated it, instead of stirring it into the whole pot. Overall, this one's a keeper. Great flavor.
WOW!!!!!!!!! Need I say more? What a fabulous dish! My husband and I made this yesterday while we were "iced" in for the day. We did make two slight variations, though. First, we used 2 lbs. of turkey, instead of the 1 1/2 that the recipe calls for. We also added a little garlic salt, only because we used homemade chicken broth which is usually less "seasoned" than store bought. This is my new favorite in the chili department!!!! Thanks for the recipe.
This is a great recipe but I rinsed the beans and used no sodium chicken broth. There is way too much sodium per serving. I added another onion and reduced the amount of chicken broth. This is a healthy chili so no cheese for us!
Followed the recipe exactly and as another reader wrote, it came out way too soupy. I actually drained a lot of liquid out after it was done. Next time I will reduce the amount of broth used, as well as less cinnamon (or none at all).
I really enjoyed this chili, although will do it differently next time. I made 2 smll changes to the original recipe. I put in 1 cup less chicken broth. It was still the consistency of soup, which was not really what I was hoping for. Next time, I will add at least 1 cup less broth. I also added a can of black beans and omitted one can of canellini beans. I drained and rinsed the beans first. I served with black bean tortilla chips. Delish!
This was really tasty, but I thought it was really watery. I like my chili chunky and thick, and this was almost like chili soup! I will make this again - its a great dish - but will reduce the amount of broth added.
Very good. I love the addition of the cinnamon in the chili, was unsure at first; but I really enjoyed it. It was a nice change from the usual. I did add a 7 oz can of jalapeno sauce to the chili and it added a nice spiceness to it. Topped it with cilantro, cheese and some tortilla stips. Thanks for the great recipe!
This was good, but I'll use less broth next time, it was too watery for my taste. I subbed tomatoes for the peppers for my mom, but would like to try with the peppers sometimes. I liked it with some hot sauce added in too!
Amazing!!! The cinnamon gave a nice subtle flavor and the consistency was great. I used an extra can of pureed beans and 3 cups of water and it was perfect. Sprinkled a little cheese on each serving at the end instead of mixing it in, and garnished with a little lime wedge and some fresh cilantro. The leftovers were even better today with the chilly, rainy weather!
We just made this recipe and it turned out great! We added a can of black beans and an extra can of white beans. Wonderful flavor!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
07/07/2002
A good weekday recipe. Very quick. I don't have a food processor so I just added some thickener at the end. I also drained and rinsed the beans and drained the chilis. I thought the cinnamon taste was a little strange. I think I'll leave it out or reduce the amount next time.
Like others, I cut the broth down to 3 cups, but I kept everything else exactly the same. Overall I was pleased with the flavor - I love cinnamon in chili, so I didn't find that unusual - but I would probably leave the cheese out next time, and just sprinkle some on at the end in each bowl. I feel like the flavor and texture of the cheese gets lost when melted into the broth entirely - cheese is too good and too many calories to waste on thickening broth! Also, I did rinse the beans I added whole, but kept the liquid from the can in the ones I pureed, and it came out great.
Great recipe! I doubted I would like this better than my regular chili recipe, but I was wrong -- it was very tasty! I made a few changes: added more garlic, cut the cinnamon to 1/2 tsp, used 1 tsp cayenne (could have used more), and added a can of rinsed black beans (I love black beans, and it added a bit of color to the dish). To cut the fat, I used low-fat mozzarella as a garnish instead of stirring 2 c of jack cheese into the dish. My hubby and 12 year old son loved it! Next time I will try making it in a slow cooker, and adding cilantro.
Unfortunately this did not turn out well for me. Maybe I did not puree enough beans. It looked watery and the white ground turkey meat did not look appetizing floating in it. My kids would not eat it. Actually, I wouldn't either, so it took a long time for me to feed it all to my husband. I should have gone out and gotten more beans to puree and add to it to see if it made the consistency better, but I gave up.
I made this yesterday and it was wonderful! I stayed true to the recipe as far as the ingredients, other than using a little less cheese and ground turkey, and thought that the consistency was fine. I did let the chili simmer longer before adding the cheese. I will definitely make this again.
Quite delicious! A new favorite. We used fat free/low-sodium chicken broth and were very pleased with the taste. Don't skip the herbs and spices -- they, along with the chili peppers, make up the taste of this dish. Also, we added cheese to taste when served instead of dumping all the cheese into the pot at the end of cooking. But don't forget the cheese! It really puts this dish over the top by adding extra creaminess and a little bit of saltiness. If you don't want to dirty a blender of food processor, you can smash the 1/3 of beans with a potato masher, but don't skip that step either. The mashed/pureed beans help to thicken the broth. Quick and easy and fairly healthy too! Great for a night during the week.
This is one of the best white chili recipes we have had in a long time. I was also skeptical of the cinnamon so I went a little light on it but boy did it add a different dimension to the flavor!! I used a blend of ground white and dark turkey meat and I think that tweaks up the flavor as well. My husband said this is one of his favorite soup/chili recipes! And my teenagers liked it too!
Really, really good. It was the kind of recipe the company wanted to have. The cinnamon added something special; the spices were just right. I didn't change anything and wouldn't next time, including the food processing of the 3rd can of beans.
Very good chili. I used kidney and black beans and for the pureed, black eyed peas, because that's what I had. I kept the cheese on the side and personally skipped it (I'm watching calories but the kids used it). Followed the recipe otherwise exactly, down to mixing chopped cilantro at the end - I'll definitely make this again.
This was absolutely delicious - I followed the recipe to the "T" because I don't like to review a recipe and tweak it before giving a true rating. I wish there had been leftovers because we all know that all homemade soups/chilis are better the next day!! Will definately make this one again! My tweak will be to cut back slightly on the cinnamon - just a preference. Thanks for a great recipe!!
Good, but I feel like it was missing something.. I think a healthy addition of diced fresh chili peppers would add some depth... I think using 99% lean ground turkey breast may have robbed it of some of the richness that I would have liked.
Delicious! I only made the most minor of changes. Since I halved the recipe I won't deal with amounts, but I omitted the green chilies and added a bit more cayenne and paprika instead. Used half white and half black beans and ended up pureeing the portion of black beans. Obviously this made the final appearance much darker, but it still looked good. One reviewer suggested adding a bit of corn starch. I tried this since I may have added too much broth. It did the trick. I was so glad I had fresh, dried oregano on hand.
I followed other reviewers advice and reduced the broth to 3 cups. We like our chili spicy, so I added a little more cayenne pepper and a few dashes of tabasco. I served it over rice with some extra cheese and tortilla chips. Delicious!
We love this twist on chili. The only thing I change about this is cutting down on the chicken broth to 2 cups. Otherwise, it's too soupy and not thick like I think chili should be. Even the kids like this one and it's great topped with a dollop of sour cream!
This is wonderful. The only thing I did differently was to add some chopped roasted red pepper to onion and garlic. I sauteed these in olive oil until onion was soft and then added the turkey. The roasted red peppers added another layer of flavor and red color to the chili.
Good stuff! I used 3 and 3/4 cups of homemade chicken broth. I used one can of navy beans and one can of great northern beans WHOLE, then just used a potato masher on another can of the great northern beans. I also added a can of corn. I didn't use as much cheese as the recipe calls for and it was still great. Everyone at the Super Bowl party loved it.
This was a great dish with a few changes :) I did not use Cumin because i did not have any. I used way less cinnamon because i was skeptical about putting cinnamon in my chili, but it did turn out good, can't imagine putting a tablespoon tho. I used 2 cups of beef broth because that is the only broth i had on hand (YOU DO NOT NEED MORE THEN 2CUPS OF LIQUID ) it came out perfect chilli consistency more then 2 cups would be like a watery soup. I did not use Cayenne peppers and only used 1 can of green chile peppers because i have small kids and can't do spicy, also i used cheddar cheese that is all i had on hand and black pepper, i also added salt to my turkey, onion & garlic mixture (salt is always a must) and i did add a little olive oil for the onions and the garlic to give it more flavor. Also i used way less cheese served extra on the side. (cuts fat in half) overall the chilli came out great we really enjoyed it my kids liked it as well too and they are only 15month old :) thanks for the recipe. (i served it over rice)
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/21/2004
Holy cats, this is awesome, and my husband (a meat-and-potatoes guy at heart) raved! Loved the cinnamon-- I recommend leaving it in for sure. I doubled the garlic, chilis and spices, used extra lean turkey tenderloin, and 2 oz of fat free cream cheese instead of the 2 cups of jack cheese, and used 2 c cannellini beans and 1 c black beans. At the last minute, stirred in 1/2 c scallions, 1/8 c fresh lime juice, and 1/2 c chopped fresh cilantro. Served it with corn bread and scarfed it down! Yielded an 8-serving recipe with 262 cal, 28 g protein, 32 g carbs, 3.25 g fat (0.15 g saturated) per serving.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
03/14/2010
I've made this recipe twice now and it is very good. The only negative I can say is that I feel like I have to increase the amount of spices slightly to add more flavor. Also, as some others mentioned, I did decrease the amount of liquid to about 4 cups and wish I had decreased it a bit further but that is just personal preference.
This perfectly hit the spot. I am a bean lover and, although I cut the recipe in half, I still used 3 cans of beans. I also substituted vegetable broth for the chicken broth and it came out great. Really satisfying, and full of flavor!
Yum Yum Yum! Forgot to get ground turkey so used some diced chicken thighs instead. Also added a can of green chili enchilada sauce because I LOVE more of that green chili flavor. Other than that made it just as written. Full of flavor, just the right consistency and goes great with cornbread!
Very simple and easy to make. I scaled the recipe to half to use up 3/4 lb ground turkey I had on hand. I drained the beans and pureed 1/3 of them with some of the chicken stock. I think this key to getting a good smooth texture and not a watery soup. I doubled the amount of garlic and used half the cinnamon. I use Penzey's cinnamon, which tends to be stonger than others. I would not recommend leaving the cinnamon out altogether, as it adds an unexpected element that really makes the recipe stand out from the rest. I also used mexican oregano, which is a less sweet variety than the more familiar mediterranean commonly used in Italian cooking. I like that this recipe is prepared with just a few ingredients and and is ready in minutes. Will definitely make again.
COCO PUFF
Rating: 5 stars
03/20/2001
I used white kidney beans instead of pinto and added fresh cilantro a few minutes before end of cooking. Also served spanish rice with fresh cilantro to accompany this dish. YUM!
This recipe is not only easy but so delicious! I have made this several times now, slightly changing the recipe each time, and regardless of the changes it always comes out amazing! The cinnamon adds such a great flavor that keeps people guessing, and last time I put 2 Tsp instead of 1 which came out great. I never have green chilis so I just use red pepper flakes and like it. Also, I've used chili beans or navy beans because that's what I had on hand, and while I like cannelini the best, it still came out great. Like others have said, it can come out a bit too soupy, so I've just let the broth simmer down or used less! Definitely a recipe we will use again and again!
Stopped on the way home and picked up the ingredients. Whipped it up in a little less than an hour. Take a chance and add the cinnamon-you will not be disappointed. Used 4 cups of broth-and added frozen corn and celery. Very tasty and a nice change of pace from 'traditional' red chili! Plenty of leftovers for freezing and lunch tomorrow. Thanks.
I made this recipe exactly as stated. The flavor was delicious, but the consistency was too thin/watery. I will definitely be making this again, but will drain the beans and decrease the amount of chicken broth. I liked that dinner was ready in less than an hour and I think a thicker consistency would bring the rating up to 5 stars. Thanks for sharing your recipe! It's a keeper!
Very spicy, which wasn't an issue for me, but my husband couldn't stand the heat, so next time I will use far less peppers then the recipe called for. I also followed another users advice and used less broth then the recipe called for and the texture came out perfect. I will definitely be making this recipe again in the near future!
Great recipe! Part of my regular rotation. Here's my version: First I substitute 2 poached chicken breasts (diced) which are added with the broth and simmered. Eliminate the cinnamon. We like a green chile flavor, so I add 3ea 4oz cans of chiles OR I process a can of drained tomatillos. As far as spices, I double the cumin and add a tablespoon of poultry seasoning. For the beans I use 1 can each of black and white beans, both drained & rinsed, THEN puree one full can of white beans with its juice in the processor. And finally I reduced the broth to 2 cups for a more chili-like thickness. Any more is way too soupy. YUM!
I added all the spices except for the cinnamon, and then tasted it, and it was very good. Then I just added 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon, and I wished I hadn't. You don't taste a cinnamon flavor, but it made the chili taste too "earthy". If you don't like earthy flavors, this recipe isn't for you.
I was so tired of the tomato based chili & was looking for something new & came across this great recipe!! I couldn't seem to find any canned green chiles in the market so I just chopped up some green peppers to give it some color. Don't be scared of the cinnamon, it makes people wonder, hmm what is that. This recipe is even better the next day!
Yummy! To make it a little healthier, I deleted the cheese in the soup and opted to add as a garnish instead. I also reduced the amount of broth to about 4c., rinsed my beans, and added about 3/4 of a can of corn (rinsed). Definitely season to taste. I added some sea salt and extra cumin and white pepper. Served with corn muffins.
My husband LOVES this chili with white beans. The modifications I made are as follows: 1) Brown the onion and garlic first in 3 tablespoons of vegetable oil. 2) Increase the amount of turkey to 2.5 pounds. 3) We like it spicy; so I use 1 tablespoon of the cayenne pepper and 1 tablespoon of the white pepper. When I serve this to guests, I reduce the amount of both peppers to 1.5 or 2 teaspoons each. 4) Like most who reviewed this recipe, I use two cups of chicken broth. 5) I use mashed beans instead of pureed. 6) I have yet to use cinnamon in this chili. I follow the rest of the recipe as it is written, and it turns out great each time I make it. Thank you so much!
This had a great flavor, but was soupy. I would use 3 cups of chicken broth next time instead of 5. I simmered 45 more minutes just to get rid of excess liquid. You could get away with other beans if you don't have cannellini beans on hand. I used 1 can of navy, 1 can of white beans, and one can of black eyed peas because that's what I had on hand. It was very good!
I finally made this chili after much contemplation and I'm glad I did. It is awesome. I did like other reviews stated and cut down the broth to about 2 1/2 cups and added more spices. I was pleasantly surprised at the taste of the cinnamon, it's a great flavor in the backdrop that leave people wondering "what is that"?
I subbed the cannellini beans for pinto because it's all I had and added some tomatoes. Still turned out pretty good. I was very cautious about the cinnamon, but it created a wonderful contrast with the cayenne.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.