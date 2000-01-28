White Chili with Ground Turkey

Very delicious after I made a few tweaks! A new favorite. We used low-sodium chicken broth and 33% lower sodium white beans and were very pleased with the taste. We cut the amount of broth out by at least 1/3 - so our serving called for 6 cups and we put in 4. Glad we did that. Don't skip the herbs and spices -- they, along with the chili peppers, make up the taste of this dish but I only used 3/4 of what was called for in my cinnamon spice. Glad I did that. We also added spicy turkey sausage and red and yellow onions to give it more flavor, plus one of the three cans of green chili peppers were hot and the other two were mild flavor. We also added 3/4 cup of sour cream in the last hour of cooking and don't forget the cheese! It really puts this dish over the top by adding extra creaminess and a little bit of saltiness. I used a hand blender to puree 1/3 of beans. Our serving called for 4 cans, so I pureed 1 and 1/2 cans and it help to thicken the broth. I slow cooked it for 4 hours and it came out AWESOME for our Superbowl party. Everyone loved it and I am going to keep this receipe. I served it with organic corn ships. Quick and easy and fairly healthy too! Great for a night during the week. Thanks so much!