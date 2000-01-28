White Chili with Ground Turkey

This white turkey chili is a great alternative to regular chili. This dish has a unique taste that even the pickiest eater will enjoy. Make sure you spice this one to taste! Garnish with cheese, salsa, sour cream and cilantro leaves, and serve with rolled tortillas on the side.

By Allrecipes Member

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine ground turkey, onion, and garlic in a large pot over medium heat; cook and stir until turkey is browned, about 10 minutes. Add chile peppers, cumin, oregano, cinnamon, cayenne pepper, and white pepper; cook and stir 5 more minutes.

  • Pour in chicken broth and 2 cans of cannellini beans. Puree the remaining can of beans in a blender or food processor; stir into the soup and add cheese. Simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until cheese has blended into the soup.

Per Serving:
396 calories; protein 31.5g; carbohydrates 26.7g; fat 17.3g; cholesterol 92.3mg; sodium 1366mg. Full Nutrition
