Japanese Fruit Pie
A wonderful sequel to a traditional pecan pie.
Utterly delicious! I grew up in the American South, where Japanese fruit pie is nearly as traditional as pecan pie. I like this pie even better than pecan pie. The combination of pecans, raisins, and coconut suspended in a chess-pie type of filling is wonderfully rich and toothsome. This is a pie for the Thanksgiving feast, for sure, and for Christmas dinner, too. In fact, I think this would be a good pie for any chilly autumn or winter day.Read More
this was OK for my family. Nothing great. I think I'll stick with the old fashioned raisin pie from this site.Read More
Easy, to make. Nice change from traditional pies. The vinegar gives it a little something extra. A family favorie. I had to make some for Christmas presents upon request.
I love this Pie. Living in the south, each Thanksgiving and Christmas it's the same meal. With the same Pecan Pies. Unless, you shake it up a little, and with this pie you most definitely shake. This is a must try, NOT only for the holidays.
My family has been making this wonderful pie for years, since my mother was given the recipe by a southern friend. I made it recently for my husband, a midwesterner. He thought the ingredients sounded strange, but LOVED the results! This is a classic!!!
I grew up on this pie, the taste is great......however I am rating the whole recipe....this does not make enough filling to fill my crust. If I were rating solely on taste I would give it 5 stars. I will definitely make this again, it is great, but I will increase ingredients to 1-1/2 to 2 times so it will fill my pie crust.
This is one of the easiest pies ever. Everyone requested seconds. This will definetely become a family favorite.
I made this pie on a Saturday and it was all gone by Sunday. Although the pie is really sweet it is also utterly delicious. Thaks for a great recipe.
This recipe is oh so easy and delicious. I recently donated this pie to our VFD fund raiser auction. It brought $60 and a request for a copy of the recipe.
One of my favorite pies. Growing up in the south, this was a tradition in my family for years. No need to alter the recipe it is great as is. Top with Cool Whip when serving.
This was really good. I added crushed pineapple to it also,and I didn't add the pecans.
We've made this pie for years, ever since my daughter was in girl scouts, and her leader made it for them! A family favorite. We have found that it is perfect after about 30-35 minutes..a bit dry with 40.
This pie has always been known to us as Smoky Mountain Pie. I add 3 eggs instead of 2, 2 T of Vinegar and 1/2 C of butter. I have been making this recipe for over 20 years. I received the recipe from my Mother-in-law who had been making it for many years before she gave it to me. She received the recipe from a fellow teacher.
My Grandmother used to make this for me and I wanted the recipe so badly. But her mental health had declined and she wasn't able to give it to me. When I found this, I was elated! Tastes just like her pie, so delicious! Thank you so much!
Wow! Great tasting AND easy! Definitely a keeper. Thanks!
Excellent but oh, the calories. I added a splash of rum to the raisins just for fun.
I have fond memories of my mom making this pie every Thanksgiving & Christmas. She lost the recipe several years ago & could not remember it. I am so thankful to have found it on this site! GREAT pie. EASY pie! Thank you so much!!!
I used to make this for my boys when they were little and lost the recipe, so glad I found it on allrecipes. This is a wonderful pie. I give it 5 stars
Fantastic pie for the holidays. I make the same pie but I add 1/2 cup of chopped dates to the recipe. Thanks for sharing this.
Wow this pie is sooooo easy & delicious! This will be the third time I've made it in 2 months. Everyone who tastes it wants the recipe, yes it's that good :-)
This is Great Pie. My mom baked this for year, she recently died and I have been looking for the recpie for several months in her cook books, could not find it. I am so glad that I found it now it it a great pie...
I made this for the first time today and it was soooo good! I love how simple it was to make it also. I used a little different of a recipe, I had 3 eggs and a whole stick of salted butter.
I've never made a pie before!! This recipe was very easy and even more tasty! I think it was perfect as described in the recipe. I will definitely keep this and make it again! Yum! Thank you! :)
I baked this pie and it wasn't quite the recipe I was looking for.. but that's not the recipes' fault. It was however super sweet. A good pie, but would cut the sugar a little next time.
Great recipe!! This one is a keeper
I wasn't sure about this pie, but my mom told
I'm in my 40's, live in the South and never remember a Thanksgiving or Christmas without this pie. This is a recipe that my mother handed down to me. I think she , started making this when we lived in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. I'm not sure of the exact origin of this pie but I know it has been around for at least 100 years and I'm pretty sure it has nothing to do with Japan. Enough history; let's talk taste. It is very rich so a tiny sliver goes a long way. It is very sweet but so delicious. The texture reminds me of pecan pie. Don't overcook! You want this pie to be soft on the inside and firm on the outside. Many people overcook thinking the inside is too runny.
No changes needed - this tastes exactly how I remember my grandmother cooking it. Her recipe came from an old southern cookbook.
I made this pie today, converting eggs to yogurt, and vinegar to lemon juice, as I don't use either. It turned out great, but my question...it was very sweet and chewy. Just wanted to know if this is the normal consistency of the pie or is there something I should be doing or not doing. In any case...I would give a five rating if I was sure about the chewy thing..... DamodaraPriya
My family loves this pie as my mom makes it every year. This year I decided I wanted to my own. It was a hit for thanksgiving & Christmas. My family was impressed & said that it tastes better than hers
My mom made this pie for me when i was a little girl and this is a very good recipe. I have made it several times now. Didn't change a thing.
A co-worker gave me a slice one day and I was in love. I had never heard of this pie until I tried it that day. I will be making this for the family to try!!
Absolutely delicious!! My personal change was to 1/2 the sugar and increase the coconut pecans and raisins and I didnt bake as long.... Wonderful!!!!
I love this quick, easy pie. My mom would make it every Thanksgiving. In addition to the raisins, I tossed in a 1/4 cup of craisins-YUM!
Use 1/4 cup Golden raisins and 1/4 cup dark raisins! Double the recipe for a deep dish pie shell!
Just like Mom makes!
I will make this again and didn’t make any changes. Excellent!
Yes Its delicious and easy to make I take it to church gathering And they love it
I use 1/2 cup of sugar instead of a whole cup. Add craisins instead of raisins at Thanksgiving. Also, I love to use the Dutch Ann frozen tart shells instead of the large pie shell. YUM
I was disappointed. The “pie” came out very dry. It was more like fruitcake than pie.
