Japanese Fruit Pie

I'm in my 40's, live in the South and never remember a Thanksgiving or Christmas without this pie. This is a recipe that my mother handed down to me. I think she , started making this when we lived in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. I'm not sure of the exact origin of this pie but I know it has been around for at least 100 years and I'm pretty sure it has nothing to do with Japan. Enough history; let's talk taste. It is very rich so a tiny sliver goes a long way. It is very sweet but so delicious. The texture reminds me of pecan pie. Don't overcook! You want this pie to be soft on the inside and firm on the outside. Many people overcook thinking the inside is too runny.