Japanese Fruit Pie

A wonderful sequel to a traditional pecan pie.

Recipe by Carolyn

8
1 - 9 inch pie
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium mixing bowl combine eggs, butter or margarine, sugar, vanilla extract, and vinegar. Beat until smooth. Stir in pecans, coconut, and raisins. Pour mixture into pastry shell.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 40 minutes. Cool before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
404 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 47.7g; fat 23.1g; cholesterol 66.8mg; sodium 243.1mg. Full Nutrition
