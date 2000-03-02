Chocolate Chip Peppermint Cookies
A chocolaty chocolate chip cookie, with peppermint flavoring. This is for kids or adults (I'm a 10 year old.) They taste best when they're still hot.
I've made these twice this week. The first, exactly like the recipe, they were good, but not unbelievably good. They spread out a lot for me, and I could have used more mint. The 2nd... perfect. I melted the butter before adding the sugar and used bread flour. I added a 1/2 cup of crushed candy canes (5 canes). I also didn't grease the baking sheets. As several others recommended I only baked for 9 minutes. The final result is absolutely delicious! And more festive with the candy cane pieces.Read More
They taste and smell amazing! But, something's wrong with the recipe because the dough was odd and was quite dry even though I cooked them for way less than I normally cook cookies for.Read More
reduce cooking time by a few minutes and they stay soft and chewy and great tasting for days, (but they didn't last days around our house)
This were soooo good!! I used milk chocolate chips because that's what I had and they turned out great. The only thing I might change would be to add a little bit more flour to make them a little softer when they cool. Everyone at the office loved them!!
I made these cookies & they are so good! My whole family liked them. I followed the recipe but cut the baking time as suggested in other reviews (I baked them for 9 minutes). They turned out great and are still soft the next day.
A tasty chocolate-chocolate cookie. They do become quite crisp when they have cooled, so if you like a softer cookie, eat them right away.
These are very tasty little morsels, I feel that there wasn't quite enough mint flavour but very good all the same, the secret to keeping them soft and delicious is to slightly underbake them.
Every time I make these for my a cappella group they're all gone in less than half an hour. Soft, chewy, delicious and really easy to make - though I did take another reviewer's advice and added crushed candy cane. Love it so much!!
These cookies turned out wonderfully! I made them for a friend, and they were a hit amongst him and his coworkers. Instead of using just plain old chocolate chips, I used mint choc chips for some extra flavour!
Very good cookie. I baked them for 10 minutes, and they turned out great! Not too crunchy, at all! I also doubled the recipe to make enough for my husband's fire academy - no problems there, either!
Wow. These cookies were sooooo good! I made them as part of my christmas cookie collection that I do every year and everyone raved about them.
Delish! Follow the recipe as is, except I hardly used any chocolate chips. Instead I used some crushed up red & white Andes candies. They had them out during the holidays and I bought a bag then. I would definitely make these again. I used my new Air Bake cookie sheet for part of the cookies and my Wilton non-stick for the rest of them. I took both batched out after 9 minutes. The cookies from the Air Bake tray were perfectly round and soft. The ones from my Wilton pans were more chunky and thick looking and the bottom of the cookies were crispy.
These were quite tasty and stayed fresh for over a week! Thank you, Courtney!
I love the combination of mint/chocolate! I added another 1/2 tsp. of peppermint and reduced the sugar by half (plenty sweet). I also subbed M&Ms for the chocolate chips, and the result was pleasing to the eye. 9 minutes of cooking time was enough.
I cut some butter and sugar; they turned out perfect. I love chocolate/mint things and these are great and easy to make.
Great cookie! I took them to a party and they were a hit. I actually did half white flour and half oat flour and them an extra layer of flavor that I really liked. Use high quality chocolate and cocoa powder -- it makes a noticeable difference.
Very good.. I added crushed peppermint candy canes.. was kinda funky with the first batch but then was very good for the other batches...
these were yum! i added crushed up peppermints, but i think i will add 1/2 tsp. more peppermint extract next time i make these. definetly a keeper, but maybe a work in progress.
Delicious! I had tried a cookie like this a few weeks ago and had to find the recipe! This tastes just the same and is so good! Used milk ch. chps and baked them until almost done then cooled a few mins on cookie sheet then to wax paper. I can't wait to give these as gifts- thank you!!
Wow, yummy! I followed the recipe except that I substituted the peppermint extract for 6 crushed-up candy canes. It's a nice visual touch and adds a little texture. This recipe tastes exactly like when you let a candy cane melt in your hot chocolate. Definitely a keeper! I baked for 10 minutes and cooled for 2 on the sheet, and they were perfect.
I first made and reviewed these in 2010. Since then, I have made these every year for the holidays and add broken pieces of candy cane. They have become a family favorite!
I absolutely love these cookies! i'm a chocolate peppermint fanatic..the are very easy to make, come out perfect, and are delicious.
Great recipe! I used whole wheat flour, and it wasn't dry at all. Everyone at the party loved them! Very chocolaty and just enough peppermint where it doesn't overwhelm the cookie.
Excellent recipe! Personally, I love mint, so I doubled the mint extract. Also, since I had no unsweetened cocoa at hand, I used a little over 1 tbsp. of Ovaltine "Rich Chocolate". It came out wonderfully, and they disappeared super-fast. This is DEFINITELY one of my favorite recipes, now! (If only I weren't on a diet!! LOL)
Delicious, my sister and I made them for new years eve, they were a huge it!
I wanted to love these cookies, and almost did when I ate them submerged in milk, but a bite of this cookie by itself leaves a fishy aftertaste. Why?? Too much baking soda!!! When I make this recipe again, and I will, because I LOVE chocolate and mint, I plan to use about 3/4 tsp of baking powder and perhaps 1/4 tsp baking powder. Some recipes use baking powder alone. But when baking, beware of a preponderance of baking soda; it will ruin your baked goods. I just made the Soft Molasses Cookies I from this site, calling for 2 tsp baking soda, and had to throw them out - nothing could save them.
Yummmmy! These are way too good! I love chocolate and peppermint together! I also baked for only 9 min. and they came out perfect, crispy on edges and soft in the middle!
This was an amazing cookie! I followed the directions exactly, and baked them for 12 minutes. The recipe yielded 21 cookies and were simply wonderful!! These make an excellent holiday treat, but honestly I would eat them any time of the year! I love chocolate a lot, so I was a little unsure about the peppermint, but the flavors blended perfectly and the peppermint was nice and subtle, not overpowering. I highly suggest you try this!!!
baking these cookies took a lot of time, and the stickiness of the peppermint destroyed two baking pans, they tasted really doughy, like there wasn't enough sugar and/or liquid... will not bake again
this recipe is awesome, it is my favorite cookie recipe - thanks, Courtney!!
These were Delicious!
This cookie was delicious and very easy to make! I added crushed peppermint candy canes and used white chocolate chips. I also only baked them just over 8 minutes. They was a huge hit at our cookie exchange!!! I'll be making more for Christmas gift baskets :)
Fabulous! I doubled the peppemint extract like other reviewers and cut cooking time to about 8-9 minutes. They were crisp on outside and soft and chewy on inside. They didn't last long! I had to make another batch a day later and I doubled the recipe. Thanks for a great recipe.
Gosh these were just fabulous. Like other reviewers said, they are a firmer cookie than I normally like. But everyone I gifted them to as a holiday thanks were enamored! I used 1/2 Andes Mint Chips and 1/2 Giardelli bittersweet cooking chips. These chips are huge and flat and easily melt into little pools of yumminess. Thanks so much for the recipe, it made my Thanksgiving.
Yummy! Turned out great! Thank you!
The batter on these tasted really good and I was excited for them, but they did not turn out very well at all, very thin and flat. Because the batter tasted so yummy though, I might try modifying the recipie to see if I can get them to bake-up better.
Divine! The peppermint added a really nice flavour to it, and they are nice and soft. Wonderful!
I made these a couple years ago, and never ended up making them again. They're *absoloutely* delicious if you eat them right away, but once cooled I didn't find they kept well. By the next day the remaining 20 of my cookies were dry and tasteless, and most of them were thrown out. Again, they're great to eat right out of the oven (if you shrunk the recipe) but I wouldn't recommend if you're not planning to eat them right away.
Next time I will try these with chocolate peppermint chips. they stayed soft and chewy.
AMAZING!!!!!!!! I added a little bit more flour, and sprinkled crushed candy can on top after they were done. I cooked them for only 11 minutes... they turned out perfect!! My family loved them. I did not have any peppermint extract so I used about 1/8 - 1/4 teaspoon peppermint oil instead. Peppermint extract makes the cookie harder.
Bake for only 10 minutes, perfection!
Very minty--cut down on the peppermint if you aren't a fan. If you are, this is definitely a good amount. I baked for 10 minutes and thought that was good--still a bit soft, slightly crunchy on the bottom. Perfect texture for me. These are very easy and don't make a ton, so be prepared to double if you want a lot. I enjoyed these, thank you!
yummy! these are fantastic fresh out of the oven! If you dont plan on eating them all the same day then definetely cut back on the baking time a minute or two
These were a let-down. I LOVE peppermint patties, so made a double batch, and we didn't even come close to eating them all. I don't know what they're missing; the chocolate is there, the peppermint is there, they just somehow were dissapointing. I baked them for 10 minutes at 325 degrees, with a 2-minute rest out of the oven, and the texture was perfect.
Good flavor, but I had the same problem with them turning out too crunchy. I did up the flour to about 2 cups, but it didn't seem to help. Unfortunately I'm such a novice cook that I don't know how to remedy the problem!! If someone knew how to alter the recipe in order to make them chewier I would make them again...
Oh my!! These were excellent! I only baked them for about 10 minutes, until they were just barely set. They stayed very moist. Other than that, the only change I made was to use white chocolate chips. I think this really made the mint flavors pop, and I would definitely do it that way again. All in all, an excellent recipe.
These came out excellent. We added peppermint bark chips. This dough came out as a flatter, crisper cookie than another we tried. Our next attempt will use the Special Dark Cocoa, rather than regular cocoa to get a darker chocolate flavor. They froze very well.
I made it without the cocoa powder. My husband Loves them. These have become his favorite snack. I also made some, along with a few others, and gave them as Christmas gifts. They were a big hit!
For those wanting more mint flavor...I used Andes baking chips instead of chocolate chips! Amazing!!!
I added a little extra Pepermint, they are marvouls...but how you got 30 i just dont know!
Wow! I'm a sucker for mint and chocolate, so this may be a biased opinion, but these cookies were incredibly delicious! I used 1 3/4 c flour and 1 cup of Hershey's special dark choc chips. Cookie sheet didn't need greasing. Living abroad, I have a mini-oven - so putting these at 180C just above center for 12-15 minutes was good for me. They came out soft, and the next day are still soft.
These were awesome!! My roommates absolutely loved them and I am planning on making some more for my family's Christmas eve party. The only change I made was adding two eggs instead of one, I think this helped out with the dryness a little bit.
These were so close to being perfect--moist, choclatey and delicious--but there is at least two times too much peppermint extract called for in this recipe. Next time I'll halve, if not quarter it.
Great cookie recipe! I modified the base-upping the flour to 2 cups/omitting the chocolate chips and substituting a Hershey's Kiss(mint truffle-in stores now!)on the top. I wanted a special cookie for a party this evening, and I found it!
Great peppermint choc cookie i added an extra teaspoon of mint extract as i love mint and they turned out lovely.This is one cookie i know that will be made in our home all the time from now on. thank you for this recipe
I didn't have enough chocolate chips, so I did half chocolate and half white chocolate chips. And I added crushed candy cane to the recipe instead of peppermint extract....divine!!! I can't wait to make more of these for christmas!
I read the feedback and made only 3 changes: added 1/4 c flour, substituted dark chocolate chips for semi and crushed some candy canes to put on top (after baking and while on cookie sheet; just a few in the middle for color). I am not sure why some of the negative feedback- the cookies were not flat- I did use a cookie scoop for uniformity. They were moist in the middle and just the right amount of crisp on the edge. The mint-chocolate combination was perfect. This recipe is one I will be making again!
mmmmmm! So delicious. I followed recipe pretty well. the only thing I did different was use white chocolate chips (made cookie have peppermint bark taste). I also cut baking time to just under 11 minutes because I like my cookies chewy. these are going to be on my list of Christmas cookies every year. YUMMY!
This recipe is a great base to play with. I added vanilla-omitted peppermint extract. As well as adding peppermint chocolate chips and a handful of regular chocolate chips...never enough chocolate!! Fabulous texture... I under baked them for a few minutes as well and let them sit to cool on the cookie sheet for about 3 mins. Next time a double batch is needed.
This cookie is great! I suggest adding some crushed peppermint into the batter. This adds a little crunch- it's amazing!
These cookies have very good flavor, but came out VERY thin and crunchy. I cut the time down to 10 minutes and still very crunchy. For an added mint flavor, I put a soft peppermint on top before baking. It looks festive and my family knows it will not taste like an ordinary chocolate chip cookie.
it's really good but i agree with the other reviews that they came out too crispy! i tried cutting the time down to ten minutes but i found they weren't cooked thoroughly... will experiment more next time. for the taste however its really good! i couldnt find any peppermint extract so i decided to crush peppermint candies until they were a fine powder and mixed in about 1/4 cup. also topped the cookies with them. theyre not a strong mint flavor though :D
These were REALLY REALLY good!! I followed the recipe to a "T" but I didn't have choc. chips so I used semi sweet baking choc. and just made chunks. I only baked about 10-12 min and let them cool on the cookie sheet for about 2 min. turned out perfect. If you really are going for that peppermint taste you might add just a pinch more extract. Great cookie, a true keeper!
These were AMAZING!!! i really encourage using some crushed candy canes or mints to give it that yummy holiday flair!!! When you put them on the pan, do REALLY small balls, they grow HUGE!!! Enjoy this delicious treat!!! Until next time, >3tocook10 is OUT!
Seriously, people LOVE these cookies. I make them to give people around Christmas time, and it doesn't matter whether they are hot or not, you will make new best friends if you give someone these cookies. They're DELICIOUS.
I made these according to the recipe but added i/2 C of crushed peppermint sticks (the softer kind - I use Bob's Sweet Stripes). They turned out delicious but I could see they wouldn't be the prettiest cookie on the Christmas tray. I drizzled some white icing in a zigzag over the top and they are far more attractive.
Exactly what I was looking for! I have subbed mint chip for the chocolate chips and left out the mint extract with wonderful results. I also lowered the cooking time for softer cookies. Great recipe!
These are the best cookies I have ever tasted with a mint undertone! They were really simple to make, except we did not have any cocoa in the house so instead I used 1 1oz square of baker's chocolate and melted it to give it a soft sandy brown coulor.
These cookies are DELICIOUS! They remind me of my favorite flavor of ice cream, mint chocolate chip. I gave these as Christmas gifts. They were a favorite!
These cookies are GREAT! For an added touch, I crushed 3 medium candy canes dipped the top of each cookie in the crush candy canes before cooking. It doesn't do much for the tast, but it improves the presentation.
Great flavor - so good, but I definitely cooked these for a shorter amount of time than called for and they STILL turned out pretty close to rock hard. I may have to heat them up for 30 second befor eating to soften. I think I will make them again eventually, but definitely cut the time even more. Good flavor though!
Good cookies! I added an extra 3 TBSP. of flour and reduced the baking time to 10-12 minutes (instead of 12-15 minutes). I also put in an extra quarter teaspoon of peppermint extract (and could probably have added more.) The cookies came out soft and taste very good!
I omitted the vanilla and doubled the peppermint extract. I was nervous that it would be too pepprminty, but it was perfect. I also reduced the baking time to 10 minutes.
I loved these but some others found them a bit chalky.
These cookies are pure genius! Wonderful!!!!
The recipe was ok. I have had much better cookie base recipes. This one is too sweet, needs more chocolate taste and the dough is a bit dry. If I were to do this one again, I would use the standard cookie recipe off the CHIPITS package and substitute some of the flour for cocoa and add in the peppermint. So I guess it wouldn't really be using this recipe. But the idea is good.
Kudos! This is a wonderful recipe. The cookies have a wonderful texture. Folks, keep in mind how essential it is to let these cookies cool completely before moving them around. They are very fragile fresh out of the oven. Mmm... So delicious!
i get the most requests at work for these cookies. everyone loves them.
Excellent! I substituted 1/4 cup applesauce for 1/4 cup of the butter and added 2 crushed candy canes. I think more would have been too much for me. I also cooked them for 10 min and they are super soft and gooey. Great recipe!
These got devoured in my house! They keep asking me when I am going to make more! The mint flavor was great but don't keep these cookies in a zip-loc with other cookies, they will absorb some of that mintiness!
These were so good! I made a batch that were gluten, dairy, and egg free due to our families various food allergies and they were delicious! I substituted Better Batter gluten-free flour for the wheat flour, Unsalted Fleishmann's margarine for the butter, and EnerG egg replacer for the egg.
Perfect as is!
This was pretty easy. I substituted half chix chips for Andes crushed mint to give more flavor and color. Delish!
These were good fresh out of the oven. Not too sweet, just the right amount of mint, and nice and chewy. However, after they cooled down, they became very crispy and crunchy and dry. I wasn't a huge fan.
These are phenomenal. The ONLY thing I suggest is as others have done, reduce baking time. 10 mins max in the oven, then let them sit for a few mins before transferring them to a cooling rack.
Very delicious!
Good taste - didn't care for the texture. As I was making these I thought the recipe called for too much flour and not enough egg or even any milk, but I usually follow the recipe the first time. I was right. Other reviewers have commented on baking them less or eating them right away, but I think cookies should be transportable snacks. One hour in my bag and they were crumbled to bits. I might use them as a crust for a pie, but as cookies they're a bit of a failure.
I used 1/2 tsp for the peppermint extract and left out the vanilla. I did 11 minutes and let then cool, they were perfect!!!!!! I also used semisweet AND milk chocolate chips.
Very Yummy Recipe!!! I substituted the chocolate chips for half peppermint chips and half chocolate chips! I cooked them only 8 minutes. They were amazing. My husband and kids and I finished 30 small cookies that night!!
I made these with mint chocolate chips, and they were fantastic. Yum!
Yummy! I made these and baked them for only 9 minutes. I used 3tsp of mint extract and a little extra cocoa (1 extra tbls). These were delice, I'm more than pleased. Mint chocolately deliciousness.
Delicious cookie. Is my new favorite Holiday cookie recipe. I did make a few changes. Unfortunately, I only had 1/4 tsp of Peppermint. I used the 1/4 tsp peppermint, and then used mint chocolate chips instead of regular semi-sweet. I baked them for 10 minutes, like others had suggested. They came out PERFECT!!! I love them. Thanks.
These cookies turned out amazing... contrary to the other reviews, mine came out fluffy and soft. I substituted the butter for butter flavored crisco. I also blended the batter until it had a whipped texture. I used 1 cup of mini choc. chips and 3/4 cup of red and green m&m's. They tured out to be the PERFECT holiday treat, great for an after feast desert because they arent too heavy!
Great recipe! I like to sub half the chocolate chips for a cut up mint chocolate candy bar for added flavor. I also recommend making sure you use peppermint extract. I made the mistake of buying just regular mint and once mixed together it tasted fine but the mint extract smelled a little too much like gum for my taste. All in all, a great recipe.
Love. Make following changes usually, but good either way. -No peppermint extract -No chocolate chips -Add 1- 1 1/2c Hershey Kisses- Candy Cane flavor -Bake on parchment paper for 10-11 min.
I have been making these for a few years now- definitely echo other who added crushed candy canes or peppermint candies. I always use room temperature butter and am careful not to over-mix. These won me first prize in a holiday cookie bake off!
Very good recipe. I didn't have any mint extract, so I added crushed up soft peppermint sticks you get from cracker barrel. Husband loved them! Great warm out of the oven!!!
Yummy! Came out great. I used white/chocolate swirl chips, otherwise followed the recipe exactly.
Changes I made....melted butter before mixing with sugar. Added an extra 1/2 tsp of peppermint extract and I also chilled the dough before cooking for about half hr in the fridge. Also cut cook time to 9 mins. They are delicious! Everyone loves them!
