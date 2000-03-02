Chocolate Chip Peppermint Cookies

A chocolaty chocolate chip cookie, with peppermint flavoring. This is for kids or adults (I'm a 10 year old.) They taste best when they're still hot.

Recipe by Courtney

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
12 mins
additional:
23 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
30
Yield:
30 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

30
Original recipe yields 30 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.

  • In a large bowl, cream together butter, white sugar, and brown sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in egg, then stir in vanilla and peppermint extracts. Combine flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt; gradually stir into the creamed mixture. Mix in the chocolate chips. Drop by rounded spoonfuls onto the prepared cookie sheets.

  • Bake for 12 to 15 minutes in the preheated oven. Allow cookies to cool on cookie sheets for 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
117 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 14.4g; fat 6.6g; cholesterol 18.4mg; sodium 97.9mg. Full Nutrition
