My Navy Bean Soup

4.2
85 Ratings
  • 5 40
  • 4 33
  • 3 6
  • 2 5
  • 1 1

A delicious rich and colorful soup. Good for a cool autumn evening.

Recipe by Patty Long

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
4 hrs
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Clean and sort the beans. Place them in a large bowl with water to cover and soak for 3 hours.

    Advertisement

  • In a large pot over medium heat, combine the beans and the chicken stock and allow to simmer.

  • Meanwhile, melt the butter or margarine in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the carrots and onion and saute for 10 minutes, or until onion is caramelized. Add this mixture to the pot.

  • In the same skillet over medium high heat, saute the bacon for 10 to 15 minutes, or until it is crisp. Drain the grease and add the bacon to the pot. Continue to simmer the soup over medium heat, stirring frequently, until the beans are tender and the soup has thickened.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
448 calories; protein 16.9g; carbohydrates 40g; fat 25.5g; cholesterol 19.9mg; sodium 995.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022