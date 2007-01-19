My Navy Bean Soup

I soaked the beans overnight and put them in the crockpot today on high until it was bubbling and then turned down to low until the beans were cooked. Sauteed the veggies in olive oil and used 1 qt of Trader Joe's low sodium organic vegetable broth and 3 c of chicken stock - I was worried about the other reviews mentioning the saltiness and the veggie broth was all I had that was low sodium. I'm glad I did - we really liked the added flavors from the veggie broth (including tomato). I cubed a 1lb ham steak instead of bacon. When the beans were tender I took out 2 c of the soup, pureed and added back to thicken the soup (I pulled out the ham cubes so they didn't get pureed). I also let it cook without the top on for about 45 min to thicken as well. UPDATE 3/22/15 - added a bay leaf, used 1 qt low sodium veggie stock and 1 qt LS chicken stock. Still delicious.