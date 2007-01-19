My Navy Bean Soup
A delicious rich and colorful soup. Good for a cool autumn evening.
This recipe is very easy and tastes great! I used ham instead of bacon and didn't use the carrots. My family doesn't like cooked carrots. I also added 2 Bay leaves. It was wonderful. My family loved it. I will definitely make this again.
My mother used to make the best soup a long time ago. I searched for several recipes that could compare but there weren't any. til now, and i think it's better!
i made this and i used 4 cans of chicken broth and it had a great taste however..i like my beans thick and not like soup so i let it boil down abit...and it was so salty we could hardly choke it down..and i like salt..i will make this again but i will use low sodium chicken broth to see if that will help...thanks for sharing m
Good basic soup recipe. I ended up making mine in the crock pot so I did not soak the beans first. Also, mine ended up a little salty so I added a cubed potato.
This was good. But I prefer a pure navy bean taste. The chicken broth overpowers the taste of the navy beans.
THE BEANS NEED TO SOAK LONGER THAN THREE HOURS. I WOULD SUGGEST AT LEAST 5 OR 6 HOURS.
I found this recipe to be very inexpensive to make. To reduce some of the fat I drained the bacon, and used olive oil to saute the onions and carrots. It's a pretty straight forward recipe, and my friends love it!
This is the easiest, tastiest navy bean soup I've made. The whole family devours it as soon as I make it!
I made this soup but substituted. I diced up left overs from a spiral Ham and added a few diced up potatos too. It came out great!
Made it! No brainer instructions! GREAT taste!!
After adding the carrots and onions, I transferred everything to the crock pot. Since my kids don't like the flavor of bacon, I substituted turkey ham for the bacon. I also added 1 tsp. of marjoram and 1 tsp. of thyme for some additional flavor. I cooked the soup on low in the crock pot for 4 hours more. It was fantastic! It was even better the next day after the flavors had more time to blend together. This was posibly the tastiest soup I have ever had!
This was amazing!!! My first time making a bean soup. I barely changed the recipe. I didn't have bacon, so I put in a 1/4 C. real bacon bits. And I used salted butter to saute, but only 1/4 C. Oh and this was key, I separately simmered about 1 C. beans in the stock, and when the beans were ready, I blended the beans and added it back to the large pot, it made the soup creamier. LOVE THIS RECIPE!!!!
Overnight soaking not needed with pressure cooker! Place 1 lb. navy beans in pressure cooker. Add 8 cups cold water. Bring cooker to pressure. Turn off heat, leave sealed for one hour. Beans are now perfectly ready for any recipe. No gas after effects with this method!
I really liked this soup, but next time I make it I will sub ham for bacon. I don't like soggy bacon, it just wasn't good in this and I found myself avoiding it while eating. Also, you don't need a whole stick of margarine, I used about 3 tablespoons and a generous pouring of olive oil.
Great recipe to get more beans in my kids diet. They all love it!
I was so disappointed!! Really looking forward to liking this, but it was extremely bland. I had to doctor it up quite a bit for any of us to enjoy it. Added salt, pepper, thyme and garlic, just to make it a passable dinner.
This doesn't have to be such a long process - if you don't want to soak the beans overnight, instead boil for one hour. I did this and then cooked in my slowcooker on high for 3 1/2 hours - we still like them a bit firm w/ more broth, but another hour and it would be a good thick consistency a lot of folks like. Delicious flavor with a few cubes of chicken boullion.
It was okay...not really impressed though. No one else in the family really cared for it either, it seemed to be lacking flavor.
Really good. Used turkey bacon for less fat. Next time I may add some corn.
this is a really good place to start. I threw everything in the slow cooker on high for 4 hours. I added some chopped celery, celery salt and black pepper. Served it with cornbread. Yum!
I let this simmer all afternoon - used turkey bacon instead. A very simple, tasty soup.
This was a wonderful base to add layers of flavor to. Instead of ham or bacon, I used smoked pork neck bones, (tie in a piece of cheesecloth and drop in);very inexpensive but adds a wonderful slightly smoky vibe to the whole thing. Also a little Thyme, 1 bay leaf and a couple cloves of garlic and a big pinch of cayenne pepper along with the other listed ingredients. I never serve the same day it's made, but the next day every morsel disappears!
The butter in this was excessive. I skimmed off quite a bit then wound up with a great soup. Next time, I will only use a couple of tablespoons.
Lacked flavor. Would not make this again.
WONDERFUL...no other way to describe this soup. Changed margarine to butter and used only 1/4c instead of 1/2c. There were NO leftovers!
This was good. I found that I needed to soak my beans longer than 3 hours and the finished product was lacking in color so I added a few handfuls of sliced kale. We will definitley make this again.
Per other reviews, I soaked my beans overnight and used ham in place of the bacon. I also used some spices and only 1/4 cup of butter. I thought the soup was pretty good with these changes.
This is just a great simple recipe that can provide you with a good base to experiment with. I made some minor changes... I used 4 cups chicken stock (low sodium-fat free version), dropped the carrots, and switched the bacon for about 3/4 lb ham steak cut up and threw in the bone with it. Add some cornbread and you have a great chilly day meal.
I made this tonight with few changes. I cut it in half and used Swanson reduced sodium broth instead of stock. I also added water to it, to cut the saltiness. I used extra carrots and onion, and toward the end used a potato masher to thicken it up. I served with warm cornbread and my boys ate it all up. It was awesome! A great recipe to tweak to your liking.
Served to a church crowd, they loved it. My only mods were to add (to a double batch) 6 larges cloves chopped garlic, and 2 tbs. of Emeril's Essence to the saute of onions and carrots. I used the stick blender just before serving to thicken it a bit. Really nice soup, will definitely make again.
I made mine in a crockpot and it seemed that 7 cups of chicken stock was a little too much. I used a quart and it turned out to be really good!
It was easy & tasted great!! I like the fact that is plenty of wiggle room to customize to your taste. I threw ham in with the bacon & celery in with the onions, carrots. Served with a side of corn bread, I swear my Granny was here!!
AWESOME. I prepped this ahead of time and left it for my girlfriend's mom to finish up the last 45 minutes of cooking. When I came home for dinner...MMMMMM. This soup rocks. (Btw, I used 4 cans of chicken broth rather than stock, and it came out great, like a chicken+bean kinda flavor going on. Great recipe!)
when I made this recipe I was truely amazed at the taste, I will surely make this recipe again
YUM! Per other comments, I added more carrots than it called for and soaked my beans overnight. It turned out great.
Kind of tasteless. Addind salt and pepper helped. Our small kids liked it though, and it's hard to serve a bean soup they'll eat.
I soaked, then cooked the beans until soft in water only. Then cooked further to reduce the water. Adding chicken broth or any salt before they softened would have made them tough. I skipped all frying of anything, why add extra oil or grease? I also used pre-chopped and frozen onions, red & green pepper and celery. Added several carrots cut into rounds, chopped celery and various spices. Last I added pre-chopped ham and let all simmer until tender.
For something so simple, it's hard to believe how good this is! I was out of bacon one time, but the kids actually preferred the smooth consistancy the soup had without it. I used soft chicken boullion cubes to make the stock and Smart Balance original spread. I also puree the onions after cooking them so they disappear from picky kids' sight...
Pretty good soup. I used a package of the 16 beans, soaked them over night then followed the directions on recipe. I did cut down the butter to 1/4 cup and used low sodium broth. Otherwise I followed the recipe as written. Next time I will ad less chicken broth and some ham.
Great flavor, I did however make a few changes, I soaked the beans over night, I then cut up 3 celery stocks and put in a saute pan with butter and added it to the soup along with the onion and carrots that I had just sauted up, I also had a nice ham bone that had some meat on it, and I used that to impart a nice flavor, I also cooked it a good many hours, my Husband said its the best navy bean I have made yet...Thanks :)
This soup has a wonderful flavor, and with a little bread it's a meal in itself. The only thing is, it's a bit on th salty side.
An affordable soup, good and tasty too. I don't love the bacon, but I don't hate it either. I used smoked bacon and I think it was a little overpowering. I didnt have any fresh carrots, but picked out all the carrots from an entire bag of frozen peas and carrrots. Hey, it worked! Didn't have an onion either, but had some dried minced onion in the cupboard, that worked too. Used only 2 tablespoons of butter, and thought everything tasted quite good. Just the smoky bacon I used was rough. I'll gladlly make again, but definitely without all the butter -- just doesnt need it. (used low sodium broth, and was happy with it)
this really was salty- so glad i added a whole quart of water. it's a decent base, but needs something more. next time i'll up the carrots, add something green(kale? spinach? parsley?) and use a hamhock. could also been good with some mushrooms in it. definitely has potential!
I liked this soup but next time I will use ham. Did not care for bacon's texture after sitting in broth and I did fry it crispy. I used chicken stock I had made by cooking the chicken, chunks of celery and onion. I then removed all of that for a wonderful tasting broth. To that broth, I added the pre-soaked navy beans and the carrots chopped. Very good soup.
The chicken broth just makes for a very flavorful soup. My husband and I really enjoyed eating it!
was a great hit ,my husband loves bean soup and htis passes
Easy and tastes great! Good with fresh beans as well as dried ones.
What a great soup on a cold winter night! I used my own stock from a roasted chicken I had made, cut back a little on the bacon and added leftover pieces of the fresh ham I had served for Christmas dinner. Made a great lunch for me the next day too. Thanks Patty!
Good taste, I added ham but otherwise followed the recipe and the beans needed to soak longer, 4 hours wasn't sufficiant, I will try 6 next time.
I must confess, the rating is based on my adaptation of this recipe. It was a great base for what turned out to be a one pot meal. Only had canned navy beans so put 3 cans in the pot with the chicken broth. Blended a fourth can to use as a thickener based on other reviews. Fried up 2 slices of thick bacon and used the bacon grease to saute onions, carrots and celery. Added the broken bacon pieces to the soup, 2 bay leaves and pepper. For this meaty version I used leftover Porketta roast that gave such great flavor. The Porketta was salty so didn't need any additional salt. Next time I may add some chopped spinach.
Awesome! I doubled the recipe so there would be leftovers....it was fabulous!
I add parsley and white pepper and leave out the bacon. I saute all the seasonings and steam the carrots slightly before adding. Excellent.
Very tasty and filling soup, a litle salty but I should have used reduced sodium broth as another reviewer suggested, otherwise this soup is a great find.
Simply delicious! I added 2 stalks of celery to the recipe but didn't make any other changes. Very simple to make and ready to eat in less than 2 hours of cooking. I highly recommend soaking the beans overnight.
I made this our first cold Fall day. I don't usually keep bacon around to control my cholesterol and I had no ham. I used vegetable broth and a vegetable all purpose spice that I got at World Market. I followed the recipe as written other than the bacon. They were very good with some cornmeal muffins.
Perfect! My husband and I both gave this a 10. I used precooked ham chunks instead of bacon and added 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Oh...and I only used 1/4 cup or so of margarine as others suggested. I fast cooked the beans then followed the recipe. After I brought the soup to a boil I transferred to the crock pot for 3 1/2 hours (started on high and turned to low once the beans were the texture I wanted). Thanks for this recipe! Loved this and I am not even a fan of bean soup!
I was really pleased with this. I essentially followed the recipe although it did need to be cooked for much longer and I used turkey bacon. Smelled and tasted wonderful. I also threw in a few extra seasonings. Thank you.
Delicious! Although I cooked it for about 3 hours and added more water when it would thicken. I've made it twice in the past week and got many compliments!!
This is perfect bean soup. Absolutely Delicious.
This soup didn't have enough flavor for my family. We added hot sauce. I think next time I would add a ham hock to the beans.
This was pretty good. Like some of the previous reviewers I like a thicker soup, so I put less stock in. It was a little salty but not too bad. I will use low sodium stock next time. I used ham and bacon as I had both that needed to be used. The bacon was good thick center cut peppered bacon. It really made the soup wonderful. The pepper was excellent. My family really enjoyed this.
Good basic recipe. My BF was asking for bean soup, which I had never made before. I chose this recipe as it seemed the most straightforward. I didn't have bacon but cubed up some ham. Used half chicken stock and half water. Also added one bay leaf and 2 baby red potatoes, diced very small. Mashed some of the soup with a potato masher toward the end of the cooking time, to help thicken it up. Will make again!
I soaked the beans overnight and put them in the crockpot today on high until it was bubbling and then turned down to low until the beans were cooked. Sauteed the veggies in olive oil and used 1 qt of Trader Joe's low sodium organic vegetable broth and 3 c of chicken stock - I was worried about the other reviews mentioning the saltiness and the veggie broth was all I had that was low sodium. I'm glad I did - we really liked the added flavors from the veggie broth (including tomato). I cubed a 1lb ham steak instead of bacon. When the beans were tender I took out 2 c of the soup, pureed and added back to thicken the soup (I pulled out the ham cubes so they didn't get pureed). I also let it cook without the top on for about 45 min to thicken as well. UPDATE 3/22/15 - added a bay leaf, used 1 qt low sodium veggie stock and 1 qt LS chicken stock. Still delicious.
chiken broth is not needed. I reserved a portion of the cooked beans, a third to a half cup and mashed and put this back to the soup stirred in thourghly an d then simmer to desired thickness
We've never had Navy Bean soup before and the WHOLE family loved it. I used maple breakfast sausage instead of the bacon, added potatoes/thyme/marjoram as others suggested and used homemade broth. We found it wasn't salty enough but I'm sure that's b/c our broth was not processed/canned. Just a splash of Tobasco took it right off the charts. THANKS for the great recipe!
was wonderful , i added my own chicken stock and potatoes and left some of the orginal ingredients out but its wonderful
Changes: I let my beans soak for 6 hours in cold water. I used 9 slices of turkey bacon. I added 3 cloves of garlic. I let my soup simmer for 90 minutes.Everything else as is in the recipe. The beans weren't as tender as I'd like them. Next time, I will soak them overnight. Will definitely be making this again. It is very tasty.
This turned out well. I had great northern beans instead of navy beans and I used low sodium chicken broth and turkey ham which was great for my weight loss plan.
Because this recipe sounds very sodium rich we actually thinned the chicken stock a little bit with an additional cup of water. We also did not add the bacon to the pot, we added it to the bowls when we served it. The extra water didn't thin the soup as we simply cooked it a little longer. 3 hours in NOT long enough to soak dry beans. Overnight or very early in the day are best so they soak for 6-8 hours. Long story short is the soup was awesome. Simple to make and very flavorful.
Been making this recipe since I found it here Love it! I do soak my beans over night. Even the kids like this one will be making this for years to come! Thanks for the recipe!
