Westrup Whole Wheat Bread

I was very disappointed with this- It was by far the worst bread I have ever made!! Something obviously went wrong since everyone else seemed to rave about this... Consistency was near perfect at the end of step 2, but adding the extra flour just dried it out and made it tough to work with! I had to and some extra water and didn't even bother to add the last 1c of flour. The dough was way too dense and it never even rised!! I baked it and it still didn't rise it just turned out like a brick! I did taste it and it tasted alright... I have never made bread with vital wheat gluten before so I did some research and I think that 1/2c was too much, there should have only been 4 tsp per loaf which would have translated to 1/4c of gluten! Also I think the flour needs to be cut by 1-2c... Since it is a wheat recipe I would suggest cutting the bread flour by this amount... I will try this again, only as a base but I will definitely only be making one loaf as per the modifications I already stated, and maybe some more...

