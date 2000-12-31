Westrup Whole Wheat Bread

I developed this recipe over the years when I was trying to provide good nutrition for my children. Now my husband and I eat half a loaf the minute it comes out of the oven! We haven't bought bread at the grocery in years.

By Shannon Westrup

prep:
30 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
40
Yield:
3 loaves
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small mixing bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water. Let stand until creamy, about 10 minutes.

  • In a large mixing bowl, combine the whole wheat flour, wheat bran, 3 cups of the bread flour, wheat germ, milk powder, brown sugar, wheat gluten, sesame seeds, and salt; stir well. Mix in the yeast mixture, oil and eggs.

  • Add the remaining bread flour, 1/2 cup at a time, stirring well after each addition. When the dough has pulled together, turn it out onto a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth and elastic, about 8 minutes.

  • Lightly oil a large bowl. Place the dough in the bowl and turn to coat with oil. Cover with a damp cloth and let rise in a warm place until doubled in volume, about 1 hour.

  • Deflate the dough and turn it out onto a lightly floured surface. Divide the dough into three equal pieces and form into loaves. Place the loaves into three lightly greased 8x4 inch loaf pans. Cover the loaves with a damp cloth and let rise until doubled in volume, about 40 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for about 30 minutes or until the top is golden brown and the bottom of the loaf sounds hollow when tapped.

Per Serving:
92 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 14.1g; fat 2.4g; cholesterol 9.9mg; sodium 195.8mg. Full Nutrition
