Mushroom and Swiss Chicken

We quite enjoyed this recipe. I read through the reviews and used some of the suggestions when I made it tonight for dinner. I used a plastic bag and put the oil, vinegar, garlic and some seasoning salt in, then tossed the chicken in and gave it all a good smooshing around, put it in a greased dish, topped it with some Creole seasoning (all I had) and then pepper, then tossed on some red pepper flakes for good measure. Chucked it in the oven as the recipe says, after 30 minutes I took it out and topped it with some baby bellas and the chopped green onions and cooked it 15 minutes more. When it came out, I topped it with the sliced swiss and let it sit whilst I whipped up some rice-a-roni angel hair pasta as a side, toasted up some BBQ bread (hubby HAS to have bread), and then it was ready to eat! We all agreed it was quite tasty, fairly simple, and made for a marvelous presentation. It DID look like something from a restaurant. Hubby even stated I should add it to my keeper file. That's high praise around here.