Mushroom and Swiss Chicken

This is an easy recipe that will impress your guests! It can be served with rice or pasta. The dish is so wonderful, you might want to keep the side dishes plain and simple.

By Natalie Rowe

prep:
25 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Combine oil and garlic in a 9x13 inch baking dish. Add chicken breasts and coat well with the oil and garlic. Sprinkle with the vinegar and Cajun seasoning.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 minutes.

  • Remove chicken from oven and cover with green onion and mushrooms; then add a few more sprinkles of oil and vinegar and return dish to oven for 15 to 20 minutes more. Remove from oven and immediately place 1 slice of cheese on top of each chicken breast; cheese will melt. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
360 calories; protein 36.9g; carbohydrates 7.5g; fat 19.8g; cholesterol 94.5mg; sodium 499.9mg. Full Nutrition
