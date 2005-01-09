Mushroom and Swiss Chicken
This is an easy recipe that will impress your guests! It can be served with rice or pasta. The dish is so wonderful, you might want to keep the side dishes plain and simple.
Oh, Wow! This got absolutely RAVE reviews from my boyfriend, to whom every mean is usually the same: "good." I did make a couple adjustments, though: shook the chicken up in a ziploc bag with the oil (added a little more), vinegar (and used some balsamic as well), garlic, and some seasoning salt (Alpine Touch), then put in the greased dish with more vinegar, oil, and garlic sprinkled over. Dusted with cajun and black pepper and cooked, then added a bit of chicken broth and red pepper flakes with the mushrooms/green onions. A tip: to reduce shriveling and browning of mushrooms, put the green onions over top the mushrooms. This recipe is really versatile; it was fine in the oven an extra ten minutes (with the oven shut off) while i finished up the rest of the meal. Served with Asiago Sun-dried Tomato Pasta (see review) with farfelle pasta tossed with parsley, olive oil, parmasan, and red and black pepper. I'll DEFINATELY make this again!
Sorry, but this dish was not all that tasty to my husband and I. I followed the recipe and it sure smelled and looked good, but the taste was simply mediocre.
This is WONDERFUL! Very moist chicken. The only thing different I did was put the oil, vinegar,and garlic in a zip lock bag and shook it with chicken in it. Then I put it in my baking pan.
We quite enjoyed this recipe. I read through the reviews and used some of the suggestions when I made it tonight for dinner. I used a plastic bag and put the oil, vinegar, garlic and some seasoning salt in, then tossed the chicken in and gave it all a good smooshing around, put it in a greased dish, topped it with some Creole seasoning (all I had) and then pepper, then tossed on some red pepper flakes for good measure. Chucked it in the oven as the recipe says, after 30 minutes I took it out and topped it with some baby bellas and the chopped green onions and cooked it 15 minutes more. When it came out, I topped it with the sliced swiss and let it sit whilst I whipped up some rice-a-roni angel hair pasta as a side, toasted up some BBQ bread (hubby HAS to have bread), and then it was ready to eat! We all agreed it was quite tasty, fairly simple, and made for a marvelous presentation. It DID look like something from a restaurant. Hubby even stated I should add it to my keeper file. That's high praise around here.
This was a great make-ahead recipe! Combine chicken, garlic, oil, vinegar and seasoning in a zip top bag and freeze. Then just thaw and bake - The toppings require very little prep. My whole family loved this! The chicken was moist and flavorful. We had it with steamed green beans and refrigerated mashed potatoes. Yum!
Like previous reviews suggested, I combined the oil, vinegar, garlic, about a teaspoon of balsamic vinegar, and a little of the cajun seasoning in a slider bag and shook the chicken up in there nice and good.. after that I placed in the baking dish and sprinkled with a lot of the cajun seasoning.. this recipe was extremely easy to make, turned out great.. very very moist! this ones a keeper!
This recipe was excellent. I'm a nanny for triplets who are 8 years old and one of my boys are EXTREMELY picky. He doesn't like just any kind of food, but with this one, they all really liked a lot. I tried some too and it was yummy. The only thing that I did differently was that I put the oil, vinegar and seasonings in a bag like some of the other reviews mentioned, then i added the chicken to the bag and I left it like that in the fridge for about 4 hours to marinate. It really was awesome. Will definately make again. Can't wait to make it for my husband, he'll love it. Thanks a million.
This recipe was really very good. I was a little afraid to use the cajun seasoning so I think I didn't add enough. Next time I will try more. My husband liked this one and I will make it again in the future.
I made this for the second time tonight. It was very good! I'll definitely be making this again. I marinated the chicken in a zip lock bag with the vinegar, oil, garlic, and Cajun seasoning overnight. It makes it so much tastier. I also pound the chicken. The only reason I didn't give it 5 stars was because it was a tad overcooked. I'll cook it 10 minutes less next time.
If we could give this 10 stars we would. I marrinated the chicken in the oil/vinegar/cajun seasoning for about 5 hours, drained and blotted the chicken and then topped with additional cajun seasoning before baking. Topped with lite swiss cheese when mostly done. Next time will use twice as much mushrooms. Key to this recipe is using a cajun seasoning blend you like and adjust cooking time based on size of chicken breasts. Absolutely delicious! Made this on the grill tonight for a change from the normal baking after marrinating the chicken for about 3 hours. Did the mushrooms in additional vinegar and cajun seasonings in foil. The flavors really pop more on the grill, especially when hit with a squeeze of lime when serving. Thanks so much for this easy and versatile recipe.
Excellent
Tasty! Used less red wine vinegar and more mushrooms. Topped Shaun's with mozzarella and mine with swiss. Delicious both ways.
i was already making burgandy mushrooms when i found this recipe to go with it. Because of that, i chose to top the chicken with a sprinkling of chopped frozen spinach and swiss, but otherwise, followed the recipe. It was wonderful!! kids (2-9) and hubby have already asked for it again! Thanks so much
Awesome and quick. The only thing I changed was the seasoning because I only had Creole Seasoning. Husband loved it and he doesn't normally rave about chicken
GREAT COOL WEATHER FARE! Substituted balsamic for red wine vinegar and plussed up the swiss cheese. Used "Old Bay" seasoning....family loved it!
My family really liked this dish. We have now made it twice. The second time we added bacon to the toppings, the guys really liked the addition. thanks
Absolutely Perfect!!!!!!!!
I am not a fan of mushrooms and this was really good. I would increase the cajun seasoning next time. I don't think you need a cup of green onions.
Lots of flavor, my family and I enjoyed this dish and will definately make again. I only changed one thing and that was to drain the excess liquid prior to topping with the scallions, mushrooms and swiss cheese.
This was a hit with the whole family! I didn't have all the ingredients so I improvised a bit. Instead of cajun seasoning, I used Sriracha hot chili sauce, mozzarella instead of swiss, and balsamic vinegar. It turned out fantastic, I do think the swiss would have made it even better though, the mozzarella was a little bland with it.
All i can say is: mmmmmmmm!! more please!! the chicken turned out so juicy, and the baby bella mushrooms i used were soo good!!
5 stars from a single guy. Pretty easy to make, amazing taste. I was going to make 2 servings, but I'm glad I went with 4 servings. I now how some more of this great dish for tomorrow :). I used natural apple vinegar and I put the chicken and mix in a regular plastic bag since I don't have a zip-lock bag and no red-wine vinegar. I also used powdered garlic, i thought getting my hands dirty for just one clove was too much of a hassle :) Thanks for sharing, keep it up :)
This was fantastic! I cut the recipe in half, but doubled the garlic and added 1/2 tsp onion powder (I omitted the green onions). I marinated the chicken in the oil, vinegar, garlic, Cajun seasoning, and onion powder for about 20 minutes before baking. I also used a small can of mushrooms instead of fresh and used shredded Swiss. It was SO good with excellent flavor! Next time I will cut down on the baking time, but other than that, this recipe is perfect!
Wasn't my favorite, but it was okay. I followed other reviews and marinated in a zip lock bag. Vinegar flavor was a little too strong.
Make this all the time - perfect
This dish has such a unique flavor and it just melts in your mouth!
Like eating my favorite menu items at my favorite restaurants!
I love mushrooms and I love swiss, so combining the two are most definitely a winner! I followed this recipe pretty much dead on, except cut it in half for just two of us and left out the sprinkles of green onion towards the end (was out). The result was moist and juicy and had great flavour - perfect with a nice green salad to round out the meal!
I decided to take it a step further and marinate it for a couple hours in a plastic bag. The end result was .... it was bland - no flavor at all. Will not make again. So disappointed, why did so many ppl say it was so good? I could only have imagined what this recipe would've tasted like had I not decided to marinate it.
Very tasty and using ingredients that I usually have on hand. Could vary the cheese used for a difference flavor. An easy recipe that we have enjoyed a couple of times now.
Was a little shy on the mushrooms (wife commented it needed more) to use up the ones already sliced up from the day prior. Will add more cayanne than the recipe called for. Served with carrots and brown rice with Agave Nectar lightly used over both. Definitely a keeper recipe.
I didn't know if this was going to be very good, but it was just delicious. I did alter it just a bit by marinating the chicken overnight in the garlic, oil, vinegar, cajun seasoning, and red pepper flakes. I thought the chicken would be too spicy, but it really wasn't at all. The chicken was very tender and juicy, and the cheese, onions, and mushrooms gave the dish an elegant look and wonderful flavors. I did, as others had suggested, put the onions on top of the mushrooms, to keep the mushrooms from drying out. I would surely make this again. It will be something I can serve to company.
WOW! This was super yummy. My cajun was a little too spicy so I probably won't use as much next time. Might even try a different seasoning. But overall, super easy & super yummy!
This was one of the best recipes we had in a long time! It was flavorful, melt in the mouth delicious. It's a definite repeat. I did butterfly my chicken because we don't like big thick pieces. Just the right amount of chicken with all the extras. We did melt the cheese in the oven a bit. Loved this recipe.
My husband absolutely loved this! I halved the recipe (just for me and him, I wouldn't dare give my 2 year old something different. lol) The only thing I did differently was use Old Bay seasoning and used slightly less mushrooms and onions. I will use less of the seasoning next time. I served it with rice, as suggested, and it is a very filling meal. And pretty! Overall, a great dish!
We weren't very impressed with this recipe. It wasn't bad, there just wasn't much flavour to it. Was worth a try, but wasn't a "keeper" for us.
No one in my family liked this recipe. We followed the recipe exactly as written. The vinegar and creole spice just didn't match up well with the mushrooms and swiss. There were too many different things going on with this one. We were all very disappointed. Normally, we tend to like highly rated recipes. This is one of the few that just didn't cut it. Sorry!
I have made this dish several times now. The only thing I do differently is I marinade the chicken in a ziplock bag with the oil, garlic and some of the Cajun seasoning for about an hour. Then I put it in a baking pan and top with the rest of the seasoning and follow the remaining directions as is. This dish is very flavorful and simple to make. Scrumptious!
So amazingly yummy I loved it! The only thing I did differently was I didn't measure the oil/vinegar/cajun seasoning and I used garlic powder instead of fresh garlic. I also put it back in the oven with the oven off after I put the cheese on it for about 2 minutes to help it melt faster. I served it with green beans and wild rice. I took some of the loose mushrooms and green onions and sprinkled it over the rice with some of the juice. Yum yum yum!
I made this for my fiance last night and we absolutely loved it. When he came in the kitchen and saw what I was making he suggested simmering the green onions with olive oil and shallots first before adding it to the mushrooms and chicken. It was a hit. He had his with cous cous and I had mine with a spinach and asparagus salad recipe that I got from this site. Such a healthy and delicious meal!
I marinated the chicken in the oil, vinegar, garlic and Cajun seasoning for about two hours before baking. It turned out very moist and flavorful. My husband added salt and pepper, though I thought the Cajun seasoning had enough salt for my taste. We both enjoyed this dish and I would make it again.
Very good! The only thing I did differently was bake it a little bit more after I put the cheese on as opposed to just "letting it melt" to really get it gooey!
very tasty, even without the mushrooms and onions which I didn't have.
This recipe was very good. The chicken picked up a great flavor, not too strong. I made a slight change, added red and green pepper to the veggies on top, but would probably saute' the veggies before I put them on next time. All in all, very good and I will be making it again.
The entire family loved this one! As a inexperienced cook, this was a perfect recipe simple yet enjoyable. I will be making this again soon!
very flavorful and tender. definitely something I will continue to cook for my family!
The chicken was extremely moist, but it just didn't have much flavor and I followed the directions exactly. Everyone in my family thought it was missing something. I will likely use this recipe as a base recipe and will alter it. I'll need to read some of the other reviews for suggestions.
Very tasty recipe; different from the typical chicken dinners we are used to! I didn't have time to allow the chicken to marinate, so I pierced the chicken and rolled it in the vinegar/oil mixture to try to infuse the flavors. I added a medium onion as well, quartered. I wish that the sauce was a little thicker. Maybe for leftovers I can thicken it with cornstarch! It was very very good nonetheless!
Really good!
I give this four stars but with a little tweaking. I suggest to generously douse with red wine vinegar. What it calls for just wasn't enough for me.
I made this for the guy I'm dating and he really liked it! It was easy to whip up and had just the right amount of kick. I made some herb and chicken flavored rice and garlic cheese bread to complete the meal. I will definitely be making this again.
Such a simple dish, but so much flavor. My whole family loves this one.
My boyfriend and I really liked this. It sounds really simple, but the flavors are really good. i marinated the chicken for a couple of hours, then cooked it with the mushrooms in the oven. Really very good, simple and easy and yummy, especially if you like like mushroom swiss burgers and stuff.
Not what I was expecting at all, it was much better! The cheese really makes this dish! I didn't use olive oil, just a bit of Pam in the pan. The vinegar scared me, but it came out with the most wonderful flavor! It's a keeper!
Good idea. I like mushrooms and swiss cheese but it didn't have much flavor.
This recipe is a KEEPER! I used Tony Chachere's seasoning as the cajun style seasoning and instead of Swiss, we used Provolone. My hubby said after dinner that this is likely the best chicken dish I've gotten off of here. I do agree with him!! SCRUMPTIOUS! THANKS!!!!
This has got to be the best baked chicken recipe I have ever tried! The cheese and sauce keep the chicken moist throughout! I do sub the vinagar for a white wine which I prefer. I will make this recipe often!
Amazing! I added the cheese and continued cooking it to allowed it to melt
Chicken was a little dry, but it had an amazing blend of flavors.
I don't know how these ingredients come together and taste so fabulous but I absolutely love this recipe! I suggest using shredded swiss cheese instead of slices so you can put as much or as little as you'd like.
This was a little tangy for my kids, but they kept eating it, so I guess it must have been good! In my opinion, this is one of the best ever baked chicken recipes!!!
This was a fabulous recipe. Even my toddler ate it. I didn't use breasts but all the pieces I had leftover from a previously roasted chicken. So I didn't do the whole 30 minutes to start because the chicken was already cooked. Instead I did about 15 to let the oil/vinegar flavors congeal and then followed the recipe as written. And I also didn't use Swiss slices, I grated about a cup and a half of a block and topped it with that.
I let this marinate overnight and basted it with the juices while cooking and after I added the cheese. Yum!!!!
This was an extremely delicious and simple meal to make. I was very impressed with it.
Slow cooker adaptation! I sauteed 8 oz of fresh mushrooms, 4 chopped green onions and 2 cloves of chopped garlic in the olive oil until tender then added the red wine vinegar, 1 can of cream of mushroom soup, 1 tablespoon of italian seasoning, and 1 tsp of paprika. I heated this through then poured over the chicken breasts in the slow cooker. Set it on low for 6 hours. Served it over rice and sprinkled with shredded swiss cheese just before serving. Delicious!!
This was FABULOUS... I have 2 of the pickiest boys 9 and 6. They LOVED it. The only change I made was I baked it at 400. Very little ingredients and quick to prep. Definately a keeper
This was DELICIOUS. I used the vinegar, garlic, and olive oil to marinate the chicken for about an hour before I baked it. The mushrooms and onions soaked up the flavors from the liquid and were fantastic with the tender, cheesy chicken. Highly recommended.
Awesome recipe! I also added a few rings of onion for extra flavour and some chopped up green bell pepper for something extra! Served with a baked potato
Really good. I didn't have green onions so I used white and it turned out great. The chicken was really moist and the recipe was very easy, Thanks!!
I LOVE this recipe. I serve it over whole-grain thin spaghetti tossed with olive oil and red pepper flakes, but any pasta will do. Also, the Swiss cheese is optional for me... sometimes I forget to use it and don't notice until dinner is over. This makes delicious leftovers.
a little too much cajun seasoning i think. 1/2 tbsp would have been fine
great dish. enjoyed by all. marinated as suggested by few users prior to this. also, added bacon bits to chicken and mushrooms while cooking.
This is pretty good. My husband loved it more than I did. I love the way the mushrooms taste when this is all done. I liked it with couscous on the side.
Don't mess this dish up like I did by using creole seasoning as it turned out way too salty. I was out of cajun spice so I didn't think it would matter. Next time I will look up a recipe for homemade cajun seasoning salt free. Otherwise this would have turned out pretty good. I used double the garlic as we love garlic.
Yum! I made this with whole chicken pieces, and roasted it uncovered for a little over an hour. I left out the cheese, and used chives instead of green onion. It came out moist and bursting with flavor; my family loved it.
Really good. And easy! I followed the directions exactly and it turned out wonderful. The red wine vinegar gives it a nice tangyness.
Very delicious yet simple to make.
This was a wonderfully tasty dish. My girlfriend and I both enjoyed it very much. I paired it with a wild mushroom and herb couscous. It complemented the chicken nicely. When I make it again, and I most certainly will, I plan to use portabella mushrooms and make a mushroom sauce to drizzle lightly over the plate. I will pair it, this time, with a plain couscous, or try a risotto.
This is one of my favorite recipes I have found on here. The chicken is so tender and flavorful. The vinegar and green onions make it slightly tangy and the cheese finishes the whole thing off nicely. I cook this whenever I feel like something special, yet easy to prepare for dinner.
This recipe sounded good, smelled great, but tasted just ok.
Excellent. I printed this recipe from here over 2 years ago and it has become one of my "go to" chicken recipes.
This was very good. We had leftovers, so I poured the juice over the rice(I know it is very fattening) and had it the next day. We thought it was better the next day.
My family loves this recipe and keeps requesting I make it. I make extra because the leftovers make great sandwiches!
I made this last night and it came out so tender and it was so easy to prepare. The flavors all came out and it wasn't in the least bit overwhelming. My boyfriend asked when I was making it again!
not good for me at all. the onions and mushrooms did not cook up and the swiss didn't melt like i wanted it to. all in all the chicken was bland. will not make again.
Tis recipe was quick and easy. It also tasted great. My two daughters did not care for it, but what else is new. I will for sure be making this again.
This was pretty good and very easy to make. The flavors were very good; the chicken came out a little dry so I think I'll cover it while baking next time. My kids and husband liked it.
This was really good and easy. I also put the chicken in a bag with the ingredients. I had an emergency so it ended up sitting for an hour - that was probably a good thing. You could spice it up more. I added a little cayenne. I served this with couscous, which my family loves.
Love this chicken we are big mushroom and swiss fans and this was really good and it was simple. I took the advice in the some of the other reviews and marinated the chicken for about a half hour. I also sauteed the mushrooms in olive oil and salt and pepper before I put them on the chicken. Very good!
This is our favorite dish now..
I had to cook this in the skillet b/c I couldn't figure out how to use my Belgian oven. I used Gouda instead of Swiss and I added a hot pepper. It turned out very juicy and good.
Execellent! Quick & easy to make. The chicken smelled delicious baking in the oven - in fact my husband said he could smell it outside when he came home from work. Tremendous flavor - even my picky 8 year old enjoyed it! We will definitely put this on our menu again!!!
Great recipe!
Very easy! I was a litte nervous about the cajun seasoning for my kids, but I decided to put the whole amount in. it ended up being flavorful without being too spicy for them, so I'm glad I did. Yummy!
This is a good chicken recipe. The swiss cheese is a bit overpowering for the other flavors. Next time I'll try it with possibly provolone.
I am picky and this was excellent. Chicken was tender and tasty.
This was very good made as is. Easy enough for a week night meal. It's a keeper!
AMAZING!! I've served this dish multiple times to different people and always get compliments on it.
I thought this dish was fantastic! I added a little red wine to make it all the more delicious! My husband and 6 year old picky eater both loved it and requested it the next week.
