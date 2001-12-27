Peanut Butter Cup Pie
This peanut butter and chocolate pie uses two kinds of pudding.
This peanut butter and chocolate pie uses two kinds of pudding.
THIS WAS FANTASTIC! I made it with fat free coolwhip and sugar free pudding and it was great.Read More
I used an Oreo cookie crumb crust. Followed the rest of the recipe and it was ok. If I make it again I will use chocolate ganache instead of the chocolate pudding.Read More
THIS WAS FANTASTIC! I made it with fat free coolwhip and sugar free pudding and it was great.
This pie was easy to make and a big hit with my family. I recommend adding chopped peanut butter cups to the whipped topping.
I used an Oreo cookie crumb crust. Followed the rest of the recipe and it was ok. If I make it again I will use chocolate ganache instead of the chocolate pudding.
Well, I did adjust this just a little. Instead of using a plain old pie crust, I used a basic peanut butter cookie recipe and used it as a crust. I baked the crust in a 9 x 9" glass dish. Then poured in the pudding mixes. I also added some peanut butter to the chocolate batter and then swirled the two together to make a marble like topping. Then I sprinkled the top with crushed peanuts. Mine came out a bit watery, so I put it in the freezer for a couple hours. Wow! It came out like an amazing ice cream cake. I think next time though, if I want to make it w/o freezing it, I would simply stir in a pack of plain gelatin. I skipped the whipped topping.
for my kids and my father in law it was a 5* pie. personally i thought it was "ok". i give it a 3.
This didn't do it for me at all. I absolutely LOVE peanut butter & chocolate, but this was too much peanut butter (which I never thought would be possible.) I used only about 1 cup of chunky peanut butter and it made the vanilla pudding way too thick and dense in the pie. I absolutely must have done something wrong but for the life of me I can't figure out what it is...
Made the filling exactly as described. Not sure where the chocolate pudding is going to go as step 1 is enough to fill 1 nine inch pie crust. Should have known better and bought 2 crusts.
Made this pie with reduced sugar peanutbutter and no sugar pudding . This pie is off the wall insane good.
I'm not sure what I did wrong but the texture wasnt right on the completed product.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections