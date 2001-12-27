Peanut Butter Cup Pie

This peanut butter and chocolate pie uses two kinds of pudding.

By Carl

prep:
20 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
4 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
  • Combine vanilla pudding mix with 2 cups milk; prepare according to package directions. As pudding heats up, add peanut butter. Stir constantly until peanut butter is melted and mixture is smooth and thickened. Pour mixture into pie crust.

  • Mix chocolate pudding mix and 2 cups milk according to package directions. Allow to set up 5 minutes, then pour over peanut butter pudding layer. Chill several hours before serving. Garnish with whipped topping if desired.

Per Serving:
597 calories; protein 19.4g; carbohydrates 48.6g; fat 38.8g; cholesterol 9.8mg; sodium 689mg. Full Nutrition
