Banana Peanut Butter Bread

4.1
403 Ratings
  • 5 182
  • 4 142
  • 3 49
  • 2 18
  • 1 12

Quick, easy and very yummy too. Good for breakfast or snacking.

Recipe by CORWYNN DARKHOLME

Gallery

Credit: Claire
44 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 10 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
1 - 5x9 inch loaf
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Lightly grease a 5x9 inch loaf pan.

    Advertisement

  • In a large mixing bowl, cream together butter and sugar. Add eggs; beat well. Stir in peanut butter, bananas, flour and baking soda until blended. Fold in walnuts. Pour into prepared pan.

  • Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 70 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into center of the loaf comes out clean. Remove to a wire rack to cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
266 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 32.1g; fat 13.9g; cholesterol 41.1mg; sodium 179.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/28/2022