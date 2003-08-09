Banana Peanut Butter Bread
Quick, easy and very yummy too. Good for breakfast or snacking.
This recipe is different and delicious. After reading the reviews stating the bread was a little dry and the PB flavor wasn't very pronounced, I made some modifications - with great results! Reduce the flour to 1 and 3/4 cups and increase the peanut butter to 3/4 cup. Cover the bread with foil after an hour or it will get very dark. I omitted the walnuts because I felt they would compete with the PB flavor and added a 1/2 cup of chocolate chips which really pulled the flavors together beautifully. Raisins would be great too though. The bread requires at least 1 hour and 20 minutes to bake. This is very filling and delicious! Thanks!Read More
I wasn't terribly thrilled by this bread. I made it with chocolate chips, and without. I also made a plain banana bread at the same time, and like it much better. Took well over 70 minutes to bake, and to be honest, wasn't really worth the wait.Read More
I really enjoyed the muffins I made based on this recipe and other's reviews. I used 3 bananas, 3/4 Cup chunky peanut butter, 1 3/4 Cups flour, and added 1 teaspoon of vanilla. Then I baked them as muffins for 25 minutes. Everyone at work loved them. :) The remaining batter I did in a loaf pan - but it did take a long time to cook all the way through - but when it was done, it was tasty too. :) Give some variation of this recipe a try!
I made 8 small loaves to wrap and give as christmas gifts. I baked them for 45 inutes instead of 70. They were moist and very good.
Please don't count this recipe out based on the comments from some reviewers: This can be a 5 star recipe with a little tweaking, I promise! Per the suggestion from some other reviewers, I used 3 large over-ripe bananas and increased my peanut butter to 3/4 cup. I took the flour down to 1 3/4 cups, and added 2 teaspoons of vanilla. My own little ideas were to add 2 Tablespoons of brown sugar to the white sugar (still keeping white sugar amount the same), and also adding 1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce to the butter mixture (without taking down the amount of butter). I don't know if these changes are why my muffins are so much more moist than many reviewers said theirs were, but whatever I did worked!!! I also added a teaspoon of imitation banana extract, as some people thought the peanut butter overpowered the banana flavor. Also, I left out the walnuts, since I was making them for children and didn't know if they'd like the nuts. I baked them as muffins for 25 minutes and they turned out absolutely perfect!!! After doubling this recipe I ended up with exactly 41 large muffins, so not quite two dozen if the recipe had been made exactly as written (unless you wanted to make small muffins). I would recommend this recipe to anyone, using the modifications I suggested. Thanks!!!!!
Okay, so I had to tweak this recipe as I found I was short on ingredients. I used only 3 tbsp butter, 1/4 cup chunky peanut butter, 1/2 cup peanuts (crush them before adding to batter) and added 2 cups All-Bran Cereal for fiber(soak w/ water for 5 minutes). YUMMMMM!! Oh, and I added 1/4 cup mini chocolate chips to half the batter. I made 24 muffins. 3 grams of fiber per muffin. Only reason I don't give it 5 stars is that I wish it were a little lower in calories, but still very, very good.
I think the peanut butter flavor takes away from the banana bread. I also think that the peanut butter leaves the bread very bland. It seems as if it would add more flavor, but I think it takes away.
It had a good flavor, not too heavy on the peanut butter, but it came out dry and rubbery in texture.
Easy and awesome
Yummy in the tummy!
it was tasty and easy to make - I made mini muffins along with the bread to send to my grandsons class. He came back with 3 and they were eaten before we went to bed.
i also used 1 3/4 cups flour (whole wheat) and added 3/4 cup PB. i used honey/brown rice syrup mixture (1 cup) instead of sugar and added an extra banana and 3-4 table spoons of ground flax and a cup or so of choclate chips. i baked it for 30 min and then covered it for 40 minutes. BEST BANANA BREAD EVER, even people who dont like banana bread liked this!
This is a great recipe. My kids gobbled it up! I substituted half the butter w/unsweetened applesauce, decreased the flour to 1 3/4 cup and increased the p.butter to 3/4 cup. I also used 4 small bananas and an 8X8 inch pan instead of a loaf pan. It cooked in about 40 minutes, was very moist, not overcooked on the top or undercooked in the middle. Next time I will use all applesauce (I'm sure there is enough fat in the pbutter for great texture) and substitute half the flour w/whole wheat. I commonly use a 8X8 inch pan instead of loaf pans for quick breads and it works perfectly everytime and less baking time. Thanks for a great reicpe.
Made this into muffins, and to make it a bit healthier (to justify eating them for breakfast!), used 2/3 cup sugar, 1 cup whole wheat flour, 3/4 cup ap flour, and 1 1/4 cups PB. Left out the walnuts 'cause I used crunchy PB. Pretty tasty.
I switch out the walnuts for mini chocolate chips. Banana, Peanut Butter & Chocolate are an insane combo. I make them as muffins and EVERYBODY loves them!
My husband loves this bread. It is so good, especially with a maple spread.
Best ever banana bread recipe!!!The only changes I made was the batter was really thick so I added 3/4cups of milk and it turned out perfect!!! thank you for sharing!!
This was a sick recipe! (And by sick, I mean soooo good!) We have always but peanut butter on our Banana Bread, but never thought of saving ourselves the time and trouble of putting it IN the BREAD. My friend wants to rub it on his chest... that is gansta for "so tasty I don't know what to think."
I thought this recipe was very good, but definitely needed the chocolate chips. The taste isn't that different from regular banana bread, but just a little heavier because of the peanut butter. The tip about covering the bread with tinfoil because it browns quickly (before fully cooked) was invaluable! thanks!
This was good once you make the changes suggested by others: Increase peanut butter to 3/4 cups (even 1 cup), 3 bananas, 1 3/4 cups of flour, 1 tsp of baking powder and 1 /2 tsp of baking soda, 1 tsp of vanilla and 3/4 cups of mini chocolate chips. Omit walnuts. Yummy.
Fantastic, doesn't get that sticky feeling that banana bread sometimes gets! Have made this several times already and will definitely continue to make!
i brought this to work and it was gone in minutes! great snacking bread. i increased the PB to 3/4C and used 3 bananas per suggestions, which seemed to yield a great balance of peanut-to-banana flavor. i also added 1/2 bag of mini semi-sweet chocolate chips because i am a chocoholic. left out the walnuts. this is one for the recipe box!
loved it! My picky husband enjoyed it as well, and he doesn't even like peanut butter! I read the reviews and made it using some of the modifications.. I added extra PB and excluded the walnuts. It was delicious. I even added chocolate chips! :)
Yummy! Increased the peanut butter to 3/4c. And used 4 bananas. A nice change and very tasty. Thanks!
Absolutely outstanding!!!! I Adjusted the recipe by using: 2 over-ripened bananas 1/2 cup smooth Peanut Butter 1 3/4 cups of flour 1/2 cup unsweetened applesauce 1/4 cup butter 1/2 cup of chocolate chips and I omitted the nuts. I also used convection bake and a rubbermaid microwave cookware bundt pan instead of a loaf pan. It was still necessary to cover the bread with aluminum foil during the last 10 minutes of convection baking to prevent overbrowning. We served this ina bowl with bananas & fresh cream. AMAZING! Thanks for the great recipe!
Very good and easy to make! I substituted peanut butter and white chocolate chips for the walnuts. I will definitely make this again!
Great recipe, I just made a few changes... omitted the walnuts, too much flavor competion for me personally. I reduced the flour by about a 1/4 c, added a tsp. of vanilla, just a bit more peanut butter and they came out perfect. I should also mention I made muffins and cooked them for 25 minutes.
This was very yummy, I made some alterations after reading alot of the comments, I reduced the flour to 1 and 3/4 cups and increased peanut butter to 3/4 cup and also added 1/2 cup chocolate chips. I also covered the bread with foil after the first hour of baking and it turned out perfect. I didnt find it undercooked at all in the center. I would make again!
now I like bananna bread with peanut butter and walnuts... everyone in myoffice enjoyed them too
This is one of the best recipes that I have tried. Like all other reviews if you tweak this recipe a little to suit your own tastes. I increased the pbutter to 1 full cup and I also used 4 bananas as well.......Instead of making the recipe into bread I made muffins out of the batter......I used the same temperature but only baked them approximately 25 minutes....Depending on how hot your oven is...They were moist and had a great banana taste with just a hint of peanut butter........This is now one of my most used recipes when using bananas........My family never gets tired of them.............
AMAZING!!! Absolutely DELICIOUS. I added one more banana that makes the whole thing extra yummy!
I love peanut butter and banana sandwiches so I had to try this recipe. It is a simple recipe I had to bake it for another 5 minutes for it to finish. The taste is amazing. Will be baking this again for sure!
This is a delicious recipe!! I took some of the suggestions from other users on here and made a couple changes as well. I did 1 3/4 cups of flour, I used 2 and 1/2 bananas and instead of walnuts I added Skor bits. Gave the same little crunch that a nut would, but adds an extra layer of flavour to an already awesome recipe! Another thought... if u don't want to compete with the peanut butter/banana flavour in the bread, why not substitute crushed peanuts for the walnuts?!!:)
This is a nice hearty bread! I used all whole wheat flour, brown sugar, and omitted the nuts. I baked in a square cake pan and it was done in 30 minutes! Thanks - will be great with coffee for breakfast tomorrow!!!
I used a 9 x 13 dark metal pan since I doubled this recipe. I also substituted the walnutes with an extra 2 bananas, which I think ended up slightly overpowering the peanut butter. I added a splash of cinnamon and nutmeg to the mashed bananas as I would for any banana bread, and I added a tsp of vanilla for extra flavour and moisture. Regardless, it turned out perfectly - not too dense, and very moist. We ate the whole pan in 2 days - delicious!
Tried this for Thanksgiving as a change to the normal banana nut bread. My parents, husband and son all loved it.
LOVED this recipe! I did make a few modifications upon other reviews. I used only 1 3/4 cups flour, used half butter and half homemade applesauce (to cut the fat), used 1/2 cup white and 1/2 cup brown sugar, and added in about 1/4 cup sour cream to add some moisture and rich flavor. I made these into muffins, omitted the walnuts, but put 2 whole almonds in each muffin for a healthy "surprise." I will definitely be making these again! Great baseline recipe, definitely requires a few changes though!
Loved this bread. I added 1 extra banana and it was delicious.
These were a nice change from regular banana bread. I made them lower in fat and sugar by making the following substitutions: 1/2 cup low fat pb, 1/3 white sugar, 1/3 brown sugar, 1 1/2 wheat flour, 1/4 milled flax seed, and omitted walnuts. oh, replaced butter with 1/2 sugar free applesauce. I made 12 muffins and they were done in 30 min. Delicious and guilt-free!
I wish I'd just made the plain old banana loaf. Tastes like something you'd buy at the Walmart bakery. Kids liked it. Which says a lot. Sorry but this just wasn't good at all.
I made this on a snow day with hot chocolate, and it was so good!I made it with the changes everyone reccomends- 1 cup of peanut butter, semi sweet choco chip, more bananas, less flour ..etc. Plus I made it into muffins. It had a great banana peanut butter flavor and great texture. I propose someone posts this recipe with the changes-they make a big difference!
How does Bananas, Peanut Butter and Chocolate Chips sound? The changes I made were: 4 overripe bananas, 1 tsp baking powder, 1 tsp baking soda AND the best part, rather than walnuts (which I didn't thnk went well with the peanut butter), I added 1 1/4 cups chocolate chips. Instead of a loaf of bread, I made 12 large muffins and baked them for about 25 minutes. I can hardly wait for the muffins to cool down so I can try one. This will definitely be a recipe I make again...of course, omitting the walnuts and adding the chocolate chips!
This was super super yummy! I made mini loaves and they were super moist! Cook time was reduced and that was another bonus. I didn't have to wait long! I thought the peanut butter and banana was the perfect compliment to eachother.
The combination of the peanut butter and the banana is exceptional. I even added some dark chocolate squares (chopped) to the batter, which makes the bread even more wonderful!!
My family really enjoyed this so much, I just added an extra banana and a cap full of vanilla. It was really moist and delicious. I will be making it again.
While my family liked this...I'm so so with it. I totally loved the batter...doesn't everyone. Any how...after baking, I didn't prefer this very well as a bread loaf. It was to dense for me and wasn't gooey like I thought it would be. And to me, it only had slight hints of peanut butter and banana. I made 3 batches as a bread loaf. But weird as it was, I made one batch of muffins out of this recipe, it didn't take long to bake about 1/2 the time and I topped them off with walnuts. I totally preferred the moisture and texture better as a muffin then the bread it's self. Weird I say. But maybe there is some logic to it. Maybe I'll try this again and add extra peanut butter.
these were qiuck, easy, and turned out great! i made muffins instead of a loaf. it made 12 muffins plus a tray of mini muffins. i also substituted chocolate chips for the walnuts. the peanut butter isn't overpowering and neither is the banana, a really great combo!
This was perfect and exactly what I was looking for as far as taste. It was also moist and not to dry. I only used 1 banana, and did not use 1/2 cup walnuts. I made exactly 12 muffins instead of bread. Yummy, thanks for sharing.
I made this recipe and loved it. I'll be making this one again and again. The only thing I did different was use more peanutbutter and added a teaspoon of vanilla.
add chocolate chips
GREAT FOR BREAKFAST. GETS YOU UP AND GOING. GOOD FLAVOR. I USED VERY RIPE BANANAS.
This bread is DELICIOUS! I used applesauce instead of the butter, and 2 tbsp. plain yogurt instead of eggs. I also omitted the walnuts and the sugar all together, and used crunchy peanut butter. It was absolutely delicious! Would undoubtedly be awesome with chocolate chips, as others have suggested, as well. Mmmm.
Elvis would come back from the grave
I doubled this recipe to fit in a rectangle pan, increased the peanut butter by 1/2 cup, decreased the flour by 1/2 cup & it came out great! Delicious!
I used chocolate chips instead of the walnuts. It tasted good, but there wasn't much peanut butter flavor. Adding more peanut butter or crushed peanuts to the batter might have helped.
Huge hit with the kids and the hubby!! It was really easy to put together. I took the advice some of the other viewers and only put 1 and 3/4 cup of flour and increased the peanut butter to 3/4 cups but i still did not find it had that much of a peanut butter taste. I also did 1/2 sugar and 1/2 brown sugar . I will increase the peanut butter to 1 cup and maybe extra banana's . It did not last very long....
I thought this one was fantastic. Just peanutty enough to complement the banana.
So easy to make and what a GREAT breakfast. Big thumbs up!
Yummy stuff! I made the following substitutions: 1/2c unsweetened applesauce instead of butter; 1c Splenda instead of sugar; wheat flour instead of all-purpose. I also used 3/4c peanut butter and 1-3/4 cups flour, as recommended by other reviewers. Also added a couple handfuls of chocolate chips, and made muffins (6 large, cooked appx. 30 mins) instead of bread. Hmm...I'm not sure that this even qualifies as the same recipe, but I used this one as the starting point, and even with some tweaking it was still yummy!
This was ok. I love peanut butter on bananas and I love banana bread, so I thought I would love this. I didn't. Might not be recipe, maybe it is just me. But my family didn't rave either, and so doesn't quite get 5 stars. And I still have most of a loaf a whole day later; a rarity in my house if the recipe is good. Thank you anyways. :)
Delicious and easy! I add 1tsp vanilla and 4 tbls of milk.
Very good! I put in 3/4 the amount of sugar and added 1/4 cup of applesauce. I think I will add more peanut butter next time because it was hard to taste.
Absolutely DELICIOUS! Thank you for the recipe!
I also followed the muffin recipe - I added a few spoonfuls of more flour to offset the extra banana I threw in, still delish! I didn't even mash up the bananas that well to get more of a fruit chunk and love it! Great recipe, will be making again! And easy from scratch too!
This is an awesome recipe. I did follow the suggestions of others with increasing the peanut butter amount to 1 cup. Also have made when I had more bananas to use up and it still turned out awesome. I've made this into a loaf, muffins and also into a 9x13 cake and all worked out great.
Super easy, super good!!! I followed others' suggestion and went with 3/4 cup peanut butter and less flour. I added choc chips and shredded coconut too. I had two fresh bananas, so I zapped those in the microwave for 2 minutes to make them easier to mash. I used muffin tins so only cooked for about 25-30 minutes. I also sprinkled pumpkin seeds on top prior to baking - they worked REALLY well as far as flavor. I shared these with all my neighbors and they've all asked for more!
This recipe is excellent. I used 1 C peanut butter and 3 bananas. Also, I used 1 3/4 flour instead. I made this in my little mini muffin pan and it made approx. 75 mini muffins. I added 1/2 C walnuts and 1/2 C choc. chips too. The mini muffins baked for approx. 15 minutes.
easy and absolutely delicious :)
Incredible. It was easy to make and a great change from regular banana bread. The peanut butter taste is noticably wonderful.
Very moist and great with some crunchy peanut butter spread on before you eat it! I also decreased flour to 1 3/4 cup, increased peanut butter to 3/4 cup, and used 3/4 cup semi sweet chocolate chips instead of walnuts. Baked for 70 minutes and it came out perfect. Covered w/foil after 50 minutes to prevent burning.
This was good, but surprisingly dry for having butter, peanut butter and banana. Good taste though and my friends liked it.
Wanted something with honey and just added 3/4 cup of hunny, 1 xtra banana, 1 xtra egg (small) and 1/2 xtra nuts... Wonderful!!
These just came out of the oven and are wonderful. I made 24 muffins instead of bread and baked at 350 for 22 minutes. Nice, not too brown or dry! I did use 5 very ripe small bananas for this recipe. MMMM
Such great flavor!! I read all the reviews & made following adjustments...3 very ripe bananas; 3/4 cup crunchy peanut butter (left out the walnuts--had it been smooth would have left in walnuts); 1 3/4 cup all purpose flour; and added 1/8 tsp. salt; all other ingredients as is. Covered with aluminum foil after baking for 30-40 mins to keep from getting too brown for rest of bake time. Just soooooo yummy!
Either my wife or myself printed out this recipe months ago and never payed much attention to it. I used it as a bookmark in another recipe book. I happened to pull out the sheet and left it on the counter. My wife thought I wanted her to make the recipe. Well, she made it and the family is sorry we waited so long to try this. It is an amazing recipe. Perfect blend of banana and peanut butter. We did use "I Can't Believe It's Not Butter" in place of butter and we used Maranatha Organic Peanut Butter which does not have any sugar added. Next time we will experiment using 1/2 cup Splenda for 1/2 the sugar. We may also try to use 1/2 white whole wheat flour as well to see if we can add a bit more fiber and possibly make this a "bit" healthier.
I add peanut butter chips to this recipe.
Even my husband, who is not a big fan of quick breads, said this was delicious! I altered it with a few suggestions from other reviews: 1/2 c. white sugar, 1/2 c. brown, 3/4 c. PB, 3 bananas, 1 tsp. vanilla, 1 c. flour, 3/4 c. whole wheat flour. This is definitely a new favorite!
Very nice DENSE banana bread. Make sure to use chunky PB for more texture. Tastes great toasted with melting PB on top.
WOW! I just tried this recipe today for the first time, and it far exceeded my expectations! Like others, I made modifications based on my own likings and my desire to make it a little more healthy, plus to add things I had in the house. I also decided to make them in muffin form with the following substitutions: 1/2 cup low fat crunchy peanut butter, 1/2 cup white sugar, and I omitted walnuts since I had crunchy peanut butter. I also replaced half the butter with 1/4 cup of applesauce. I made 12 muffins and they were perfect in 30 minutes. I have eaten 2 already, one warm out of the oven and one cooled. Yum!
This is a pretty good recipe. I also read reviews and increased the peanut butter to 3/4 cup and decreased the flour to 1 and 3/4 cups. I also covered it after half an hour to keep it from browning too much and omitted the nuts. It comes out well but does not taste very strongly of either peanut butter or banana. So tasty but not awesome.
YUMMY! I followed the suggestions posted by Tina M., and also reduced the sugar to 3/4 cup. Using an 8X8 pan is a great idea, though mine still didn't bake too evenly since I used my toaster oven. I also omitted the walnuts since I didn't have any & used crunchy peanut butter. I will definitely be making this again.
I cut the flour down like others had suggested, added about 1 cup of chocolate chips, and did 1/2 cup margarine & 1/2 cup applesauce. It was delicious! Plus, 62 minutes of cook time for a loaf was enough.
Increased peanut butter & bananas, deleted walnuts. Next time I might try adding chopped peanuts to replace walnuts.
Used less flour, More pb and bananna..Lotsa M&M's instead of walnuts. The loaf did not set well for me. Turned into a crumbly mess.. but a moist, delicious, crumbly mess :) served atop scoops of french vanilla bean ice cream ~ Pure yum!
This recipe was not to my liking.
Yummy!!! I used 4 large bananas instead of 2 (i learned that the this helps the moistness issue tremendously), 3/4cup chunky peanut butter (just what i always prefer when it comes to PB), and 1 3/4cup of flour. I also used a little less butter (7/8 stick) and it didn't seem to affect the texture or the flavor so much, so maybe i'll try 3/4 stick next time. Throw in 1/2cup of chocolate chips and it was a crowd pleaser!! I baked it on the top rack for 1.5 hrs. and it came out nice and moist, with just enough crust crunchiness.
A friend of mine made this recently for him, my hubby and me. We all found it to be very yummy even though you couldn't taste too much of the peanut butter. He did however put some extra chopped walnuts in it. Turned out great and I am sure one of us will make it again sometime as my friend loves bananas.
I took the batter and piped it into muffin tins, then sprinkled mini-semi-sweet-chocolate-chip-morsels on the top of each muffin! (Because I forgot to mix them in the bowl at the end.) It worked just fine for the first dozen. There was batter for 7 more. I piped a layer of batter, at the bottom of the tin, then poured on a layer of mini-chips and piped a layer of batter to cover them up. They only baked for about 20 minutes when the tooth pick came out clean! :) I tried one straight out of the oven. So Very Tasty! :) Yummy!
ok, neither flavor of banana or peanut butter.overall acceptable.
Love this recipe. I added vanilla and cinnamon to add extra flavor. I also made a peanut butter glaze!!! OMG!
I tried this & made it for my job. I used 1 cup extra crunchy PB 1 t vanailla & omitted walnuts. Added a little extra flour toward the end so it wasn't so sticky, and baked & baked and baked. Everyone like it, even more the next day after it cools & meld flavours together.
I was looking for a recipe to customize. This one tolerated my tinkering beautifully. The results, a very pretty medium brown loaf filled the kitchen with an elusive blend of banana and p.b. smells. The first slice was not too crusty (can be a problem with freshly baked quick bread), finely crumbed, moist not not at all too sweet. My modifications were, 1/4 c butter, 2/3 c honey instead of white sugar, 2/3 c super chunk p.b., 1/2 c roasted peanuts, cinnamon & vanilla extract 1/2 t ea. All processed in food processor. A great recipe! Wonder if I could substutute applesauce for banana?
My husband made this a couple of days ago and it turned out really good. He's not an expert in the kitchen but he said it was an easy recipe. He used chocolate chips instead of walnuts.
Nice taste - I made 2 changes -- used 1 3/4 cups flour as others suggested and used chunky pb. I only had to bake mine for 75 minutes. Hubby loved it and he isn't a fan of peanut butter. I ended up using 4 1/2 bananas. Will make again!
This s a great recipe, especially when you follow a combination of the reviews i.e 1 3/4 cup flour, 1 cup pb, 3 bananas, 1 teaspoon vanilla and 1 cup chocolate chips. Couldn't keep these in the house, everybody loved them.
Overall good, but I didn't like it so much right out of the oven. After it was refrigerated for a few hours, it tasted much better.
This is a delicious and very forgiving recipe. After reading the reviews, I also cut the flour to 1 3/4 cups and increased the peanut butter to 3/4 cup. I didn't have butter, so I substituted unsweetened applesauce, and omitted the nuts (didn't have any). I made a dozen good-sized muffins and one small loaf, baked for 27 minutes. These came out moist and tasting exactly like a peanut butter and banana sandwich!
1 3/4 c flour, 3/4 c peanut butter chunky, no walnuts, 1/2 c butterscotch chips
This bread cooked very well, but the taste was mediocre - nothing special. I had leftover bananas and had all the other ingredients to make this, so I did. I did like it enough to want to make it again.
