Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie VI
Sweet, chewy chunks of peanut butter lie like buried treasures under a layer of chocolate custard. You can top this pie with meringue to make it extra spectacular.
Sweet, chewy chunks of peanut butter lie like buried treasures under a layer of chocolate custard. You can top this pie with meringue to make it extra spectacular.
The pie was good, especially the peanut butter. I had read the other reviews before making it and very glad I did. The chocolate does not have to be lumpy as mine was not. I mixed the sugar, cornstarch and cocoa together and then added the milk. I then heated and brought to a boil, pour 1/2 in the egg yolks, and then back into the kettle and back to a boil. This will eliminate the lumps. This is how I make all my puddings, it turns out perfectly and I got rave reviews from all those eating the pie!!Read More
I tried to make this pie on 2 different occassions... both times resulting in horrible failure. I double checked the ingredients and amounts as well as time but somewhere something went terribly wrong. Would not attempt again.Read More
The pie was good, especially the peanut butter. I had read the other reviews before making it and very glad I did. The chocolate does not have to be lumpy as mine was not. I mixed the sugar, cornstarch and cocoa together and then added the milk. I then heated and brought to a boil, pour 1/2 in the egg yolks, and then back into the kettle and back to a boil. This will eliminate the lumps. This is how I make all my puddings, it turns out perfectly and I got rave reviews from all those eating the pie!!
Overall, a good recipe. The corn starch made the chocolate filling quite lumpy, but the chocolate itself tasted magnificent. The peanut butter crumbles didn't melt, to my joy, and were a very novel (and delicious) idea. I used a pre-made graham cracker crust, and it tasted just as good.
I love love loved this recipe! My chocolate was pretty lumpy but who cares... I will make this one again for sure!
I tried to make this pie on 2 different occassions... both times resulting in horrible failure. I double checked the ingredients and amounts as well as time but somewhere something went terribly wrong. Would not attempt again.
This recipe was easy to follow and turned out terrific on the first try! My coworkers and family absolutely loved the suprise peanut butter confection on the bottom! The chocolate required a little extra whisking, but turned out wonderful in the end.
The egg yolks are not enough liquid to add the sugar and corn starch to. It just made chunks that would not dissolve. I had to strain out the lumps and still the pudding was not very creamy. Taste good but looked very lumpy. Would not take the pie to the dinner I made it for because it just did not turn out like I thought is should.
I didn't have any graham crackers to make a crust for this pie, but I still really wanted a chocolate/PB dessert so I turned this recipe into custard cups. I made the custard just as the recipe directed (minus 1/4 c of sugar though), strained it through a sieve to get out any lumps, and set it in the fridge with plastic pressed to the top of it while I made the PB crumbles. I then layered the PB and chocolate a few times in custard cups, topping them with some of the crumbs and served them warm. DELICIOUS. They were SO rich and sweet and just perfect. Thanks a ton, this was just what I was looking for.
Except for the lumpy chocolate it was a great recipe.
I tripled this recipe, was a little nervous about it, but it turned out great! It was a big hit, sold all three pies. I made one with a gluten free crust and the other two with a regular crust. For those of you who had problems with lumpy chocolate, you may have had the best too high.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections