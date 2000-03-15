Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie VI

Sweet, chewy chunks of peanut butter lie like buried treasures under a layer of chocolate custard. You can top this pie with meringue to make it extra spectacular.

Recipe by Saundra

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan, combine milk, butter, and salt. Place over low heat and bring to a simmer. In a medium bowl, beat together egg yolks, cocoa powder, white sugar, and cornstarch.

  • Slowly whisk 1/2 cup of hot milk mixture into egg yolk mixture, blending well. Gradually add egg yolk mixture to remaining milk mixture, whisking constantly. Return to heat and allow to boil 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and allow to cool.

  • In a small bowl mix together confectioners' sugar and peanut butter until thoroughly combined. Crumble mixture into pastry shell. Pour cooled chocolate mixture over peanut butter crumbles. Chill 2 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
376 calories; protein 7.3g; carbohydrates 54.4g; fat 15.8g; cholesterol 111.1mg; sodium 264.3mg. Full Nutrition
