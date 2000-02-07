Black-Eyed Peas Spicy Style

A spicy twist on black-eyed peas.

By Angela

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 to 4 servings
3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
  • In a medium-size pot, combine black-eyed peas, onion, jalapeno peppers, and black pepper (to taste). Heat all ingredients to simmer, let cook 30 minutes. Enjoy!

Per Serving:
119 calories; protein 7.1g; carbohydrates 21.4g; fat 0.8g; sodium 433.3mg. Full Nutrition
