Black-Eyed Peas Spicy Style
A spicy twist on black-eyed peas.
I added a 1/2 cup of chicken broth and 3 pieces of bacon cooked and crumbled and it was fantastic.Read More
Okay but not great. I had hoped it would have more flavor than it did. I will try making it again though.Read More
Followed other reviewers advise and added 1/2 cup Chicken Broth, and one 14+ oz. can of Petite diced Tomatoes. This made a wonderful side dish. The wife loved it. It's definately a keeper.
This stuff is good .. for adults that is :) It's a great sidedish you can serve with just about anything!
I took hints from other reviews and added 3 slices of bacon. I had soaked my black eyed peas over night and added 2 cups of chicken broth to the mixture. I also added 1 teaspoon of fresh chopped jalapeno and generous amounts of black pepper. I boiled for 5 minutes, then reduced heat for the remaining 25 minutes covered. This is delicious, not the original recipe, but very tasty!
This is a great recipe lot of flavor. I didn't have any chicken or vegetable stock so I used water and it was great.I will keep this recipe, its good and so easy!
I drained the peas and added 1/2 c chicken broth like one of the other reviewers. Also added dash of chipotle sauce. Yum!
This was very good. Take the advice of others and use some chicken broth. Adds much more flavor.
Easy, Easy, Easy and very tasty if you like spicy. Highly recommend it
I did as another suggested and used the chicken broth also. I had 1 1/2 slices of cooked bacon to put in as well. Delicious!
Though I followed the reviews and tried to add flavor to this recipe, it just fell flat.
I've been trying to keep things vegetarian and not add meat for flavor. So I sauteed the onion in 1 T. olive oil and 1/4 t. garlic salt for about five minutes before adding the beans and jalapeno pepper. It was fabulous and I'll be putting this on my regular side dish rotation.
Light & easy side dish. Good for bean-fanatics & not-so-crazy about them eaters as well. Just adjust to your tastes for onion and jalapeno.
I used fresh black eyed peas instead of canned. I wasn't very impressed with this recipe although my boyfriend said it was good. (I think he was lying). It seemed kindof bland but I might try it again with canned peas.
good way to add some variety to blackeyed peas
Simmer in what for 30 min? Thank goodness for the other reviewers -- and their imput.
I added a can of diced tomatoes.
I used frozen black-eyed peas cooked in vegetable broth for 30 minutes with a little chopped ham thrown in, then I followed the recipe as given (I only had dried red peppers), adjusting liquid as needed. We try to cut back on meat, so I'll give it a try without ham or bacon next time. This is a delicious side, but with a salad and cornbread it would make a meal for us.
Awesome. I made some alterations mainly because that's what I had on hand. Use chicken broth, 1/2 lb bacon. I did soak the peas overnight. You do have to like spicy and a little heat to enjoy this. Probably not for children.
Perfect for January 1st. It’s part of the New Year tradition around here. Will be served with cornmeal muffins and green vegetables. I added some garlic powder & cayenne pepper to nip it up a notch.
I have made this recipe for about 5 yearno e and it's delicious. I make it throughout the year as well but especially New Years Eve.s
It's New Year's day and we ALL need some good luck right now. My regular black eyed peas recipe make a large amount and since my bride doesn't care for BEP's of any kind I found this one for today. I used a small slow cooker and added 3 strips of crispy bacon , chicken broth and a shake of oregano. It really hit the spot. DELICIOUS!! Thank you and HAPPY NEW YEAR (We're WAY overdue!!)
