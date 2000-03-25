Cranberry Sauce Chicken I

Chicken breasts baked with an onion cranberry sauce for a simple, sweet and tangy dinner. A great company dish to serve with hot, fluffy white rice.

Recipe by phaylock

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • Arrange chicken in an 11x17 inch baking dish. In a medium bowl, combine the cranberry sauce, soup mix, salad dressing, sugar and ground black pepper. Mix well and spoon mixture over chicken.

  • Cover dish and bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 1 to 1 1/2 hours, or until chicken is cooked through and juices run clear.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
232 calories; protein 27.6g; carbohydrates 15.4g; fat 6.2g; cholesterol 68.4mg; sodium 433.1mg. Full Nutrition
