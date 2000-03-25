Cranberry Sauce Chicken I
Chicken breasts baked with an onion cranberry sauce for a simple, sweet and tangy dinner. A great company dish to serve with hot, fluffy white rice.
I am Definitely Impressed with this one!! Easy, Fast and Very Delicious and my Kids Loved it too!! Now I know what to do w/ my left over homemade cranberry sauce every year!! This one is great because it makes a healthy serving, so I can freeze 1/2 for that night when I do not feel like cooking. Thank You for such a wonderful easy dish.Read More
The chicken came out very tender and moist, but I just didn't like the sauce as much as I thought I would. The onion soup mix was just too overpowering. The chicken itself has a pretty good flavor, but had to scrape off the sauce.Read More
You don't have to use 12 chicken breasts for this recipe. I only used about 4 or 5, cooked them in an 8x8 casserole dish completely covered with the cranberry sauce for an all over marinade--perfect. The extra sauce is excellent over top of rice as well. Also, I used "My Grandmothers French Dressing" recipe from this site, so glad I did--mmmm. Lastly, use fresh chicken breasts, it'll turn out better, or at least it did out of the two times I've made this :) Thanks for sharing such an easy and delicious recipe!
We are "cooking ahead" for my husband's 90th birthday party. If I could give this recipe ten stars, I certainly would! My home health aid, who does most of our cooking using recipes I get from here, agrees with me. I made Grandma's French Dressing recipe on this site for the ingredients. Sweet, yet tangy. Rich, but not greasy. She made copies of both recipes to take home.
This is the same recipe I have used for years. I call it "unbelievably delicious chicken" I found the recipe many years ago in a Maine newspaper cooking column. This is what I do Mix a bottle of catalina dressing with one envelope of dry onion soup mix and one can of whole berry cranberry sauce. This mix gets poured over boneless skinless chicken breasts in a pan, covered with foil and refirigerated overnight. The next night take it out uncover and cook for 45-60mins in a 350 degre oven. My family loves it and it makes so much gravy to put over white rice or mashed potatoes..
This was wonderful. Really easy, and I boiled the chicken ahead of time, then mixed the sauce and put it in the oven until ready to serve. DELISH!
While making the sauce for this dish, I was reminded of Dr. Seuss' book "Green Eggs and Ham." As I mixed, I thought, "I don't like this at all. I will not eat it with a mouse. I will not eat it in a house." But I wanted to use up ingredients we had, so make it I did. The sauce was not good uncooked. But after the dish was done cooking, everything tasted wonderful! I was worried that the kids wouldn't eat it because of the onion soup - but they loved it. My niece thought it was the plum sauce we ate at the Chinese restaraunt a couple days ago (which she loves). I will definitely make this again. It was too easy and too good not to.
Love this recipe! It is very easy to fix and the dish has wonderful flavor. I made this recipe years ago but misplaced it. I'm very glad to find it here and put it back into my recipe box.
I substituted 1 cup of Catalina Style salad dressing for the Ranch style. We even used the sauce on our baked potatoes. I'd call it "Fantastic Chicken" when the catalina style dressing is used!!!!
Very good!The chicken was tender and tasty.I only made 4 chicken breasts but kept the sauce for 12 servings and it was plenty.The only thing I changed is I spread garlic on the bottom of the dish and laid the chicken on top of the garlic.I also sprinkled the chicken with some sage before I poured the sauce on and also I kept it covered the whole cook time because some of the reviewers said the chicken was dry when they didn't...mine turned out great, and I'll be making this again.Thank you!
We thought this dish was wonderful Patti! I made my own dressing, using French Dressing II on this site which, by the way, was delicious. I had bone-in breasts on hand which I browned first in order to render some of the fat. This sauce was absolutely awesome!! Once the chicken was out of the oven, I was literally eating the sauce with a spoon! Thanks so much for a really nice recipe.
Good. This makes a lot. Cut the meat in half. Make the full amount of sauce if you want to have some extra for your rice or potatoes.
Very good meal for our family of 9 and all different ages. I was a little disconcerted by the sauce ingredients but it turned out nice. It is a good spring/summer crock pot recipe. We served it with wild rice and I liked how the flavors complemented each other. Tried frenched green beans with it but after tasting the sauce, will serve with carrots next time instead. Overall very good and liked by all!
It was quite good, but I would change the proportions for the sauce as I couldn't really taste the cranberries. Perhaps 2 cups of cranberry sauce for 1/3 of French dressing?
I tried this recipe at the facility where I volunteer. I received an abundance of cranberry sauce and this recipe piqued my interest. Whereas I enjoyed the meal, it seems to be one of those meals where an acquired taste is needed. I had a few responses that were very favorable but the majority gave me funny looks.
This is SO good! I didn't have onion soup mix, so I made it without. I still turned out delicious. The chicken was so tender that it fell apart. My husband says that this is his new favorite! I scaled down the recipe to feed 4 and found that there wasn't quite enough sauce, so I doubled the sauce. You can't have enough of that delicious sauce!
SUPER! Easy to prepare and quite tasty! I used only 6 chicken breasts and kept the sauce at 12 servings, which worked out great; there was plenty to spoon over the rice! I used canned cranberry sauce because I wasn't sure what else to use since the recipe didn't say. I made the French dressing myself using a recipe from this site (My Grandmothers French Dressing), and it was excellent! Thanks for a fresh way to prepare chicken! We loved it!
This was fast and easy. Although I received no complaints, this dish didn't get raves either. I might make again.
This is recipe is fantastic - my son who is "so-so" on chicken loved it and asked for more!!!
The sauce for this is really good. In place of prepared cranberry sauce, I made my own using a basic sugar/orange zest/whole fresh cranberries recipe. I scaled the amount of chicken back to feed two so I had some leftover sauce. This was excellent as a sweet and sour or plum-type sauce with vegetables for lunch the next day!
Super easy. Chicken comes out nice and moist. I thought my three kids would love this recipe, as they love cranberry sauce. Only one of them liked it.
I made this recipe using fat free French dressing and skipped the sugar. I mixed the sauce in the crockpot then added the chicken which I had cut up into tender size pieces. The chicken absorbed a lot of the flavor and the sauce was delicious on top of rice. Will definitely be making this one again.
This was so good I changed the salad dressing to catalina becuse that was what I had on hand it was delicious
This recipe is pretty good. I have been making a variation of this recipe for years using apricot preserves instead of cranberry sauce, so I thought this would be a nice change. I still like mine better. Thanks though.
Awsome!! We made the recipe for 5 people, but did not reduce the sauce. I served white rice and used the Sauce over the rice.
It's a good concept for chicken and we liked it. I just wasn't a fan of having to spoon out the grease. But such is the nature of chicken thighs... Thank you for the recipe.
yummy and easy
Very nice.
Here's what happened with us: husband who is kinda hard to please liked it; daughter (7) who usually likes what I make didn't; son (3) who eats very little ate it. I thought it was just okay. Cut large breast into thirds, cooked at 350- very moist and tender. Lots of sauce left. Won't be in a hurry to make it again to be honest. But nice to try something different. Quick to prepare.
Great recipe! Easy and quick to make on a weeknight. I used six pieces pf chicken (about 1/2 inch thick) but kept the rest of the ingredients for 12 servings. For my family of 5, this made the perfect amount of sauce. I served it over rice.
Made this for dinner tonight and we absolutely loved this! Used Catalina dressing and made in crock-pot. The chicken was fall apart moist and tender and the sauce was tangy with a nice subtle cranberry taste.
This was ok....to be honest, I really couldn't taste the cranberries at all and I think I was expecting to somewhat. It came out more like a very sweet BBQing sauce. Not sure I would make again but I thank the author for sharing :)
I would have taken a photo, but there wasn't anything left, even from my picky eaters. Amazing recipe! Only difference - I used brown sugar. This recipe is perfect!
I used golden onion soup - very tasty.
I made this with huge bone in chicken legs, 3 of them. All else the same. A keeper. I used Aunt Betty's french dressing recipe i found off this site. I baked them at the recommended heat for 1 1/2 to 1 hour 45 mins till juices ran clear when cut into the thickest part. Good flavor and helped get hubby to eat cheap cuts of chicken!
I really enjoyed this recipe. I cooked only half of the chicken but made the sauce with the quantities recommended. It turned out to be a delicious moist chicken with a sweet and tangy flavor. A fantastic recipe to use left over cranberry sauce. I served the dish with steamed baby potatoes and sauteed green beans which went really well with the sauce.
I just put it in the oven now. Even though I haven't tasted it yet, I'm giving this five stars for the ease and simplicity of it. I didn't have an onion soup mix, but I found something similar that came from an unknown source, so I went with that.
Easy and delicious
