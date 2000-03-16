Ninety Minute Cinnamon Rolls

I have made these rolls twice now (twice in ONE week!) and absolutely loved them both times. The rolls came out perfectly cooked and so easy! I created a few substitutions of my own in the recipe - I added a bit more brown sugar, cinnamon, and butter than the recipe calls - for for the filling because I love my cinnamon rolls very gooey and yummy. As an added twist, I also added in about 4 ounces of cream cheese into the filling as well (after letting it soften, I mixed it into the brown sugar, butter, and cinnamon, then spread it onto the dough). The second time I made the rolls, I had some extra filling left over, so I decided to make a custom form of cream cheese icing for the rolls. I took the filling, added the rest of the package of cream cheese into it (the remaining 4 ounces in the package), a dash of milk, some powdered sugar to taste and mixed it all together by hand until it came together into a thick frosting consistency. After the rolls came out of the oven, I slathered it on them and let it melt all over - super gooey and delicious! In my opinion, way better than Cinnabon! (I would provide measurements of my substitutions, but I just add in what looks about accurate for my personal tastes and go with it - don't be afraid to experiment! These rolls are very forgiving and stand up to anything that I've tried!)