Ninety Minute Cinnamon Rolls
Delicious cinnamon rolls made with a soft, quick rising dough.
Very easy and really took only 90 minutes! I tried them both with muffin pans and in an 11 inch square pan. I liked them better in the square pan, they were not as dry but they took longer to cook (about 30-35 minutes instead of 20).Read More
Very easy and really took only 90 minutes! I tried them both with muffin pans and in an 11 inch square pan. I liked them better in the square pan, they were not as dry but they took longer to cook (about 30-35 minutes instead of 20).
The reviews say it all - this is an easy, delicious cinnamon roll recipe! Only thing I did differently was to melt extra butter, sugar and cinnamon to pour on top of the cinnamon rolls just before baking. They turned out very soft, sweet and gooey. Thanks for a great recipe!!
I absolutely love this recipe!! I make them for brunch every Sunday and they are always a hit. I can mix them up in the KitchenAid and let them knead while I clean up the kitchen Saturday night. Roll them up, put them in the muffin tin (I spray the tin well with cooking spray) cover with plastic wrap (also use cooking spray on plastic) put them in the refrigerator overnight and they are ready to go. I just let them set out on the counter for 30 minutes before putting them in the oven and this recipe has never failed me. I usually substitute the brown sugar in the filling with white sugar and add whatever spices and zests I feel like. These are so good there are never any left!! Thanks for a great recipe!
VERY GOOD RECIPE,LIKED THEM BETTER WHEN I USED A 9X13 PAN. I LIKED THE FACT THAT YOU DIDN'T HAVE TO USE A BREAD MACHINE. I HAVE MADE THESE SEVERAL TIMES AND THEY WERE EXCELLANT EACH TIME!!!! THANK'S
I had to write a review because I don't know when I've been more pleased with the results of a recipe! Soft, tender, delicious cinnamon rolls in half the time of standard recipes. I added chopped walnuts with the raisins, cooked the rolls in a 9x13 inch pan instead of in muffin cups, and topped them with cream cheese frosting and they were just delicious.
This is really a "no brainer" recipe! I was glad this one didn't explicitly mention using a bread machine. These were easy and delicious. I topped them off with a cream cheese icing. (1 1/2 cups powdered sugar, 1/2 cup softened margarine, 2 oz cream cheese, 1/2 teas vanilla, and 1/8 teas salt) YUM!
So delicious! Be sure to put another tray underneath the muffin tins though - the yummy gooey cinnamon and sugar mixture bubbles up and out. :-D Soft and fluffy.
Excellent recipe! I've tried several recipes for cinnamon rolls, and this is, by far, the easiest, quickest, and most delicious "from scratch" recipe yet! To shorten the process, I used a 2 cup Pyrex cup to heat the milk in the microwave, then added the butter and water to the milk; when butter is melted and liquid is 120 -125 degrees, add to the flour/yeast mixture. If any hotter, it will kill the yeast, if any cooler, the yeast will not activate.
FABULOUS!! I subbed shortening for the margarine, as I find there to be little discernible difference in your product between using margarine, butter or shortening in yeast doughs. I do, however use only softened butter in the cinnamon sugar mixture that gets spread over the dough before rolling up. That's where the flavor matters. I baked them for only 18 minutes, and they were absolutely perfect. Light in texture, and they baked up super high. Put raisins in half of them when rolling the dough. We're not fans of cream cheese frosting on cinnamon rolls, so I made a plain glaze (see picture) out of 1 Tb softened butter, 1 cup powdered sugar, a dash of vanilla extract and 1 Tb milk, so that it was fairly thick. Topped each roll with a small dab (go easy so as not to overwhelm the rolls with megawatt sweetness) when they were just fresh out of the oven, which melted and drizzled over each roll attractively. I took them to a quilt guild cutting party, and they were scarfed up, the silence of collective eating punctuated only by appreciative moans. As good as any roll that takes 3 times as long, and so easy you can throw them together to make any weekend morning a delightful event for the family.
Fabulous! First time making a yeast roll and this was pretty easy. Revisions: Used 2 1/4 tsp. dry active yeast (not instant) dissolved in the water (warm) before adding to the flour mixture. Added 3/4 c. more flour to get the right consistency (rainy day) while kneading in my KitchenAid mixer (7-8 min.). I cut back on the brown sugar a little and added 1 tsp. more of cinnamon for the filling. After spreading, I sprinkled it w/ raisins & chopped nuts. Cut & placed the rolls in a parchment-lined 13 x 9 metal pan, covered w/ plastic wrap & refrigerated overnight. Removed from fridge 1 hour before baking at 365 degrees for 25 min. While the rolls were baking, I made a simple glaze of conf. sugar, vanilla ext., water & lemon juice. After removing the rolls the from oven, immediately spread w/ the glaze. Boy, were these ever good still warm w/ a hot cup of java! Will definitely make again as they are pretty simple & quick to put together and I'm no longer intimidated by making these from scratch. I will never purchase the refrigerated variety again.
Yummy!!! So it took a little bit longer than 90 mins, but who cares...The end result was worth it. I'd been searching for a cinnabun recipe where a bread machine was not required and this was perfect. Having read previous comments I decided to bake in a 13 by 9 pan and they came out fantastic. I do not kid when I say they were gone in 10 mins. By the way, I slathered cream cheese frosting over the buns making it all the more SINFUL.... Thanks Debbie!
fantastic, I was not sure about the instant yeast since i had active dry yeast, I just used one .25 active dry yeast packet in 1/4 cup of warm water and added it after 10 minutes.. to the flour, egg salt sugar, milk mix, the rolls came out great, I did them in a 9x13 pan baked for 22 minutes (Tip) take them out of the pan while warm or they will stick to the pan. (Update) I use parchment paper under the rolls and soon as they come out of the oven i flip them upside down on another cookie sheet with parchment and pull off the parchment paper on the top and they are beautiful with all that goey stuff on top, no mess in the pan to clean up :-)
This recipe was so delicious. I made the cream cheese frosting that was suggested by another reviewer and I received rave reviews. My family can't get enough. Thanks.
This is an absolutely wonderful cinnamon roll recipe! The dough is so easy to work with and rolls out beautifully, and the finished product is tender and delicious. Plus, it's so much quicker and easier than my old recipe. Thanks!!!
Quick and easy, love it. Thanks for sharing.
First time i made cinnamon rolls.. these were GREAT.. I used ACTIVE dry yeast, let the yeast proof with warm (1/4 cup) water, added warm milk and butter, sugar, egg, and 2 1/4 c. flour, beat with a wooden spoon, added 1/2 cup more flour, then put on lightly floured table, and kneaded in the remaining 1/2 cup of flour (and maybe a bit more) . Let rise 1 hour, punched down, rolled out, put the sugar/butter mixtuer (used 1/3 cup butter) rolled up leaving 1 inch of the edge without the mixture, put some water on it with my finger to seal. Cut into 12 pieces, placed on lightly greased 9x13 inch baking pan. Let rise another hour (both times next to the warm oven,covered). Baked 15 minutes.. do not OVERBAKE. brushed with 1 tbsp melted butter and sprinkled a bit more brown sugar. Iced with cream cheese frosting (1 cup powder sugar, t tbsp butter,4oz cream cheese, 1/2 tsp vanilla, 1 tbsp milk) Second time using yeast.. this was easy once i got help from some of the girls from the exchange! not sure why but i only got one swirl or whatever you call them. next time i will roll out the dough bigger
Awesome recipe. This is the first no-fail yeast recipe for me. My tips for success: 1. Add 2 T. flour to filling mixture, so it doesn't run too much. 2. I added a handful of pecans to the heavily buttered pan. 3. I put a hot damp towel on top of the rolls after they came out of the oven, to steam the top about 15 min. This ensures a soft top. Next, I inverted the pan with the towel onto a tray to allow the filling to seep back into the rolls- about 2 mins. I made a simple icing using the same bowl that I made the filling in, incorporating what was left of the mixture. I glazed the tops with this cinnamony blend. Best rolls ever! The rolls were still soft the next day straight from the fridge. Thanks, Debbie.
I love this recipe and have made it before but I'd like to issue a WARNING: Do not double recipe. Follow the recipe pound for pound, word for word, otherwise you'll end up with X-TRA large cinnamon blobs. It takes at least 7 cups of flour or more to make 20 of these things and then you end up losing flavor in the end. If you want to make more than 12. Then just make 12 to begin and 12 more later. Its not worth the mess. I tried to make 20 with only 6 and half cups flour and it was impossible trying to get the dough to stop sticking to everything, my hands, the rolling pin, etc. I even used a wet towel and rolled the dough out on that and it was working fine to begin with, but as the towel started to dry, the dough became stickier because it sucked all the moisture out of the towel. I will make these again, but never more than a set of 12 at a time. And make sure you have extra flour on hand in case you need more. After 6 and a half cups flour, I ran out and suffered greatly for it. Other than that, if you make them right, they are the easiest and best cinnamon rolls made without a bread machine. Good luck.
I have made these rolls twice now (twice in ONE week!) and absolutely loved them both times. The rolls came out perfectly cooked and so easy! I created a few substitutions of my own in the recipe - I added a bit more brown sugar, cinnamon, and butter than the recipe calls - for for the filling because I love my cinnamon rolls very gooey and yummy. As an added twist, I also added in about 4 ounces of cream cheese into the filling as well (after letting it soften, I mixed it into the brown sugar, butter, and cinnamon, then spread it onto the dough). The second time I made the rolls, I had some extra filling left over, so I decided to make a custom form of cream cheese icing for the rolls. I took the filling, added the rest of the package of cream cheese into it (the remaining 4 ounces in the package), a dash of milk, some powdered sugar to taste and mixed it all together by hand until it came together into a thick frosting consistency. After the rolls came out of the oven, I slathered it on them and let it melt all over - super gooey and delicious! In my opinion, way better than Cinnabon! (I would provide measurements of my substitutions, but I just add in what looks about accurate for my personal tastes and go with it - don't be afraid to experiment! These rolls are very forgiving and stand up to anything that I've tried!)
AMAZINGLY easy and tender! I've made quite a few recipes and this one is the best and easiest so far. Don't let the 90 minutes scare you - it tastes just a good and gooey as the longer versions out there. Other doughs are usually harder to roll out and shrink back, but this dough rolls out so easily and keeps it's shape. The end results are a tender, moist, gooey cinnamon roll. Definitely bake in a 13x9 for moister rolls. I did brush the rolls with butter before baking and it creates an extra layer of moistness. Nothing better than eating these with cream cheese frosting. Will be my master recipe.
Baking these in a muffin tin, while indeed faster than a pan, resulted in a HUGE mess with the filling bubbling up and spilling out all over my oven - which I had just cleaned. With the majority of the filling gone, the rolls were hardened and dry. These probably would have been much better baked in a pan, as it seems most positive reviewers did. It doesn't add much time, so I would recommend doing it.
This recipe was my first baking with yeast adventure. Although it probably took more than 90 minutes to make, the recipe was easy to follow and not as time consuming as I thought it would be. I liked the idea of baking in muffin tins for nicely shaped and controllable cinnamon rolls but the importance of putting a baking sheet underneath the muffin tin was not mentioned. The butter brown sugar mixture overflowed all over my cupcake tin and into the bottom of my oven, at one point starting a small fire, which made for a very smokey kitchen that afternoon. However, the end result were delicious, fluffy and satisfying cinnamon rolls that I will make again, probably in a 9x13 but for goodness sake, put a sheet tray under your muffin tin when you make this recipe!
WOW! This was so easy and delicious! I took another user's advice and dabbed the top of each roll with 1/2 a spoonful of the cinnamon/butter/brown sugar mixture before baking...and I didn't think they needed any icing! They were sweet and gooey!
YUM!!!! I loved these cinnamon rolls. My family gobbled them up. I think next time I will cut them before I roll them so they don't get squished. I made icing for them by mixing 1/2 cup icing sugar with 1 tablespoon of milk. I am 13 years old, I love to cook and I can't wait to make these again!
Mmmm, these are wonderful. They've become a staple 'special item' in our house. It's easy to cut down the fat dramatically by using a light butter or even substituting some of the fats for applesause. Then you don't have to feel quite so guilty, yet get the same wonderfully gooey, tempting results.
These are incredible! The best cinnamon rolls I have EVER had!!! Ten times better than cinnabon. I used butter instead of margarine and reservered about 1/4 of the butter/sugar mixture and spread it on top of the cinnamon rolls before putting in the oven - they came out really moist. For the frosting I mixed 1 c. powdered sugar, 1 1/2 oz cream cheese, 1/2 Tbspn. butter, 1/4 tsp. vanilla, and 1 1/2 Tbspn. milk and poured a spoonful of the frosting on the top of each cinnamon roll once it was served. Oh, by the way, I cooked the rolls in a 9x13 glass pan instead of muffin tins and they turned out excellent. Mmmmmm.
This was my first attempt ever at making Cinnamon Rolls. I could not believe how easy these were to make. One bite and my husband says "these don't have a chance in this house". Everyone loved them and these will be a regular in our house. It has been two days since I made them and the family has requested them again.
YUMMY!!! Quick and Easy!!! Family love them. Thank You!!!
Great easy recipe with pretty good results. I wasn't wild about the filling though which was a little overly sweet while still being a little bland in terms of other flavours. I modified it by adding a half teaspoon of salt and cutting the sugar by about 20%. I also added about 50g of pecans and a teaspoon of vanilla extract. The results were dramatic and improved an already great roll. By the way use butter instead of margarine and you'll enjoy a much fuller flavour without all those nasty hydrogenated fats.
Good, fast and easy. Could probably be made even easier if you simply rolled out the dough, and sprinkled the cinnamon and sugar on the dough and then dabbed butter throughout. Definitely a keeper. They loved 'em!
Oh, mama! How do I give this recipe 10 stars?! Quick and easy to make, and definitely worth the "trouble." My son was shocked to learn that cinnamon rolls don't have to come from a can. With this great recipe, he won't have to eat those canned rolls again. Thanks!
By far the easiest/best recipe I have tried. I also combined 1/2 cup butter and 1/2 cup brown sugar, brought to a near boil, removed from heat and stirred in 1/4 cup (give or take) cream. Then poured that in the bottom of the pan, added the buns, let rise for an hour (half an hour wasn't long enough) and baked for 30 minutes. (at 20 they weren't quite done) Let sit for a few minutes then flip the buns over onto a tray. Perfect cinnamon buns.
The rolls weren't as quick rising as I thought. However, they were very good and the right amount of filling.
They were good. I used the cream cheese idea from another recipe. My only complaint is that the sugar from these dripped off the muffin pan and burned onto my oven. The smoke filled my kitchen with that awful burnt smell and now I have to deal with getting the burnt stuff off of my oven floor....not real happy about that. If you are going to try this for the first time, think about putting these rolls into a 9 x 13 pan to save yourself the extra cleaning!
These rolls were quick and fun to make with my 5-year-old. I like that they are made in a muffin pan, so they make individual servings. I think the filling recipe makes too much, as it bubbled over while baking. I plan to make a half recipe next time I prepare these.
Yummy followed the recipe as written and my family gobbled them up. I will make them again for sure. They are good, a solid 4/5 stars! Thanks for sharing.
These are EXCELLENT!!! And so easy, I was so proud when these came out so good! I put a mixture of powdered sugar and milk on top. To die for!!!
I doubled this recipe for a bunch of high school girls, they LOVED these! The changes I made were: I kneaded in a standing mixer (kitchen aid) vs by hand, I did not mix the butter, brown sugar, cinnamon mixture-instead I smeared the butter on the dough, then sprinkled the brown sugar and cinnamon and pressed this into the butter. Also I baked in a 9X13 inch pan instead of muffin tins as I like center cinnamon rolls. Im not sure why the first listed butter or margarine has to be softened...it gets melted with the milk, no need to soften! I topped with cream cheese frosting, Yummy!
some bakers were commenting on how the cinnamon mixture was grainy. the solution: use butter instead of margarine. most margarine has too much water in it for good baking. I think if you're using margarine you have to use the cheap block margarine, not the healthy kind!
I would give it 5 stars but the recipe didn't include frosting. I mixed 3T butter, 1 1/2 c powdered sugar, 1t vanilla and 3T milk in a bowl and frosted the rolls after they came out of the oven. Also, when they're baking it's a good idea to put a baking dish on the rack below them as they tend to spill out of the muffin pans.
This dough was so easy to work with; this makes me happy, because I hate difficult dough! As per other reviewers, I increased the cinnamon to 2 tbsps. I just spread the 1/2 cup softened butter directly (and thickly) on the sheet of dough, and I didn't have any crunchy sugar problems. As someone else mentioned, cut your dough with dental floss! Thanks, this will be my standard cinnamon bun recipe.
Okay, maybe they took a little over 90 minutes -- but who cares? They're just about perfect . During baking, the brown sugar/butter-based filling caramelizes beautifully. I added pecans and raisins to the filling and topped them with cream cheese frosting -- man oh man, they didn't last an hour.
I made these today and my family went WILD!! They think I should open a coffee and cinnamon roll shop. : ) I did add icing to the top, but this recipe is wonderful. The rolls are soft, sweet, (but not too sweet), and flavorful. I could not be happier. Thanks for sharing.
The taste is delicious. This is the first time I have ever made cinnamon rolls. I am very happy with the finished results. I went off on my own a made a cream cheese & sugar icing for the top my sons and wife loved them.
I just finished making this recipe for breakfast. I have never made cinnamon buns before so I was a little bit nervous. However, these turned out wonderfully. I used soy milk in place of regular milk and they were still great. The entire family loved them. Thanks Debbie!
these cinnamon rolls turned out great! even my husband can make them =)
I love this recipe! They come out the best with a cream cheese frosting(powdered sugar, butter, and vanilla). One thing that I found this past weekend, is that if you let the dough rise for about 25 minutes they come out even better, the melt in your mouth. Either way there are awesome but my aunt told me I should let everyone know.
This was a great recipe and so fast and easy. The dough is easy to handle and rolls beautifully. They are even yummy the next day. The rolls were too huge for my muffin pans, but I just have the regular size. Next time I'll bake them in a 11x7" size pan.
In how many languages can you say AWESOME? This is a new household favorite. I made these exactly how the recipe read with the exception of allowing the yeast, sugar and water sit for about 10 minutes, and I had no problems whatsoever. My only suggestion is, if you are unsure about the temperature of the milk then purchase a kithchen thermometer it will become your best friend. I made sure the milk did not go over 115 degrees. I am slowly getting into the bread making hobby and this is one that will become a staple in my home and at work. Thanks for the recipe.
I tried this recipe on Thanksgiving day and it was a wonderful dessert!!!!!
Truly the BEST cinnamon rolls I've ever had! I did not have instant yeast, so I used regular yeast. So it took a lot longer to rise but it was DEFINITELY worth the wait. Add a bit of nutmeg to the cinnamon mix! It makes it even better! They came out ooey gooey and so yummy! For the icing I recommend using Cinnamon Bun Icing by Asilmarie, loved it!
My 9 year old son made these with some help from me. I made a pig out of myself with them. They were so delicious! I spread a little cream cheese frosting from a can on them while they were still warm. Yummy!
I have changed my cinnamon roll recipe to this one. These are fantastic!! I do them in a 9 by 13 inch dish. I have made them for several people and they agree that this is the recipe to keep. Thanks for sharing.
This is the BEST cinnamon roll recipe I have ever come across, and I have tried plenty of them! So easy and the rolls truly are ready in the 90 minutes. It says 20 minutes in the oven, and that was exactly right. I was a bit worried to make them with no frosting, but you don't need it. They are moist and perfectly sweet. I did take the suggestion of another person. I melted about a half stick butter, with a 1/4 c. brown sugar and a couple tsp of cinnamon, drizzled it over the rolls right when they came out of the oven. PERFECT. My husband who hates all homemade cinnamon rolls, he loves the ones you buy at the mall, loved them. Had to make a second pan!
These came out great! I actually got 16 rolls out of this recipe. I made the following changes: I used my kitchenaid mixer and added 6 additional tb flour during the 5 minute kneading with the dough hook. I rolled it into a 10 x 16" rectangle and cut into 16 pieces. I also doubled the cinnamon, and frosted with a cream cheese and butter frosting someone else posted in a review. I baked them in a 10" square aluminum (wilton) cake pan for 20 minutes, but I think it might be better to cut the temp down by 25 degrees. Also, I'd probably cut down the brown sugar to 2/3c or 3/4c next time as it was a little much, but still delicious anyway.
Quick, easy and delicious! I am so intimidated when it comes to using yeast and the whole process, but this recipe was super simple and I received rave reviews from my husbands co-workers. I placed the buns in a 13X9 inch baking pan and finished them off with a cream cheese frosting. A defenite keeper, thanks!!
Surprised me how easy this recipe was, and delicious. I cut them and put them in a cake pan, after baking I drizzled powdered sugar glaze over all. Ummmm good!
Amazine recipe! I'm a filling fiend so i doubled the filling and the turned out great! I also covered them in creamcheese icing. I don't think they would get any sweeter!
These were so easy to make, very delicious, and froze very well! Tip: The filling leaks while baking and sticks terribly onto the pan, so you might try lining the bottom of whatever pan you use with wax paper to save yourself from some serious pan-scrubbing later.
This is a great recipe, I would recommend it to anyone. I didn't have confectioners sugar in the kitchen, so i used the vanilla ice cream caramel recipe from another recipe to replace the icing. They turned out amazing. I would suggest using the caramel to anyone who wants to try something a little different.
Made a batch for my family of three last night. They are all gone!!! So simple to make, and absolutely DELICIOUS!!
These were excellent. I made them for my Thursday morning playgroup. I made them then cut them and put them in a 10" round baking dish. Then put them in the refrigerator over night with a damp towel over them. In the morning I took them out of the frig. and let them raise. Then baked them when company arrived! Super thank you so much!!!
this is a great recipe. i cook it and it comes out perfect every single time. i would suggest using more flour if the dough is too sticky. this is the best recipe. it looks hard but once you do it it seems easy because it is. let it rise for a better outcome. TRY IT TODAY. it is really easy.
Very simple recipe. I used active yeast (instead of instant yeast) and things worked out just fine. This is my second time making it and it has come out perfect both times!
These were fantastic! I've never made cinnamon rolls before. So this was a challenge I wanted to take on. With time off during the holidays I wanted to try new things. My whole family loved these rolls!! They were easy to make and came out darn near perfect. I'm not sure if my yeast was "instant" or not. It didn't say that on the package, it just said yeast. This being my first time ever even using yeast I was unsure. But they still came out great. I used dental floss to cut the cinnamon rolls after trying one first w/ a knife. The floss worked like a DREAM! I also baked these in two 8 inch round cake pans. I actually came out with 13 instead of 12. After they were done I topped them off with the cream cheese/butter frosting recipe that MPCHARVAT, another reviewer had mentioned and that just made these rolls EVEN better!
We were invited for lunch today and I took this along. There was none left in no time at all - kids and adults loved it. Thanks for sharing it, will definitely do it again... soon!
The dough was easy to work with, and they didn't take as long to make as other cinnamon roll recipes; however, I think the dough could have been sweeter, so next time I'll probably increase the amount of sugar. I made an icing with two ounces of softened cream cheese mixed with about 1.5 cups of powdered sugar, a tsp of vanilla and a couple of tablespoons of milk.
me n my family just LOVE cinnamon rolls!! i've tried so many recipes before but it just did not work...n finally i came across this recipe n BOOM!!! it turned out better than than cinnabon (this was the best compliment i ever got). its very quick compared to other recipes n is a hit every time..there's just no scope of going wrong anywhere! i did it in a 9*13 baking dish n drizzled over some caramel cream cheese frosting. thankyou soooo much for this recipe!!!
Perfectos y deliciosos! Recipe is easy, fast and yummy! Thanks so much for sharing.
i followed the directions exactly, but the dough stuck to everything, and the filling mixture was more like a paste that oozed everywhere when i tried to roll this mess up. i even double checked the ingredients and amounts. this was an absolute mess that i will never ever ever try again. the only thing that stopped me from introducing it to my trash can is the fact that i spent so much time on it. so, we will soon see if it tastes as bad as it looks.
Overall, they were tasty. However, it seemed like the cinnamon mixture mostly ran out and there was not enough in the rolls themselves and the bread was a little dry. Also, if using unsalted butter instead of margarine, I would suggest adding a little extra salt or your bread will taste flat.
Another 5 star review. Bake them in a 9x13. Prepare ahead night before and then bake in am. Best cinnamon roll out there!
I make these once a week so that we have something to eat for breakfast each morning. I create a simple glaze using confectionaire suger, water, melted butter, and vanilla extract and they are prefect!
I've made these twice and they turned out spectacularly both times. I omitted the raisins, used a square pan to keep them super gooey and moist, cut them a little thicker (9 rolls instead of 12, to fit the pan better), and topped them with a simple cream cheese frosting another reviewer recommended. FANTASTIC. If my waistline would forgive it, these would be at least a once a month regular. As it is, they make it in twice a year at least! Very well received and highly requested! Just as easy as it seems. Great recipe, thanks! (Tip for under equipped cooks; I used a wine bottle wrapped in parchment paper the first time, since I didn't have a rolling pin yet!)
This is just so fab/yums
These were awesome. My one regret was adding a cream cheese frosting as some posters did. It was way over the top and overpowered the flavours in the rolls. Will be making these again with just a simply glaze.
I LOVE this recipe! It produces a yeasty roll that you would expect to take much longer to make. I always combine this with my personal favorite sticky bun recipe - 1 1/4 c. brown sugar, 1/2 c. butter, 1/4 c. honey, and 1/4 c. bourbon brought to a boil and mixed with 3/4 c. chopped pecans - and place the sticky bun sauce in a 13x9 pan before placing the cut roll dough on top. I follow everything else in the recipe as written. A wonderful weekend treat!
These were good. I did have a bit of trouble rolling them though, the cinnamon filling kept rolling out onto the table as i was rolling, my first time though so maybe ill get better at it lol. thanks for this recipe, im printing it off and saving it.
OMG! These sweet delights are a sure winner! I would consider myself an experienced baker, but like a few posters have admitted, I am SO intimidated by anything at ALL having to do with Y-E-A-S-T! And, I'll be the first to tell you, I have made some total F-L-O-P-S in the past when it comes to cinnamon rolls. But this recipe was easy and with very pleasing results. I actually let mine rise way longer than the suggested time, almost an hour and a half! But those babies got SOooooo big, you wouldn't believe. I kept them moist by covering them with damp papertowels. And when I popped them outta the oven, my sister ate one before I had a chance to ice them and she loved them; saying they were like sticky buns! (And my sis is my tuffest critic!) The only thing is, I wished I had a pic to add. By the way, mine looked exactly like the pic at the top of this recipe. So if you're on the fence about this one--don't be. You'll be amazed at how fast they disappear!
After two tries, dough did not rise. I baked it anyway. The flavor was good, but you can't really go wrong with cinnamon bun flavor. The dough was heavy. I'll keep looking for a better recipe. I didn't think this one was anything more than fair.
I LOOOOVE these cinnamon rolls! This is the only recipe I'll use! Thank you :)
This was fantastic, and I didn't even have to add icing! I did use the active dry yeast instead of instant, but just proofed it before adding it to the mixed like others suggested. I halved the recipe because the recipe makes rolls that are rather large. It is important to note that the milk mixture (and the water you use to proof if you are using regular yeast) is lukewarm and not hot. I messed up my first version by using liquids that were too hot-- they killed the yeast. This second (successful) time, by accident, I raised the dough before shaping it into the cinnamon roll shape, so that when they rose a second time in the pan, they came all unformed. Next time I will make sure to rise the dough only once time. But those are my errors. The recipe is great. Those cinnamon rolls are delicious! I will make this again.
Made these for Easter breakfast. They are soooo good!! In an effort to be a bit healthier, I used 90% fresh ground white wheat flour, and replaced white sugar with sugar in the raw. I used butter rather than margarine & eliminated the raisins. I used my dough hook to mix dough. The dough was easy to work with, and rolls turned out beautifully! Will certainly make again! Thanks for sharing!!
Made this and followed the recipe almost exactly. The bread turned out to be really soft and moist and the filling was perfect! I found that a lot of times, the filling will leak out during baking so I added 1/4 cup of flour to the filling during mixing and the filling stayed inside. The filling tastes wonderful so the flour didn't affect the taste, just the runnyiness (if such a word exists...).
I've been using this recipe for cinnamon buns for over 2 years and I have yet to have a horrible experience with it. I too liked that these didn't call explicitly for a bread machine, although I do use one (now that I have one, that is) for the dough and they turn out right every time. I'm also a bigger fan of using the 13x9 pan, as I find they spread out and up a lot better than with a muffin tin, and they also don't bubble over with the delicious innards.
I've been looking for a good and easy recipe for cinnamon rolls because my husband loves them. These are GREAT. Or, as my husband called them, KILLER, lol. I did make a few changes that were suggested. I used butter and added chopped pecans. I didn't have enough brown sugar so I substitued half with white sugar and added the recommended 2 TBSP of cinnamon for the filling. Baked them for 15 minutes on two cookie sheets and I'm glad I did because they got huge! Absolutely fantastic. This is a wonderful recipe.
I prefer the traditional rolls, made with yeast and left to rest and rise. BUT this is all right only when you have time:-) if you are in a hurry this is the reciper for you: no resting to speak of and a great result all the same. My kids are not crazy about cinnamon, so I filled the dough with the chocolate of the Easter eggs and the result was quite appreciated!
This recipe was so good. The buns fluffy and soft. I was a bit nervous at first being to bread like but I was wrong. It was fun and very easy to make this recipe. I will definatley make this again and again. Who needs to go and get it from a Cinnabon shop when I can make it on my own and get praise from my family. Highly recomended. Plus I made my own cream cheese frosting to go on top. I was hit that day...
Adding just a few pinches of nutmeg and a pinch of ground orange peel in with the cinnamon made these very good. Cinnamon was still prominent, but the other spices added interest and produced a decadent smell from the oven. I placed these on a 9X13 and got along fine.
My dough did not rise. As others already stated DO NOT add your yeast to the dry ingredients. Proof it first then add it. The flavor was bleh too. I'll keep looking for another CR recipe.
I made these the yesterday morning. Put 12 in a 12x9 pan... there's only 4 left! Oh my! Iced some with cream cheese icing, and the other half with some lemon icing I had left over in the freezer. Made for an interesting flavor! Baked for 15 min, then checked and let it go 2 more. Flipped the whole pan out upside down and iced the bottoms. Cooled. Then slid the whole thing back into the pan (cleaned) and snapped the lid on for storage. I used regular yeast (not the instant). I let it soak for 15 min with the 1/4 cup of water and 1 tsp of the sugar. Everything else the same. Next time I might add a drop of vanilla.
the first time cinnamon rolls have turned out for me! I've made them at least a dozen times already! I prefer to bake them in a regular pan, not muffin tins, they keep a better shape that way. And they don't take me much longer 90 minutes!!! Love them!!
These turned out perfectly! I was worried they'd be dense, because of the rising time (and because I used half white whole wheat flour), but they're gooey and fluffy. They also had amazing oven spring! Going in the oven, they were tiny and pitiful (I have terrible roll-shaping skills), but they came out about twice as large. Great recipe!
These were amazing cinnamon rolls that my entire family adored. They were gone in no time and I couldn't help making more! Who wouldn't with such a quick and easy recipe? The only changes I made was to use 3/4 cup of half and half (I was a bit low on milk) and using Blue Bonnet spread (we don't use margarine often and I was out of unsalted butter). I drizzled each roll with a cream cheese icing [1 cup of powdered sugar, 8 ounce package of cream cheese, 5 tablespoons of butter, and 2 teaspoons of vanilla extract (stirred together from a softened, room temperature state)]. I did use a muffin tin and I had no problems with the filling bubbling out like other reviewers. The rolls are so pretty and they taste even better. Absolutely fantastic!
I got up this morning and began this recipe at 8:00 a.m. True to the recipe title, they were done in 90 minutes! The dough was soft and flavorful and not too sweet. Much of the brown sugar mixture melted out of the rolls so next time (and there will be a next time!)I'll reduce the brown sugar to 3/4 c. I'll bake them in a 9 x 13-inch pan and but place a few chopped pecans in the bottom before I put the rolls in. When the brown sugar mixture melts out, it will combine with the pecans and make a "sticky bun" cinnamon roll. Then I'll invert the rolls onto a serving platter. I can't wait!
Great recipe. I was looking for a recipe that didn't involve waiting overnight and this was it! I was afraid of how this would turn out at first as I have never made cinnamon rolls before and I am addicted, as are the kids and hubby! My daughter made me make extra to take back to college with her! I will never use prepared again. I followed other suggestions about 9 x 13 pan and cream cheese frosting and they were wonderful. Thanks for sharing.
This recipe was excellent/rose high/and also fast and easy to make. Grandchildren loved it. I have made many cinnamon buns through the years but this is fabulous. Only cooked for 15 minutes, waited until browned. Make sure you keep an eye on it.
