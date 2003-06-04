Marinated Pork Roast
This is a great marinade for any meat. I especially like it on pork roasts, but it can easily be used on chicken or ribs.
This is a great recipe...very tasty! I made it, and cooked it in the crockpot, and it turned out great!!Read More
We did not enjoy the flavor of this at all will not make againRead More
This is a great recipe...very tasty! I made it, and cooked it in the crockpot, and it turned out great!!
This is a great recipe!! I didn't have any mustard seed, so I used 1tsp of ground mustard instead. Because we love garlic, I used 4 cloves to kick up a notch, and it tasted great. Even the kids asked the seconds!!! Thanks!!!!
We stuck to the recipe ingredients, marinated it overnight, and cooked it in the crockpot with the marinade the next day for 8-9 hours on low. It was delicious. It would also be good cooked with veggies and/or make the au jus into gravy. We boiled the leftovers in the au jus and they were even better. I would like to try this on the grill as the original recipe states. Thank you for this recipe.
This is yummy,I use a cattle syringe and inject the pork roast with the marinade it is delectable!!!!!!!
This was sooooo tasty and super easy to make. I didn't make a single change to the ingredients but I did put my roast (with all of the marinade) in a roasting pan with some potatoes and carrots and cooked the roast and vegetables in my oven at 350F for 75 minutes. Quicker and the pork steaks were the perfect texture. Cooking roasts in my crockpot tend to turn the roast into shredded pork. I heard my neighbors in the hall comment about how "something smells soooooo good!" The whole family loved how flavorful the pork was and I will definitely be making this again.
was a good marinade, I broiled the pork rroast at 325 for about an hour. Came out tender and juicy. I marinated overnight and scored the meat and added minced garlic inside. will make again, but might cut down a bit on the worchestire sauce.
I used this recipe and it was to die for! I did however had to improvise on some of the ingredients. I had a 4# pork roast. I doubled the marinade,using a full cup of worcestershire, I used 2 tablespoons of Karo syrup instead of honey and used 2 tablespoons of brown sugar for the other part of the sweetness also to help brown the meat better. I used 4 tablespoons apple cider vinegar, 2 tablespoons regular mustard.I used fresh garlic diced.Tripled the cloves. I didn't have lemon pepper so I used 2 teaspoons lemon juice and half teaspoon pepper. I added 2 tablespoons of rosemary leaves. I preapered the meat by washing and patting dry, scored the part with the fat and forked the rest of the meat all the way around. Marinated over night. Turning after 2 hours. I am a night owl. I put all of the marinade and meat in a roasting pan coupled with some vegetable stock about a cup added red potatoes with the skins still on onion, and carrots. roast uncovered at 325 for 70-80 minutes. Used the juices to make gravy, melt butter in pan add flour, (equal parts,) make a rue and let cook for about 1-2 minutes stirring constant. Add enough stock to make a nice thickness, stirring continuely so it doesn't stick. Med heat. Let cook about 5-7 minutes.. oh so grand!
This was SO VERY good. The things that I did differently are, that I only had a small two pound roast but used the same amounts for the marinade. That I used a squirt of prepared mustard for the ground mustard that I didn't have and that I put it on my Showtime rotisserie for about a hour and fifteen.
This was good, except I'd probably cut down a shade on the worcestershire. I also didn't have cider vinegar and used regular white vinegar. Not sure if that may have affected the recipe much. Will probably make again. We all enjoyed.
Good marinade. Works well on London Broil and other roasts.
Excellent recipe! I was told it was the best pork roast I ever made!!!
It was rainy the day I made this, so I roasted 2-1.5 lb pork tenderloins, which had been marinating for over 8 hours, at 400 degrees for about 45 minutes and they turned out tender, juicy and flavorful. I can't wait to try this on the grill.
This is a great dish! When serving, we added the option of bbq sauce for each individual. Instead of grilling, I slow-cooked it in my crockpot for 6 hours and the meat literally fell from the bone! Delish!
I'm not the biggest fan of pork roast but I ended up with one in the freezer. This was very enjoyable and actually makes me want to buy another roast so we can have this again. Very good flavor and was super simple to make.
This was OK... I would recommend trying if you want to do something different, but not if this is your first time making a pork roast.
We enjoyed this pork roast. It's so easy, I'll totally do it again. Halved the Lea and Perrins, upped the mustard powder to 1t., omitted the mustard seed, and used a ton more garlic. Put it all in the crockpot on low for 8 hours, and it was delicious. We're going to make BBQ sandwhiches from the leftovers!
Very yummy, I had to bake it because we were out of charcoal, but if I hadn't overcooked it, it would have been perfect. As it was, it was still delicious. I used the leftover marinade as a stirfry for leftover cooked rice and lots of frozen and fresh veggies.
We really enjoyed this, my husband is not big on worcestershire sauce so I didn't tell him it was in there, and he loved it!
EXCELLENT!! Perfect marinade - I made accroding to original posted recipe- Just doubled it- as I had a 2.5 lb pork roast. I pierced the meat and marinated 5 hours. I grilled using my rotisserie feature on my outside grill for 2 hours. Basting with the marinade every 15-20 min or so. Thank you!
We just were not crazy about the flavor of this meat. It was very tender and juicy though. For that reason I may try it again.
I placed the marinade with my pork roast in the slow cooker. Turned out great!
OK- made meat tender, didn't taste any ingredients other than worcestershire sauce, which I like but then why bother adding all the other things if I don't get to taste any of them? Marinated for 9 hours.
Pretty good. It just seemed to need a longer marinating time. I did omit the celery salt, because we don't like it. I also didn't have mustard seed, so I just doubled the mustard powder. Hubby liked it, but we both agree it needs to marinate longer.
We use this the other day on a pork roast. The roast was moist and very tender and had a great taste. I will use this again. Thanks for sharing. Judyb
my family loved it. I used a rotesserie to cook it and it turned out verg good.
Sorry, I just thought this was ok. I thought there was too much worchestchire sauce as well as lemon pepper. Not a total loss-just o.k.
The meat was fork-tender and pretty tasty, but my family was put off by the very strong vinegar smell while cooking. I'm reluctant to use it again because I don't know if cutting the vinegar back will change the results.
Great flavor! We used this on a pork roast. I poked holes in the roast and marinated it overnight. I didn't have honey but it still tasted lovely. Then I threw it and the marinade in the slow cooker on low for 8 hours with halved potatoes and carrots. It ends up turning out more like pulled pork in the slow cooker but that's no biggie to me. It was even better the next day!! We will make it again for sure.
Really good, really easy marinade. I used it on 4 - thick cut pork chops.
Very tender and juicy but my family did not think that it had a lot of taste to it. Not sure if I would make again. Thanks anyway
This was pretty good just too much worcestershire and not enough garlic taste for us, will try again with 1/4 cup worcestershire and replace vinegar with lite soy sauce. Hubby smoked this and was very tender.
This has turned out to be one of my favorite recipes! I have made for all of the family when they come to visit and it is a sure hit! Thanks!!
Marinated for seven hours and still wasn't happy with the lack of flavor after grilling. I like a more bold flavor that penetrates all the meat rather than just the outside. I might try to cook it in the crock pot next time hoping that would bring more flavor. I did like the flavor, just wanted it to be stronger.
This is a great recipe! I was a little concerned with the strong aroma of the worstershire sauce (I'm not a big fan of it) but the outcome is great! Will be sure to make this one again!
this is a very delicious recipe with just a hint of sweetness. It is a little time consuming ,but well worth the wait.
This was a very good dish. We were planning on making another, but ended up unable to do so. This was a nice substitute. We did not have time to let it marinate for more than a couple of hours, which probably didn't give us the full flavor that could have been possible.
The Worcestershire sauce in this is unbelievable! My daughter could tell there was mustard in it, which shows what a fine palate she has! We sliced it VERY thin after doing a rotisserie on the grill for 1 hour 45 mins. Incredible!
This recipe was delicious!
This was just ok for us. The meat was very moist and tender however there was just something missing in the flavor.
I would probably use again just not on a pork roast maybe a pork tenderloin. I'm not a big fan of pork roasts. Otherwise good flavor.
As previous posts noted, it needs more marinating time unless you want just a mild flavoring then 2 hours is fine. The smell of the vinegar can be strong but is not too strong in taste.
VERY moist, like a previous reviewer I would cut the Worcestershire sauce in half because it is a tad bit salty with the whole amount. We will definitely make this again and build on it.
Made the recipe as is and marinated 8 hours. The flavour was subtle and divine. Next time I will marinate overnight for more intense flavour, but that is just me.
this was absolutely delicious.. i used this to marinate three decent sized bone in pork chops.. i think i could have added one more pork chop and wish i would have b/c it was that good.. instead of 1/2 cup of worcestershire i used 2 T worcestershire and 3 T low sodium soy sauce.. i left out the honey.. added an extra T of cider vinegar.. i only had black mustard seeds so i used 1/4 tsp of it (as i've heard they're stronger tasting than the regular kind).. celery seed for the celery salt and 1/2 tsp of garlic powder for the fresh.. also added 1/2 tsp of red chili flakes.. i can't wait to make this again.. ty for the recipe
I made this pork roast tonight! Delicious! Roasted it in an electric oven at 325 dgrees for 80 minutes----just a little too long...think 70 minutes would have been perfect. It was still wonderful, great flavor! A keeper!
excellent flavors! Was a hit on my table!
Delicious! I baked mine at 375. Had the fatty side up and cooked until the top was slightly burned. Tender and tasty.
Double the marinade, and I grilled a pork butt instead of a loin. It just fell apart on the serving platter. My new favorite thing to grill!
One of the best marinades I have ever used on a pork roast. Everyone loved it and I couldn't stop taste testing while I sliced it! The next day I used the leftovers in cuban sandwiches and that was terrific also. Next time I will buy a bigger roast. Can't say enough about how good it was.
I had to use spicy mustard as I was out of mustard powder, and I threw in 1/3 cup of bourbon. Marinated overnight. It was incredible! Seared the meat first, giving it a delicious crust and keeping the juices inside. I'll definitely keep this on my favorites list. Family loved it.
Mixed in a bowl and poured into a gallon ziploc baggie with a pork loin roast. Refrigerated overnight. It turned out awesome. The smell from the ACV as strong but it wasn't that way when roasting. This recipe is a keeper!
The flavor was pretty good but the pork was dry. I'll try brining it first next time. Definitely worth tinkering with. I made sure to stab the meat several times to help get the flavor in the middle.
My substitutions: 1 tsp mustard powder, no seed 1tsp lemon juice for lemon pepper celery seed for celery salt added 1/2 C Olive oil
For a guy who likes to BBQ but works graveyards this marinade is super easy and quick. It made a difference turning a simple, so-so piece of pork, into a 3 hours taste of grilling yum! Simple ingredient, easy prep and quick turn around to the grill, then plate.
No leftovers! I followed the recipe with slight modifications. I didn't have mustard seed so I doubled the dry mustard and used apple cider vinegar. I inserted 4 cloves of slivered garlic into the meat and marinated for 5 hours. Next I cooked in the slow cooker on low for 5-6 hours then boiled down the liquid and served over the meat and mashed potatoes. Definitely a keeper, thanks for sharing.
love it !! Hubby put it in our grill with a smoker box for 2 hrs and it was amazing ! I did not wrap it in foil so it was kind of dry but not terrible.
This was very good but it definitely needed a longer cook time. I had a 4 1/2 pound roast I did on the bbq at about 350 for two hours. Wasn’t even close to being done. Either allow 3 hours or cook at 400 for Two hours instead.
We marinated this overnight, and the flavors weren't very noticeable in the meat. It was pretty much a "honey mustard" roast. Not my favorite, but it was ok.
I followed the instructions but I didn't have any lemon pepper so I substituted lemon thyme, lemon juice and a tsp of pepper. It was just ok. I think I will try lemon zest with more lemon juice next time and take the lid off for about the last 15-20 minutes to caramelize the outside of the roast.
I used a 2lb pork rib end roast so I cut the marinade in 1/2. I’d probably use even less worcestershire next time.
