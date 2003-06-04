Marinated Pork Roast

I used this recipe and it was to die for! I did however had to improvise on some of the ingredients. I had a 4# pork roast. I doubled the marinade,using a full cup of worcestershire, I used 2 tablespoons of Karo syrup instead of honey and used 2 tablespoons of brown sugar for the other part of the sweetness also to help brown the meat better. I used 4 tablespoons apple cider vinegar, 2 tablespoons regular mustard.I used fresh garlic diced.Tripled the cloves. I didn't have lemon pepper so I used 2 teaspoons lemon juice and half teaspoon pepper. I added 2 tablespoons of rosemary leaves. I preapered the meat by washing and patting dry, scored the part with the fat and forked the rest of the meat all the way around. Marinated over night. Turning after 2 hours. I am a night owl. I put all of the marinade and meat in a roasting pan coupled with some vegetable stock about a cup added red potatoes with the skins still on onion, and carrots. roast uncovered at 325 for 70-80 minutes. Used the juices to make gravy, melt butter in pan add flour, (equal parts,) make a rue and let cook for about 1-2 minutes stirring constant. Add enough stock to make a nice thickness, stirring continuely so it doesn't stick. Med heat. Let cook about 5-7 minutes.. oh so grand!