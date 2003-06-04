Marinated Pork Roast

This is a great marinade for any meat. I especially like it on pork roasts, but it can easily be used on chicken or ribs.

By Denise Hummel

prep:
15 mins
cook:
2 hrs
additional:
2 hrs
total:
4 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Prepare grill for indirect heat.

  • In a large resealable plastic bag, combine the Worcestershire sauce, honey, vinegar, mustard seed, mustard powder, lemon pepper, celery salt, and garlic; seal, and mix ingredients. Place the roast in the plastic bag, press air out of bag, and seal. Marinate for 2 hours in the refrigerator, turning the roast occasionally to help coat while marinating.

  • Lightly oil grill grate. Place roast on grill, and discard marinade. Cover, and cook for 1 1/2 to 2 hours, or until internal temperature is 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
410 calories; protein 48.6g; carbohydrates 8g; fat 19.1g; cholesterol 145.3mg; sodium 424.2mg. Full Nutrition
