Uncle Terry Meat

This marinated chuck roast earned its name from my kids, who named it after their Uncle Terry. He created this mouth watering dish years ago, and they loved it! Now neighborhood children return 15 years later to request 'Uncle Terry Meat'. I recommend a 2 inch thick roast.

Recipe by Phyllis Kalajian

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
24 mins
additional:
1 day
total:
1 day 44 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium heat and lightly oil grate.

  • In a large, nonporous bowl, combine the oil, ketchup, wine, vinegar, garlic, salt, ground black pepper, mustard powder, celery salt and chili powder and mix well. Pierce the roast with a fork all over the meat. Place the meat in the bowl with the marinade and turn several times to coat. Cover and marinate in the refrigerator for at least 12 hours, turning occasionally.

  • Grill over medium heat for 10 to 12 minutes per side, or until internal temperature reaches at least 145 degrees F (65 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
722 calories; protein 39.1g; carbohydrates 4.5g; fat 59.5g; cholesterol 163.3mg; sodium 559.7mg. Full Nutrition
