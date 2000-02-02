This marinated chuck roast earned its name from my kids, who named it after their Uncle Terry. He created this mouth watering dish years ago, and they loved it! Now neighborhood children return 15 years later to request 'Uncle Terry Meat'. I recommend a 2 inch thick roast.
My family and I enjoyed this recipe. I baked the chuck roast in the marinade in the oven for two hours (covered with foil). I then skimmed the fat off of the marinade, thickened it using cornstarch, and served it over noodles. The chuck roast I used wasn't tough at all -- maybe because I marinaded the roast for approximately 20 hours prior to baking. I'll make this recipe again.
This is a very tasty marinade that deserves a better cut of meat, as it does not tenderize very well. I will definatly try this again, just probably on a new york strip for a much shorter marinade time.
This turned out absolutely delicious. We had to struggle a bit with the time because of living in Colorado. Here, we had a 3 lb chuck roast and cooked in for 15 minutes per side. I will do this many more times. Delicious.
The flavor of this is wonderful BUT I cannot imagining that this thing would ever get cooked on a grill in that short of time. I marinated my roast for almost 48 hours, then grilled it in a grill pan for 45 minutes and it wasn't even close to being reddish/pink in the middle, still raw. So I put it in the oven for 1 hour and 20 minutes and then it turned out perfect! Although it was after 9:00 pm when it was finally done, we wrapped it up and will be eating it again tonight. The marinade was great, it would be fabulous too on a different cut of meat(perhaps london broil or steaks) that are usually prepared on a grill. I will stick with perhaps marinading actual roasts and baking them in the oven.
I prepared this for the family I nanny for, they ate the whole roast and said it was delicious! I actually marinated it and then baked it in the oven for about 3 hours instead of grilling.
I have tried this with both chuck roast and top sirloin. Both were very good, and got raves from our guests. I prefer the top sirloin, since we seldom need to feed 8 and, of course, it is more tender. You can also marinate it for a shorter time.
To be fair, I used a London Broil and ended up baking in the oven after marinating for 48 hours. I cut the recipe in half as it was just under 2 lbs. I should have used the full recipe as it could have used more marinade.
Not bad, but nothing spectacular. We marinated for 2 days, so the meat had plenty of time to absorb the marinade. Bf just fried it on the stovetop instead of grilling and then cut it up, mixed with rice and served on lettuce as lettuce wraps. We also used a sirloain steak. I'm a little skeptical about using a chuck roast, but I'm not a beef person so I could be way off base here. I didn't think there was a ton of marinade for the steak and flipped it a couple of times to marinate the entire piece of meat(to be fair, I halved the recipe because it was less than 2 lbs of meat that I had). Thank you for the recipe!
I actually have never made this but something very very similar to this. For all of those who are saying this would be better with sirloin or roasting it in the oven for an hour or two, you are COMPLETELY missing the point. You buy a "chuck steak", not a chuck roast. If you can't find chuck steak at the store (as it is hard to find) you can cut up a chuck roast into no thicker and about a 3/4 of an inch wide. Marinated chuck steak is INCREDIBLE on the grill and much more flavorful than sirloin. Hope that helps. It also explains cooking times.
