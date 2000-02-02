Uncle Terry Meat

The flavor of this is wonderful BUT I cannot imagining that this thing would ever get cooked on a grill in that short of time. I marinated my roast for almost 48 hours, then grilled it in a grill pan for 45 minutes and it wasn't even close to being reddish/pink in the middle, still raw. So I put it in the oven for 1 hour and 20 minutes and then it turned out perfect! Although it was after 9:00 pm when it was finally done, we wrapped it up and will be eating it again tonight. The marinade was great, it would be fabulous too on a different cut of meat(perhaps london broil or steaks) that are usually prepared on a grill. I will stick with perhaps marinading actual roasts and baking them in the oven.