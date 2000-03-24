Grandma's Homemade Banana Bread
This recipe is a number one family favorite!!! It's been handed down from generation to generation. You can get creative by adding nuts, raisins or anything else that you want to throw in the batter
This recipe is a number one family favorite!!! It's been handed down from generation to generation. You can get creative by adding nuts, raisins or anything else that you want to throw in the batter
I followed this recipe to the letter adding only chopped walnuts. It was wonderful. Not too dry, not too moist - like Goldilocks' porridge - "just right". I made 2 loaves at once - one in a pyrex glass loaf pan and the other was a teflon coated pan. The glass pan did a much better job. Would recommend a glass loaf pan over a teflon one.Read More
Average recipe, 3 star's for the original, still found it rather dry. I reduced the sugar to 1 cup, only added 1/2 cup of milk and 1/2 cup of sour cream; and an extra banana. This makes a heavier loaf, with less rise but is very moist.Read More
I followed this recipe to the letter adding only chopped walnuts. It was wonderful. Not too dry, not too moist - like Goldilocks' porridge - "just right". I made 2 loaves at once - one in a pyrex glass loaf pan and the other was a teflon coated pan. The glass pan did a much better job. Would recommend a glass loaf pan over a teflon one.
I have been experimenting with different banana bread recipes on this site. This so far is my favorite. I made this using 5 small bananas and the flavor was excellent. My nieces and nephews devoured this in no time at all. I did add 1 teaspoon of cinnamon and 1/2 teaspoon of nutmeg. I will share this recipe with my friends. Give this one a try - you will like it!
Thanks for the great recipe!!! This bread is fantastic -- and very forgiving for a "wide margins" kind of cook. I tossed all incredients together, eyeballing, used four bananas, because I had them on hand, and used sour cream, mixed it all up with a large salad fork (new home is very spare - all equipment in boxes). I had to add on about 30 minutes extra baking time (I suspect because of the extra banana) before my knife came out clean (lowered to 300 degrees after an hour), but in the end it was delicious. Next time I think I may throw in 1/2 cup chopped walnuts. ............. P.S. I used the Splenda/Sugar Baking Sweetener, rather than pure, real sugar, and my unwitting boyfriend was none the wiser. ............. P.P.S. If you make extra, you can slice the cooled banana bread and pack in individual sandwich bags, then put all in a large freezer bag and you'll have snack-ready portions for whenever you want them. Take one out of the sandwich bag, pop on a plate in the microwave for 1 minute on medium power. It thaws and heats back up to almost as good as right out of the oven. Thank you for the wonderful, classic recipe! I made it for the first time last week, and again tonight! Sooo good.
Outstandingly moist, with a tender crumb. The flavor is superb, as well. This is the recipe I reach for again and again, a true classic. Adding a few dashes of cinnamon helps to complement the banana taste. This bread freezes perfectly for up to 3 months, if wrapped in foil, then placed in a zip-lock freezer bag. Delicious!
very nice, moist bread. i had to bake it for 1 hr 40 min until the center was set, which put a thick crust on the bread. still tasted good.
Awesome recipe!!! Works well with two bananas as well as three. Compliments and requests for this recipe all the time.
The bread was really good but there was so much batter, I could have made two loaves.
I have a convection oven and this bread cooked in about 45 minutes. very good!
Very good. I added Cinnamon and Nutmeg cause I love spice. Thank you!
this was pretty good. i was looking for a recipe like the one my mom gave me, which i lost..again! that one also included sour milk, except to make the sour milk you just mix baking soda with the milk for the sour milk and let it sit while you mix everything else. that is what i did with this recipe. i also mix the dry and wet ingredients seperate before putting them together.
Superb! I even cut down on the butter a little and it still turned out great. The people at my husband's work said it was the best banana bread they ever had.
Love this recipe. I've been searching for a good banana bread recipe for a while and found this one, I've made it a couple of times and have added extra bananas and nuts and it turns out great every time. The only change I've made is to mix the wet ingredients together first then add in the dry. I also sprinkle some sugar on the top before putting it in the oven to give it a nice sweet crunch (my mum always used to do that). Yum! ****I used 1/2 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar this time and didn't miss the extra 1/2 cup.
Now in fat free (almost :)! I replaced all of the butter with applesauce and omitted the sour milk entirely (didn't need the extra moisture.) Also added crushed walnuts. I've made this recipe the original way and the new way, and while removing the butter makes it a little less rich, it's quite good with the reduced fat.
Awesome recipe.....it was great to find it as I lost my grandmas and this is it to a tee. FYI....if you don't have sour milk, add 1 tsp vinegar to your milk and mix thoroughly.
This is the best banana bread I have ever eaten. My husband loves it, and asks for it often. He says all other banana bread just does not taste as good, I agree. This banana bread is moist and flavorful, not too sweet. The recipe is perfect.
I have been looking for a new banana bread recipe and this one is the BEST of the many that I have tried from this site. I added 1 tsp. cinnamon, 1 c. chopped nuts and baked it in a 9x5 loaf pan for 1 hour...PERFECT...the crust and inside were just right, the flavor was terrific and the bread was good plain or toasted. This recipe is a keeper! Thanks to Jeannie Meyer for sharing this terrific recipe with this site!
I have used the same banana bread recipe for 20 years. I tried MANY others without luck, until I tried this one. I doubled the recipe and both loves were gone in a few days, something that my kids have never done with other banana bread. This one is a keeper!!!
Average recipe, 3 star's for the original, still found it rather dry. I reduced the sugar to 1 cup, only added 1/2 cup of milk and 1/2 cup of sour cream; and an extra banana. This makes a heavier loaf, with less rise but is very moist.
I LOVE this banana bread! I normally use a betty crocker recipe, but decided to try a new one. Another recipe I tried on this site that had hundreds of reviews, did not taste good at all to me or my family- and I used a lot of bananas for that recipe! I only had two overripe bananas, but decided to try this easy recipe, rather than throwing them away. With less banana than called for, it tastes like a sweet bread with a taste of banana. The texture is really wonderful in this bread- not too heavy, and not too dry or too moist. Perfect :)
This was DELICIOUS! I made 2 batches last night, my family devoured it this morning! I used 3.5 bananas and heavy cream instead of sour milk, but it came out PERFECT! Im sticking to this recipe for sure!!!!!
I've made it at least six times and it comes out perfect everytime. It does take a long time to bake, approx. 1hr 10 minutes. I now make it in small containers I can give it away in & bake them for about 35 minutes. Its faster and a great gift idea. I do not add any other seasoning/spices, I think its perfect.
This bread is simple but very moist, and really delicious with a little cinnamon and nutmeg added, or some brown sugar, cinnamon, and flour mixed and sprinkled on top. my favorite banana bread.
Very delicious, moist banana bread, and very easy to put together - just what I have been looking for!
It was delicious. I had enough batter for 2 small pans. I threw in a half cup of pecans and it was superb. I also cut back on the sugar just a bit, since my bananas were overripe and sweeter than normal.
Delicious indeed! I used this recipe to make muffins instead. I baked them for 25 minutes at 350 degrees. It yielded 18 muffins. I used whole wheat flour as that was all I had. I cut down the sugar to 1 cup. I also made sour milk by mixing 1 tsp of vinegar to the milk and I let it sit for 10 minutes. I love how it's a simple recipe and the results are so good! It also gives you room to be creative and add different spices or fruits to mix it up. I found that even with whole wheat flour, the texture was still moist and fluffy. Mmmm I'm waiting on my bananas to blacken so I can make another batch this week.
Wonderful! I "snuck" in walnuts by crushing them so my son would try it-he loved. Several of friends had it and asked for the recipe. I found it baked more evenly in an 8" x 8" pan instead of a loaf pan.
Grandma's Homemade Banana Bread was delicious! I was so happy that it made two loaves so I could share one with my parents. Next time, I'll bake it for less time, as the outside was a little more crusty/hard than I prefer.
I loved this banana bread. My sis-in-law, who doesn't like anything, really enjoyed this. I added 1/2 tsp nutmeg and 1 tsp cinnamon. Howerver, I had no sour milk. I made 1 cup of sour milk by adding 1 tsp of vinegar to it and letting it stand for 10 minutes before adding to the recipe. I forgot to measure out 1/3 cup and used the whole cup of milk. I added 1-3/4 cup more flour. I was so worried it would be ruined, but it turned out great. The best banana bread I have made so far.
I cannot make enough of this for my four boys (husband included). They eat it as fast as I make it! They love it for snacks, breakfast and as a base for fruit and whipped cream.
very nice bread. IF YOU LIKE A NICE LIGHT AND FLUFFY LOAF THIS IS FOR YOU, IF YOU PREFER A DENSE AND HEAVY BREAD, IT PROBABLY IS NOT YOUR FIRST CHOICE. I didn't have butter and used margarine and it still came out beautifully. I did use 3/4 brown and 3/4 cup white sugar to make a bit of a darker loaf, and added 1/2 tsp. cinnamon as other reviewer suggested. I don't generally like cinnamon in banana bread but I found that it did just enhance the banana flavor; not overpower it. I will do this from now on. The recipe yield as written needs more than an 8x pan. I used my 8x pan, as it is intended as a gift to a friend, and also made a small loaf pan so I could taste and review. I added nuts and chopped dates. It is a very nice moist fluffy light loaf, not dense and heavy. No dryness at all. Very nice flavor. Used sour cream in lieu of buttermilk.
Best banana bread ever! This is a great recipe! It was so easy to do, couple of suggestions though - cream butter and sugar 1st so there are no lumps of butter. Sift all your dry ing seperately before mixing into the batter. I used skimmed milk as didnt have any sour milk (or lemons to make sour milk)but it still turned out great! Great easy recipe! My boyfriend and his co-workers raved about it! UPDATED(20th March).....As this was so good and was eaten so quick, I thought I would bake some more with extra for the freezer! This time I tried 1 1/2 cups all purpose flour and 1/2 whole wheat flour and 1 cup of white sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar. I added an extra banana too(last time I only had 2). I was too scared to substitute applesauce for the butter this time as I thought it might take away the richness, but would love to know if anyone has tried doing that to lessen the fat content??????
I made this recipe exactly as called for but doubled the recipe. These breads were amazing! Very moist and flavorful! Added to my recipe favs for sure. Thanks!
I had some friends say it was the best banana bread that they had ever eaten. Thank you! I thanked them to, but told them I couldn't take the credit and let them know where to find it.
My family has been making this one for years and it's a nice, moist basic banana bread. Of course, if you want something really unique and different, don't try this (try peanut butter banana bread from this site...AMAZING). It's just a plain honest-to-goodness banana bread.
D-lish I tell you did a little twicking add chocolate chips 1/2 cup of white and 1/2 cup brown sugar for a to total of 1c of sugar added nutmeg and cinnamon made a glaze with brown sugar power sugar and orange juice used chopped roasted nut D-lish I tell you girlface
Decent but way too sweet for me. I looked at some other recipes and some call fro only 3/4 cup sugar. I think that would be way better. Let the banana flavor be the star.
The best banana bread I've ever had! I followed the recipe exactly and added 1/2 t. each of cinnamon and nutmeg. Thanks for sharing!
It taste great! But I ran out of butter the other day I need to make it (bananas were turning black), I used coconut milk instead. worked out just fine. =)
This was my 1st time ever making homemade banana bread and I am in love with it. I did add cinn. after reading some other reviews. I am so gonna make this agian. My family is in love
AMAZING RECIPE.....as suggested by others, I added 1 tsp of cinn and 1/2 tsp of nutmeg and OMG, delish- it is the 1st banana bread I have ever made, and the tastiest:)
FANTASTIC! First banana bread I ever attempted because my mother-in-law is the expert bread maker...gotta say this is WAY BETTER!! Only change I made was a pinch of cinnamon.
This came out very good! Just like another reviewer said, it came out not too moist or dry...just right! I made 3 mini loaves and only had to adjust the cooking time by about 7 minutes...they still came out great! Oh, and I didn't have any "sour" milk on hand and just used regular no fat milk and it did not effect it all all!
Delicious! I reduced the sugar to just 1 cup and used vanilla soy milk instead of the sour milk (that was what was in the fridge). Came out yummy and moist. Thanks for a great recipe!
5 stars! I made this bread this morning and it is the best banana bread I have ever made!!! Thank you for sharing. It is a keeper in my recipe box.
YUM! Absolutely delicious. I was worried it would be too sweet, but it came out perfectly. My family and I finished off the loaf in one day so I'm making another. You have to use a 9x5 pan though, and not the size listed in the recipe, or it will overflow and make a mess.
great recipe!! A keeper!
Loved this recipe always love a moist bananna bread!!
I made this banana bread using Self Rising Flour and it turned out DELICIOUS! I highly recommend making this one. Next time, I'll prob add some walnut pieces or maybe choc chips. Enjoy!
The name of this banana bread should be changed to "The Best Banana Bread Ever!" I am picky about banana breads--I never found one that had the right texture or had the right taste. This one is perfect! Sweet and moist, and if you want spices or anything else, you can add them to suit your tastes. I would love to try some of the other yummy looking banana breads on this site, but ever since I made this bread for the first time a few years ago I have the hardest time trying anything else! Fantastic!
Delicious!! I took some advice from the others and made some additions. I added 1 tsp. of cinnamon and 1/2 tsp of nutmeg, 3/4 TBS. of Baking Powder and I used Vitamin D milk instead of sour milk. Turned out excellent! Made it last night, and it's almost gone. The only thing I would warn you about is to make sure you use a big enough loaf pan, I used a size bigger than the directions called for and it still dripped over the sides a bit, still turned out great! Love it. Thank you for the recipe.
Could not remember my moms recipe, i guess im getting forgetful, but this recipe was so close and was good. I added walnuts and pecans and some banana cream pudding to it. So moist!
This is the best banana bread Ive ever had. So moist and flavorful! 5 stars for sure!
I have been searching for THE banana bread recipe and this is THE ONE!! I use Mexican vanilla when I bake and it was unbelievably full of flavor and moist. The use of butter instead of the standard vegetable oil gave the bread a wonderfull richness. I've now thrown all the other recipes away.
I've been searching for the "perfect" banana bread recipe for ages. This is it!! The only change I made was to use 1/2 the sugar and yogurt in place of the sour milk. EXCELLENT!!
Very moist and lasted longer than I thought in my house meaning they didn't get old quick.
Really moist and tasty. My hubby said it was the best, but I think I like one with brown sugar just a bit better. Still a great recipe to add to your collection.
i've try'd lots of banana bread recipes and this is definetly the BEST!!!! The only thing i did different is not use sour milk; i dident really like the idea of using sour milk. :) ps i used 2% milk
Made this last night, and it's delicious. Just what I was looking for. I didn't have sour milk, not did I know how to create it, so I used a little less than 1/3 cup milk, and added a spoonful of sour cream. I also added cinnamon. You may want to grease the pan a little more than lightly, I did lightly, and the whole bread stuck to the bottom.
This is a great recipe. No wonder it has been handed down for so long. It is very moist and full of taste. I used Buttermilk instead of Sour Milk. Turned our great! This is going into my personal recipe box. Thanks for sharing!
Since we'd just moved, my cookbooks and recipes were packed away, so I popped on here to see if I could find something similar to my grandmother's banana bread. Ingredients wise this came the closest, so gave it a try. It was wonderful! I did add 1/2 tsp cinnamon and also 1 tsp lemon juice -- really makes the bananas stand out!
This tasted very good! It started to get a little too close to the edge of the pan so I took an ice-cream scoop of batter out and made a muffin. I also added a cinnamon-nut-brown sugar streusal-type of topping when it was half way done which gave it a little extra sweetness. I will definitely keep this recipe. Thanks!
Amazing! I live in the south where my bananas brown very quickly, and i figured why not make some bread? This recipe was delicious. The bread is so moist and flavorful. I did use soy milk with 1tsp instead of lemon however due to my lactose sensitivity, but other than that i wouldn't dare change a thing!
I'm always on the look out for a good banana bread recipe & this is my favorite so far. It has a nice texture & stays moist. I usually have problems with the crust getting too dark before the inside is done, but this turned out nicely, the crust was a deep golden brown & quite tasty! I followed the recipe to the letter, next time I will try some cinnamon & nutmeg. A great recipe!
Delicious! I made a few changes after looking at the reviews. I put in 1/2 cup white sugar and 1/2 cup brown sugar, and it was still pretty sweet so I would maybe even only put in 1/2 cup of sugar total. I used regular milk instead of sour milk because that just sounded gross to me! And then I always add cinnamon to my banana bread. Then, I spooned the mix into a muffin tin and baked at 350 for 22 min and came out with 16 delicious banana bread muffins! Overall it tasted great!
Wonderful!! But, oooo so....sweet! Of course my kids LOVE it, but a little too much sugar, I suggest cutting it in half! But it was so moist! I used sour cream instead of the milk, threw it all in the food processor and blended, also, I added 1/4 cup of butter. I will definately make this again w/ the modified sugar and it will then be a 6!!! YUM YUM :)
Very simple banana bread. Came together quickly. The sour milk was a nice touch. This will be a nice gift for my the older couple down the street.
I have searched for years to find a recipe that would measure up to the banana bread that my grandma used to make and I have found it. Just add a few ground nuts and a little cinnamon and I am sitting in her kitchen once again. This bread doesn't last long at our house and I hope my grandkids have fond memories of their grandma's banana bread as I have of mine.
This recipe is incredible. Because I had an overabundance of over-ripe bananas in the freezer, I ended up X4 the recipe. The turn out is a very nice not too cakey or heavy muffin/loaf. I substituted the sugar and put 1 cup brown and only 1/2 cup white. HINT: instead of adding all the ingredients into the bowl at the same time, I do it this way so that the ingredients incorporated more evenly. Whip the marg/butter and sugars together until creamy smooth, than add the eggs one at a time. Now add the bananas. The flour, baking soda, and salt should be sifted together into a different bowl, add this mixture than add the vanilla (I always free pour the vanilla, as you can never put too much in).
I needed to use up 6 bananas and some outdated milk so I doubled the recipe to make 2 loaves. This seemed like the perfect recipe, but it was missing something in the taste dept....not sure what. Have made lots of BB bread in my time, and I am still trying to think of what this one seemed to be missing...maybe increase salt to 1/2 a tsp.?
This is a great recipe. I forgot to change the temperature on the oven to 325 F since I used glass so I had to take the bread out of the oven before the top was fully cooked to prevent it from burning but the bread still turned out great. Thanks for sharing.
I did not care for this.
Great Banana bread, whole family enjoyed it. I did take one reader's suggestion and creamed the butter and sugar very well then added the bananas and sour milk before gently mixing in the dry ingredients. This makes a lighter bread. p.s. I added about 3/4 of a cup of chocolate chips which were a nice addition.
Delicious!! The only thing I did different was to add regular milk not sour and I had 4 bananas so I added the extra one. This is a keeper!!
I doubled the recipe but used only 1 c. white/1 C. brown sugar. It tasted good, but was a little rubbery in texture. I like the fact that you can dump all ingredients together. I replaced the sour milk with yogurt.
Delicious! For some reason I never have good luck with banana bread, but this one was easy and the bread is fantastic! Only thing I did differently than recipe was use regular milk and a dollop of sour cream; I also added some cinnamon. Thanks for the recipe, it was great!
Recipes took alot longer than 1 hour to cook. closer to 1hr 45 minutes (just a heads up to others). Taste wise, its pretty good, outside is crunchy inside is moist and soft, the way we like it. Only thing i would change next time is to cut back on the sugar a little bit as I think 1c. would be more than enough. Also dont mix all together at once, blend sugar and margarine, then eggs and milk, vanilla then flour and last step add banana's only until mixed in, dont over mix :) Hoped this helped :)
We make this as muffins and halve the baking time.
This was wonderful! I usually don't like bananas, but I couldn't stop eating this batter. I soured my milk with white vinegar, added a cup of walnuts, cut back slightly on the sugar (1 1/4 cup), and added a splash more vanilla. It tasted delicious and had an excellent consistentcy! I will never need another banana bread recipe again.
This is a great recipe. I have made it about 3-4 times and each time the bread was gobbled up in 2-3 days. I like brown sugar so I always subsituted a 1/2 c. of the white sugar for brown. I also prefer the mealy rather than moist taste so I overmix it. Lastly, I just mixed milk and a bit of vinegar and let it sit while I get the other ingredients out and measured to make sour milk. Will definitely make again!
This is awesome!! It is my go to banana bread recipe!!! Sooo yummy!! I definitely recommended this over any other banana bread recipe..
Delicious! I added walnuts to it--yummy! My husband, the banana-bread expert says this is a keeper! Thanks.
This went over very well with my co-workers! I did make a couple of changes though - I ran out of oil so used the equivalent in unsweetened applesauce. And, instead of all white sugar, I used half a cup of brown sugar. I didn't have sour milk, so used 1/3 cup of warm milk mixed with 1 tsp of white vinegar. Then, I mixed in 1/3 cup of coconut and 1/3 cup of chocolate chips. I will DEFINITELY make this again!
Loved it!
This is the best banana bread recipe I've tried so far! Absolutely delicious and moist. I used 3 large bananas instead of 2. As others have suggested, I added 1/2 teaspoon of ground cinnamon and 1/2 teaspoon of ground nutmeg. Surprisingly, these spices didn't overpower the actual taste. I also added chopped walnut to give it a little bit of nutty flavor. It turned out great! Try it...
You need a bigger pan. I used the 8x4 and it spilled all over my stove and the edges burnt.
Excellent recipe! My family ate the whole loaf in a day!
Very good basic bread. Did not have milk so I dolloped in sour cream, used a mix of brown sugar and white. Don't tell Grandma but I also splashed in 1/4 cup Spiced Rum by Captain Morgan. Wanted to bake the bread fast so used a muffin tin and baked for 20 min at 375 Degrees.
i love this banana bread!!! i always get alot of raves! i did add walnuts to one loaf.. and chocolate chip to other loaf!! everyone that has try this love it!! i recommend it!
This was one of the best banana breads I have tried, and also very easy. I will make it again and again!
Excellent banana bread! I had a similar recipe that I lost and this must be it. I did have to make some adaptations because I didn't have everything the recipe called for. I used sour cream instead of buttermilk. I only had 2 banana's and I recalled my old recipe using half brown and half white sugar, so I used that, too. I also added some toasted and finely chopped pecans. I did have to bake it in a 9x5 in loaf pan as there would have been too much batter for the smaller pan. This tasted just like I remember; moist with a great texture and with good banana flavor (even though I only used 2 med/large bananas) I am so glad to find this recipe again. Thank you.
The bread was good for sure however very sweet. Maybe a tad too sweet and I had to increase the baking time by 30 minutes. Next time I will try cutting the white sugar in half and substituting in with brown sugar.
This is a good little recipe. Worked well and had a bit of fun by adding some strawberries to it. Would recommend it to others.
I had used the same recipe since I was 17 years old...until I tried this one. I had some buttermilk to use up, so I gave it a try and HOLY COW, it's the BEST. My old recipe is in the trash!! Thansk for sharing!
This is amazing! So good. I added chocolate chips!
Very good, may even be the best I ever had. Thanks.
I really liked the texture and moistness (I even added an extra banana) but I kinda felt like it was lacking something like cinnamon. Next time I will add a little and see if that's the difference. Overall pretty darn good!
The taste and texture were great! I used half brown and half white sugar and subbed commercial buttermilk for sour milk. The texture is moist, but not more than other banana breads I've made/eaten. The only trouble we had was that it made so much batter, that I could have used two pans. I put it on a baking sheet in case it spilled over and I'm glad I did because it would have been a terrible mess if I hadn't. Also a good thing about using the baking sheet under it: the spilled part was just as tasty as the loaf and we needed the extra because my family gobbled it all up! I had to bake it 75 minutes to get it cooked all the way. I'll make it again!
I have also been looking for a recipe like this similar to one my grandmother made years ago. My father LOVED her banana nut bread and he LOVES this one too. He asks for it constantly, so of course I make it whenever he asks. Only change I made is the sugar - I go with 50/50 white/brown sugars and use 1T fresh lemon juice to sour the milk. Thank you for a perfect BNB recipe.
Our family loves this bread. I made it exactly like the recipe says. I will make it again soon!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections