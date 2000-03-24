Grandma's Homemade Banana Bread

This recipe is a number one family favorite!!! It's been handed down from generation to generation. You can get creative by adding nuts, raisins or anything else that you want to throw in the batter

By Allrecipes Member

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
1 8x4 inch loaf
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease an 8x4 inch loaf pan.

  • Combine sugar, butter, bananas, eggs, flour, baking soda, milk, salt and vanilla extract in a large mixing bowl; beat well. Pour batter into prepared pan.

  • Bake in a preheated oven for 60 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the loaf comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
226 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 38.5g; fat 7.1g; cholesterol 41.5mg; sodium 136.4mg. Full Nutrition
