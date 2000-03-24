Grandma's Homemade Banana Bread

Thanks for the great recipe!!! This bread is fantastic -- and very forgiving for a "wide margins" kind of cook. I tossed all incredients together, eyeballing, used four bananas, because I had them on hand, and used sour cream, mixed it all up with a large salad fork (new home is very spare - all equipment in boxes). I had to add on about 30 minutes extra baking time (I suspect because of the extra banana) before my knife came out clean (lowered to 300 degrees after an hour), but in the end it was delicious. Next time I think I may throw in 1/2 cup chopped walnuts. ............. P.S. I used the Splenda/Sugar Baking Sweetener, rather than pure, real sugar, and my unwitting boyfriend was none the wiser. ............. P.P.S. If you make extra, you can slice the cooled banana bread and pack in individual sandwich bags, then put all in a large freezer bag and you'll have snack-ready portions for whenever you want them. Take one out of the sandwich bag, pop on a plate in the microwave for 1 minute on medium power. It thaws and heats back up to almost as good as right out of the oven. Thank you for the wonderful, classic recipe! I made it for the first time last week, and again tonight! Sooo good.