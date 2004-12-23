Amber's Zucchini Bread
This is a great alternative to the classic recipe for all the other zucchini bread lovers out there.
This recipe is great, however it is important to note that you should only use about 1 TEASPOON of baking SODA when making this. I used 2 as was reccomended in the instructions and it came out horrible. I then modified the recipe and it was ok
I'm sorry to say that this bread tasted awful. I think that the author may have given an incorrect amount of nutmeg, and something must be done to make sure it doesn't turn out so heavy and doughy.Read More
This recipe is great, however it is important to note that you should only use about 1 TEASPOON of baking SODA when making this. I used 2 as was reccomended in the instructions and it came out horrible. I then modified the recipe and it was ok
The only thing we changed was the baking soda to 2 tsp instead of 2 tbsp. It came out very nicely spiced, and moist. We will definately make this again. Thanks for the recipe!
This recipe Calls for WAY to much sweetener and baking soda. We doubled the recipe, while halfing the sugar, and they were more then sweet enough. Unfortunately the amount of baking soda made the muffins and bread unedible. They actually fizzled in your mouth. Try something in the realm of 2 teaspoons rather then 2 tablespoons.
I just made this with the right amount of baking soda. I halved the recipe so used about 1/2-3/4 of a tsp. and it came out nice and moist and yummy!
I have vegan friends who attended one of my picnics. I made this for their dessert, and vegans and non vegans alike thought this was wonderful!
Yum, yum. Everybody loves it and nobody knows its vegan. The soda should be 2t not 2T.
This is a great recipe. I had some zucchini to use up, so I thought I would give this bread a try. It was easy to make, and has a nice consistency to it. I made sure to follow everyone's advice about the baking soda, and it turned out pretty well.
Too much baking soda and too much nutmeg. I've never made zucchini bread before so I didn't have a baseline to compare it to.
My 11 yr old son found this recipe and we made it as written (with the exception of real eggs). We did not see the reviews saying to use 2 TEASPOONS of baking soda instead of 2 TABLESPOONS. It was awful! All you can taste is baking soda. It is really a shame because it smelled so good when it was first cooking.
the only change I made was substituting in 3/4 c cocoa for 1/2 c flour as I live at 4500 ft above sea level. Too much baking soda. I put in the 2 TBS just as the recipe said.
I did reduce the baking soda and since i love nutmeg I added a touch more i loved this recipe so much i made 90 muffins thank you!??
I made the recipe exactly except I used wheat flour and it melled good but tasted horrible.
Nutmeg was way too strong.
