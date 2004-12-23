Amber's Zucchini Bread

This is a great alternative to the classic recipe for all the other zucchini bread lovers out there.

Recipe by Amber

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
2 - 8x4 inch loafs
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease 2 - 8x4 inch loaf pans.

  • In a large mixing bowl, combine zucchini, egg substitute, sugar, vegetable oil, and vanilla extract.

  • In a medium size mixing bowl, mix together flour, salt, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, and baking powder. Gradually mix dry ingredients into the zucchini mixture. Pour batter into the prepared loaf pans.

  • Bake for 40 to 60 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
256 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 35.3g; fat 11.6g; cholesterol 0.1mg; sodium 511.3mg. Full Nutrition
