Charley's Slow Cooker Mexican Style Meat

I found this to be a fantastic and delicious recipe. This was the first time I tried it and I used pork. First off, I did not brown my pork (way too much splattering oil and my day help hates when I do this). Salt and pepper on the roast and into the crock pot it went. I added 1 can chicken broth, chili powder, cayenne pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder, and cumin. I cooked the meat until it was tender and would pull apart easily. (I tasted the meat and yes, the outside part was nicely spiced and the inside meat did not have as much flavor.) This was when I knew that I needed to re-cook the meat. The recipe does not state this, but as a cook you need to follow instinctual thought processes. Following a recipe is easy. Anyone can do that. But what to do after that is something I have learned over many years. I have learned to read between the lines. My intuition has never failed me. I refrigerated the roast overnight, and the next morning I shredded the meat and I placed it back into the crock pot along with the juice that it had been cooked in previously (there wasn't a lot). This is when I added the hot sauce, finely diced onion, 2 cans jalapeno peppers, more chili powder, cumin, salt and pepper. I cooked it again for about 4 hours. I plan on using this meat for tamales this year, something I make for Thanksgiving and then again for Christmas. I am going to try it with chicken and also beef. This is going to be a very fun kitchen experience.