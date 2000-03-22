Charley's Slow Cooker Mexican Style Meat

This recipe can be used with chicken, beef, pork and even venison. It freezes well, and can be made into burritos, tacos, or any number of other Mexican-style dishes. This dish uses a lot of spice, so please be sure to adjust to your taste.
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Tips
Cook's Notes:
If using the meat for burritos: shred the meat and add it to a frying pan with 1 cup of the cooking liquid. Simmer until the sauce has thickened, about 15 minutes.
To freeze the meat, transfer it to a freezer-proof container and add reserved 2 cups of cooking liquid. Freeze up to 6 months; thaw in refrigerator or microwave.
This recipe also works for pork and chicken. If you're using chicken, remove the skin before cooking and reduce the cooking time to 4 hours on High or 8 hours on Low. Remove the bones and shred the meat after cooking.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
261 calories; protein 18.4g; carbohydrates 3.3g; fat 19.1g; cholesterol 68.7mg; sodium 314.7mg. Full Nutrition
Incredible. I'm from San Diego, so must, must, MUST have lots of flavor and spice in my meat, 'cause I'm used to it! Can't throw a rock without running into authentic Mexican food here. The flavor of this is just like that juicy, spiced shredded beef you dream of. Not-blow-your-head-off hot to my palette. Just right. Cooking time: using a 3 pounder, we cooked 8 hours on low overnight. At 8 hours, the meat was falling apart; removed it, shredded with two forks, spooned off the fat in the Crock pot, removed a majority of the onions/peppers via a slotted spoon, returned mixture to Crock Pot juice and cooked on low for 1 1/2 hours. This is important; it allows the spiced juice that has formed overnight to really get in that meat. Spices: used a 5 oz. bottle of Tapatio hot sauce. Increased chili powder to 1 TBS and added 1 1/2 tsp. of cumin, because what's Mex without cumin? Green peppers: used de-seeded chopped fresh jalapenos. Added a beef boullion cube like other posters recommended. When you replace the beef, now shredded, into the pot to simmer, add 1/2 tsp. of additional cumin and 1 tsp. of paprika. Trust me, this is key. Best part: your first meal of the morning can be Machaca; combine a handful of shredded beef, 4 eggs (beaten), 1/2 cup of veggies of your choice (we used onion/yellow pepper), stir in pan till done, spoon into ripped up flour tortillas and eat.
I have to VERY much agree with the reviewer who called this 'atomic beef'. My husband and I both enjoy spicy foods, and were especially looking forward to a spicy meal since we were both having bad allergy days and could use a little spice to clear out our sinuses. Well, once I shredded up this roast, we tasted it and threw it out. If you got a piece from the middle, it had NO taste whatsoever, and if you happened to get a piece from the outside, it was SO hot it burned your head off...and is still burning the inside of my stomach. This recipe is the same idea as all those stupid BBQ sauces that try to be hot just for the sake of being hot. There needs to be layers of FLAVOR in spicy food, not just 'burn your tongue' hot sensations. Definitely will NEVER make again, and would not recommend...and for those who are wondering, I had about a 3 pound roast, and I used about 3 oz. of tabasco sauce, 1/2 of the chili powder, 1/2 of the cayenne, added some cumin (just cause I love cumin), and threw a couple of veggie boullion cubes in with the water.
Incredible. I'm from San Diego, so must, must, MUST have lots of flavor and spice in my meat, 'cause I'm used to it! Can't throw a rock without running into authentic Mexican food here. The flavor of this is just like that juicy, spiced shredded beef you dream of. Not-blow-your-head-off hot to my palette. Just right. Cooking time: using a 3 pounder, we cooked 8 hours on low overnight. At 8 hours, the meat was falling apart; removed it, shredded with two forks, spooned off the fat in the Crock pot, removed a majority of the onions/peppers via a slotted spoon, returned mixture to Crock Pot juice and cooked on low for 1 1/2 hours. This is important; it allows the spiced juice that has formed overnight to really get in that meat. Spices: used a 5 oz. bottle of Tapatio hot sauce. Increased chili powder to 1 TBS and added 1 1/2 tsp. of cumin, because what's Mex without cumin? Green peppers: used de-seeded chopped fresh jalapenos. Added a beef boullion cube like other posters recommended. When you replace the beef, now shredded, into the pot to simmer, add 1/2 tsp. of additional cumin and 1 tsp. of paprika. Trust me, this is key. Best part: your first meal of the morning can be Machaca; combine a handful of shredded beef, 4 eggs (beaten), 1/2 cup of veggies of your choice (we used onion/yellow pepper), stir in pan till done, spoon into ripped up flour tortillas and eat.
I have been using this recipe for 2 years now. It is excellent when chicken is substituted & paired with the Red Enchilada Sauce (also on this site) for a outstanding chicken enchilada dish. Also, whenever chuck roast goes on sale, I buy one & cook it with this recipe & then use it for the beef filling in the Beef Tamales on this site as well. It makes a lot, so I freeze half of them in gallon size freezer bags - then when I want to eat one, I just steam it for about 15 minutes - so good! They hold in the freezer for 6 months. This really is a wonderful base recipe that you can use with all meats to make fillings for all sorts of dishes. And, its easy!
I have to VERY much agree with the reviewer who called this 'atomic beef'. My husband and I both enjoy spicy foods, and were especially looking forward to a spicy meal since we were both having bad allergy days and could use a little spice to clear out our sinuses. Well, once I shredded up this roast, we tasted it and threw it out. If you got a piece from the middle, it had NO taste whatsoever, and if you happened to get a piece from the outside, it was SO hot it burned your head off...and is still burning the inside of my stomach. This recipe is the same idea as all those stupid BBQ sauces that try to be hot just for the sake of being hot. There needs to be layers of FLAVOR in spicy food, not just 'burn your tongue' hot sensations. Definitely will NEVER make again, and would not recommend...and for those who are wondering, I had about a 3 pound roast, and I used about 3 oz. of tabasco sauce, 1/2 of the chili powder, 1/2 of the cayenne, added some cumin (just cause I love cumin), and threw a couple of veggie boullion cubes in with the water.
What wonderful aromas as this cooks! I was burning some lavender candles the day this was cooking and I couldn't smell the lavender... but I didn't care! I like spicy, but had to adapt it for the children (they like spicy too - but their mouths are still more delicate than ours). I reduced the amount of hot peppers because I used jalapenos and they were severe, and omitted the cayenne. For chili powder, I made my own using paprika, oregano and cumin. It was just right for everyone! We had half the meat in tacos the first day, and tonight I'm making the remaining meat and sauce into a savoury stew with potatoes, zucchini, green beans, pinto beans, and corn rounds. A bit of arroz blanco, and we're set! Here's one tip which adds immeasurably to the sauce (and I'm surprised the recipe author didn't say this): after browning the meat, dump a cup of water or stock into the pan to deglaze it, scraping up any browned bits. Add this liquid to the crockpot along with everything else.
Added cumin and beef broth based on other reviews, but felt it still lacked "something". Upon taking the first bite all you can taste is "hot" as in spicy with not much complexity in flavors. The flavor never seemed to truly develop which left for a disappointing finish. Based on all the great reviews, I expected more.... It's good, but doesn't knock my socks off.
I made this for a different Easter dinner. It is quite delicious. I did make some modifications based on what I had on hand. I used a red onion, 1 small can of diced green chiles, 1/2 tsp cumin and because of previous comments about the spiciness, I used a 3oz. bottle of Louisiana Hot Sauce and substituted beef broth for the water. Finally, I cooked the meat about 5 1/2 hours on high and 3 1/2 hours on low. It has a nice little bite but was not spicy enough for me. Next time I'll use 5 oz of hot sauce. I may also add a can of Mexican spiced tomatoes. A SLOW COOKER TIP: Spray the inside of your crock pot insert with non-stick spray before adding ingredients. It makes clean up a breeze, especially with dish which really got to bubbling.
Great! Serving it on a Mexican buffet for a Super Bowl party. I used a small can of green chilis with the juice, and a 2 oz. bottle of hot sauce. I also used 6 pounds of meat and added 1 teas of cumin, and it was plenty spicy. Enough that it lingers in your mouth, but not too hot!
Que rico! I made this for a huge fight party (DeLaHoya vs Vargas) and it was a great hit. Easy to prepare, I made up two roasts (doubled the recipe). Served it buffet style with bolillos (french style rolls), finely shredded lettuce, thin sliced tomatoes and the usual condiments. Boy, did they eat them up, and it was the easiset party food ever! The remaining beef was great at midnight when everyone was hungry again..we tossed the leftover meat in a skillet with a bunch of scrambled eggs. Big hit. Thanks for sharing!
I took the recipe statement "please season to taste" to heart (especially after reading all the reviews) and got a wonderful outcome. I used a 5lb roast (trimmed). Put in a whole bottle of Chalulla's Chile & Garlic hot sauce. The sauce plays SUCH an important role in this dish so go with something special like chipotle flavors or this garlic blend. Who wants to taste vinegar? Of course I dosed it up with a few tbsp of Emerils Southwestern blend and some cumin. Also used beef broth instead of water. Of course the seasoning is not going to hit the center of the roast folks, that's why you shred and return to the pot to simmer - then it absorbs the juices! This made a lot of meat so when I stored it I added a cup or more of the juice (strained) into the container. Just made some Machaca this morning and it was PERFECT! This is a GREAT recipe if you follow the few extra tweaks needed. This goes in my "keeper" file.
This makes wonderful burritos. I only used 8oz. of green chilies, and added a can of Rotel. I used beef stew meat in place of the roast. It was too watery in the crock pot, so after about 5 hours of cooking, I transfered it to a large stock pot and boiled down some of the liquid on the stove. I shredded my meat with 2 forks and used this as a burrito filling along with refried beans and cheese. YUMMY!!
Great recipe!! Used this to make chimichangas. Spread a small amount of sour cream on tortilla, piled meat on top, topped with a couple slices of monterey jack cheese and folded all sides over. Then I put them on a pan brushed them with butter and baked at 375 degrees until golden brown. Served on a bed of lettuce with nacho cheese, sour cream, and black olives on top. Best ever!!!!
Holy smokes this was good!! Definitely tasted like the authentic shredded beef I love from my favorite Mexican taco shops in San Diego that I've been dying for out in the Midwest!! I'm such a happy camper that I found this! I used another less fatty roast, I think it was a rump roast, the chuck roast just looked way too fatty to me... I followed the recipe and wasn't sure what to do for the green peppers so I used a bananna pepper and an ancho pepper. I cooked on high 4 hrs, flipping it once. Then I cut the meat up into large chunks and cooked another 5 hrs on low... It was a long time to wait but so worth the wait...served on warmed corn tortillas with shredded lettuce, a squeeze of fresh lime, avocado and a little cilantro... To die for!! Thank thank you for this recipe!
I couldn't think of any reason NOT to give this recipe 5 stars. It turned out great!! I made it REALLY SIMPLE for myself since I'm a marginal cook at best and my husband is a VERY PICKY eater. This is what I did: I used a 2 lb. roast, I did NOT brown it 1st on the stove. I just put it in the crockpot (after cutting off the fat) with: 1 tsp Salt, 1 tsp Pepper, 1 cup diced green chiles, 1 tsp chili powder, 1 tsp cayenne, 1 tsp garlic powder, I didn't use the full 5oz jar of Tapatio, but I used about 3 oz (cuz my bottle wasn't full.) I used 1 TBSP Cumin, instead of water I used about 1/2 can beef broth, and 1/2 bottle beer, and I threw in 1 beef bouillion cube just for fun. I cooked it on high for about 5 hrs until it was shreddable, then I just shredded it right in the crockpot (why get more dishes dirty, taking it out & putting it back?) after it was shredded I let it cook on low for about another hour so all of the juices would soak in the meat and that's it! It was soooooo ez, just throw all of the ingredients in at once & GO! My husband loved it and we had left overs the next day.
We really enjoyed this, though with all of the seasoning called for, it would have been much too hot for us. I seared my roast in a cast-iron pan to get it good and hot so it would brown really well. Changes to accommodate our palates: used a 7oz can chopped green chiles, a 4oz can chopped jalapenos, 1/4tsp cayenne, and about 6-10 good dashes of hot pepper sauce. That was hot enough for us without masking the flavor of the beef. Served on white corn tortillas as soft tacos with chopped tomatoes, onion, lettuce, salsa, & shredded cheddar. Delish. Thanks, Charley.
Oh my, this is SOOO Good! I cooled it down a bit (no cayenne or hot pepper sauce, increased chili powder and used 1/2 jar of pepperocini's with juice instead of green chilis) and didn't lose a bit of the flavor. I'm glad I made the whole recipe, 'cause now I have left-overs! Thanks Charley for sharing.
Oh yeah, baby! The roast is great in any Mexican dish you can think of - tacos, burritos, huevos revueltos, whatever. It also freezes well in little freezer baggies for future meals. Just defrost in the fridge for at least 24 hours prior to assembly of your meals.
This recipe didn't have a lot of taste. Without the cumin that some suggested, this would just be "hot" roast. Even as a Texan used to heat, I was glad I cut back on the hot sauce. I'll look for a Carne Guisada recipe next time.
Very tasty! Using many of the recommendations here, I added sliced onions and peppers to bottom of crock pot then put roast on top. Seasoned it with Adobo seasoning, cumin, garlic powder, chili powder, cayenne pepper. Added 1 cup of beef broth, can of tomatoes with green chiles, and 1 can of green chiles. Finally, added 1/4 cup of Frank's Red Hot. I was worried about the heat but it was fine. I used a 5lb chuck roast and cooked on high for 7 hours, then shredded and returned to liquid-filled crock for another 90 minutes. That was key.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/15/2002
I made this and loved it. I used a deer roast. When it was done, I took a bite and thought it was too hot, but then continued shredding the meat to use for tacos. I added the shredded meat back into the juice it was cooked in, and let it soak it up. It was wonderful, not hot at all like the first bite was. It blended well into the juice, and it was just right, actually when I reheated it the following night I added more red pepper sauce. My husband talked about it for a week, and told my other family members that came over for a party about it. I will make it again and have everyone over for it next time.
Oh my gosh! I made this recipe using a 4lb pork roast and it was amazing! I didn't brown it, I just threw it right into the crockpot. I combined all the other ingredients in a bowl, then poured it over the pork. I left it on low for 10hrs. It took me literally one minute to shred all of it- I just pressed on it with my fork and it fell apart. I then dumped all the shredded pork and all the liquid into a large pot and cooked it on medium/high until all the liquid was evaporated...about 20min, making sure to stir occasionally. We made pork soft tacos with freshly made pico de gallo and guacamole. My whole family gave it rave reviews and I keep getting into the leftover pork to eat it straight from the bowl! Yum!
This is a great way to prepare a tender roast, and a different flavor from the usual pot roast. My 3 pound chuck roast shredded easily after 8 hours. I chickened out on the full bottle of hot sauce, using only about 10 shakes. I subbed 2 7 oz. cans of chopped green chilies (mild) for the fresh(?), and added 1 bouillon cube and 1 c. water to the slow cooker before I put the lid on. Next time, I will use only 1/2 c. water. I used the other seasonings as directed. After shredding the meat, I allowed the liquid to cool and de-fatted it, then reduced it by half and added 1/2 tsp. cumin and 1/2 tsp. smoked paprika, then put it and the meat back in the slow cooker until ready to serve. I served it on flour tortillas with lettuce, shredded cheese, salsa and/or sour cream. The heat was about 2 out of 10, for us.
As written, this recipe is just "okay". I went by the recipe exactly, with the exception of substituting beef broth for water. After 6 hours in the crockpot on high, the beef was extremely tender and very easy to shred. However, I tasted the sauce and it seems to be a lot of heat with minimal flavor. (I used my favorite hot sauce- Tapatio). My boyfriend and I LOVE spicy food, but the flavor just wasn't what I expected. To make this dish a 5 star recipe, after I shredded and set aside the beef, I removed about 1/3 cup of the cooking liquid and replaced it with more beef broth. Then, I added about 2 teaspoons of chopped fresh garlic, 2 teaspoons of cumin, 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 1/2 teaspoons of onion powder, 1/2-1 teaspoon of chili powder, 3 bay leaves, 1/2 teaspoon of dried oregano, and 1/4-1/2 teaspoon dried mustard. (Please note that I didn't really "measure" these spices, I eyeballed them, but these are estimates.) I know this sounds like a lot, but at this point I was determined to get the flavor I was looking for, and I had these handy spices in my cabinet. After adding these spices to the liquid, I added the shredded beef and cooked on high for one hour and low for another hour. After these changes, this beef was EXCELLENT! My hispanic boyfriend said these were the best tacos he's ever had (that's a HUGE compliment from him). So, this recipe is a decent base but I needed to add more layers of flavor and depth to it to make it perfect.
SO ONO! We love it!! I use my pressure cooker & turns out GREAT, approx. 7 mins per lb of meat. I start timing when reg. rocks. First I season my roast, sear in pan & throw everything else in. That's it. We fine tuned it too our taste buds...no cayenne, hot sauce gave enough heat, & doubled ALL of spices, & used canned chopped green chiles. If roast is too large, just cut in half. Ate w/ corn tortillas & the next day (tastes even better)used the meat on nacho chips. When I finally bought a slow cooker, followed recipe exactly & I prefer the pressure cooker method, you can tell the difference in flavors.
This meat is excellent and it freezes very well. Followed recipe except for a couple of changes. Reduced tabasco to 1/3rd cup and canned jalapenos to 4 oz. Did not brown. Cjooked for 5 hrs. on high, then shredded and put back in the sauce for 1 hr. on low to soak up more flavor. It came out perfect. The first night we make tortas with beans and the meat. The secone night we made tacos with cilantro, onion, tomatoes and lettuce. Everyone raved about them.
Well I didn't make the recipe as listed, I made adjustments according to the most popular review and it was AMAZING. Everyone that ate it raved about it and asked for the recipe. If you are going to stick with the recipe on the site, it is essential that once the meat is tender enough to be shredded, you shred it and then leave it in the crock pot for 1 1/2-2 hours more.
I have made this tons of times now for home, potluck, showers etc. I have used beef, chicken and pork. The only changes that I have made is I don't sear the meat unless I'm in a hurry and want to cook off some of the grease. Put in crock pot, let cook for about two hours on high about four hours on low, drain the grease, add the rest of ingredients. And of course use hot sauce to your preference. Sooo Sooo Good.
This recipe is a great starter, but you do have to tweek it to make it "perfect". I didn't brown the meat - no need to since you're going to shred it anyways. Added 1 1/2 tsp of cumin as suggested by others. After 6 hours on high, shredded the meat and added back into the slow cooker. Added addn'l 1 1/2 tsp of cumin, 3 cubes of beel boulion and cooked for another hour or so. This was really good...and we have enough meat for anohter meal tonight! It's a beautiful thing.
Quite simply this recipe is PERFECT! I followed the recipe ingredients exactly (using Tapatio for the pepper sauce.) The only change I made was cooking time - I placed in the crocker for 8 hours on low, removed the onions to a bowl, removed and shredded the beef, and then placed the meat back in the crocker on low for one more hour. When it was done I remixed it with the onions and served on soft flour tortillas with avocado, lettuce, and tomato. I have already transcribed this to my recipe book - it absolutely a keeper!
Amazing! I followed the directions exactly, and was afraid that it would be too spicy - especially with all of the hot pepper sauce. The heat was perfect. I threw this on a plate with shredded cheese, lettuce, salsa, and a little sour cream. Ate with flour tortillas. My husband made tacos with this, and it was just as good. I'm with the other reviewers - next time I'll make two, so I'll have some left over to freeze.
While this recipe was certainly edible and good, it tasted simply like spicy pot roast to me. I was expecting a dish with its own personality. So from that standpoint, I was disappointed. I probably won't make this again, not because it was unappetizing, but mostly because it didn't knock my socks off.
Very good. I omitted the chili powder and cayenne pepper to ensure that everyone in the family was able to eat it. I will use fresh garlic next time I prepare (and plenty of it!), more onion, and try a chipotle hot sauce. It was very tender, and we used in tacos, burritos, etc. I'm looking forward to experiementing with the flavors. UPDATE: used fresh garlic and a bottle of chipotle hot sauce for another try. YUM!
Charley said venison could be used and so venison it was. I followed the recipe exactly and had wonderful results. Garnish with jalapeno, onions, cilantro, sour cream, and a squirt of lime and you have yourself a party. The only thing I might do differently next time is add some cumin in the last 2 hours of cooking but only because I love the flavor in my tacos.
Great recipe! Used the onion, and spices, but only a little of the hot sauce, and substituted Rotel for the green chilies. I skipped the skillet, and cooked it on High for 4 hours, shredded the meat and cooked 2 more at low. It was wonderful. My picky wife and (2) eight year olds loved it too!
WOW!! This was so good. I wasn't quite sure how it would turn out, thinking the meat would be tough. I even had a backup dinner ready in case it wasn't good but it was outstanding. I did add a little cumin but that was the only thing I did different. This will become a regular dish!
Unbelievable!!!! I was initally afraid of the heat in this recipe, but am so glad I didn't change it. The sauce was hot, but the meat was a bit more mild. I used the meat in enchiladas and poured the sauce from it over the top of them. Huge raves from my friends. I did take some others advice and used beef stock instead of water. A GREAT recipe!
I love authentic mexican food and this one hits the spot. My husband is Mexican and said "Oh my God, this is so good!" then had another helping and finished my seconds. He also claimed "This is true mexican home cooking" and "My mom and Dad would eat this." So, it's a keeper. My changes; I used 2 lbs stew meat, because I had it in the freezer. Browned it in the oil, then slow cooker for 6 hours on low. I was afraid the cayenne would be too hot for me, so I halved it. I did not have green chilies, so I used a can of ro-tel. I kept everything else the same, although I was afraid of that much hot pepper sauce, it was perfect! It was great - just enough spice to make my mouth water but not so much that I couldn't eat it. This is a keeper.
I was hesitant about this recipe because it sounded SO spicy. But, it was EXCELLENT! Instead of water I used one beer then enough water to cover the roast. I served with tortillas and salsa, chopped onion, guacamole and sour cream for condiments. Everyone at the party loved it!
Fantastic! Note that the "3/4 cut hot sauce" is VERY vague!! This dish can be as mild or hot as you want. Get the flavor without the heat by using a milder sauce and peppers rather than cutting down on the quantity.
I am sorry to say that this didn't work very well for me. I used chicken breasts, and ended up with a sort of very spicy yet oddly bland soup. There was so much liquid that even after transferring it to a pot and boiling, I ended up pouring most of it down the drain. I shredded the chicken, and poured some of the liquid on top...it's sitting in the fridge now, and I must say I don't know quite what to do with it. I feel like I could have gotten almost the same result by boiling some chicken and then pouring some hot sauce on it. :/ I love spicy food, but this is lacking some depth of flavor, in my opinion. I won't try this again.
This recipe rocks!!! All the people who gave it negative reviews must have done something wrong because this came out perfectly for me. I followed the recipe almost exactly - the only differences were that I used a 3lb chuck roast, and only about 3/4 cup of diced green chiles. Oh and I also added cumin like others suggested I used Cholula hot sauce as well. After 5 hours on high in my slow cooker, the meat was falling apart, INCREDIBLY tender. I did like others suggested and took the roast out, pulled the meat apart and then put it back into the slow cooker for an hour on Low. Afterwards the meat was incredibly juicy and flavorful. I made tacos with it with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese. my boyfriend loved it! he ate 7 tacos. I used some of the leftover meat today in quesadillas and once again it was phenomenal. It reminded me of the shredded meat they use at Chipotle. I will say that the juice/sauce that is left in the pot is VERY spicy. If you try to use that as a salsa, then yes it will be very hot. I just used a slotted spoon to remove the meat and veggies and then got rid of the sauce. Do not let the negative reviews sway you. This recipe will be in my cookbook FOREVER.
This is so very good! I was scared off at first by the amount of hot sauce called for in the recipe. But, the long cooking time must neutralize the hotness of it. I do though, cut down on the amount of the hot sauce to about 1/2 cup. Because the brand I use tastes vinegary, I add a little extra water. I add some dried oregano leaves too. I use this for fajitas, and serve with sauteed onions and green peppers.
This is amazing! I used pork stew meat, as it was 1/2 the price of the chuck roast. As suggested by other reviewers, I added 1 tsp ground cumin and 2 cloves of fresh minced garlic, rather than the garlic powder. I used 2 large poblano peppers and 2 jalepenos. I also added 1/2 a small can of chipoltle peppers in adobo sauce, wich I minced into a paste, and 1/2 of a 15 oz can of diced tomatoes just because they were in the fridge and needed to be used. I didn't add any water as the juice that came off of the pork when I browned it seemed like enough liquid. After 3 hrs on high, I removed the meat and shredded it. It was so tender, all I had to really do was mash it with the back of a fork and it pretty much shredded. I returned the meat to the pot after skimming off the fat, and as suggested by another reviewer, added an additional 1/2 tsp of cumin and 1 tsp of parika. Simmered on low for aprox 1 1/2 hrs, then turned back up to high and simmered without the lid for aprox 45 minutes to reduce some of the liquid. Served in warm corn tortillas with sour cream, shredded cheese, shredded lettuce, guacomole and pico de gallo. YUM!! Thanks charley!
I used frozen chicken breasts with this. Forgot they would create a lot of liquid so had too much liquid and had to scoop some out - my fault. Used a full bottle of habenero sauce and it wasn't too hot - even my parents agreed it wasn't too hot. Excellent recipe and I will make it again.
YUMMY! I love this! I have made it a few times already. The leftovers are just as good if not better than the first time. I have tried it with more spices added and it was even better! I used Texas Pete Hot Sauce because we don't like the other brands as much. I think that might make a difference because it is milder and has a totally different flavor than the luisianna style. It is also good cooked with peppercinis or jalapenos, but be prepared for the heat. If it is too spicy just eat it with sour cream. Totally yummy!
If you'd like to try this, don't get intimidated by some of the other reviews... The sauce is in fact VERY spicy (it made my husband gag when he tasted it), but the meat itself is tolerable (with *just* a hint of spice)! I strained the meat from the juices, shredded it and used it to make mulas (griddled sandwiches made with corn tortillas), adding cheese and chopped cilantro. On an additional note, although the sauce was very packed with flavor and spice, I agree that the inside of the meat was a little bland... If I used more of a mild sauce (I used tobasco), once I shredded the meat, I would have placed it back into the slow cooker for about 30 minutes to cook in and absorb the juices. But as I had made it, it was still somewhat tasty and we enjoyed our meal. I'll probably try this again with the modification.
I made this for tacos last night and my boyfriend said they might just be the best tacos he's ever had! Here's what I did: omitted the hot sauce (not a fan), added 1 tsp. cumin, and used 1 (14 ounce) can of beef broth instead of water. I also combined the chiles, broth and seasonings in my food processor before adding to the crock pot just to make sure everything was well blended and that there weren't any big chunks of chiles (it's a texture thing). I cooked on high for about 5 1/2 hours then shredded the meat in my crock pot and continued to cook on high for another 30 minutes. I then moved the contents to a large pan and simmered on the stove (pouring about a cup of the liquid down the drain just to help the process) for about 20 minutes. And voila! It does make a lot of meat, so I froze half in a ziploc baggie for another day. Can't wait to try this recipe with chicken!
He wasn't kidding whe he said it was HOT!!! I am not a really hot fan, so I took the meat, after cooking and sliced it. I then seared the slices just a little bit to make it more like steak. I shredded some of it as well. When just out of the slow cooker, it was very spicy. After it sat for a while, it cooled down a bit. The flavor was amazing. I also added about 3 cloves of chopped garlic in with the chiles and onions. I also added a couple teaspoons of cumin with the rest of the spices.
awesome recipe I made it today and everybody loved it. the only thing i changed and it was just to suit my taste was instead of the bottled hot sauce I used a small can of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce I really like the smokey heat it added
I followed the directions Impish gave in the Oct. 1, 2006 review, adding the cumin and paprika after the roast was shredded and returned to the slow cooker. I omitted the bottle of hot sauce for fear I wouldn't be able to eat it. Glad I did. My husband added more at the table. We ate this in tortillas with lettuce, cheese, and tomatoes.
This is SO good! I skipped step one and just added all of the ingredients to the crockpot. The only extra thing I included was one beef bouillon cube. I shredded the roast about 2 hours before we were planning to eat and let it soak up the flavors. I must say, with all the ingredients, I was expecting a firey hot dish, but it really wasn't. Yes, it is spicy, but don't let the list of ingredients intimidate you, it's fantastic!
this was sooo good. I made it into enchiladas buy adding a can of tomatoes and tom paste to the sauce after removing and shredding the beef. This made the best enchilada sauce I ever had. My husband even gave the finished dish five stars and he is tough to impress. I have tons of leftover meat and cant wait to pull it out of the freezer for a quick meal when I am short on time. Thanks! Oh I cut the amount of hot sauce and used half a small can jdiced jalopenos because that was all I had in the house.
This recipe is great!!! I didn't brown the meat- just threw everything into the good old crock pot, and let it rip!!! I think I added too much water, but it didn't hamper the flavor at all! Next time, I will try it with chicken!
We really enjoyed this recipe. I made a few changes based on reviews. I only used a few tablespoons of hotsauce and no cayenne because of my kids. I also added about a bottle of beer to the liquid to add more flavor. Put these in tortillas and it was enjoyed by everyone! Going to make beef enchiladas with the leftovers!
This recipe is fabulous--with just a few minor tweaks. I used beef broth instead of water, used only 3 oz. of Tapatio hot sauce and added about 2 tablespoons of cumin. I really think that the cumin rounded out the flavor--this may be what is missing when previous responders complained of "heat with no flavor". Now I've got my mom's family hooked on it too--great with corn tortillas and cheese! Will make on a regular basis now.
I followed the recipe. Maybe I used the wrong hot sauce, I don't know, but I will not make this again. I also think I should have followed reviewers' advice and put the shredded beef back in the cooker.
I made this recipe with pork butt and cooked it for 10 hours on low. I also didn't brown the meat before putting it in the slow cooker (didn't have time for that before work). My husband raved about it! Thanks for posting the recipe and giving the suggestion that you can make it with more than just beef.
This was pretty good. I didn't think it was overly hot. It made a ton so I froze some into smaller batches and plan to use on nachos.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/20/2006
This is the 2nd time I made this recipe. The 1st time I followed the original recipe and it was too spicy. The 2nd time I used half the bottle of hot pepper sauce and used 1 can of diced tomatoes with green chilies instead of water for more flavor and then two of the small cans of diced green chilies and it came out great. Friends raved about it.
Sorry, but this disspointed me. I used chuck roast as suggested but the meat was very tough and hard to shred. The flavor was just okay, and it was kind of dry. It needed more... something. My husband liked it but I won't make it again.
Very delish! I would omit the extra cayenne as it was a little to spicy and I like spice. Also, I ended up needing to cook it longer aobut 10 hours because i was at work. I wouldn't recommend that due to it being pretty mushy as a leftover. WOuld make this again in a heart beat. Used it as soft taco meat...great over minute rice mixed with fresh cilnatro and half of a squeezed lime :)
this was really tasty, I used less green chile, one of the small cans diced and also added some diced jalapeno's too. i cooked it for 6-7 hours on high and about 1-2 on low and it was great!! thanks for the yummy recipe, will for sure make it again!
Here is the thing with this beef. If you can take a teaspoon of your pepper sauce and eat it straight without freaking out, then add 1/2 up to the full amount called for. If you can't do this, then add between 1/2 and 1/4 and make up the difference with beef stock. I have to laugh when people claim to like spicy food then give bad ratings for being too hot. You should know how hot the dish will be by the ingredients you put in. Always taste first.
This was not at all spicy as it says - it does have a kick to it though. We loved this meal! I cooked mine on high for 6 hours in the slow cooker, shredded the meat and returned it to the slow cooker for another 2 hours on low. We ate it with flour tortillas and I made a side of spanish rice. Very, very good meal.
This was really good. I did make some changes though. I didn't brown the roast, just threw it in the crop-pot frozen. I cooked it on high for 4 hours and then shredded the meat and cooked it on low for a few hours. As for spices I needed to add a bit more chili powder and salt. (I didn't add as much hot sauce as in the recipe) I will make this again!
My husband doesn't like "spicy" food so I was nervous to make this recipe. But when the author of the recipe stated that you can adjust the "heat" to your liking, I took the chance. It was a big hit! I did everything as directed except for the hot stuff. I cut it down by about 2/3rds of what it should be. It had plenty of flavor and wasn't hot at all. I may try to "heat it up" a bit next time because I do enjoy my food a little spicy. Thanks for this amazing recipe!! I will definitely make it again :)
I give this 5 stars minus the hot sauce. I knew my kids pallets couldn't handle it, so I left it out. This allowed the other flavors in the meat to stand out. I cooked 5 lbs of meat for just 4 hours on high and it was easily done - over 200 degrees in the center.
This was delicious. I was worried that it seemed a little too simple to be that good, but the flavor was intense and the meat was tender. I served it with taco shells and my husband raved about it. I used a round roast instead of a chuck roast becaust it's a little less fatty. I will definitely make this again.
I don't know if I did something wrong, but I followed the instructions exactly and this was not to our tastes at all. I did use a smaller cut of meat than the recipe states and cooked it a little less to compensate, maybe that was it... The meat never absorbed any flavor from the spices, and it was very tough. I often make a similar recipe from another cookbook but wanted to try something new...I guess I'm back to my old standard recipe!
Thanks Charley, have used this recipe with beef, and venison to make burritos and chimichangas, is spicy but not hot-my 4 year old twins love the chimis made with this recipe-better than the ones at our local mexican place.
Very good - don't wimp out on the spice - it's fine - as suggested after shredding I added some of the juice and some Taco mix to a frying pan and simmered for 10 - 15 mins. Served as burritos with Guacamole (from this site)and sour cream with refried beans with chilies. Thanks - great recipe.
I don't think this is as good as everyone makes it out to be. I am not saying its horrible or anything like that but it definitly doens't deservere 5 stars. Its quite spicy so unless you like heat beware (i love heat). I probably won't make it again because there just wasn't anything special about it.
Excellent! This is as close to authentic shredded Mexican beef as you are going to get. I made a few alterations: after browing it on all sides, I deglazed the pan with a can of beef broth, added the onions and 3 smashed cloves of garlic along with all the spices, chiles and the Tapatio hot sauce. I let it simmer for a few minutes and then poured it over the meat in the crock pot. And instead of adding water, I used a can of beer. I cooked it on high for 5 hours, dropped to low for about 2.5 hours. When it was done I let it sit in the crock-pot for about a half an hour. It was so tender and easily fell apart. We made tacos and will use the leftovers for salad tonight. This is perfect for tamales, too. The broth and beer added a lot of flavor and we didnt think it was too spicy at all. A total keeper!
My mistake must have been either using the wrong hot sauce or shredding up the meat and putting it back into the sauce. We love spicy food, but this was just way too hot and despite our efforts to tone it down, we just couldn't. My husband still tells the story about the "Atomic Beef"!
This recipe is great! I admit that I was a little nervous adding an entire 6 oz. bottle of hot pepper sauce, but the meat doesn't come out too spicy at all! In fact, next time I will thicken the sauce left in the crock pot to pour over the meat. I served this the first night in burritos, then the next day I reheated the leftover meat and served it over rice. If anything, the flavor was even better the second day! This is definitely a "keeper."
Absolutely incredible! I did not trim the meat; I was able to discard the fat when I shredded it. I added cumin before cooking. I only cooked it for 4 1/2 hrs before shredding it, I returned it to the crockpot and added more cumin and some paprika, and cooked for another 1 1/2 hours. We put it in the Old El Paso Stand & Stuff Taco shells, and topped with shredded cheese, Pico de Gallo, and sour cream. Absolutely delicious! I later coated some tortilla chips with refried beans, and shredded cheese, microwaved them and topped them with a little meat...again...yummy!!!
This was really good! I 'm from SanDiego too so I followed Impish's advice. I used a 2 lb. london broil because the chuck at my grocery store looked extremely fatty. I scaled down the onions but not the other ingredients. I have a 2 year old so I used a small can of green chiles instead of jalapenos but I did use a whole 5 ounce bottle of cholula's chile garlic sauce. I made tacos on corn tortillas with jack cheese, lettuce, cilatro, salsa and sour cream. Tasted so good that I felt like I was eating at a restaurant. My kid loved it. Can't wait till he gets older so I can try the jalapenos!
I found this to be a fantastic and delicious recipe. This was the first time I tried it and I used pork. First off, I did not brown my pork (way too much splattering oil and my day help hates when I do this). Salt and pepper on the roast and into the crock pot it went. I added 1 can chicken broth, chili powder, cayenne pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder, and cumin. I cooked the meat until it was tender and would pull apart easily. (I tasted the meat and yes, the outside part was nicely spiced and the inside meat did not have as much flavor.) This was when I knew that I needed to re-cook the meat. The recipe does not state this, but as a cook you need to follow instinctual thought processes. Following a recipe is easy. Anyone can do that. But what to do after that is something I have learned over many years. I have learned to read between the lines. My intuition has never failed me. I refrigerated the roast overnight, and the next morning I shredded the meat and I placed it back into the crock pot along with the juice that it had been cooked in previously (there wasn't a lot). This is when I added the hot sauce, finely diced onion, 2 cans jalapeno peppers, more chili powder, cumin, salt and pepper. I cooked it again for about 4 hours. I plan on using this meat for tamales this year, something I make for Thanksgiving and then again for Christmas. I am going to try it with chicken and also beef. This is going to be a very fun kitchen experience.
I would have given this 5 stars, but I didn't follow the recipe word for word; instead, followed some of the reviewers' suggestions. Alterations made: Used a thick cut of higher quality meat, replaced water with beef broth, added 1 teaspoon of cumin, added a diced serrano & cooked for 8 hours on low. After 8 hours, I shredded the beef, added 1/2 teaspoons of cumin and cayenne & cooked on low for another 1.5 hours. The end result was flavorful, tender, spicy & AMAZING taco meat that worked wonderfully with asadero cheese, lime & fresh pico de gallo.
TRY THIS WITH VENISON! Touch DOWN.I made this with a venison roast, the meat was so tender. I did not have green chiles, so I chopped up a fresh red pepper, and 6 fresh jalapenos. I shredded the meat when I was done and used an immersion blender to puree the cooked veggies and broth. I had a lot of sauce, and plan on freezing it in small batches to add some kick to tomato based soups and sauces.
I would rate this recipe 10 stars if I could. I made it twice in three days. I used this inside tamales, they were great. The first time, I cut the roast into big chunks and cooked it that way. Turned out juicier. After the meat was shredded, I put it back in the slow cooker with all of the juices. You can extra paprika and cumin then. This is an easy and excellent recipe. Great with pico de gallo and tortillas.
I hate when people do this, because its hard to "rate" a recipe that I didn't make exactly. But I used this as a base. Im a teacher, and if I have time to put food on, I don't have time to mess with it. That said, I've made this multiple times and its great (my way). I have never browned the meat--turns out fine. I use a 8-12 oz jar of medium salsa instead of hot sauce, and a can of diced green chiles instead of what it calls for. Sometimes I add the seasoning, sometimes not. If I don't have pre-chopped garlic that I add, I at least add salt, pepper and garlic powder. Tastes great either way. I actually add a bell pepper into the mix, and chop it with the onion and put half of each under the roast, and the remaining half on top. Dump the chiles over that on top, and then the salsa all on top of the meat. Add a little water or stock if you're like me and this is gonna have to cook for 10-12 hours. Shred and serve, it is amazing.
Delicioso....had some left over salsa in the frig so I added. Beat a handful of eggs. Pour over the meat.Soft scramble and you have "Machaha".Serve with tortillas and some more salse. Es muy delicioso!.
Excellent and easy recipe. The meat was very tender. My only warning is it is VERY spicy, so if you have a tender tummy, or are cooking for kiddos, tone the spice amounts down to taste. Otherwise-- killer stuff!
Yummy yummy yummy!! I didn't have any chile peppers, so proceeded without. I had a 2.5 pound roast, so cut the rest of ingredients down by 1/3. Oh MY, what wonderful stuff - perfect level of heat and seasonings. I made soft tortillas, and served myself soft tacos with sour cream, lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese, and they were scrumptious! This made a ton, even with reducing the recipe, so I froze a huge bowlful. After cooking for 10 hours in the crockpot, there was only about 1/2 cup of juices left, which was perfect. Too bad my husband missed this by being out of town! I can hardly wait to treat him when he comes home!!
I first tried this recipe last year. I used suggested changes from others, substituting crushed fresh garlic for garlic powder and adding a can of Rotel tomatoes & chili peppers. My husband cannot get enough of this and I make a batch every other month! Since it is just for the two of us, I divide it into freezer containers for future meals throughout the month (it freezes and reheats wonderfully). I have also prepared it using pork roast or boneless, skinless chicken breasts and it is great with those meats also. This is a favorite and there is always a container or two in the freezer at our house now.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.