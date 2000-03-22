Charley's Slow Cooker Mexican Style Meat

4.5
1271 Ratings
  • 5 936
  • 4 229
  • 3 59
  • 2 25
  • 1 22

This recipe can be used with chicken, beef, pork and even venison. It freezes well, and can be made into burritos, tacos, or any number of other Mexican-style dishes. This dish uses a lot of spice, so please be sure to adjust to your taste.

Recipe by CHARLEY357

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
34 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
8 hrs
additional:
20 mins
total:
8 hrs 50 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Trim the roast of any excess fat, and season with salt and pepper. Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Place the beef in the hot skillet, and brown it quickly on all sides.

    Advertisement

  • Transfer the roast to a slow cooker and top it with the chopped onion. Season with chile peppers, chili powder, cayenne pepper, hot pepper sauce, and garlic powder. Add enough water to cover 1/3 of the roast.

  • Cover, and cook on High for 6 hours, checking to make sure there is always at least a small amount of liquid in the bottom of the cooker. Reduce heat to Low, and continue cooking for 2 to 4 hours, or until meat is totally tender and falls apart.

  • Transfer the roast to a bowl and shred it using two forks (reserve 2 cups of cooking liquid, if desired). Serve in tacos or burritos (see Cook's Note).

Tips

Cook's Notes:

If using the meat for burritos: shred the meat and add it to a frying pan with 1 cup of the cooking liquid. Simmer until the sauce has thickened, about 15 minutes.

To freeze the meat, transfer it to a freezer-proof container and add reserved 2 cups of cooking liquid. Freeze up to 6 months; thaw in refrigerator or microwave.

This recipe also works for pork and chicken. If you're using chicken, remove the skin before cooking and reduce the cooking time to 4 hours on High or 8 hours on Low. Remove the bones and shred the meat after cooking.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
261 calories; protein 18.4g; carbohydrates 3.3g; fat 19.1g; cholesterol 68.7mg; sodium 314.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022