Strawberry Pizza
This strawberry pizza recipe makes a cool, creamy summertime dessert. It uses a custard mix not available in all parts of the world.
Made it for 4th of July and everyone liked it. I couldn't find the danish mix, instead I used the strawberry glazed.Read More
Was disappointed in this. The crust was too wet and runny. Unable to pat it down because of this. I believe it needs more flour.Read More
This is my favorite dessert pizza recipe of at least six I've tried, the crust is delicious, like a cookie, so it holds the juices better and doesn' get soggy. The junket is a much lighter glaze than "strawberry glaze" which is too sweet and goopy. Outstanding!
This is VERY GOOD!!!!!! I didn't have a pizza dish, so I doubled the recipe and made it in a deep cookie sheet. My husband LOVED it and he's picky about desserts!!!! Thanks, Douglas!!!!
I've made variations of this in the past and always felt they were a little too uniformly sweet. So with this one, I omitted the sugar from the crust and only put in 1/4 cup powdered sugar with the cream cheese. This helped bring out the individual flavors of the different layers - the strawberries and glaze give it enough sweetness! Also brings down the calorie count. Also, for the glaze, I couldn't find Danish Dessert so I made my own glaze of 1 c. white sugar, 1 c. water and 2 tbs corn starch - bring to boil so it thickens, then remove from heat and add in 3 tbs. strawberry Jell-O. I didn't use all of it on the pizza either - just drizzled on as much as I wanted.
This is my favorite dessert pizza recipe! The crust is delicious, light, flakey, chewy ... almost like a cookie. It holds the juices well and doesn' get soggy. The junket is awesome (much lighter than other glaze recipes and not as sweet). An amazing dessert .... especially for summer!
I have tried many versions of fruit pizza, this is by FAR my fave! The cookie is delicious, and its harder so it doesn't get soggy. The junket is a million times better than glaze, not so thick and gaggy. Everybody I've made this for loves it!
I made this for a gathering and it was a hit. Cools you down after a hot and spicy dinner. I didn't have any junket so I used dessert pudding mix and cut down the milk by about half. Quick and easy for an "oh my gosh,I forgot about the potluck dinner" moment.
Changed settings to 24 servings. We used a un greased 13 x 9 glass dish. Baked at 350 for 22 minutes. We used Marie's strawberry glaze and the results were incredible. My family already put in requests for this dish at our next gathering.
Made this in the summer. Now that Christmas is here, my family and friends are asking for it again. It's absolutely delicious!
So good! I did it in a 10” tart pan. Served with ice cream and salted caramel chocolate sauce drizzled over top!
Made it in a 9x13 pan as I didn’t have a pizza pan. Worked fine. We had 5 out of 6 give it a thumbs up.
I tried it with blueberries inside and strawberries on top. It tasted WOUNDERFUL.
After mixing the ing. for the crust it was not enough to cover a 12 inch pizza pan. I made it in a 8x12 pan. I couldn't believe 3 simple ingredients made such a delicious crust. Instead of the topping in the recipe, I melted chocolate chips and drizzled them on top of the strawberries. Nothing better than strawberries and chocolate!
The crust is super good and easy to make. I changed the toppings though, 8 oz cream cheese mixed with one jar of marshmallow cream. Then I added strawberries on top. Any fruit would work:)
