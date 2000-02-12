Strawberry Pizza

21 Ratings
  • 5 16
  • 4 3
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

This strawberry pizza recipe makes a cool, creamy summertime dessert. It uses a custard mix not available in all parts of the world.

By DeejVoices

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 (12-inch) pizza
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl, mix together flour and confectioners' sugar. Stir in melted butter. Press mixture evenly into a 12-inch pizza pan.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes. Allow to cool.

  • In a small mixing bowl, beat together cream cheese and white sugar until smooth. Spread over cooled crust. Arrange strawberries over cream cheese layer.

  • Combine custard mix and water in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil while stirring frequently. Boil and stir 1 minute. Pour mixture over strawberry layer. Chill before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
242 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 26.6g; fat 14.5g; cholesterol 40.9mg; sodium 112.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/06/2022