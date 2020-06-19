Summer is Here Triple Berry Peach Pie

The best part of summer is the fresh, juicy fruit available in grocery stores or farmers' markets. This pie is my own creation after visiting the market and seeing beautiful berries and peaches for sale. After experimenting with different fruits and sugar levels, I have put together a fresh berry and peach pie that just screams 'summer is here!'

Recipe by krista v.

Credit: Baking Nana

Ingredients

For the Pie:
For the Topping:

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a 9 inch pie plate with half of the dough and brush with half of the beaten egg white.

  • Combine the sliced peaches, strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries in a large bowl; set aside. Mix the flour, cornstarch, brown sugar, 1/2 cup white sugar, 2 teaspoons cinnamon, and nutmeg together. Gently fold the flour mixture into the fruit, taking care not to crush the berries. Transfer the fruit mixture into the pastry-lined pie plate. The filling will be piled high but will cook down. Dot with butter.

  • Top the filled pie with a lattice crust or a full top crust (cut decorative slits in the crust to allow steam to escape). Brush the top crust or lattice with the remaining egg white. Combine 1 teaspoon cinnamon and 1 tablespoon sugar and sprinkle the mixture on the crust. Place the pie on a baking sheet to catch drips.

  • Bake the pie until the crust is golden brown and the filling is bubbly, 45 to 60 minutes. Turn off the oven and let the pie set for 30 minutes; transfer to a cooling rack. The filling will be loose if served warm, but will tighten up when the pie is completely cooled.

Cook's Note

To peel the peaches, immerse them in boiling water to cover for one minute. Immediately transfer the peaches to an ice water bath to cool. The skins will slip right off.

463 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 72.1g; fat 18.4g; cholesterol 7.6mg; sodium 267.8mg. Full Nutrition
