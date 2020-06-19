Summer is Here Triple Berry Peach Pie

The best part of summer is the fresh, juicy fruit available in grocery stores or farmers' markets. This pie is my own creation after visiting the market and seeing beautiful berries and peaches for sale. After experimenting with different fruits and sugar levels, I have put together a fresh berry and peach pie that just screams 'summer is here!'
This was actually my recipe that I shared a couple years ago. This recipe is geared for fruit that is in season and therefore ripe and sweet. If your pies come out runny because your fruit is really juicy, add more flour/cornstarch and let the pie sit in the oven for an hour after you turn off the stove. If you think a cup of sugar isn't sweet enough, add more. Taste your fruit before you mix it with sugar and again before it goes into the oven. Ive gotten so many compliments on this pie I was encouraged to share the recipe on this site.
I made the pie this morning and just had a piece for lunch - delicious, especially with a dollop of whip cream! The recipe was fairly easy, and I also substituted blackberries for raspberries. The smell of the fresh fruit while baking permeated throughout the house! I will be making this pie again for a baby shower coming up in a few weeks!
I haven't tasted the pie yet (I made it for a girl's night we're having later tonight), but the recipe was easy. I loved how easy the peaches were to peal when I followed the boiling instructions listed on the page. I substituted blackberries for raspberries, (they were half the price). It looks and smells wonderful!! Thanks for sharing this recipe! UPDATE: The pie was delicious! I will say that it is a VERY BERRY pie- if you aren't a cooked berry fan you will NOT like it. I loved it. Perfect with icecream. Serve warm. I look forward to making it again. It was an expensive pie to make due to the berries.
This is a good pie, but I actually think it's a little too much variety of fruit. The raspberries overwhelmed most of the flavor and I really couldn't taste any of the other fruit specifically. I also didn't care for the nutmeg. It stayed pretty runny too. Now, I've really never met a pie I don't like, this just isn't one of my all time favorites!
I used peaches, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries. The taste was great but it was really loose - even after cooling. It needs more cornstarch - I am not sure how much more though. I would be tempted to double it next time. Even though it was impossible to slice and serve as a 'slice' it was gobbled up. Everyone loved the fresh fruity taste.
A really tasty pie! I did not have raspberries, but used 3 fresh peaches, and blueberries and strawberries added in to fill the pie shell. I used wheat flour instead of white, and did not have a runny pie at all. I used "heaping" amounts of both brown and white sugar, and my pie was a little too sweet. Maybe because my fruit was ripe and sweet? I would go by the recipe's amounts next time.
This was good, but I think the 1/3 cup flour along with the cornstarch was just to much thickener. This had zero juice to bubble while baking. Next time I will leave out the flour. I like a firm pie that holds its fruit when you cut it, but this was a bit much. I will make again, with what ever variety of fruit I have on hand, but not with the flour.
