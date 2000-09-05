Mom's Chicken Paprika

3.9
27 Ratings
  • 5 12
  • 4 7
  • 3 4
  • 2 3
  • 1 1

This classic Hungarian dish tastes so great, even my kids (the pickiest eaters in the world) love it. My mom used to make it when I was a kid. Even if you don't like chicken you'll eat this. Great easy recipe!

Recipe by Ann Oritz

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a shallow dish or bowl, combine 1/2 cup four, seasoned salt, thyme and ground black pepper. Mix together; coat chicken pieces in this mixture and fry in shortening in a large skillet until lightly browned on all sides.

    Advertisement

  • Sprinkle paprika and garlic salt over chicken. Add hot water to skillet and simmer for 30 minutes. Placed onion rings on top of chicken pieces and simmer for another 30 minutes. Remove chicken, with onions on top, to a serving platter and reserve.

  • In a small bowl, blend 2 tablespoons flour with milk and add to liquid in skillet. Cook, stirring, until thickened. Pour thickened mixture over chicken and serve with hot cooked white rice or egg noodles, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
968 calories; protein 70.9g; carbohydrates 19.1g; fat 66g; cholesterol 274.4mg; sodium 632.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022