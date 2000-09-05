Mom's Chicken Paprika
This classic Hungarian dish tastes so great, even my kids (the pickiest eaters in the world) love it. My mom used to make it when I was a kid. Even if you don't like chicken you'll eat this. Great easy recipe!
This makes a great "comfort" dinner when served with rice or noodles. It does take a little time while it simmers but it smells and tastes great. I chose to add mushrooms as well for an extra touch, and I replaced the shortening with a tbsp of vegetable oil in order to cut the fat. Yummy!Read More
I used to make this meal quite often. One thing I never heard of it's the milk. All Hungarians that I know (I am one as well) just simply use sour cream. It's not even necessary to cook the chicken with it, I like it more when the meal is done and everybody individually puts as much sour cream as they want. The best is with noodles and if it's served some kind of vinegar salad (like small cucumbers) it's even better.Read More
I chose this recipe because it called for chicken on the bone rather than boneless. It was very easy to prepare but it lacked the zip that other chicken paprika recipes have. I added a cup of plain yogurt and then served it with a big spoon of sour cream. I also needed to add much more paprika. Once all these additions were made my picky eaters loved it.
This was fantastic! I made a couple of minor adjustments to the recipe. I added sliced fresh mushrooms when I added the onions. I also used more paprika, salt and pepper. I also used a bit more milk and flour to make the sauce a bit thicker (sorry, I didn't measure). My whole family loved this served over egg noodles with steamed broccoli and extra sauce on the table!
this is better than my German friend''s grandmother's recipe....and easier!
***** I added onion chunks and Paul Prudhomme'sPoultry Magic. Ialso increased paprika and garlic powder. Yumm! *****
I was getting ready to make this dish when I realized I didn't have any paprika. I figured I would keep going anyway, and substituted cayenne for the paprika, since some people thought it needed a bit of spice. I'm glad I did; it turned out terrific! I used bone-in chicken breasts. Normally I have trouble getting them to cook all the way through, but these were perfect. The only problem I had was with the sauce. I reduced the recipe to 2 servings and I found there wasn't enough milk. It turned out fine though, I just kept adding a little at a time until there were no lumps. Sorry I don't know how much I ended up adding. I will definitely make this again, although next time I'll make sure I have some paprika. :)
I was doubtful of it's flavour but oh what a surprise. Simple and tasty! Easy to adjust the seasoning. How much more easy could it get! Hubby and kids liked this dish. Well worth the (little) effort.
This was good but plain since paprika doesn't add much flavor. Need to add some spices.
One of our favorite recipes from this site. I use boneless chicken and quarter it, slicing the onion rings into little half-or quarter-circles to place on top. I've always found the amount of paprika perfect for a wonderfully tasty dish, and we love it over a generous bed of buttery white rice. It takes a while to simmer, but it's completely worth it! It tastes fantastic with the "Simple Brussels Sprouts" from this site, too.
meh... I tried this recipe because I didn't have any sour cream on hand, but I think it came out a bit bland. I will go back to my sour cream recipe next time, and I will buy some better paprika (the hot red kind, not the mild brown kind).
I have read the reviews and I don't care if this isn't truly Hungarian. My husband and I loved it. The gravy it made was delicious and I served it over (the Swedish) dumplings. I did tweak the recipe some deleting the thyme because we don't like it's flavor. I used Hungarian sweet paprika and a little smoked paprika. I didn't use the shortening either but used vegetable oil and it worked well. I usually love spicy but this recipe I feel is perfect without the kick. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
Easy to make...a surprise to taste. Everyone liked the chicken dish and some took it for lunch the next day. My wife and I gave it five stars.
The flavor and consistency were great in this dish! I used four skinless, boneless chicken breasts instead of bone-in. I cut each piece into quarters and reduced the simmer time to 40 minutes total. I used the veg oil suggestion from another reviewer and that worked, too. I was out of seasoned salt, so I substituted with Carribean jerk seasoning instead and just added a little salt and used a little less paprika than the recipe suggests. Really delicious and hearty!
This recipe was good just a little too spicy. Maybe I added too much paprika.
This was okay. I didn't like the breading cause it got all soggy and I just pulled it off. the chicken had a good flavor and was juicy. My BF loved it, but to me it was just okay and not something I would make again.
I did like the end product, yet I found some of the steps of preparing out of place. I will make this again, but I would sautee the breaded breasts & remove. Then I would make my rue, introduce my liquids to make my sauce/ gravey. Then place the browned chix breast into the sauce to simmer... Just a "back to the basic" formula.
Loved It!
Hi, I tried this recipe because it called for chicken with bone in, and both my husband and I were impressed! Great recipe Ann; I followed recipe exactly and it turned out fantastic and definately is a keeper!
Beautiful and easy !!! I used skin on bone in thighs, and they are perfect for this dish. I cut the shorting in half, this is pretty fatty chicken (it was on sale so you know how that goes.....) I did add a pinch of cyanne, because this smoked paprika I have in the house is pretty mild. I will make this agian.
