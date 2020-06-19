Knudson's Knasty Habit
Servings Per Recipe: 1
Calories: 219.2
% Daily Value *
protein: 0.1g
carbohydrates: 19.2g 6 %
dietary fiber: 0.1g
soluble fiber: 0g
insoluble fiber: 0g
sugars: 0.6g
monosaccharides: 0.2g
disaccharides: 0.1g
other carbs: 2.7g
fat: 0g
saturated fat: 0g
mono fat: 0g
poly fat: 0g
trans fatty acid: 0g
cholesterol: 0mg
water: 550.9g
vitamin a iu: 10.8IU
vitamin a re: 0.9RE
vitamin a carotenoid: 0.9RE
vitamin a retinol: 0RE
vitamin a carotene: 5.1mcg
vitamin b1 thiamin: 0mg
vitamin b2 riboflavin: 0mg
vitamin b3 niacin: 0mg
niacin equivalents: 0.1mg
vitamin b6: 0mg 1 %
vitamin b12: 0mcg
vitamin c: 11.6mg 19 %
vitamin d iu: 0IU
vitamin d mcg: 0mcg
vitamin e alpha equivalents: 0.1mg
vitamin e iu: 0.1IU
vitamin e mg: 0.1mg
folate: 3.5mcg 1 %
vitamin k: 0.1mcg
pantothenic acid: 0mg
boron: 18.1mg
calcium: 17.8mg 2 %
copper: 0.1mg 3 %
fluoride: 352mg
iron: 0.1mg
magnesium: 7.2mg 2 %
manganese: 0mg 1 %
phosphorus: 3.1mg
potassium: 42.5mg 1 %
selenium: 0mcg
sodium: 21.8mg 1 %
zinc: 0.1mg
omega 3 fatty acid: 0g
omega 6 fatty acid: 0g
alcohol: 21.1g
caffeine: 0mg
ash: 0.1g
40 butyric: 0g
60 caprioc: 0g
80 caprylic: 0g
100 capric: 0g
120 lauric: 0g
140 myristic: 0g
160 palmitic: 0g
180 stearic: 0g
161 palmitol: 0g
181 oleic: 0g
201 eicosen: 0g
221 erucic: 0g
182 linoleic: 0g
183 linolenic: 0g
184 stearidon: 0g
204 arachidon: 0g
205 epa: 0g
225 dpa: 0g
226 dha: 0g
alanine: 0g
arginine: 0g
cystine: 0g
glycine: 0g
histidine: 0g
isoleucine: 0g
leucine: 0g
lysine: 0g
methionine: 0g
phenylalanine: 0g
proline: 0g
serine: 0g
threonine: 0g
tryptophan: 0g
tyrosine: 0g
valine: 0g
energy: 178.7
aspartic acid: 0g
glutamic acid: 0g
thiamin: 0mg 1 %
riboflavin: 0mg
biotin: 0mcg
pyramid fruit: 0
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
