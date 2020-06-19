Knudson's Knasty Habit

Rating: 5 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This refreshing cocktail -- also known as a Cameron Collins -- was originally created by committee in the Seattle laboratories of Victualia Omnia under the direction of Chunko the Magic Monkey.

By Lorem Ipsum

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 cocktail
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Pour in gin, lemon juice, lime juice, simple syrup, and dash of bitters. Cover and shake rapidly. Strain into a highball glass full of ice. Pour in lemon and lime spritzer and stir. Garnish with the lime slice. Unleash the monkey.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
219 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 19.2g; fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 21.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (4)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

SLS73
Rating: 5 stars
07/07/2008
This was the drink of the weekend for the 4th of July. A couple of us thought we didn't like gin so we made the first one w/ Vodka---the ones w/ gin were much better. Everyone loved them and we will make them many more times. Thanks! Oh we used Diet Squirt in place of the Knudsen's spritzer as we didn't know what that was. Read More
Helpful
(16)
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
SLS73
Rating: 5 stars
07/07/2008
This was the drink of the weekend for the 4th of July. A couple of us thought we didn't like gin so we made the first one w/ Vodka---the ones w/ gin were much better. Everyone loved them and we will make them many more times. Thanks! Oh we used Diet Squirt in place of the Knudsen's spritzer as we didn't know what that was. Read More
Helpful
(16)
foodelicious
Rating: 5 stars
06/18/2008
Knothing knasty about it. This pleasing little cocktail was tart and refreshing sort of like Lorem himself. Knudson seemed to enjoy it too. Read More
Helpful
(13)
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/25/2022