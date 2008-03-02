Seafood File Gumbo

Rating: 4.36 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a big recipe and a big time-consumer, but delicious! Serve gumbo over 1/3 cup cooked rice per serving in bowls.

By Ann

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
25 mins
cook:
8 hrs 50 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
9 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Shell and devein the shrimp, reserve the shells. Place the shrimp in a covered bowl and refrigerate. Place the shells on a cookie sheet, and bake until the shells are dried and starting to brown on the edges. Turn off the oven.

  • Make the stock: In a 8 quart pot, put 5 quarts of water, 4 carrots, 4 onions, and celery. Add 2 bay leaves, sliced garlic, parsley, cloves, 1 teaspoons black pepper, 1 tablespoon dried basil and 2 teaspoons dried thyme. Add the shrimp shells. Bring the stock slowly to boil. Reduce heat to a gentle simmer and cook 5 to 7 hours, replacing water as needed, 2 or 3 times, by pouring more water down side of pot.

  • Remove stock from heat and strain. Press all liquid from the shells and vegetables, then discard them. Return liquid to heat and reduce stock to 2 to 3 quarts, or to your desired quantity (you will need 7 cups of this stock for this recipe). If clarity is desired, strain the stock through a cloth.

  • In a small bowl, combine the ground red, white, and black peppers, paprika, thyme, oregano, bay leaf and salt and set aside.

  • In a heavy pot, 5-quart or larger, heat oil over medium heat, warming the pot first. Add onions, celery and green pepper. Turn heat to high. Stirring frequently, add garlic, file, hot pepper sauce, and the pepper-herb mixture. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring constantly. Add tomato sauce and stir as it reduces over high heat. Add 7 cups of the stock and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 1 hour, stirring occasionally.

  • When ready to serve, add shrimp, oysters, and crabmeat. Cover and wait 5 minutes. Turn off heat and let stand for 10 minutes.

Note

File powder is a seasoning made from the ground, dried leaves of the sassafras tree. It's an integral part of Creole cooking, and is used to thicken and flavor Gumbos and other Creole dishes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
418 calories; protein 28.8g; carbohydrates 24g; fat 23.6g; cholesterol 142.3mg; sodium 950.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (14)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

JULZBROWN
Rating: 5 stars
02/03/2008
This is a great recipe and matches my recipe that I always use but I add anduille sauage and scallops. Read More
Helpful
(21)

Most helpful critical review

DELACEY
Rating: 2 stars
06/24/2003
I followed the reciped exactly and it just wasn't good. The flavors didn't mingle well...seemed like there was too much thyme in particular. Read More
Helpful
(21)
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 8
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
JULZBROWN
Rating: 5 stars
02/02/2008
This is a great recipe and matches my recipe that I always use but I add anduille sauage and scallops. Read More
Helpful
(21)
DELACEY
Rating: 2 stars
06/24/2003
I followed the reciped exactly and it just wasn't good. The flavors didn't mingle well...seemed like there was too much thyme in particular. Read More
Helpful
(21)
olivergq
Rating: 5 stars
12/28/2010
I have a variation of this recipe and it is a hit with my friends and family during the holidays. I make my stock using celery onion tomato and shrimp shells and either whole pieces of fish or the heads and tails. i don't use oysters but replace it with sliced pieces of fish (orange roughy or tilapia). i tried flounder once but it breaks up and you can't distinguish it from the crabmeat. I also add sea scallops (sliced in half) or bay scallops. Read More
Helpful
(16)
Advertisement
Del L.
Rating: 5 stars
02/24/2007
This is really a really great recipe-it is worth the effort- Thanks for sharing - Del Read More
Helpful
(8)
STACKEDTIGHT
Rating: 5 stars
05/12/2012
As a New Orleans native I found this recipe on the money. Not quite my mom's but good;) Read More
Helpful
(6)
Curley Jones
Rating: 5 stars
12/25/2014
It came out perfectly Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
Ella Lathavong
Rating: 5 stars
09/19/2015
This is a great recipe. I added a few ingredients and a touch of my own. I added crawfish and smoked beef sausage and more hot sauce. Read More
CFraser
Rating: 4 stars
02/02/2020
Easy to make I cooked it on low for eight hours I thought it would be dry but was perfect. Placed over white rice the recipes creates a good portion for about three people. Would make again. Read More
Mac
Rating: 2 stars
01/07/2018
The etc Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022