Seafood File Gumbo

Rating: 5 stars This is a great recipe and matches my recipe that I always use but I add anduille sauage and scallops. Helpful (21)

Rating: 2 stars I followed the reciped exactly and it just wasn't good. The flavors didn't mingle well...seemed like there was too much thyme in particular. Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars I have a variation of this recipe and it is a hit with my friends and family during the holidays. I make my stock using celery onion tomato and shrimp shells and either whole pieces of fish or the heads and tails. i don't use oysters but replace it with sliced pieces of fish (orange roughy or tilapia). i tried flounder once but it breaks up and you can't distinguish it from the crabmeat. I also add sea scallops (sliced in half) or bay scallops. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars This is really a really great recipe-it is worth the effort- Thanks for sharing - Del Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars As a New Orleans native I found this recipe on the money. Not quite my mom's but good;) Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars It came out perfectly Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars This is a great recipe. I added a few ingredients and a touch of my own. I added crawfish and smoked beef sausage and more hot sauce.

Rating: 4 stars Easy to make I cooked it on low for eight hours I thought it would be dry but was perfect. Placed over white rice the recipes creates a good portion for about three people. Would make again.