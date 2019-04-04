Cream Cheese and Crab Sushi Rolls

This crab sushi roll with imitation crabmeat recipe is delicious and surprisingly simple to make. Sushi is expensive to buy at the supermarket, so making your own will save you tons of money. My husband is a sushi freak! I make this for him all the time.
ours turned out tasting really well, but since it was our first time making sushi, it was hideous. still it was a learning experience and i had tons of fun just trying to make it. one note of warning: you will most likely get messy. we did.
I often make California roll with cucumber and avocado so when I saw this recipe I was thrilled to try a new version. Unfortunately we didn't like it as much. I thought the cream cheese will add a good flavor but no, didn't work for me! sorry.
This was a very easy recipe to follow and complete. The sushi turned out very moist, which was fantastic. We opted for Minute Rice and just followed the directions that were given here. The sushi remained very moist for the two days that it took us to finish eating it. We used 2 1/2 sheets of the nori vs. the 2 recommended. This made the sushi MUCH easier to roll as well as creating more servings. My one other suggestion would be to refridgerate the freshly rolled sushi for a couple of hours prior to slicing, as this makes slicing much easier and cleaner. This also gives the nori a chance to soften up. We decided to use the already toasted nori, perhaps that was why the dish was better the next day after remaining in the fridge overnight. We will definitely be making this recipe again. Thanks so much for sharing, Samantha!
I HATE fish so I make this kind all the time! We LOVE sushi in this house but dont like paying .50-1.00 a slice (especially since it costs about that much per ROLL to make it at home!) I dont add cucumber (uck) and use regular sticky rice since its what we eat normally (we buy 50 lb bags at the oriental store lol cheap and AWESOME) When I lay the rice down on the nori (oriental stores have nori also.. just ask) I sprinkle a little bit of sugar on the rice; it masks the flavor of the rice vinegar. And if you like heat, try doing this with imitation lobster and sprinkling it with regular hot sauce! Thanks for posting :)
I made this exactly as said and it turn out great. Even my mother, who has told me over and over that she can't stand crab, absolutely loved it. I made it two days in a row because she came back for more.
These are quick and easy to make, and great for school. Take it easy on the rice and fillings though (I went a little nuts on the first one and it was huge... but delicious). I also substituted a bit of soy sauce for the rice vinegar and threw in some sesame seeds with the rice.
I love sushi, and this is my first try making it at home! I'd say the quality is much better then the terrible stuff you'd find in a store deli, it is closer to restaurant quality. Not quite, though. I would serve this immediately, or the nori will be soggy, sorry other reviewer! I would recommend watching a video on how to roll the sushi. I watched one on youtube, and I rolled mine right the first time. Great recipe, I will make this again, and impress my friends!
Great recipe, although I would recommend using sticky sushi rice because it holds together better when slicing and eating. I have to disagree with some other reviewers because it just doesn't taste the same without rice wine vinegar (garlic flavored is the best). We also like to use other thinly sliced veggies inside like carrots, red peppers, and blanched asparagus. This slices more easily for me if I let it sit for a few minutes first.
This was my first attempt at making sushi. Before I began, I watched a short video to learn how to roll the sushi. Your knife should be wet when you make each cut. I took a paper towel and folded it in half. Then got it wet and placed it beside my cutting board. Before each cut, I wiped both sides of my knife on the towel. Another tip from my experience is to make sure you roll very tightly. My first roll was loose on the ends and those two pieces fell apart. My second roll was much tighter and held together very well. My knife also isn't quite as sharp as it should be, so on my second roll, I had the extra seaweed "flap" on top and gently cut in the same direction until I got through. Next time I make this, I'll try sprinkling sesame seeds over the rice after I spread it on the seaweed.
I had never eaten sushi before and decided that I wanted to try it. I searched for an easy recipe and came across this one. It is AMAZING! My husband literally cannot get enough of these! I ended up not liking the seaweed, has a very strong smell and taste to me, but I have always been a picky eater hehe! I used tortillas for mine instead of the seaweed, but my husband loved it the way it's written. I will have to order spring roll wrappers (rice paper) and make these for myself again...can't wait! They are extremely fun to make and super easy, no bamboo mat needed!
Don't use Uncle Benz rice. You need the medium grain kind that comes out of the rice cooker a little sticky. If you can't grab the rice with chopsticks, it's not the right kind. It can be either Japanese or Korean (Chinese won't do). You can find it in the international aisle at most grocery stores (including Walmart). It is sometimes called "sushi rice". You can add salt and a bit of vinegar right in the cooking of the rice, or mix it once it's cooked with a solution of fish stock (or chicken if you don't like fish), vinegar, and a bit of sugar. The rice is what makes or breaks sushi, so it's important to get the right kind and prepare it properly.
04/06/2022
I will be making this tomorrow. I like that it's just simple to make. I will maybe mix cream cheese and kewpie mayo to add more flavor and texture.
