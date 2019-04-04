Cream Cheese and Crab Sushi Rolls

4.5
47 Ratings
  • 5 33
  • 4 11
  • 3 1
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

This crab sushi roll with imitation crabmeat recipe is delicious and surprisingly simple to make. Sushi is expensive to buy at the supermarket, so making your own will save you tons of money. My husband is a sushi freak! I make this for him all the time.

Recipe by Samantha

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
2
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring rice and water to a boil in a saucepan over high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until the rice is tender, and the liquid has been absorbed, 20 to 25 minutes. Stir in rice vinegar and salt. Allow to cool completely.

  • Lay out seaweed sheets. Moisten hands with water, then spread cooled rice evenly on each sheet, leaving a 1/2-inch gap along one edge, lengthwise. Arrange strips of cucumber, imitation crabmeat, and cream cheese on top of the rice in a straight line along the side opposite the gap. Roll up sushi from the toppings to the seaweed sheet's exposed end.

  • Using a sharp wet knife, slice each roll into 5 or 6 pieces. Serve with minced ginger on the side.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
444 calories; protein 10.7g; carbohydrates 79.9g; fat 8.2g; cholesterol 29mg; sodium 1474.8mg. Full Nutrition
