Cream Cheese and Crab Sushi Rolls

This was a very easy recipe to follow and complete. The sushi turned out very moist, which was fantastic. We opted for Minute Rice and just followed the directions that were given here. The sushi remained very moist for the two days that it took us to finish eating it. We used 2 1/2 sheets of the nori vs. the 2 recommended. This made the sushi MUCH easier to roll as well as creating more servings. My one other suggestion would be to refridgerate the freshly rolled sushi for a couple of hours prior to slicing, as this makes slicing much easier and cleaner. This also gives the nori a chance to soften up. We decided to use the already toasted nori, perhaps that was why the dish was better the next day after remaining in the fridge overnight. We will definitely be making this recipe again. Thanks so much for sharing, Samantha!